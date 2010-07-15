Trending

The sixth race in the 2010 Wisconsin Off Road Series, the Chippewa Valley Firecracker, was held on Sunday, July 11. Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing) and Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) won the elite races.

The Firecracker is a popular venue on the WORS circuit, in large part because the trails at Lowes Creek Park in Eau Claire are heavily weighted toward tight, swooping singletrack. "Think rollercoaster," said local race organizer Craig Manthe.

While the Lowes Creek trails are a blast to ride, they can be a real challenge to race. The heavy doses of singletrack push some racers to their limit, while blistering attacks in the open sections can make or break the race at Eau Claire for others.

"It was hard today," said men's victor Schouten. "I was hurting out there. This was not an easy win."

"Strangely enough, it was probably the wide-open sections where I could really put down power today," said Schouten. "I told [second place finisher] Nathan Guerra that I felt like we were Jedi Knights flying through the singletrack."

"It was a lot of fun," said second place finisher Nathan Guerra (Mr. Tree / PowerBar). "This course has so much really nice, flowing singletrack. The times when it hurt was when we were out on the flats and somebody wants to punch it. Ben Koenig [Rib Mountain Cycles] took a real whipper at the start and got into the singletrack first. Darrin [Braun] chased that down and then it was the four of us for two laps. After two laps, I was feeling pretty good, so I went up front in the singletrack."

"I was getting hurt by those guys and getting gaped," said Schouten after his win. "I could come back on the open sections. So, I used the open sections to attack or keep the pace hard, and then I tried to recover and keep pace in the woods."

"I was waiting today, to see what I could do," said third-place finisher Darrin Braun (Adventure 212 / Specialized). "Tristan said that Nathan [Guerra] was a Jedi in the singletrack today - and that's true. We held on together for three laps, with Tristan putting the power down on the flats and Nathan being the Jedi in the singletrack."

Schouten made the attack that stuck on the third lap. He opened a gap in the open, and then got away in the singletrack when Braun, who was leading Guerra, took a spill. Guerra couldn't close the gap to Schouten, who crossed the line in 2:09:27, 43 seconds ahead of Guerra. Braun held on to third, rolling it in at 2:11:26, followed by teammate Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized; 2:12:35) and Cody Larson of Northfield, Minnesota, (2:12:38), who just barely edged ahead of Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) in the sprint for fifth.

Strigel undefeated in 2010

In the women's race, Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) took the win, opening a gap on the rest of the field within the first lap, and steadily extending her lead throughout the race. Strigel is currently riding undefeated in the WORS Series.

"I love this course," said Strigel after her victory. "[Local organizer] Craig Manthe does a great job every year, and he added even more awesome stuff, so it was super fun. I love riding berms and rock gardens and all of those sections, and especially the large ["Dr. Jeckyl and Mr. Hyde"] rock garden at the end of each lap, were a ton of fun."

Manthe also coaches Strigel, and offered some sage advice to her while course marshaling during the race.

"I actually got to see him out on the course," she said. "So he was coaching me on, and that was nice because he could watch me race, and, you know, say: 'Now go faster!'"

The ladies seemed to start as fast as possible, as second-place finisher Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing) gapped all but Strigel on the road lead-out.

"It was really fun," said Korol. "I had a great time. I drilled it from the start on the open section and the climbs and tried to recover in the singletrack."

"Meghan just took off at the start," recalled Strigel. "She went super fast and I had to work really hard, actually, to jump on her wheel. But, it was great. It was perfect. I sat on her wheel for as long as I could, then got by her."

Strigel went on to finish in 1:49:42, with Korol following at 1:52:39.

In the chase were Adventure 212 teammates Lisa Krayer and Diana McFadden, and Lori Sable.

"I feel like I struggled on the first lap," said third-place finisher Krayer. "I felt like I was in the red that whole first lap. I wanted to stay with the leaders. Meghan [Korol] and Abby [Strigel] had a great start. Eventually Lori [Sable] and I settled in and she helped keep me motivated. I was happy to have her wheel to follow in the singletrack, and we took some turns pulling on the flats. I knew this would be a good course for Lori, and she was rockin' through the singletrack, so it was fun racing with her. I felt like my legs came around and felt better in the second lap, and when I heard that the gap to Meghan was starting to grow, I decided to try and catch her."

"I knew that with the amount of singletrack, it was going to be a struggle," said Krayer. "I like my singletrack, but it's nice to have the mental break, and there was not much of that. I knew it would be a good course for Abby [Strigel]. I'm sure if you look at her brake pads, they weren't touched, whereas I probably wore out my own today."

Even before the mid-way point in the 2010 WORS Series, Strigel has built a nearly insurmountable lead for the ladies Overall. She needs only a few more successful races to lock-in her lead for the year. When asked if she plans to skip any of the remaining races in the 2010 series, Strigel answered with a laugh and a shrug.

"These races are so fun," said Strigel. "I don't know how I could not show up. What else would I do?"

WORS spectators make themselves heard

The 2010 Chippewa Valley Firecracker was well attended by both racers and spectators, with 743 racers and as many spectators. In 2009, the Chippewa Off Road Bicycling Association (C.O.R.B.A.) added a large rock garden within walking distance of the start, called "Dr. Jeckyl and Mr. Hyde". A series of progressively larger berms drops racers into the 50-60 foot stretch of medium-sized jagged rocks, which was lined with fans throughout the expert race. In addition, the drop-chute hairpin, the "Nucleus", and a series of bermed switchbacks followed by a steep rock chute in the middle of each lap were all popular spots to watch the elite and competition series racers.

In the three-lap open categories, the 50+ men were led by Brett Edgerle of Kohler, Wisconsin, in 1:54:10. The fastest time in the open junior category was posted by Dusty Dale of Cable, Wisconsin(1:49:40). In the cat. 2 competition series, the fastest time was 1:45:30, from Patryk Limanowicz of Chicago, Illinois.

"There were quite a few sections out there on the course today where we had a crowd of spectators, and it's always good to see that," said Krayer. "It helps motivate you, and it's great to hear the time gaps too!"

"It's alot more fun when there's a cool section where spectators can watch," said Schouten. "Instead of just watching us come through the start-finish area. The local organizers here do a really good job."

The next race in the 2010 WORS Series will be the Alterra Coffee Bean Classic, to be held June 25 just outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Crystal Ridge Ski Area. The Alterra race is expected to draw a large number of racers and spectators throughout the weekend, and also will host popular trail run on Sunday morning.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Schouten (Mafia)2:09:27
2Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree / Powerbar)0:00:43
3Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:01:59
4Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:03:08
5Cody Larson0:03:11
6Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)0:03:11
7Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers)0:03:26
8Maciej Nowak (Team Polska)0:04:25
9Matt Gehling (Trek Stores Madison / WORS)0:05:20
10Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:05:41
11Todd McFadden (Adventure 212/Ski Hut)0:07:24
12Carlos Haeckel (Alterra / Sunringle / Voodoo)0:08:16
13John Lirette (Hayes)0:08:32
14Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing)0:08:53
15Kevin Ishaug (Freewheel Bike)0:08:55
16Chad Sova (On the Rivet / Gear Grinder)0:08:57
17Matthew Muraski0:08:57
18Justin Piontek (Performag)0:08:58
19Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:09:30
20John Gatto (MARS)0:09:42
21Maxwell Anderson (Colavita Racing)0:09:44
22Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska)0:10:17
23Neil Swanson (Team WORS)0:10:33
24Luke Nelson (Penn Cycle)0:10:46
25Dan Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:10:54
26Devin Curran (Spot Brand Hollywood Cycles)0:10:57
27Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup)0:11:06
28Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:11:22
29Maury Malanaphy0:11:33
30Michael McBurney (Peace Coffee)0:11:51
31Chris Mantel (VeloTrocadero)0:12:28
32Joe Stephens (Hayes)0:12:46
33Joel Hynes (Bikeman/Titletown Flyers)0:12:57
34Trevor Koss (Spring Street Sports)0:13:25
35Corey Stelljes (Chainsmokers)0:13:28
36Matt Millin (Team BONK)0:13:43
37Jesse Bell (SISU Cycles)0:14:06
38Heath Weisbrod (Larson Cycle Racing)0:14:22
39Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery)0:14:27
40John Shull (CLIF)0:15:05
41Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:15:09
42Ron Knutowski (Fuel Cafe/ Bens / T6)0:15:25
43J. W. Miller (Trek Stores of Madison)0:15:46
44Butch Welke (Treadhead Cycling)0:15:51
45Bret Glembocki0:17:09
46Jeffrey Austin-Phillips (Behind-Bars/Little Guy Racing)0:17:20
47Brian Hertzberg (5 Nines Cycling)0:17:30
48Mike Curtes (Fuel Cafe / milw Bike / G864)0:18:15
49Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc)0:19:11
50Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing)0:19:21
51Russ Krueger (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:19:31
52Chad Hildebrandt (Team Polska)0:20:41
53Jan Rybar (Team Pedal Moraine)0:20:42
54Kaleb Himli (Bicycle Sports)0:21:13
55Ryan Krusemark (Kuhl)0:23:07
56Mark Burkholz (Extreme Bike)0:23:42
57Drew Wilson0:25:14
58Nathan Johnson (Muddy Cup)0:25:15
59Nate Jasperson (Performa Cycling)0:26:14
60Jason Gosse (Team WORS)0:33:30

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of)1:49:42
2Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing)0:02:57
3Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/S)0:04:12
4Diana McFadden (Adventure 212/)0:04:44
5Lori Sable0:05:53
6Claire Cannon (Trek Stores of)0:09:03
7Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/S)0:09:49
8Kate Heil (Cyclenauts)0:10:13
9Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder)0:10:19
10Jennifer Danielson (Chainsmokers)0:11:39
11Renee Bach (Chain Smokers)0:13:28
12Kelly Skillicorn (Brones)0:13:35
13Megan Lennon (Behind Bars / L)0:14:13
14Corey Coogan Cisek (Maplelag/Paramo)0:15:20
15Murphykate Montee (Singular Cycles)0:16:20
16Jennifer Whitedog0:16:46
17Rachael Gatto (Twin Six)0:17:12
18Patti Kaufmann (Planet Bike)0:17:15
19Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mnt Cycles/)0:18:03
20Lindsay Guerra (Mr Tree / Power)0:19:03
21Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup)0:19:35
22Heidi Kraut (Team Endurance)0:21:36
23Christine Czarnecki (Alterra Coffee)0:22:15
24Sarah Lukas (Gear Grinder)0:26:11
25Denise Coppock0:28:31

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dusty Dale (Riverbrook Mome)1:49:40
2Dakota Dale (Riverbrook Mome)0:01:16
3Leif Byrge-Liebig (Team Cyclopath)0:01:54
4Caleb Lenss (EXPO)0:03:19
5Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac Cyc)0:04:28

Open Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Edgerle1:54:10
2Mark Kowaliw (MPLS Bike Racin)0:00:21
3David Poulton (CLIF BAR)0:01:01
4Tony Kaatz (Attitude Sports)0:04:11
5Gary Meader0:07:02
6Kenneth Ramm (Team WORS)0:07:33
7James Grant0:09:08
8Keith Kaufman0:09:09
9Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo)0:12:15
10Mark Muraski (Riverbrook)0:22:05

Open singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycli)1:47:30
2Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes)0:02:11
3David Thomas (Magnus / T6)0:03:39
4Kevin Roytek (Spring Street S)0:03:53
5Tom Kapanke (T6 Twenynine &)0:04:02
6Craig A Braun0:04:24
7Brad Skillicorn (Brones)0:06:23
8Brent Palmer (Titletown Flyer)0:08:40
9Ryan Shiroma (BelGioioso/Twin)0:09:04
10Marty Larson (Singular Cycles)0:11:23
11Andy Berg (Bike Doctor)0:11:47
12Jesse Lueders (Magnus)0:11:52
13Scott Neperud (Magnus)0:13:38
14Eric Sime (Team Singular)0:14:20

Cat. 2 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patryk Limanowicz (Pact-Dish Netwo)1:45:31
2Dave Hoglund (Peace Coffee Ra)0:00:11
3Lance Wall (Treadhead cycle)0:00:16
4Jim Chapman (On The Rivet)0:01:19
5Nathan Lillie (RUCC-Brones Bik)0:01:52
6Joseph Maloney0:02:03
7Spence Cone (Wildside Velo C)0:03:02
8Bill Burkholder (Kegel\\\'s Bike)0:03:45
9Eric Fossell (Spokes N Spines)0:04:13
10Neil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicyc)0:04:50
11Ryan Kleimenhagen (Chainsmokers)0:04:53
12Greg Heil (Cyclenauts)0:04:59
13Brandon Meinke (Team Pegasus)0:05:01
14Matthew O\'Meara0:05:01
15Tyson Schwiesow (CZ Velo)0:05:08
16Aaron Sturgis (Spring Street S)0:05:26
17Jay Millin (Team Bonk)0:05:43
18Steve Pribek0:06:07
19Joshua J. Heinecke (ICO / PowerBar)0:06:07
20Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo C)0:06:09
21Bryan Rhody (Peace Coffee)0:06:21
22Mark Cole (Adventure 212/S)0:06:25
23Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine/H)0:06:44
24Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velo C)0:07:05
25Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts)0:07:21
26Dan Tavela (THC)0:07:27
27Jeffrey Penman (Flat City Cycli)0:07:31
28Shawn Hoppe (Fond Du Lac Cyc)0:07:34
29Carey Falkenberry0:07:50
30Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & B)0:07:53
31Eric Stull (Team Colavita/P)0:08:00
32Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/)0:08:01
33Matt Bolenbaugh (RMC)0:08:04
34Bill Street (SISU Custom Cyc)0:08:11
35Wally Kunstman (Sheboygan Bicyc)0:08:25
36Jamie Prange (Cyclopath)0:08:27
37Jeremy Vogels (Performa Cyclin)0:08:38
38Bradley Stankowski0:08:52
39Matt Dale (Riverbrook Mome)0:08:55
40Brian Jorgensen0:09:18
41Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes & B)0:09:35
42Rodney Moon (Bear Valley Bik)0:09:37
43Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sproc)0:09:43
44Pat Dowling (Penn Cycle)0:10:00
45Matthew Nelson0:10:01
46Jeff Bushendorf ( FPTP)0:10:19
47Ben Neubauer (performa Cyclin)0:10:30
48Ty Gonzalez (Alterra MTB Tea)0:11:08
49Bill Schneider (Elliot)0:11:28
50Cal Collins (Wannabe Racing)0:11:54
51Ron Kay (Hayes)0:11:56
52Jeremy Lentz0:12:19
53Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Mora)0:12:24
54Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee)0:12:26
55Anthony Ferrara (New Moon Bike S)0:12:28
56Nate Sherman0:12:35
57Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cy)0:12:54
58Matt Block (BIKEMAN.COM)0:13:01
59Paul Ayres (Red Flint Racin)0:13:04
60Fred Johnson (Korc)0:13:22
61Chris Fellows (WORS HAYES BRAK)0:14:10
62Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:14:41
63Rick Clearly (Korc)0:14:42
64Patrick Rasmus (Spring Street S)0:15:40
65Ben Popp (Maplelag)0:16:08
66Mike Hill0:16:21
67Matt Riley (SPH/wheelhousecycles)0:16:23
68Tom McBurney (Peace Coffee)0:20:16
69Tim Bates (Muddy Cup)0:21:15
70Corey Russell (Amery Pedal)0:21:44
71Erik Johnson0:22:59
72Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine)0:24:55
73Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyer)0:28:18
74Bob Brady0:33:56
75Charles Knutson (Peace Coffee)0:36:24
76Brian Benson (Bikes LTD)0:40:24

Cat. 2 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angela Theriault (Alterra Coffee)1:16:20
2Lori Belz (Big Ring Flyers)0:02:55
3Paula Liske (Rib Cycle Cycle)0:03:42
4Rachel Horstman (Erik\'s Bikes &)0:05:34
5Rachael Jensen (Gear Grinder)0:05:50
6Julia Rice0:06:16
7Sophia Marchiando (hollywood)0:06:39
8Sherry Austin (Trek Store-Madi)0:06:43
9Brittany Nigh (Team Pedal Mora)0:07:17
10Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo)0:08:11
11Beckie Alexander (Kenwood Racing)0:08:27
12Jasmine House0:08:45
13Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit)0:09:28
14Sonja Savre0:09:28
15Jackie Barstad0:09:55
16Christine Griesbach (Point Pursuit)0:11:18
17Ann Holsen (Heavy Pedal Vel)0:12:46
18Jodie Karjala (Kenwood)0:13:51
19Lauren Morrison0:14:04
20Michelle Scanley (Alterra Coffee)0:14:35
21Susie McGinnity (Elliot)0:14:56
22Tina Olson (Big Ring Flyers)0:15:23
23Andrea Lyman (Rib Mountain Cy)0:15:25
24Cassey Lynn (UW-Madison)0:15:40
25Allison Slavick0:16:00
26Samantha Bushendorf (Do! Cycle)0:16:32
27Toni House (Titletown Flyer)0:17:12
28Cheryl Post (Point Pursuit)0:18:25
29Kelli Piotrowski0:19:06
30Lisa Olson0:20:37
31Jenni Borell (Attitude Sports)0:22:59
32Rolleen Kralovec (Team Spike)0:24:49
33Janis Heifner0:40:13

Cat. 3 Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brandon Flisram (Team Extreme)
2Clive Warren (Green Door Home)
3Jan Warren (Green Door Home)
4Marko Gerovac
5Cory Marty
6Ron Jansen
7Kurt Brunner
8Michael Laufenberg (Team Pedal Mora)
9Andrew Schmidt (EXPO Racing)
10George Doty
11Fletcher Arlen (City Bike Works)
12Jody Arlen
13Kevin Lisowe
14Josh Zalewski
15Andrew Schirpke (Twin Six / Team)
16Dennis Klinkert
17Kyle Berchem (Gen X / World B)
18Ruben Valdez
19Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Vel)
20Hank Heupel
21Jeffrey Martz (Team Bonk)
22Bradley Lahner
23Jacob Bons
24Riley Kunstman (Gear Grinder)
25Scott Foate
26Glenn Aavang
27Scott Yurjevich (Gen X Cycling)
28Jared Brodjeski
29Brayden Schott
30Danny Marchewka
31Matt Pemberton
32Tyler Feldmann (Cyclopath)
33Steven Toombs (Erik's Bikes N)
34Roman Kosarzycki (Alterra)
35Colin Olson
36Bruce Parker (Freewheel Bike)
37James Simmons
38Alex Darrington (Bikes Limited)
39Andrew Woznicki
40Wally Sniadajewski (Point Pursuit)
41Martin Reza
42James Blodgett (Overdive Cyclin)
43Taylor Blodgett
44David Richardson
45Donald Crowell
46Shawn Stutzman
47Gabor Bach
48Dorde Sreckov
49David Ruhbusch
50Sean Callahan (Unhuman)
51Ron Bruder
52Brian Mero
53Ron Smith
54Deric Johnson
55Mary Patridge
56Participant 4501
57Joe Ford
58James Young
59Paul Nelson
60Brandon Thatcher
61Sam Korpela
62Chris Flores
63Shawn Walker
64Joe Guse
65Todd Hale
66Paul Pladsen
67Dmitro Voinorovich
68Dan Gray
69Emmet Quint
70Nicholas Bowe
71Brian Callahan (HAAG GYM)
72Thomas Callahan (HAAG GYM)
73Aaron Roths
74Peter White
75Chris Hougen
76Ray Iesalnieks
77Dick Johnston
78Calvin Henderson (Hendu Rocket)
79Brad Henderson (Hendu Rocket)
80Gary Ehrike
81Kristopher Dubiel
82Scott Lystrup
83Joshua Hein
84Mike Richards
85Tim Speer
86Luk Speer
87Joel Stolfus
88Leo Weisbrod (larson Cycle Ra)
89Jereme Rauckman
90Gary Downing
91Hayden Schlough
92Chris Flaten
93Dave Smith
94Martin Tank II (Cyclopath)
95Ryan Kay (River Brook)
96Alex Kay (Riverbrook Mome)
97Adam Kay (Riverbrook Bike)
98Robert Dunahee
99Andrew Richter
100Garret Crisler
101Terry Hintz
102David Fitzwater (Vernon Trails)
103Matt Kincade
104William Hawley III
105Michael Bons
106Douglas Bunton
107Benjamin Coughenour
108Barry Edberg
109Charles Coughenour
110Thomas Cameron
111Marek Kulesza
112Mike Richardson
113Brian Lund
114Adam Olson
115Thomas Kotz
116Steve Caron
117Timothy Wateski
118Matthew Parkin
119Tim Kilness (TBAMR)
120Sam Kmetz
121Charles Krall
122John Menard
123Jake Geissler
124Cody Pattison
125Ricky Wells (overdrive)
126Aric Sather
127Josh Linn
128John Linn
129Jason Heindl
130Alexander Paupore (Team Astonish)
131Matthew Hutchison (Team Astonish)
132Jared Munch
133Justin Moulton
134Josh Velie
135Jack Nelson
136Jordan Boyea
137Nolan Wanous
138Scott Suntken
139Paul Bratz
140Eric Sorensen
141Gary Frost (Tread Head Cycl)
142Brian Coleman (Alterra MTB Tea)
143Matthew Knowles
144Jay Hoppe (Fond Du Lac Cyc)
145Jesse Jefferson
146Henry Kosarzycki (Alterra)
147Ryan Roesler
148Paul Darrington (Bikes Limited)
149Scott Krueger (Team WORS)
150Jon Riggs (Unhuman)
151Mark Anderson
152Troy Gengler
153Mike Cass
154Elisha Kruit
155Adam Zouski
156Matthew Steele
157James Ledebuhr
158Joseph Bottensek (Anybodys Bike S)
159Kade Stackman

Cat. 3 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Warren (Green Door Home)0:48:12
2Becky Rands (Team Pedal Mora)
3Heather Marty
4Tina Olm (GenXcycling)
5Chasity Gabrielson (Wildside Velo)
6Sue Blankenheim
7Danielle Tournier (Treadhead Cycli)
8Rose Lenss (Titletown Flyer)
9Maja Holcomb (Fattires-n-beer)
10Anna Poulton (CLIF BAR)
11Tammy Vande Zande (Point Pursuit)
12Jordan Pellett (Wildslide Velo)
13Sarah Gill (TekBolt.com)
14Rebecca Crocker (Team Coal Car)
15Marilee Collier (Muddy Cup Racin)
16Lori Baccus (Titletown Flyer)
17Samantha Kosarzycki (Alterra)
18Jeanne Krueger
19Maria Carlstedt (Team Geargrinde)
20Becky Carvin (Muddy Cup Racin)
21Stephanie Yost (Titletown Flyer)
22Arin Lemke (Team Pedal Mora)
23Amy Dykema (Clif Bar Midwes)
24Kristin Richardson
25Anna Almaraz (BCB)
26Richard Patridge
27Amanda Roggenbauer (Larson Chiropra)
28Michelle Dale
29Renee Debruin
30Elizabeth Berg
31Cyndi Ehrike
32Michelle Kleimenhagen
33Grace Prewitt (Attitude Sports)
34Amy McTavish
35Jennifer Smith
36Sarah Suddendorf
37Andrea Ostenso
38Brea Daggett
39Victoria Ostenso
40Courtney Stefanski
41Ashley Foate
42Leia Schneeberger
43Rachel Blum
44Justina Smet
45Martha Moser (MOB Cyclery)
46Beth Shedd (LCR)
47Gretchen Gilbertson
48Rachel Langer

