Image 1 of 7 Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee/Broken Spoke) shows his determination to win (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 7 Joe Maloney (KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin) chases down House (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 7 Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/ Attitude Sports) leads WORS in overall points (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 4 of 7 Tyler Gauthier (Bike Marquette/ Quick Stop) works with Guerra to reel in the leaders (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 7 Amber Markey (5 Nines/ Motorless Motion) tries to shake off Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 7 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) being chased by Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Ciderboys) (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 7 of 7 Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) chases down Markey (Image credit: Extreme Photography)

After a short hiatus from cross country racing, the Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) returned with back-to-back race weeks. Last week, in Mount Morris Wisconsin, Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee/ Broken Spoke) dominated the course for the men’s race while Amber Markey (5 Nines/ Motorless Motion) chased down Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) to finish second. This week they both House and Markey came back to win.

Just outside of Green Bay, the "Reforestation Ramble" in Suamico has traditionally been a prep race for riders competing in the Chequamegon 40. With its similar terrain and longer distance than most WORS races, it gives competitors a chance to get familiar with a point to point feel while still doing a multi-lap race. Flatter than most WORS events and with more doubletrack, the Reforestation Ramble is a big ring, high fuel race that pushes competitors to their limits.

Pro mountain and road racer House has been on a hot streak in the past few weeks since winning at Ore to Shore and the previous WORS race, The Scarlet Knights Scramble. It also doesn’t hurt that the Reforestation Ramble happens to be a home course for House.

In his typical style, House sprinted off the line to push for an early break away. KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin pro, Joe Maloney is one of few that can answer the call to take an early sprint. Knowledge of every turn of the course allowed House to create a gap on Maloney, who did not have the opportunity for a pre-ride of the course. The chase came from current WORS overall points leader, Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/ Attitude Sports) and Tyler Gauthier (Bike Marquette/ Quick Stop) who worked together to try to reel in the two young pros.

Although they were, as Guerra put it "the best of the rest," they were not able to close the gap on Maloney and House. Maloney, however, was able to catch House at one point. Knowing that the gap was closing, an out of breath Maloney told House to go faster. He may have regretted the suggestion, not know how many matches House still had. But in the end, Maloney grabbed a very satisfying second place with Guerra taking the lead over Gauthier for third. Gauthier finished 4th.

Gauthier’s teammate, Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) has proven herself many times over this season. She was met with friend and rival, Amber Markey, who made only her third appearance with WORS this weekend, fitting it into her busy schedule of road racing. The prior weekend, she was narrowly beat by Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/ Bontrager) at the Scarlet Knights Scramble.

This week, in Strigel’s absence, Markey decided to take the lead and push the other ladies into a world of pain. Markey used her road racing fitness to her advantage, since the course is compiled of a plethora of road-like doubletrack. At the previous race, Markey commented that she lost time on Strigel in tight doubletrack and made up in the open areas. The course in Suamico played to her strengths.

Cooper Dendel has a similar racing style to Strigel and is very fast in tight and technical sections. She had less of an opportunity on this course to make up time in single track. She did, however, put up a great performance with Markey as they battled for the lead through the first lap or two.

In the end, Markey was able to grab the win over Dendel. Last year’s winner, Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/ Specialized) finished third. Recently returning from Colorado where she raced in the Breck Epic, Krayer was pleased with third since she has not had a full recovery from her multi-stage epic.

WORS continues on September 7, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin for Treadfest.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cole House (Intelligentsiacoffee / Broken) 2:06:12 2 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon) 0:02:34 3 Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports) 0:04:36 4 Tyler Gauthier (Bike Marquette Quick Stop) 0:04:40 5 Trevor Olson (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee) 0:07:47 6 Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme) 0:07:48 7 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon) 0:07:49 8 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:09:04 9 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:09:16 10 Justin Piontek (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:09:44 11 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 0:10:06 12 Maxwell Anderson 0:12:38 13 Vincent Steger (Brazen Dropouts / Maxxis) 0:12:39 14 Andrew Senderhauf (Sixfifty / Wheel & Sprocket) 0:12:39 15 Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock Eye/Pedal & Paddle) 0:12:41 16 Ben Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB / TREK) 0:12:41 17 John Shull (Alberto's) 0:12:50 18 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest) 0:12:52 19 Michael Humpal (Race Pace / Specialized) 0:12:59 20 David Carew (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:13:24 21 Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon) 0:13:46 22 JW Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards) 0:13:54 23 Pete Karinen (Trek) 0:14:22 24 William Hausdoerffer (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin) 0:14:23 25 Cory Samz (2 Rivers Racing Collective) 0:14:28 26 Mike Budd (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 0:14:35 27 Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:15:43 28 Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Team) 0:17:21 29 Brett May (All Spoked Up) 0:17:21 30 Tyson Schwiesow (Tower Clock Eye Center) 0:17:27 31 Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp-Intelligentsia Cycling) 0:18:13 32 Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team) 0:18:25 33 Justin Michels (Diablo Cycling) 0:19:42 34 Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts) 0:20:35 35 Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:20:36 36 Casey Griesemer (2 Rivers Race Collective) 0:22:27 37 Chad Dean (5Nines Motorless Motion) 0:22:41 38 Taylor Kimberly 0:23:14 39 Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards) 0:23:42 40 Bill Street (Kuhl / Velo City / Rocky Mtn) 0:23:59 41 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212) 0:25:41 42 David Poulton (Activator) 0:26:14 43 Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling) 0:26:27 44 Kyle Jacobson (Linear Sport MTB / TREK) 0:27:43 45 Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB / TREK) 0:27:55 46 Carlos Haeckel (Colectivo Coffee Team) 0:29:01 47 Chris Fellows (J&R Cycle Lombard IL) 0:29:17 48 Jereme Noffke (East Bound andDown) 0:30:14

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Markey (5Nines) 2:29:56 2 Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) 0:01:35 3 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:02:19 4 Lori Sable (Pedal Moraine) 0:03:38 5 Anna Ganju (Colectivo Coffee) 0:04:18 6 Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Cider Boys) 0:07:03 7 Evelyn Johnson (Linear Sport MTB / TREK) 0:08:24 8 Sophia Marchiando (Ripon College) 0:14:44 9 Rachael Jensen (RACC) 0:20:07 10 Jeanne Hornak (Vision Cyclingt Vision) 0:24:24