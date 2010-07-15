Image 1 of 9 Men's podium (Image credit: Claire Cannon) Image 2 of 9 Tristan Schouten leads TJ Harron (Image credit: Claire Cannon) Image 3 of 9 Women's podium (Image credit: Claire Cannon) Image 4 of 9 Cat 2 and Open 50 Series racers are cheered on by spectators in the "Dr. Jeckyl and Mr. Hyde" section at the Chippewa Valley Firecracker. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 5 of 9 Tristan Schouten won the WORS Chippewa Valley Firecracker, and was the fastest WORS Series finisher in the Subaru Cup, finishing 11th in the Pro XCT and 6th in the short track, (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 6 of 9 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212 / Specialized) took third place in the Chippewa Valley Firecracker. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 7 of 9 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) is the new 2010 Midwest Regional Champion for Cat 1 women. Krayer took 3rd at the Chippewa Valley Firecracker. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 8 of 9 Undefeated WORS Overall Series Leader Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) riding one of her favorite sections at the Chippewa Valley Firecracker. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 9 of 9 Tristan Schouten (Mafia) leads Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree / PowerBar) and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212 / Specialized) out of the berms and into a rock garden surrounded by spectators. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)

The sixth race in the 2010 Wisconsin Off Road Series, the Chippewa Valley Firecracker, was held on Sunday, July 11. Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing) and Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) won the elite races.

The Firecracker is a popular venue on the WORS circuit, in large part because the trails at Lowes Creek Park in Eau Claire are heavily weighted toward tight, swooping singletrack. "Think rollercoaster," said local race organizer Craig Manthe.

While the Lowes Creek trails are a blast to ride, they can be a real challenge to race. The heavy doses of singletrack push some racers to their limit, while blistering attacks in the open sections can make or break the race at Eau Claire for others.

"It was hard today," said men's victor Schouten. "I was hurting out there. This was not an easy win."

"Strangely enough, it was probably the wide-open sections where I could really put down power today," said Schouten. "I told [second place finisher] Nathan Guerra that I felt like we were Jedi Knights flying through the singletrack."

"It was a lot of fun," said second place finisher Nathan Guerra (Mr. Tree / PowerBar). "This course has so much really nice, flowing singletrack. The times when it hurt was when we were out on the flats and somebody wants to punch it. Ben Koenig [Rib Mountain Cycles] took a real whipper at the start and got into the singletrack first. Darrin [Braun] chased that down and then it was the four of us for two laps. After two laps, I was feeling pretty good, so I went up front in the singletrack."

"I was getting hurt by those guys and getting gaped," said Schouten after his win. "I could come back on the open sections. So, I used the open sections to attack or keep the pace hard, and then I tried to recover and keep pace in the woods."

"I was waiting today, to see what I could do," said third-place finisher Darrin Braun (Adventure 212 / Specialized). "Tristan said that Nathan [Guerra] was a Jedi in the singletrack today - and that's true. We held on together for three laps, with Tristan putting the power down on the flats and Nathan being the Jedi in the singletrack."

Schouten made the attack that stuck on the third lap. He opened a gap in the open, and then got away in the singletrack when Braun, who was leading Guerra, took a spill. Guerra couldn't close the gap to Schouten, who crossed the line in 2:09:27, 43 seconds ahead of Guerra. Braun held on to third, rolling it in at 2:11:26, followed by teammate Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized; 2:12:35) and Cody Larson of Northfield, Minnesota, (2:12:38), who just barely edged ahead of Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) in the sprint for fifth.

Strigel undefeated in 2010

In the women's race, Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) took the win, opening a gap on the rest of the field within the first lap, and steadily extending her lead throughout the race. Strigel is currently riding undefeated in the WORS Series.

"I love this course," said Strigel after her victory. "[Local organizer] Craig Manthe does a great job every year, and he added even more awesome stuff, so it was super fun. I love riding berms and rock gardens and all of those sections, and especially the large ["Dr. Jeckyl and Mr. Hyde"] rock garden at the end of each lap, were a ton of fun."

Manthe also coaches Strigel, and offered some sage advice to her while course marshaling during the race.

"I actually got to see him out on the course," she said. "So he was coaching me on, and that was nice because he could watch me race, and, you know, say: 'Now go faster!'"

The ladies seemed to start as fast as possible, as second-place finisher Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing) gapped all but Strigel on the road lead-out.

"It was really fun," said Korol. "I had a great time. I drilled it from the start on the open section and the climbs and tried to recover in the singletrack."

"Meghan just took off at the start," recalled Strigel. "She went super fast and I had to work really hard, actually, to jump on her wheel. But, it was great. It was perfect. I sat on her wheel for as long as I could, then got by her."

Strigel went on to finish in 1:49:42, with Korol following at 1:52:39.

In the chase were Adventure 212 teammates Lisa Krayer and Diana McFadden, and Lori Sable.

"I feel like I struggled on the first lap," said third-place finisher Krayer. "I felt like I was in the red that whole first lap. I wanted to stay with the leaders. Meghan [Korol] and Abby [Strigel] had a great start. Eventually Lori [Sable] and I settled in and she helped keep me motivated. I was happy to have her wheel to follow in the singletrack, and we took some turns pulling on the flats. I knew this would be a good course for Lori, and she was rockin' through the singletrack, so it was fun racing with her. I felt like my legs came around and felt better in the second lap, and when I heard that the gap to Meghan was starting to grow, I decided to try and catch her."

"I knew that with the amount of singletrack, it was going to be a struggle," said Krayer. "I like my singletrack, but it's nice to have the mental break, and there was not much of that. I knew it would be a good course for Abby [Strigel]. I'm sure if you look at her brake pads, they weren't touched, whereas I probably wore out my own today."

Even before the mid-way point in the 2010 WORS Series, Strigel has built a nearly insurmountable lead for the ladies Overall. She needs only a few more successful races to lock-in her lead for the year. When asked if she plans to skip any of the remaining races in the 2010 series, Strigel answered with a laugh and a shrug.

"These races are so fun," said Strigel. "I don't know how I could not show up. What else would I do?"

WORS spectators make themselves heard

The 2010 Chippewa Valley Firecracker was well attended by both racers and spectators, with 743 racers and as many spectators. In 2009, the Chippewa Off Road Bicycling Association (C.O.R.B.A.) added a large rock garden within walking distance of the start, called "Dr. Jeckyl and Mr. Hyde". A series of progressively larger berms drops racers into the 50-60 foot stretch of medium-sized jagged rocks, which was lined with fans throughout the expert race. In addition, the drop-chute hairpin, the "Nucleus", and a series of bermed switchbacks followed by a steep rock chute in the middle of each lap were all popular spots to watch the elite and competition series racers.

In the three-lap open categories, the 50+ men were led by Brett Edgerle of Kohler, Wisconsin, in 1:54:10. The fastest time in the open junior category was posted by Dusty Dale of Cable, Wisconsin(1:49:40). In the cat. 2 competition series, the fastest time was 1:45:30, from Patryk Limanowicz of Chicago, Illinois.

"There were quite a few sections out there on the course today where we had a crowd of spectators, and it's always good to see that," said Krayer. "It helps motivate you, and it's great to hear the time gaps too!"

"It's alot more fun when there's a cool section where spectators can watch," said Schouten. "Instead of just watching us come through the start-finish area. The local organizers here do a really good job."

The next race in the 2010 WORS Series will be the Alterra Coffee Bean Classic, to be held June 25 just outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Crystal Ridge Ski Area. The Alterra race is expected to draw a large number of racers and spectators throughout the weekend, and also will host popular trail run on Sunday morning.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Schouten (Mafia) 2:09:27 2 Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree / Powerbar) 0:00:43 3 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:01:59 4 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:03:08 5 Cody Larson 0:03:11 6 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:03:11 7 Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers) 0:03:26 8 Maciej Nowak (Team Polska) 0:04:25 9 Matt Gehling (Trek Stores Madison / WORS) 0:05:20 10 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:05:41 11 Todd McFadden (Adventure 212/Ski Hut) 0:07:24 12 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra / Sunringle / Voodoo) 0:08:16 13 John Lirette (Hayes) 0:08:32 14 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing) 0:08:53 15 Kevin Ishaug (Freewheel Bike) 0:08:55 16 Chad Sova (On the Rivet / Gear Grinder) 0:08:57 17 Matthew Muraski 0:08:57 18 Justin Piontek (Performag) 0:08:58 19 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:09:30 20 John Gatto (MARS) 0:09:42 21 Maxwell Anderson (Colavita Racing) 0:09:44 22 Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska) 0:10:17 23 Neil Swanson (Team WORS) 0:10:33 24 Luke Nelson (Penn Cycle) 0:10:46 25 Dan Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:10:54 26 Devin Curran (Spot Brand Hollywood Cycles) 0:10:57 27 Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:11:06 28 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:11:22 29 Maury Malanaphy 0:11:33 30 Michael McBurney (Peace Coffee) 0:11:51 31 Chris Mantel (VeloTrocadero) 0:12:28 32 Joe Stephens (Hayes) 0:12:46 33 Joel Hynes (Bikeman/Titletown Flyers) 0:12:57 34 Trevor Koss (Spring Street Sports) 0:13:25 35 Corey Stelljes (Chainsmokers) 0:13:28 36 Matt Millin (Team BONK) 0:13:43 37 Jesse Bell (SISU Cycles) 0:14:06 38 Heath Weisbrod (Larson Cycle Racing) 0:14:22 39 Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:14:27 40 John Shull (CLIF) 0:15:05 41 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:15:09 42 Ron Knutowski (Fuel Cafe/ Bens / T6) 0:15:25 43 J. W. Miller (Trek Stores of Madison) 0:15:46 44 Butch Welke (Treadhead Cycling) 0:15:51 45 Bret Glembocki 0:17:09 46 Jeffrey Austin-Phillips (Behind-Bars/Little Guy Racing) 0:17:20 47 Brian Hertzberg (5 Nines Cycling) 0:17:30 48 Mike Curtes (Fuel Cafe / milw Bike / G864) 0:18:15 49 Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc) 0:19:11 50 Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing) 0:19:21 51 Russ Krueger (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:19:31 52 Chad Hildebrandt (Team Polska) 0:20:41 53 Jan Rybar (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:20:42 54 Kaleb Himli (Bicycle Sports) 0:21:13 55 Ryan Krusemark (Kuhl) 0:23:07 56 Mark Burkholz (Extreme Bike) 0:23:42 57 Drew Wilson 0:25:14 58 Nathan Johnson (Muddy Cup) 0:25:15 59 Nate Jasperson (Performa Cycling) 0:26:14 60 Jason Gosse (Team WORS) 0:33:30

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of) 1:49:42 2 Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing) 0:02:57 3 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/S) 0:04:12 4 Diana McFadden (Adventure 212/) 0:04:44 5 Lori Sable 0:05:53 6 Claire Cannon (Trek Stores of) 0:09:03 7 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/S) 0:09:49 8 Kate Heil (Cyclenauts) 0:10:13 9 Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:10:19 10 Jennifer Danielson (Chainsmokers) 0:11:39 11 Renee Bach (Chain Smokers) 0:13:28 12 Kelly Skillicorn (Brones) 0:13:35 13 Megan Lennon (Behind Bars / L) 0:14:13 14 Corey Coogan Cisek (Maplelag/Paramo) 0:15:20 15 Murphykate Montee (Singular Cycles) 0:16:20 16 Jennifer Whitedog 0:16:46 17 Rachael Gatto (Twin Six) 0:17:12 18 Patti Kaufmann (Planet Bike) 0:17:15 19 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mnt Cycles/) 0:18:03 20 Lindsay Guerra (Mr Tree / Power) 0:19:03 21 Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:19:35 22 Heidi Kraut (Team Endurance) 0:21:36 23 Christine Czarnecki (Alterra Coffee) 0:22:15 24 Sarah Lukas (Gear Grinder) 0:26:11 25 Denise Coppock 0:28:31

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dusty Dale (Riverbrook Mome) 1:49:40 2 Dakota Dale (Riverbrook Mome) 0:01:16 3 Leif Byrge-Liebig (Team Cyclopath) 0:01:54 4 Caleb Lenss (EXPO) 0:03:19 5 Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac Cyc) 0:04:28

Open Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Edgerle 1:54:10 2 Mark Kowaliw (MPLS Bike Racin) 0:00:21 3 David Poulton (CLIF BAR) 0:01:01 4 Tony Kaatz (Attitude Sports) 0:04:11 5 Gary Meader 0:07:02 6 Kenneth Ramm (Team WORS) 0:07:33 7 James Grant 0:09:08 8 Keith Kaufman 0:09:09 9 Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo) 0:12:15 10 Mark Muraski (Riverbrook) 0:22:05

Open singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycli) 1:47:30 2 Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes) 0:02:11 3 David Thomas (Magnus / T6) 0:03:39 4 Kevin Roytek (Spring Street S) 0:03:53 5 Tom Kapanke (T6 Twenynine &) 0:04:02 6 Craig A Braun 0:04:24 7 Brad Skillicorn (Brones) 0:06:23 8 Brent Palmer (Titletown Flyer) 0:08:40 9 Ryan Shiroma (BelGioioso/Twin) 0:09:04 10 Marty Larson (Singular Cycles) 0:11:23 11 Andy Berg (Bike Doctor) 0:11:47 12 Jesse Lueders (Magnus) 0:11:52 13 Scott Neperud (Magnus) 0:13:38 14 Eric Sime (Team Singular) 0:14:20

Cat. 2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patryk Limanowicz (Pact-Dish Netwo) 1:45:31 2 Dave Hoglund (Peace Coffee Ra) 0:00:11 3 Lance Wall (Treadhead cycle) 0:00:16 4 Jim Chapman (On The Rivet) 0:01:19 5 Nathan Lillie (RUCC-Brones Bik) 0:01:52 6 Joseph Maloney 0:02:03 7 Spence Cone (Wildside Velo C) 0:03:02 8 Bill Burkholder (Kegel\\\'s Bike) 0:03:45 9 Eric Fossell (Spokes N Spines) 0:04:13 10 Neil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicyc) 0:04:50 11 Ryan Kleimenhagen (Chainsmokers) 0:04:53 12 Greg Heil (Cyclenauts) 0:04:59 13 Brandon Meinke (Team Pegasus) 0:05:01 14 Matthew O\'Meara 0:05:01 15 Tyson Schwiesow (CZ Velo) 0:05:08 16 Aaron Sturgis (Spring Street S) 0:05:26 17 Jay Millin (Team Bonk) 0:05:43 18 Steve Pribek 0:06:07 19 Joshua J. Heinecke (ICO / PowerBar) 0:06:07 20 Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo C) 0:06:09 21 Bryan Rhody (Peace Coffee) 0:06:21 22 Mark Cole (Adventure 212/S) 0:06:25 23 Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine/H) 0:06:44 24 Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velo C) 0:07:05 25 Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts) 0:07:21 26 Dan Tavela (THC) 0:07:27 27 Jeffrey Penman (Flat City Cycli) 0:07:31 28 Shawn Hoppe (Fond Du Lac Cyc) 0:07:34 29 Carey Falkenberry 0:07:50 30 Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & B) 0:07:53 31 Eric Stull (Team Colavita/P) 0:08:00 32 Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/) 0:08:01 33 Matt Bolenbaugh (RMC) 0:08:04 34 Bill Street (SISU Custom Cyc) 0:08:11 35 Wally Kunstman (Sheboygan Bicyc) 0:08:25 36 Jamie Prange (Cyclopath) 0:08:27 37 Jeremy Vogels (Performa Cyclin) 0:08:38 38 Bradley Stankowski 0:08:52 39 Matt Dale (Riverbrook Mome) 0:08:55 40 Brian Jorgensen 0:09:18 41 Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes & B) 0:09:35 42 Rodney Moon (Bear Valley Bik) 0:09:37 43 Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sproc) 0:09:43 44 Pat Dowling (Penn Cycle) 0:10:00 45 Matthew Nelson 0:10:01 46 Jeff Bushendorf ( FPTP) 0:10:19 47 Ben Neubauer (performa Cyclin) 0:10:30 48 Ty Gonzalez (Alterra MTB Tea) 0:11:08 49 Bill Schneider (Elliot) 0:11:28 50 Cal Collins (Wannabe Racing) 0:11:54 51 Ron Kay (Hayes) 0:11:56 52 Jeremy Lentz 0:12:19 53 Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Mora) 0:12:24 54 Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee) 0:12:26 55 Anthony Ferrara (New Moon Bike S) 0:12:28 56 Nate Sherman 0:12:35 57 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cy) 0:12:54 58 Matt Block (BIKEMAN.COM) 0:13:01 59 Paul Ayres (Red Flint Racin) 0:13:04 60 Fred Johnson (Korc) 0:13:22 61 Chris Fellows (WORS HAYES BRAK) 0:14:10 62 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:14:41 63 Rick Clearly (Korc) 0:14:42 64 Patrick Rasmus (Spring Street S) 0:15:40 65 Ben Popp (Maplelag) 0:16:08 66 Mike Hill 0:16:21 67 Matt Riley (SPH/wheelhousecycles) 0:16:23 68 Tom McBurney (Peace Coffee) 0:20:16 69 Tim Bates (Muddy Cup) 0:21:15 70 Corey Russell (Amery Pedal) 0:21:44 71 Erik Johnson 0:22:59 72 Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:24:55 73 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyer) 0:28:18 74 Bob Brady 0:33:56 75 Charles Knutson (Peace Coffee) 0:36:24 76 Brian Benson (Bikes LTD) 0:40:24

Cat. 2 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angela Theriault (Alterra Coffee) 1:16:20 2 Lori Belz (Big Ring Flyers) 0:02:55 3 Paula Liske (Rib Cycle Cycle) 0:03:42 4 Rachel Horstman (Erik\'s Bikes &) 0:05:34 5 Rachael Jensen (Gear Grinder) 0:05:50 6 Julia Rice 0:06:16 7 Sophia Marchiando (hollywood) 0:06:39 8 Sherry Austin (Trek Store-Madi) 0:06:43 9 Brittany Nigh (Team Pedal Mora) 0:07:17 10 Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo) 0:08:11 11 Beckie Alexander (Kenwood Racing) 0:08:27 12 Jasmine House 0:08:45 13 Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit) 0:09:28 14 Sonja Savre 0:09:28 15 Jackie Barstad 0:09:55 16 Christine Griesbach (Point Pursuit) 0:11:18 17 Ann Holsen (Heavy Pedal Vel) 0:12:46 18 Jodie Karjala (Kenwood) 0:13:51 19 Lauren Morrison 0:14:04 20 Michelle Scanley (Alterra Coffee) 0:14:35 21 Susie McGinnity (Elliot) 0:14:56 22 Tina Olson (Big Ring Flyers) 0:15:23 23 Andrea Lyman (Rib Mountain Cy) 0:15:25 24 Cassey Lynn (UW-Madison) 0:15:40 25 Allison Slavick 0:16:00 26 Samantha Bushendorf (Do! Cycle) 0:16:32 27 Toni House (Titletown Flyer) 0:17:12 28 Cheryl Post (Point Pursuit) 0:18:25 29 Kelli Piotrowski 0:19:06 30 Lisa Olson 0:20:37 31 Jenni Borell (Attitude Sports) 0:22:59 32 Rolleen Kralovec (Team Spike) 0:24:49 33 Janis Heifner 0:40:13

Cat. 3 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Brandon Flisram (Team Extreme) 2 Clive Warren (Green Door Home) 3 Jan Warren (Green Door Home) 4 Marko Gerovac 5 Cory Marty 6 Ron Jansen 7 Kurt Brunner 8 Michael Laufenberg (Team Pedal Mora) 9 Andrew Schmidt (EXPO Racing) 10 George Doty 11 Fletcher Arlen (City Bike Works) 12 Jody Arlen 13 Kevin Lisowe 14 Josh Zalewski 15 Andrew Schirpke (Twin Six / Team) 16 Dennis Klinkert 17 Kyle Berchem (Gen X / World B) 18 Ruben Valdez 19 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Vel) 20 Hank Heupel 21 Jeffrey Martz (Team Bonk) 22 Bradley Lahner 23 Jacob Bons 24 Riley Kunstman (Gear Grinder) 25 Scott Foate 26 Glenn Aavang 27 Scott Yurjevich (Gen X Cycling) 28 Jared Brodjeski 29 Brayden Schott 30 Danny Marchewka 31 Matt Pemberton 32 Tyler Feldmann (Cyclopath) 33 Steven Toombs (Erik's Bikes N) 34 Roman Kosarzycki (Alterra) 35 Colin Olson 36 Bruce Parker (Freewheel Bike) 37 James Simmons 38 Alex Darrington (Bikes Limited) 39 Andrew Woznicki 40 Wally Sniadajewski (Point Pursuit) 41 Martin Reza 42 James Blodgett (Overdive Cyclin) 43 Taylor Blodgett 44 David Richardson 45 Donald Crowell 46 Shawn Stutzman 47 Gabor Bach 48 Dorde Sreckov 49 David Ruhbusch 50 Sean Callahan (Unhuman) 51 Ron Bruder 52 Brian Mero 53 Ron Smith 54 Deric Johnson 55 Mary Patridge 56 Participant 4501 57 Joe Ford 58 James Young 59 Paul Nelson 60 Brandon Thatcher 61 Sam Korpela 62 Chris Flores 63 Shawn Walker 64 Joe Guse 65 Todd Hale 66 Paul Pladsen 67 Dmitro Voinorovich 68 Dan Gray 69 Emmet Quint 70 Nicholas Bowe 71 Brian Callahan (HAAG GYM) 72 Thomas Callahan (HAAG GYM) 73 Aaron Roths 74 Peter White 75 Chris Hougen 76 Ray Iesalnieks 77 Dick Johnston 78 Calvin Henderson (Hendu Rocket) 79 Brad Henderson (Hendu Rocket) 80 Gary Ehrike 81 Kristopher Dubiel 82 Scott Lystrup 83 Joshua Hein 84 Mike Richards 85 Tim Speer 86 Luk Speer 87 Joel Stolfus 88 Leo Weisbrod (larson Cycle Ra) 89 Jereme Rauckman 90 Gary Downing 91 Hayden Schlough 92 Chris Flaten 93 Dave Smith 94 Martin Tank II (Cyclopath) 95 Ryan Kay (River Brook) 96 Alex Kay (Riverbrook Mome) 97 Adam Kay (Riverbrook Bike) 98 Robert Dunahee 99 Andrew Richter 100 Garret Crisler 101 Terry Hintz 102 David Fitzwater (Vernon Trails) 103 Matt Kincade 104 William Hawley III 105 Michael Bons 106 Douglas Bunton 107 Benjamin Coughenour 108 Barry Edberg 109 Charles Coughenour 110 Thomas Cameron 111 Marek Kulesza 112 Mike Richardson 113 Brian Lund 114 Adam Olson 115 Thomas Kotz 116 Steve Caron 117 Timothy Wateski 118 Matthew Parkin 119 Tim Kilness (TBAMR) 120 Sam Kmetz 121 Charles Krall 122 John Menard 123 Jake Geissler 124 Cody Pattison 125 Ricky Wells (overdrive) 126 Aric Sather 127 Josh Linn 128 John Linn 129 Jason Heindl 130 Alexander Paupore (Team Astonish) 131 Matthew Hutchison (Team Astonish) 132 Jared Munch 133 Justin Moulton 134 Josh Velie 135 Jack Nelson 136 Jordan Boyea 137 Nolan Wanous 138 Scott Suntken 139 Paul Bratz 140 Eric Sorensen 141 Gary Frost (Tread Head Cycl) 142 Brian Coleman (Alterra MTB Tea) 143 Matthew Knowles 144 Jay Hoppe (Fond Du Lac Cyc) 145 Jesse Jefferson 146 Henry Kosarzycki (Alterra) 147 Ryan Roesler 148 Paul Darrington (Bikes Limited) 149 Scott Krueger (Team WORS) 150 Jon Riggs (Unhuman) 151 Mark Anderson 152 Troy Gengler 153 Mike Cass 154 Elisha Kruit 155 Adam Zouski 156 Matthew Steele 157 James Ledebuhr 158 Joseph Bottensek (Anybodys Bike S) 159 Kade Stackman