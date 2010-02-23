Trending

Past winners of Women's Tour of New Zealand

Champions from 2005 to 2009

2009Amber Halliday (Aus) MB Cycles Team-Australia
2008Kristin Armstrong (USA) Cervelo Lifeforce Pro Cycling Team
2007Judith Arndt (Ger) T-Mobile Team
2006Sarah Ulmer (NZl) Trust House New Zealand National Team
2005Catherine Sell (NZl) New Zealand A

