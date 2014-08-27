Trending

House wins again in Wisconsin Off Road Series

Markey celebrates victory in women's race

Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee/Broken Spoke) shows his determination to win

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Joe Maloney (KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin) chases down House

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/ Attitude Sports) leads WORS in overall points

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Tyler Gauthier (Bike Marquette/ Quick Stop) works with Guerra to reel in the leaders

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Amber Markey (5 Nines/ Motorless Motion) tries to shake off Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop)

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) being chased by Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Ciderboys)

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) chases down Markey

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)

After a short hiatus from cross country racing, the Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) returned with back-to-back race weeks. Last week, in Mount Morris Wisconsin, Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee/ Broken Spoke) dominated the course for the men’s race while Amber Markey (5 Nines/ Motorless Motion) chased down Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) to finish second. This week they both House and Markey came back to win.

Just outside of Green Bay, the "Reforestation Ramble" in Suamico has traditionally been a prep race for riders competing in the Chequamegon 40. With its similar terrain and longer distance than most WORS races, it gives competitors a chance to get familiar with a point to point feel while still doing a multi-lap race. Flatter than most WORS events and with more doubletrack, the Reforestation Ramble is a big ring, high fuel race that pushes competitors to their limits.
Pro mountain and road racer House has been on a hot streak in the past few weeks since winning at Ore to Shore and the previous WORS race, The Scarlet Knights Scramble. It also doesn’t hurt that the Reforestation Ramble happens to be a home course for House.

In his typical style, House sprinted off the line to push for an early break away. KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin pro, Joe Maloney is one of few that can answer the call to take an early sprint. Knowledge of every turn of the course allowed House to create a gap on Maloney, who did not have the opportunity for a pre-ride of the course. The chase came from current WORS overall points leader, Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/ Attitude Sports) and Tyler Gauthier (Bike Marquette/ Quick Stop) who worked together to try to reel in the two young pros.

Although they were, as Guerra put it "the best of the rest," they were not able to close the gap on Maloney and House. Maloney, however, was able to catch House at one point. Knowing that the gap was closing, an out of breath Maloney told House to go faster. He may have regretted the suggestion, not know how many matches House still had. But in the end, Maloney grabbed a very satisfying second place with Guerra taking the lead over Gauthier for third. Gauthier finished 4th.

Gauthier’s teammate, Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) has proven herself many times over this season. She was met with friend and rival, Amber Markey, who made only her third appearance with WORS this weekend, fitting it into her busy schedule of road racing. The prior weekend, she was narrowly beat by Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/ Bontrager) at the Scarlet Knights Scramble.

This week, in Strigel’s absence, Markey decided to take the lead and push the other ladies into a world of pain. Markey used her road racing fitness to her advantage, since the course is compiled of a plethora of road-like doubletrack. At the previous race, Markey commented that she lost time on Strigel in tight doubletrack and made up in the open areas. The course in Suamico played to her strengths.

Cooper Dendel has a similar racing style to Strigel and is very fast in tight and technical sections. She had less of an opportunity on this course to make up time in single track. She did, however, put up a great performance with Markey as they battled for the lead through the first lap or two.

In the end, Markey was able to grab the win over Dendel. Last year’s winner, Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/ Specialized) finished third. Recently returning from Colorado where she raced in the Breck Epic, Krayer was pleased with third since she has not had a full recovery from her multi-stage epic.

WORS continues on September 7, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin for Treadfest.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cole House (Intelligentsiacoffee / Broken)2:06:12
2Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)0:02:34
3Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports)0:04:36
4Tyler Gauthier (Bike Marquette Quick Stop)0:04:40
5Trevor Olson (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee)0:07:47
6Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme)0:07:48
7Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)0:07:49
8Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:09:04
9Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:09:16
10Justin Piontek (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:09:44
11Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)0:10:06
12Maxwell Anderson0:12:38
13Vincent Steger (Brazen Dropouts / Maxxis)0:12:39
14Andrew Senderhauf (Sixfifty / Wheel & Sprocket)0:12:39
15Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock Eye/Pedal & Paddle)0:12:41
16Ben Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:12:41
17John Shull (Alberto's)0:12:50
18John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest)0:12:52
19Michael Humpal (Race Pace / Specialized)0:12:59
20David Carew (Wheel and Sprocket)0:13:24
21Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)0:13:46
22JW Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards)0:13:54
23Pete Karinen (Trek)0:14:22
24William Hausdoerffer (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin)0:14:23
25Cory Samz (2 Rivers Racing Collective)0:14:28
26Mike Budd (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:14:35
27Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:15:43
28Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Team)0:17:21
29Brett May (All Spoked Up)0:17:21
30Tyson Schwiesow (Tower Clock Eye Center)0:17:27
31Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp-Intelligentsia Cycling)0:18:13
32Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team)0:18:25
33Justin Michels (Diablo Cycling)0:19:42
34Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts)0:20:35
35Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:20:36
36Casey Griesemer (2 Rivers Race Collective)0:22:27
37Chad Dean (5Nines Motorless Motion)0:22:41
38Taylor Kimberly0:23:14
39Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards)0:23:42
40Bill Street (Kuhl / Velo City / Rocky Mtn)0:23:59
41Mike Phillips (Adventure 212)0:25:41
42David Poulton (Activator)0:26:14
43Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling)0:26:27
44Kyle Jacobson (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:27:43
45Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:27:55
46Carlos Haeckel (Colectivo Coffee Team)0:29:01
47Chris Fellows (J&R Cycle Lombard IL)0:29:17
48Jereme Noffke (East Bound andDown)0:30:14

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Markey (5Nines)2:29:56
2Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop)0:01:35
3Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:02:19
4Lori Sable (Pedal Moraine)0:03:38
5Anna Ganju (Colectivo Coffee)0:04:18
6Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Cider Boys)0:07:03
7Evelyn Johnson (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:08:24
8Sophia Marchiando (Ripon College)0:14:44
9Rachael Jensen (RACC)0:20:07
10Jeanne Hornak (Vision Cyclingt Vision)0:24:24

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fletcher Arlen (Midwest Devo)1:31:32
2Collin Kytta (SISU Cycles)0:01:53
3Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme)0:06:02
4Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights)0:12:13
5Isaac Wendt (Bikes + Boards\Rasta)0:19:24

