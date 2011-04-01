American Classic 420 Aero 3 road wheelset

Image 1 of 3 American Classic 420 Aero 3 (Image credit: Simon Lees) Image 2 of 3 American Classic 420 Aero 3 (Image credit: Simon Lees) Image 3 of 3 American Classic 420 Aero 3 (Image credit: Simon Lees)

With their unique looks, the American Classics earned admiring comments. The rear wheel’s three-spoke lacing groups are the most eye-catching feature. They combine a radial pattern on the left with three-cross on the right.

American Classic claim that with the larger right-hand hub ﬂange this balances spoke tension for all spokes, increasing stiffness and strength. The 34mm deep rim is said to be the lightest rim of its type, and the weight, even with 24 aero spokes, suggests this could be true.

The pencil-thin front hub uses 18 radial spokes, and both wheels have aluminium nipples, which will need TLC to stop them seizing. The 420s feel ﬁrm but fast and encourage sprinting, responding with instant acceleration.

Maintaining a high cruising speed is easy, their stiffness means they handle well, and the braking surface is extraordinarily good – almost too good at times. They climb very well and are robust enough to be raced on or off road.