Zwift Classics: Cecilia Hansen wins Watopia Cup

Cecilia Hansen (Hein) won the fifth round of the Zwift Classics at the Watopia Cup Tuesday. She beat Vicki Whiteshaw (Hein) and Trofeo Bologna winner Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Rowe&King).

The Pro/Am Invitational Zwift Classics resumed at the Watopia Cup after the first four rounds at Yorkshire Grand Prix (women’s teams), London International (men’s teams), Trofeo Bologna (women's team) and Richmond Classic (men's teams).

There are six events in total, which happen every four days. Pro/Am women’s teams and Pro/Am men’s teams alternate racing the six different events.

At the Watopia Cup, the women's teams raced two laps of the Zwift-world circuit that included dirt roads, and so riders had the option of choosing a road bike, mountain bike or a gravel bike. Although some of the events have been points races, this round was an all-out race for the finish and the first rider to cross the line was crowned the winner.

The first attack came from Jessica Hamilton (BRT) with 14km to go on one of the longer grave sections. Her gap didn't stick over the steep climb on course as Moolman-Pasio put pressure on the main field and caused separations in the bunch.

A lead group formed over the climb but that group lost riders on the next ascent after an attack from Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM).

The decisive leaders in the last kilometres of the race were Moolman-Pasio, Whiteshaw and Hansen, along with Lou Bates (R3R), Emma Belforth (SZ), Sophie Coldwell (SLT), Ilaria Sanguineti (Valcar), Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM) and Louise Houbak (Hein).

A small-group sprint came to the line with Hansen taking the victory.

The men's teams will race the final round of the Zwift Classics at the Crit City Slam on April 25 at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m EDT.