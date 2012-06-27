Guerra and Strigel win at WORS Battle of CamRock
Wisconsin course featured 2,500 feet of climbing and tight, technical singletrack
The fourth race of the 2012 Subaru-sponsored Wisconsin Off Road Series, the Battle of CamRock, was won in the singletrack and on the climbs by Nathan Guerra (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision) and Abby Strigel (HoneyStinger / Bontrager). The UCI-style elite course featured a short 4.5-mile lap heavy on tight, twisting singletrack over rocky, rooty terrain, and over 2,500 feet of climbing over the five laps of the men's race.
From the start, racers sprinted uphill for position entering the first section of singletrack. In the men's race, Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) led the way followed by 2011 Champion Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Giant), Guerra, Isaac Neff (Williamson Street Bicycle Works), and teammates Ben Koenig and Corey Stelljes (Bike Hub / Specialized). The field strung out as riders behind the leaders started to feel the elastic snap in the first extended section of singletrack. Phillips kept the pace high and was still leading near the end of the first lap, when Guerra moved to the front. After attacking on a steep climb bracketed by a series of bermed switchbacks, Guerra was reeled back in by Schouten and Phillips, with Neff, Stelljes and Mark Lalonde in close pursuit.
"Mikey did his pin-it-for-a-lap," recalled Guerra. "I was head sideways wondering 'how long are we going to do this?' As soon as it began to slow a little, I went to the front and went as hard as I could. I think when Tristan saw I wanted to keep going, he went to the front to control the pace. I was joking with him a little, calling him 'controller" when we were in singletrack," laughed Guerra.
Schouten was in control until the middle of the third lap, with only Corey Stelljes able to keep pace as Guerra struggled to break away. Close behind was Mike Phillips and singlespeed racer Mark Lalonde was gaining fast. Despite low air pressure in his front tire from early in the race, Lalonde rose as high as fourth place before ultimately running the final half mile after his third flat of the day to claim 11th.
By the fourth lap, Guerra (2:00:45) broke free and opened a gap, as the lead elite men entered significant lapped traffic. Stelljes (2:01:20) repeatedly attacked on exposed climbs and open sections to gap Schouten. Third place came down to a sprint between Phillips (2:03:23) and Schouten (2:03:24), with Phillips claiming third. The final podium step was claimed by Phillips' teammate Darrin Braun (2:03:53).
In the women's race, Series leader Abby Strigel was already working her way through the men's field as the women entered the singletrack. Close behind was Ontario's Susan Stephens, Robin Williams and Lori Sable. Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) was fighting for position after a slow start.
"I wanted to really give it at the start to make sure I was ahead of people in the singletrack," recalled Krayer. "But everyone was going so hard at the start and I didn't have the best position. Going in to the singletrack I felt there was a gap forming between me and the leaders. I just stayed with it and it kind of settled in to Lori and I again, and then we could see Robin and we were dangling there again, trying to catch her."
Strigel's lead was unchallenged and she rode in alone at 1:51:52, followed by Stephens at 1:54:25. Krayer (1:55:59) managed to pull ahead of Williams (1:58:18) to claim third, and the podium was completed by singlespeed newcomer Amber Markee at 1:58:40.
The Battle of CamRock also welcomed another great turnout of 14-and-under racers during WORS' Year of the Junior with 70 men and 17 women under 14 competing in the Citizen Juniors races.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel &Sprocket)
|2:00:46
|2
|Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli)
|0:00:35
|3
|Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:02:38
|4
|Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Giant)
|0:02:39
|5
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:03:07
|6
|Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works)
|0:03:31
|7
|Brian Heifner (Magnus)
|0:05:03
|8
|Jacob Groethe (Badger Velo Club)
|0:05:37
|9
|Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized)
|0:05:44
|10
|Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized)
|0:05:49
|11
|Mark Lalonde (Lalonde Bros-Twin Six)
|0:06:27
|12
|Ben Koenig (The Bike Hub/Specialized)
|0:06:43
|13
|Matt Gehling (Team Wisconsin/KS Energy)
|0:07:33
|14
|Ronald Stawicki (Polska)
|0:07:40
|15
|Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:08:30
|16
|Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85)
|0:09:01
|17
|Jw Miller
|0:09:10
|18
|Michael Hemme (Half Acre)
|0:09:34
|19
|Tyler Jenema (Kuhl Racingtain)
|0:09:36
|20
|Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes &Boards)
|0:09:38
|21
|Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:10:33
|22
|Chad Sova (On The Rivet)
|0:10:48
|23
|Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup)
|0:11:32
|24
|Ben Senkerik (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket)
|0:13:09
|25
|John Shull (EXPO)
|0:13:23
|26
|Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:13:24
|27
|Ben Jenkins (Carborocket)
|0:13:55
|28
|Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)
|0:14:00
|29
|Joel Hynes (Bikeman.com.Titletown)
|0:14:08
|30
|Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:14:22
|31
|Luke Batchelor-Clark (Magnus)
|0:14:47
|32
|Scott Vogelmann (Trek Midwest)
|0:14:51
|33
|Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:15:12
|34
|Micheal Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)
|0:15:38
|35
|Chad Boyles (Badger Velo Club)
|0:15:57
|36
|Greg Jones
|0:16:28
|37
|Chris Tries (south shore cyclery)
|0:16:38
|38
|Paul Mumford (Kinky Llama Racing)
|0:18:00
|39
|Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
|0:19:03
|40
|David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle)
|0:19:43
|41
|Josh Shively (Team 360/La Crosse Velo)
|0:19:48
|42
|Scott Neperud (Magnus)
|0:21:26
|43
|Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:21:39
|44
|Bryan Frazier (Baraboo Sharks)
|0:21:45
|45
|Ryan Voss
|0:22:05
|46
|Kyle Warras (Expo Racing)
|0:22:11
|47
|Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:22:16
|48
|Steve Schafer
|0:23:11
|49
|Matt Silvia (Carborocket)
|0:23:14
|50
|Dan Schaefer (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:23:21
|51
|Ken Statz (Element Mobile)
|0:23:30
|52
|James Ye (Tuxedo Thunder)
|0:23:30
|53
|Chad Dean (5Nines Cycling)
|0:23:58
|54
|Jose Barraza (On The Route Bicycles)
|0:24:38
|55
|John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers)
|0:24:44
|56
|Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:25:27
|57
|Jason Gosse (Team WORS)
|0:26:45
|58
|Michael Anderson (Schwag)
|0:27:11
|59
|Barry Winters (Element Mobile/ Brings)
|0:27:33
|60
|Jim Peterson (Michaels/JVC)
|0:27:34
|61
|Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAXVelo)
|0:28:08
|62
|Bil Danielson (Riverbrook Racing)
|0:28:31
|63
|Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers)
|0:29:07
|64
|James Holmes (Team Madcross)
|0:31:25
|65
|John Brown (Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:37:15
|66
|Tim Jennings (Element Mobile/Brings)
|0:46:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Pat's)
|1:51:53
|2
|Susan Stephens (Quiring Cycles)
|0:02:32
|3
|Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:04:07
|4
|Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized)
|0:06:26
|5
|Amber Markey (Magnus)
|0:06:48
|6
|Lori Sable (K9 Dynamics)
|0:07:44
|7
|Erin Vicary (Quiring Cycles)
|0:08:57
|8
|Anna Ganju (Polska)
|0:10:32
|9
|Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers)
|0:10:58
|10
|Sarah Agena-Wright (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:12:24
|11
|Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:15:49
|12
|April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:28:10
|13
|Maria Statz (Element Mobile)
|0:33:54
|14
|Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLTD/ScenicConcepts)
|0:42:25
|15
|Amanda Ryan (Einstein Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)
|1:48:05
|2
|Fletcher Arlen (Safe Wheels MTB Racing)
|0:01:43
|3
|Casey Hildebrandt (POLSKA / RMC /T6)
|0:02:02
|4
|Kevin Atkins (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli)
|0:03:32
|5
|Ian Haupt (My Wife Inc)
|0:06:52
|6
|Brett Poulton (Expo)
|0:19:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Shull (EXPO)
|1:45:38
|2
|Liz Shull (EXPO)
|0:05:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)
|1:33:33
|2
|Claire Luby
|0:02:08
|3
|Heather Stelljes
|0:02:17
|4
|Rachel Horstman (Team WI / KS Energy)
|0:04:43
|5
|Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup)
|0:09:21
|6
|Cyndi Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)
|0:09:22
|7
|Sherry Mix
|0:12:00
|8
|Regina Campbell (Half Acre Cycling/TwinSix)
|0:18:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Stull (Team 360/LaX Velo)
|1:50:37
|2
|Christopher Berge (Magnus)
|0:00:30
|3
|Aaron Robnett (ICCC)
|0:01:33
|4
|Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers)
|0:01:41
|5
|Shane Veldhuizen (Funk Cycles/JEB Bikes)
|0:01:42
|6
|Peter Coenen (Northstar Endurance)
|0:01:52
|7
|Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:02:02
|8
|Scott McLaughlin (Sram Factory)
|0:02:07
|9
|Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal)
|0:02:24
|10
|Sam Weinberg (5Nines)
|0:02:27
|11
|Neil Statz (overdrive)
|0:02:30
|12
|Neil Zacharek (Bikes Ltd./Scenic Concepts)
|0:02:35
|13
|Stephen Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:02:42
|14
|Mark Melton (Kegels)
|0:02:48
|15
|Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:02:51
|16
|Matthew Bohm (PeoriaBicycle/eClub)
|0:02:59
|17
|Steve Pribek (Mill Street Brewhaus)
|0:04:10
|18
|David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club)
|0:04:17
|19
|Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:04:19
|20
|Chris Fellows (Team WORS)
|0:04:54
|21
|Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:05:01
|22
|Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles/JVC)
|0:05:02
|23
|Joshua Blum (Team 360 / Mt Borah)
|0:05:25
|24
|Danny Sonnentag
|0:05:38
|25
|Mike Daish
|0:05:40
|26
|Phil Fluegel (JVC/ Michaels Cycles)
|0:05:43
|27
|Christopher Schmidt (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:06:12
|28
|Kevin Pomasl (KS Energy Services / Team Wisc)
|0:06:22
|29
|Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes n Boards)
|0:06:23
|30
|Ben Neubauer (The Bike Hub Specialized)
|0:07:34
|31
|Rodney Moon
|0:07:36
|32
|John Riley (Trek)
|0:07:44
|33
|Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports)
|0:07:51
|34
|Mikey Verhagen (KS Energy Services / Team Wisc)
|0:08:01
|35
|Evan Slocum
|0:08:10
|36
|Marek Kulesza (TreadHead Cycling)
|0:08:33
|37
|Scott House (Kegels)
|0:08:34
|38
|Timothy Willcox (Magnus)
|0:09:04
|39
|Jason Lindenberg
|0:09:26
|40
|Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyer)
|0:09:28
|41
|Carl Morse (Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:09:32
|42
|Douglas Chamberlain (Berger Hardware Bikes)
|0:09:36
|43
|Brett May (Team All Spoked Up)
|0:09:56
|44
|Taylor Bogdanske (Wheel & Sprocket/SixFifty)
|0:10:51
|45
|Andrew Tegge (Wheel and Sprocket)
|0:11:16
|46
|Rennis Delgado (Funk Cycles)
|0:11:21
|47
|Zach Giffey
|0:11:35
|48
|Tony Damhoff (Ben's Bicycles)
|0:11:44
|49
|Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)
|0:11:45
|50
|Jason Ruesch (RMC)
|0:11:45
|51
|Tyler Welnak (Wheel and SProcketuision)
|0:11:57
|52
|Steve Forss (Kegels)
|0:12:07
|53
|Terry Harron
|0:12:31
|54
|Martin Tank II (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision)
|0:12:34
|55
|Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)
|0:12:57
|56
|Eric Johnson (KHS Bicycles)
|0:13:24
|57
|Rick Walls (Muddy Cup \\ Twin Six)
|0:13:26
|58
|Nathan Tock (BIkes Ltd / Scenic Concepts Ra)
|0:13:27
|59
|Patrick Flannery (5 Nines)
|0:13:51
|60
|Donald Carr (IS Corp)
|0:14:01
|61
|Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:14:33
|62
|Robert Schlegel (JVC/Michael's Cycles)
|0:14:39
|63
|Michael Hartzell (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:14:43
|64
|Eric Grissom
|0:15:32
|65
|Gary Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)
|0:15:37
|66
|James Pittacora (Kinky Llama)
|0:15:43
|67
|Krystian Pac (RBIKES.COM)
|0:15:50
|68
|Frank Hassler
|0:15:57
|69
|Christopher Sholl (Tuxedo ThunderCycling)
|0:16:01
|70
|Jesse Jaehning (Bikes Limited)
|0:16:28
|71
|Steven Schaefer
|0:17:53
|72
|Christopher Gabrielson (Baraboo Sharks)
|0:18:56
|73
|Kyle Williams (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|0:19:00
|74
|Larry Reimer (JVC / Michael's Cycles)
|0:19:13
|75
|Gordon Olliver
|0:19:34
|76
|Lloyd Cate (catex5)
|0:19:38
|77
|Peter Cherchian (Chainsmokers)
|0:19:44
|78
|Chris Harrison (Eriksen Cycles)
|0:20:22
|79
|Greg Clausen
|0:21:31
|80
|Gene MacKin
|0:24:17
|81
|Jacek Ubaka (Nigeria)
|0:24:44
|82
|Patrick Dowd
|0:28:13
|83
|Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)
|0:31:23
|84
|Marty Leum (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts)
|0:33:06
|85
|Brad Tennis (Sharks)
|0:35:05
|86
|Brian Benson (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts)
|0:40:11
|87
|Nathan Zinzow
|0:45:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Veldhuizen
|1:20:06
|2
|Michael Carney
|0:00:00
|3
|Mark Adams
|0:00:02
|4
|Chad Tucker
|0:00:43
|5
|David Cushman
|0:00:44
|6
|Shane Semrow
|0:00:45
|7
|Andrew Peterson
|0:00:56
|8
|Scott Nyland
|0:01:22
|9
|Chris Tamborino
|0:01:33
|10
|Douglas Borden
|0:01:43
|11
|Jeremy Ostrowski
|0:02:02
|12
|Sean Fagan
|0:02:04
|13
|Christopher Osborne
|0:02:29
|14
|Janusz Rajski
|0:02:31
|15
|Matt Chmielewski
|0:02:31
|16
|Mark Sharafinski
|0:02:36
|17
|Josh Rupnow
|0:02:45
|18
|Chris Harold
|0:02:51
|19
|Robert Zimmerman
|0:02:51
|20
|Nathan Schneeberger
|0:02:52
|21
|Thomas Dvoratchek
|0:02:56
|22
|Michael Reuter
|0:03:10
|23
|Michael Owens
|0:03:18
|24
|Christopher McArdle
|0:03:23
|25
|Taylor Kimberly
|0:03:39
|26
|Wade Flisram
|0:03:43
|27
|Martin Reza
|0:03:48
|28
|Matthew Paterson
|0:04:27
|29
|Terry Prewitt
|0:04:31
|30
|Kyle Abernathy
|0:04:49
|31
|Larry Hipps
|0:05:08
|32
|Brian Paterson
|0:05:10
|33
|Joseph Valen
|0:05:11
|34
|Jason Dahlby
|0:05:16
|35
|Rob Capps
|0:05:26
|36
|Andrew Schmidt
|0:05:27
|37
|Ruben Valdez
|0:05:33
|38
|Brendan George
|0:05:51
|39
|Jon Holcomb
|0:05:56
|40
|Don Freitag
|0:05:56
|41
|Nick Sandoval
|0:05:59
|42
|Jan Van Nuffelen
|0:06:04
|43
|Mitchell Bratz
|0:06:05
|44
|Nicholas Armstrong
|0:06:08
|45
|Dale Crowell
|0:06:19
|46
|Darrell Scheppman
|0:06:19
|47
|Daniel Blasiole
|0:06:27
|48
|Aaron Fleming
|0:06:32
|49
|Keith Ortiz
|0:06:36
|50
|Ben Lasecki
|0:06:38
|51
|Matt Diebel
|0:06:38
|52
|Edward Piontek
|0:06:40
|53
|Jordan Meyer
|0:06:40
|54
|Michael Cudahy
|0:06:42
|55
|Ron Smith
|0:06:44
|56
|Todd Schmidt
|0:06:47
|57
|Randall Koplin
|0:06:55
|58
|Todd Fletcher
|0:07:03
|59
|Anthony Dombrowski
|0:07:20
|60
|Mark Cheyne
|0:07:25
|61
|Kent Jenema
|0:07:26
|62
|David Bowers
|0:07:33
|63
|Chris Roddick
|0:07:40
|64
|Mike Malicki
|0:07:43
|65
|Dean Kahl
|0:07:43
|66
|Cory Marty
|0:07:45
|67
|Mike Roethel
|0:07:51
|68
|Tomasz Kapusciak
|0:07:53
|69
|Rocky Gingg
|0:07:53
|70
|Joseph King
|0:07:54
|71
|Dave Reich
|0:08:01
|72
|Jeffrey Hatton
|0:08:03
|73
|Bill Schultz
|0:08:05
|74
|Clive Warren
|0:08:12
|75
|Brian Coppock
|0:08:15
|76
|Jon Kloppenburg
|0:08:27
|77
|Chris Strahm
|0:08:30
|78
|Steve Smith
|0:08:30
|79
|Jeremy Drake
|0:08:31
|80
|Joshua Wood
|0:08:35
|81
|Troy Sable
|0:08:42
|82
|Patrick Blakeslee
|0:08:56
|83
|Ben Leach
|0:09:04
|84
|Tom Wendland
|0:09:05
|85
|Steve Reichel
|0:09:14
|86
|Michael Pero
|0:09:14
|87
|Jody Arlen
|0:09:15
|88
|Roy Bailey
|0:09:29
|89
|Jordan Boyea
|0:09:34
|90
|Scott Palmersheim
|0:09:36
|91
|Dave Diamond
|0:09:43
|92
|David Carignan
|0:09:44
|93
|Mark Badger
|0:09:48
|94
|Kevin Lisowe
|0:09:48
|95
|Jon Krouse
|0:09:51
|96
|Sam Huntington
|0:10:09
|97
|John Grosz
|0:10:12
|98
|Salvatore Virgilio
|0:10:14
|99
|Steve Hoppman
|0:10:41
|100
|Keith Westendorf
|0:10:47
|101
|Emmanuel Tinga
|0:11:01
|102
|John Ryan
|0:11:12
|103
|Andrew Jennings
|0:11:14
|104
|Dustin Vande Zande
|0:11:21
|105
|Payson Partridge
|0:11:24
|106
|Matt Malloy
|0:11:32
|107
|Brian Gill
|0:11:45
|108
|David Feuillerat
|0:11:47
|109
|Jeff Wren
|0:11:47
|110
|Darrin Kolka
|0:11:51
|111
|Dain Trittau
|0:11:57
|112
|Jay Wnuk
|0:11:58
|113
|Steve Drecoll
|0:11:59
|114
|Michael Laufenberg
|0:12:11
|115
|Bradley Boettcher
|0:12:17
|116
|George Doty
|0:12:27
|117
|Erik Backhaus
|0:12:30
|118
|Jin Lee
|0:12:39
|119
|John Scambler
|0:12:58
|120
|Elginn Cordes
|0:13:06
|121
|Christopher Clinton
|0:13:11
|122
|Ricardo Recendez
|0:13:23
|123
|Martin Fenel
|0:13:32
|124
|Michael Angus
|0:14:03
|125
|Adam Handt
|0:14:04
|126
|Bill Styer
|0:14:12
|127
|Andy Trewyn
|0:14:15
|128
|John Wrycza
|0:14:31
|129
|Dave Hartman
|0:14:31
|130
|John Senkerik
|0:14:40
|131
|Warren Heise
|0:14:41
|132
|Mike Mennenoh
|0:14:52
|133
|Thomas Tuton
|0:14:58
|134
|David Carson
|0:15:12
|135
|Kent Kallsen
|0:15:19
|136
|Jay Gunderson
|0:15:21
|137
|Gerald Sorce
|0:15:22
|138
|Timothy Wateski
|0:15:26
|139
|Casey Brauer
|0:15:30
|140
|Andrew Douglass
|0:15:59
|141
|Greg Haack
|0:16:07
|142
|Andrew Richter
|0:16:09
|143
|Francis Strong
|0:16:16
|144
|Troy Olm
|0:16:26
|145
|Ben Schemensky
|0:16:45
|146
|Paul Westberg
|0:16:58
|147
|Joe Vanderpuy
|0:17:04
|148
|Mike Belden
|0:17:09
|149
|Mike Miller
|0:17:13
|150
|Dirk Racine
|0:17:13
|151
|Demetrius Banks
|0:17:23
|152
|Andrew Wadle
|0:17:44
|153
|Blake Picard
|0:17:59
|154
|Tyler Cox
|0:18:16
|155
|Nelson Donovan
|0:18:16
|156
|Stephen Wadle
|0:18:27
|157
|Rich Mennenoh
|0:18:36
|158
|Adam Huber
|0:18:40
|159
|Todd Nutter
|0:18:46
|160
|Frank Sniadajewski
|0:18:47
|161
|Chris Kemble
|0:19:01
|162
|David Lieck
|0:19:02
|163
|Jason Ferguson
|0:19:25
|164
|Chad Hoppe
|0:19:42
|165
|John Mahr
|0:19:59
|166
|Kenny Dretzka
|0:20:18
|167
|Warren Fowler
|0:20:32
|168
|Mike Sherman
|0:21:04
|169
|Mark Szudrowitz
|0:21:05
|170
|Randy Feuillerat
|0:21:45
|171
|Mike Brauer
|0:21:48
|172
|Albert Weigel
|0:22:09
|173
|Jim Splittgerber
|0:22:14
|174
|James Mistark
|0:22:21
|175
|Rob Bramlette
|0:22:27
|176
|Sterling Schmidt
|0:22:27
|177
|Curt Shomberg
|0:23:28
|178
|Mases Movsessian
|0:23:42
|179
|Brad Swenson
|0:24:14
|180
|Chase Osborne
|0:24:34
|181
|Scott Noffke
|0:25:24
|182
|Erik Newboe
|0:25:32
|183
|Taylor Standarski
|0:26:05
|184
|Victoria Pink
|0:26:17
|185
|Frank Lobello
|0:26:42
|186
|Kevin Knutson
|0:26:50
|187
|Kirk Wescom
|0:26:51
|188
|Frederick Estoesta
|0:28:04
|189
|Dennis Malmanger
|0:28:16
|190
|Peter Walton
|0:29:54
|191
|Garrison Gless
|0:30:27
|192
|Oscar Guzman
|0:32:18
|193
|James Heinecke
|0:33:48
|194
|Kenneth Andrews
|0:34:09
|195
|Phil Oliveri
|0:35:42
|196
|John Felke
|0:36:27
|197
|Michael Kaspar
|0:36:36
|198
|Bob Schmitt
|0:39:45
|199
|Roxanne Rogers
|0:41:26
|200
|Scott Graff
|0:42:55
|201
|Joel Stolfus
|0:43:28
|202
|Dave Dahlman
|0:43:31
|203
|Stephen Tinsley
|0:44:42
|204
|Paul Traeger
|0:46:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sheri Van Epps
|1:29:15
|2
|April Beard
|0:02:49
|3
|Alyssa Thuftin
|0:03:33
|4
|Vanessa Curtis
|0:03:36
|5
|Sonni Klipp
|0:04:05
|6
|Wendy Gaddey
|0:04:32
|7
|Amy Statz
|0:04:38
|8
|Emily Robnett
|0:06:29
|9
|Emma Swartz
|0:06:29
|10
|Rebecca Welbes
|0:08:08
|11
|Terra Nicklas
|0:08:34
|12
|Jenaiya Stolper
|0:09:02
|13
|Nancy Heymann
|0:09:03
|14
|Heather Schmitt
|0:10:13
|15
|Jennifer Weber
|0:10:13
|16
|Tiffani Walter
|0:11:20
|17
|Jeanne Hornak
|0:11:35
|18
|Carol Hassler
|0:12:43
|19
|Kathy Mock
|0:13:05
|20
|Grace Prewitt
|0:14:51
|21
|Lynne Senkerik
|0:15:17
|22
|Rachel Drake
|0:16:08
|23
|Kelli Piotrowski
|0:17:15
|24
|Caroline Warren
|0:17:19
|25
|Justina Smet
|0:17:22
|26
|Helmy Tennis
|0:17:33
|27
|Shannon Mortimer
|0:17:59
|28
|Heather Marty
|0:18:06
|29
|Karrie Ozyuk
|0:19:29
|30
|Sarah Gill
|0:19:39
|31
|Pam Piotrowski
|0:19:40
|32
|Shannon Kahl
|0:20:28
|33
|Krista Klanderman
|0:20:45
|34
|Nina Fortune
|0:21:45
|35
|Amy Ancheta
|0:24:45
|36
|Emily Keon
|0:25:27
|37
|Becky Carvin
|0:29:57
|38
|Ramona Kuna
|0:32:21
|39
|Sheryl Leonard-Schneck
|0:32:22
|40
|Sarah Richter
|0:32:45
|41
|Barbara Lothe
|0:34:12
|42
|Heather Curnutt
|0:35:30
|43
|Arin Lemke
|0:36:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Love
|0:46:40
|2
|Bill Selbig
|0:00:00
|3
|Sean Newmister
|0:00:25
|4
|Nolan Steig
|0:01:47
|5
|Jim Steig
|0:02:20
|6
|Chuck Girkins
|0:02:29
|7
|Ted Kretzmann
|0:02:30
|8
|John Neal
|0:02:37
|9
|Ben Dauck
|0:03:22
|10
|Daniel Taitt
|0:03:26
|11
|Brad Jorsch
|0:03:30
|12
|Mike Barrier
|0:03:35
|13
|Isaac Olson
|0:03:39
|14
|Scott Larson
|0:03:51
|15
|David Dokman
|0:03:51
|16
|Chad Juel
|0:03:53
|17
|Ernie Huerta
|0:04:00
|18
|Mark Hanson
|0:04:08
|19
|Michael Elsbury
|0:04:12
|20
|Dave Hanrahan
|0:04:34
|21
|Nathan Hofmeister
|0:04:37
|22
|Kevin Apodaca
|0:04:39
|23
|Alex Oberthaler
|0:04:40
|24
|Kurt Pulvermacher
|0:04:50
|25
|Carter Kleiman
|0:05:16
|26
|Marcin Czaicki
|0:05:17
|27
|Riley Powers
|0:05:18
|28
|Isaiah Schwinn
|0:05:21
|29
|Paul Baltus
|0:05:21
|30
|Brian Hennig
|0:05:22
|31
|Seth Boyea
|0:05:28
|32
|Kyle Kargel
|0:05:34
|33
|Nathan Knowles
|0:05:45
|34
|Billy Alverson
|0:05:54
|35
|Jan Krupa
|0:06:15
|36
|Justen England
|0:06:26
|37
|Chris Raatz
|0:06:26
|38
|Rick Dwyer
|0:06:30
|39
|Travis Dettinger
|0:06:35
|40
|Karl Baumeister
|0:06:41
|41
|Joe Guse
|0:06:50
|42
|Ben Weiss
|0:06:56
|43
|Craig Radmann
|0:07:02
|44
|Andy Summers
|0:07:06
|45
|Jacob Ahles
|0:07:16
|46
|Kyle Jefcik
|0:07:17
|47
|Kevin Williams
|0:07:18
|48
|Matthew Kletti
|0:07:40
|49
|Daniel Buckler
|0:07:42
|50
|Christopher Bacarella
|0:07:43
|51
|Ryan Giovannini
|0:07:53
|52
|Andrew Stader
|0:08:03
|53
|Bradley Lahner
|0:08:09
|54
|Chris Roberts
|0:08:12
|55
|Steve Messenger
|0:08:18
|56
|Loren Beyer
|0:08:34
|57
|Alex Taitt
|0:08:42
|58
|Jon Zeamer
|0:08:53
|59
|Tim Marando
|0:09:01
|60
|Eric Sawyer
|0:09:10
|61
|Casey Griesemer
|0:09:12
|62
|Dan Wateski
|0:09:20
|63
|Ben Freas
|0:09:21
|64
|Ryan Moss
|0:09:29
|65
|Rowan Norman
|0:09:37
|66
|Jonathan Krieg
|0:09:40
|67
|Christopher Howell
|0:09:51
|68
|Will Darling
|0:10:01
|69
|Daniel Gretzinger
|0:10:06
|70
|Adam S Clark
|0:10:09
|71
|Doug Rodenkirch
|0:10:10
|72
|Brad Koenig
|0:10:12
|73
|Marcin Hawryla
|0:10:19
|74
|Philip Peterson
|0:10:28
|75
|Tony Smet
|0:10:35
|76
|Cole Huffman
|0:10:54
|77
|Matt Jacobson
|0:11:02
|78
|Ben Agnew
|0:11:06
|79
|Troy Kreklau
|0:11:29
|80
|Aaron Messenger
|81
|Scott Liesch
|0:11:32
|82
|Bart Steffes
|0:11:43
|83
|Erik Hofmeister
|0:11:49
|84
|Brian Smith
|0:11:53
|85
|Ryan Hunn
|0:12:01
|86
|Allen Artz
|0:12:12
|87
|Tad Bruckner
|0:12:28
|88
|Joe Woelfle
|0:12:31
|89
|James Simmons
|0:12:37
|90
|Greg Spende
|0:12:41
|91
|Scott Barclay
|0:12:44
|92
|Don Howell
|0:12:58
|93
|Mark Eben
|0:13:06
|94
|Kenneth Pearson
|0:13:32
|95
|Greg Mann
|0:13:42
|96
|Melinda Roach
|0:13:45
|97
|David Gorski
|0:13:47
|98
|Adam Fleming
|0:13:58
|99
|David Gavinski
|0:14:09
|100
|David McFadden
|0:14:26
|101
|Rod Damhoff
|0:14:27
|102
|John Peronto
|0:14:27
|103
|Cory Griffith
|0:14:40
|104
|Jeff Pitts
|0:14:47
|105
|Alex Pieper
|0:14:57
|106
|John Hocker
|0:15:18
|107
|Andrew Wellman
|0:15:24
|108
|Nicolas Buer
|0:15:37
|109
|Elizabeth Royal
|0:15:47
|110
|Brad Staehler
|0:15:49
|111
|Matthew Plewa
|0:15:50
|112
|Peter Fetters
|0:15:51
|113
|Dennis Kinkert
|0:15:54
|114
|Jacob Burns
|0:15:56
|115
|Alexander Peters
|0:15:59
|116
|Keith Eggebrecht
|0:16:23
|117
|Brad Janak
|0:16:27
|118
|Jose Roman
|0:16:28
|119
|Michael Michell
|0:16:29
|120
|Robert Fulton
|0:17:01
|121
|Aaron Frink
|0:17:14
|122
|Jimmy Splittgerber
|0:17:22
|123
|Devin Metz
|0:17:24
|124
|Robert Dooley
|0:17:47
|125
|Kurt Otto
|0:18:25
|126
|Adam Zouski
|0:18:42
|127
|Steve Slocum
|0:18:55
|128
|Timothy Liepert
|0:18:55
|129
|Matthew Johnson
|0:19:11
|130
|Jack Davies
|0:19:21
|131
|Noah Jacobsen
|0:19:48
|132
|Jose Cabrera
|0:19:48
|133
|Kevin Simonsen
|0:20:53
|134
|Demetrio Velazco
|0:21:01
|135
|Scott Metz
|0:22:01
|136
|Pete Skok
|0:22:52
|137
|William Lyon
|0:23:48
|138
|Ricky Almaguer
|0:23:55
|139
|Gilford Obrien
|0:25:06
|140
|Joseph Masterson
|0:26:09
|141
|William Campbell
|0:27:45
|142
|Richard Gordon
|0:27:55
|143
|John Skok
|0:28:59
|144
|Todd Cleaveland
|0:29:47
|145
|Cory Laabs
|0:30:16
|146
|Michael Abene
|0:31:11
|147
|Collin Dohman
|0:31:27
|148
|Christopher Voss
|0:31:28
|149
|Zach Frankowski
|0:31:33
|150
|Tom Borchardt
|0:31:36
|151
|Kevin Sampo
|0:31:52
|152
|Dana Stepanik
|0:37:44
|153
|Derrill Peters
|0:50:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Senderhauf
|0:58:17
|2
|Melissa Kennedy
|0:01:47
|3
|Trisha Knaack
|0:02:32
|4
|Jacqueline Spiller
|0:03:29
|5
|Jennifer Barr
|0:05:04
|6
|Kristi Hanson
|0:05:08
|7
|Kaitlin Splittgerber
|0:05:09
|8
|Janis Heifner
|0:07:23
|9
|Ella Shively
|0:08:03
|10
|Lex Stath
|0:11:26
|11
|Wendy Lewin
|0:13:09
|12
|Amy Dykema
|0:13:29
|13
|Ishel Quintana
|0:14:18
|14
|Nastassja Bates
|0:14:24
|15
|Heather Liepert
|0:14:39
|16
|Kennedy Bowes
|0:17:28
|17
|Jeannie Ryan
|0:18:45
|18
|Erica Retzlaff
|0:20:19
|19
|Emelye Sturges
|0:30:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daxton Mock
|0:24:11
|2
|Calhan Norman
|0:00:43
|3
|Owen Reich
|0:00:47
|4
|Erik Rauland
|0:01:07
|5
|Mason Newman
|0:01:55
|6
|Dylan Eggebrecht
|0:02:00
|7
|Aaron Smith
|0:02:03
|8
|Christian Pieper
|0:02:04
|9
|Mitchell Dutczak
|0:02:05
|10
|Cole McDicken
|0:02:05
|11
|Ben Smith
|0:02:38
|12
|Zack Kargel
|0:02:39
|13
|Alexander Halfman
|0:03:00
|14
|Arianna Schafer
|0:03:27
|15
|John W. Kuhfahl
|0:04:02
|16
|Hannah Stedl
|0:04:14
|17
|Paighton Gardner
|0:04:29
|18
|Hunter Schmitt
|0:04:29
|19
|Joshua Caron
|0:05:16
|20
|Allison Pieper
|0:05:23
|21
|Leah Fletcher
|0:05:40
|22
|Skyler Schmitt
|0:05:43
|23
|Sam Komoroske
|0:05:49
|24
|Sethan Cate
|0:05:57
|25
|Michael Jarvis
|0:06:03
|26
|Sam Spende
|0:06:15
|27
|Joe Jeschke
|0:06:15
|28
|Lydia McDowell
|0:06:17
|29
|Matt Rodenkirch
|0:06:22
|30
|Dwight Eben
|0:06:36
|31
|Stephanie Jarvis
|0:06:46
|32
|Theo Hutchens
|0:07:40
|33
|Liam Cate
|0:07:43
|34
|Lorissa Thorpe
|0:07:56
|35
|Reed May
|0:07:58
|36
|Alexander Moss
|0:08:12
|37
|Grant Slocum
|0:08:16
|38
|Jacob Royston
|0:08:22
|39
|August Hutchens
|0:08:22
|40
|Porter Thorpe
|0:08:32
|41
|Sam Golding
|0:08:51
|42
|Burke Warren
|0:09:30
|43
|Lucas Fletcher
|0:09:53
|44
|Lucas Daish
|0:10:05
|45
|Andrew Ostrowski
|0:10:14
|46
|Caleb McDowell
|0:10:19
|47
|Dimitri Demco
|0:10:34
|48
|Jonah Whitedog
|0:10:40
|49
|John Schmidt
|0:10:42
|50
|Elliot Harold
|0:10:46
|51
|Ashton Catteruccia
|0:10:48
|52
|Ben Swenarski
|0:10:54
|53
|Dylan Waldner
|0:11:17
|54
|Julia Whitedog
|0:11:22
|55
|Basil Demco
|0:11:32
|56
|Austin Peterson
|0:11:34
|57
|Griffin May
|0:11:34
|58
|Niko Rosado
|0:11:47
|59
|Dana Anderson
|0:11:50
|60
|Samuel Keon
|0:12:14
|61
|Karl John Tillman
|0:12:15
|62
|Logan Michell
|0:12:18
|63
|Stephen Liepert
|0:13:06
|64
|Grace Harold
|0:13:08
|65
|Emory Hutchens
|0:13:45
|66
|Halligan Dwyer
|0:13:49
|67
|Brian Hatton
|0:15:10
|68
|Brennan Cate
|0:15:33
|69
|Miette Gosse
|0:16:00
|70
|Jacob Mork
|0:17:13
|71
|Lucca Spicuzza-Desicek
|0:18:04
|72
|Tyler Holden
|0:18:24
|73
|Isaac Damhoff
|0:18:55
|74
|Soren Blasiole
|0:19:04
|75
|Oliver Gautier
|0:20:06
|76
|Colin Knowles
|0:20:36
|77
|Katherine Schafer
|0:20:45
|78
|Morgan Ostrowski
|0:20:49
|79
|Justin Sampo
|0:21:23
|80
|Brooklyn Waldner
|0:21:27
|81
|Alexander Gordon
|0:22:47
|82
|Will Knowles
|0:22:49
|83
|Jaden Liesch
|0:23:22
|84
|Justin Munzur
|0:23:49
|85
|Mckenna Dwyer
|0:24:50
|86
|Claire Kaiser
|0:25:10
|87
|Matthew Jeschke
|0:29:06
|88
|Cade Haas
|89
|Ethan Haas
|90
|Joshua Prewitt
|91
|Katy McDicken
|92
|Peter Lehman
