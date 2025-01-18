Women's Tour Down Under stage 2 - LIVE
Don't miss all the action from the second stage featuring two ascents of the iconic Willunga Hill
Stage 1 winner Daniek Hengeveld (Ceratizit-WNT) tops the general classification with a 43-second lead on Ally Wollaston (FDJ-SUEZ) and 45 seconds on Kathrin Schweinberger (Human Powered Health).
Read what she had to say about her first WorldTour victory - 'I was finally racing like I was 18 again' – Daniek Hengeveld grasps winning moment at Women’s Tour Down Under
Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under.
