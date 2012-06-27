Trending

Guerra and Strigel win at WORS Battle of CamRock

Wisconsin course featured 2,500 feet of climbing and tight, technical singletrack

Image 1 of 10

Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision) took his first win of the year at the Battle of CamRock.

(Image credit: Dave and Lynne Senkerik)
Image 2 of 10

Singlespeed racer Mark Lalonde was in 3rd or 4th through much of the race, but suffered a total of three flats and a half-mile run to finish 11th.

(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
Image 3 of 10

Although the women's field started a minute behind the men, Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager) was already working her way through the elite men through the first section of singletrack at CamRock.

(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
Image 4 of 10

Abby Strigel (HoneyStinger/Bontrager)

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Image 5 of 10

Defending Champion Abby Strigel won again at CamRock, keeping her undefeated streak alive for the fourth race in a row.

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 6 of 10

Relative newcomer Amber Markee stepped on to the WORS Podium in her first Elite race after moving up from the Women's Open category at CamRock.

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 7 of 10

Iowa racer Robin Williams on a technical descent.

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 8 of 10

Ontario native Susan Stephens returned to WORS to race at the Battle of CamRock for the first time, taking second.

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 9 of 10

Tristan Schouten hits a jump on a fast descent near the beginning of the second lap.

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 10 of 10

Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) worked her way up from 6th place to finish third at CamRock.

(Image credit: Niki Frazier)

The fourth race of the 2012 Subaru-sponsored Wisconsin Off Road Series, the Battle of CamRock, was won in the singletrack and on the climbs by Nathan Guerra (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision) and Abby Strigel (HoneyStinger / Bontrager). The UCI-style elite course featured a short 4.5-mile lap heavy on tight, twisting singletrack over rocky, rooty terrain, and over 2,500 feet of climbing over the five laps of the men's race.

From the start, racers sprinted uphill for position entering the first section of singletrack. In the men's race, Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) led the way followed by 2011 Champion Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Giant), Guerra, Isaac Neff (Williamson Street Bicycle Works), and teammates Ben Koenig and Corey Stelljes (Bike Hub / Specialized). The field strung out as riders behind the leaders started to feel the elastic snap in the first extended section of singletrack. Phillips kept the pace high and was still leading near the end of the first lap, when Guerra moved to the front. After attacking on a steep climb bracketed by a series of bermed switchbacks, Guerra was reeled back in by Schouten and Phillips, with Neff, Stelljes and Mark Lalonde in close pursuit.

"Mikey did his pin-it-for-a-lap," recalled Guerra. "I was head sideways wondering 'how long are we going to do this?' As soon as it began to slow a little, I went to the front and went as hard as I could. I think when Tristan saw I wanted to keep going, he went to the front to control the pace. I was joking with him a little, calling him 'controller" when we were in singletrack," laughed Guerra.

Schouten was in control until the middle of the third lap, with only Corey Stelljes able to keep pace as Guerra struggled to break away. Close behind was Mike Phillips and singlespeed racer Mark Lalonde was gaining fast. Despite low air pressure in his front tire from early in the race, Lalonde rose as high as fourth place before ultimately running the final half mile after his third flat of the day to claim 11th.

By the fourth lap, Guerra (2:00:45) broke free and opened a gap, as the lead elite men entered significant lapped traffic. Stelljes (2:01:20) repeatedly attacked on exposed climbs and open sections to gap Schouten. Third place came down to a sprint between Phillips (2:03:23) and Schouten (2:03:24), with Phillips claiming third. The final podium step was claimed by Phillips' teammate Darrin Braun (2:03:53).

In the women's race, Series leader Abby Strigel was already working her way through the men's field as the women entered the singletrack. Close behind was Ontario's Susan Stephens, Robin Williams and Lori Sable. Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) was fighting for position after a slow start.

"I wanted to really give it at the start to make sure I was ahead of people in the singletrack," recalled Krayer. "But everyone was going so hard at the start and I didn't have the best position. Going in to the singletrack I felt there was a gap forming between me and the leaders. I just stayed with it and it kind of settled in to Lori and I again, and then we could see Robin and we were dangling there again, trying to catch her."

Strigel's lead was unchallenged and she rode in alone at 1:51:52, followed by Stephens at 1:54:25. Krayer (1:55:59) managed to pull ahead of Williams (1:58:18) to claim third, and the podium was completed by singlespeed newcomer Amber Markee at 1:58:40.

The Battle of CamRock also welcomed another great turnout of 14-and-under racers during WORS' Year of the Junior with 70 men and 17 women under 14 competing in the Citizen Juniors races.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel &Sprocket)2:00:46
2Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli)0:00:35
3Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:02:38
4Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Giant)0:02:39
5Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:03:07
6Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works)0:03:31
7Brian Heifner (Magnus)0:05:03
8Jacob Groethe (Badger Velo Club)0:05:37
9Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized)0:05:44
10Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized)0:05:49
11Mark Lalonde (Lalonde Bros-Twin Six)0:06:27
12Ben Koenig (The Bike Hub/Specialized)0:06:43
13Matt Gehling (Team Wisconsin/KS Energy)0:07:33
14Ronald Stawicki (Polska)0:07:40
15Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:08:30
16Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85)0:09:01
17Jw Miller0:09:10
18Michael Hemme (Half Acre)0:09:34
19Tyler Jenema (Kuhl Racingtain)0:09:36
20Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes &Boards)0:09:38
21Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine)0:10:33
22Chad Sova (On The Rivet)0:10:48
23Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup)0:11:32
24Ben Senkerik (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket)0:13:09
25John Shull (EXPO)0:13:23
26Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:13:24
27Ben Jenkins (Carborocket)0:13:55
28Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)0:14:00
29Joel Hynes (Bikeman.com.Titletown)0:14:08
30Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:14:22
31Luke Batchelor-Clark (Magnus)0:14:47
32Scott Vogelmann (Trek Midwest)0:14:51
33Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)0:15:12
34Micheal Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:15:38
35Chad Boyles (Badger Velo Club)0:15:57
36Greg Jones0:16:28
37Chris Tries (south shore cyclery)0:16:38
38Paul Mumford (Kinky Llama Racing)0:18:00
39Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)0:19:03
40David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle)0:19:43
41Josh Shively (Team 360/La Crosse Velo)0:19:48
42Scott Neperud (Magnus)0:21:26
43Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:21:39
44Bryan Frazier (Baraboo Sharks)0:21:45
45Ryan Voss0:22:05
46Kyle Warras (Expo Racing)0:22:11
47Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Team)0:22:16
48Steve Schafer0:23:11
49Matt Silvia (Carborocket)0:23:14
50Dan Schaefer (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:23:21
51Ken Statz (Element Mobile)0:23:30
52James Ye (Tuxedo Thunder)0:23:30
53Chad Dean (5Nines Cycling)0:23:58
54Jose Barraza (On The Route Bicycles)0:24:38
55John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers)0:24:44
56Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling)0:25:27
57Jason Gosse (Team WORS)0:26:45
58Michael Anderson (Schwag)0:27:11
59Barry Winters (Element Mobile/ Brings)0:27:33
60Jim Peterson (Michaels/JVC)0:27:34
61Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAXVelo)0:28:08
62Bil Danielson (Riverbrook Racing)0:28:31
63Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers)0:29:07
64James Holmes (Team Madcross)0:31:25
65John Brown (Wheel & Sprocket)0:37:15
66Tim Jennings (Element Mobile/Brings)0:46:30

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Pat's)1:51:53
2Susan Stephens (Quiring Cycles)0:02:32
3Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:04:07
4Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized)0:06:26
5Amber Markey (Magnus)0:06:48
6Lori Sable (K9 Dynamics)0:07:44
7Erin Vicary (Quiring Cycles)0:08:57
8Anna Ganju (Polska)0:10:32
9Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers)0:10:58
10Sarah Agena-Wright (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:12:24
11Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:15:49
12April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)0:28:10
13Maria Statz (Element Mobile)0:33:54
14Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLTD/ScenicConcepts)0:42:25
15Amanda Ryan (Einstein Racing)

Cat. 1 Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)1:48:05
2Fletcher Arlen (Safe Wheels MTB Racing)0:01:43
3Casey Hildebrandt (POLSKA / RMC /T6)0:02:02
4Kevin Atkins (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli)0:03:32
5Ian Haupt (My Wife Inc)0:06:52
6Brett Poulton (Expo)0:19:54

Cat. 1 Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Shull (EXPO)1:45:38
2Liz Shull (EXPO)0:05:48

Cat. 1/2 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)1:33:33
2Claire Luby0:02:08
3Heather Stelljes0:02:17
4Rachel Horstman (Team WI / KS Energy)0:04:43
5Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup)0:09:21
6Cyndi Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)0:09:22
7Sherry Mix0:12:00
8Regina Campbell (Half Acre Cycling/TwinSix)0:18:38

Cat. 2 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Stull (Team 360/LaX Velo)1:50:37
2Christopher Berge (Magnus)0:00:30
3Aaron Robnett (ICCC)0:01:33
4Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers)0:01:41
5Shane Veldhuizen (Funk Cycles/JEB Bikes)0:01:42
6Peter Coenen (Northstar Endurance)0:01:52
7Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)0:02:02
8Scott McLaughlin (Sram Factory)0:02:07
9Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal)0:02:24
10Sam Weinberg (5Nines)0:02:27
11Neil Statz (overdrive)0:02:30
12Neil Zacharek (Bikes Ltd./Scenic Concepts)0:02:35
13Stephen Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine)0:02:42
14Mark Melton (Kegels)0:02:48
15Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine)0:02:51
16Matthew Bohm (PeoriaBicycle/eClub)0:02:59
17Steve Pribek (Mill Street Brewhaus)0:04:10
18David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club)0:04:17
19Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:04:19
20Chris Fellows (Team WORS)0:04:54
21Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine)0:05:01
22Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles/JVC)0:05:02
23Joshua Blum (Team 360 / Mt Borah)0:05:25
24Danny Sonnentag0:05:38
25Mike Daish0:05:40
26Phil Fluegel (JVC/ Michaels Cycles)0:05:43
27Christopher Schmidt (Treadhead Cycling)0:06:12
28Kevin Pomasl (KS Energy Services / Team Wisc)0:06:22
29Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes n Boards)0:06:23
30Ben Neubauer (The Bike Hub Specialized)0:07:34
31Rodney Moon0:07:36
32John Riley (Trek)0:07:44
33Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports)0:07:51
34Mikey Verhagen (KS Energy Services / Team Wisc)0:08:01
35Evan Slocum0:08:10
36Marek Kulesza (TreadHead Cycling)0:08:33
37Scott House (Kegels)0:08:34
38Timothy Willcox (Magnus)0:09:04
39Jason Lindenberg0:09:26
40Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyer)0:09:28
41Carl Morse (Wheel & Sprocket)0:09:32
42Douglas Chamberlain (Berger Hardware Bikes)0:09:36
43Brett May (Team All Spoked Up)0:09:56
44Taylor Bogdanske (Wheel & Sprocket/SixFifty)0:10:51
45Andrew Tegge (Wheel and Sprocket)0:11:16
46Rennis Delgado (Funk Cycles)0:11:21
47Zach Giffey0:11:35
48Tony Damhoff (Ben's Bicycles)0:11:44
49Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)0:11:45
50Jason Ruesch (RMC)0:11:45
51Tyler Welnak (Wheel and SProcketuision)0:11:57
52Steve Forss (Kegels)0:12:07
53Terry Harron0:12:31
54Martin Tank II (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision)0:12:34
55Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)0:12:57
56Eric Johnson (KHS Bicycles)0:13:24
57Rick Walls (Muddy Cup \\ Twin Six)0:13:26
58Nathan Tock (BIkes Ltd / Scenic Concepts Ra)0:13:27
59Patrick Flannery (5 Nines)0:13:51
60Donald Carr (IS Corp)0:14:01
61Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:14:33
62Robert Schlegel (JVC/Michael's Cycles)0:14:39
63Michael Hartzell (Trek Midwest Team)0:14:43
64Eric Grissom0:15:32
65Gary Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)0:15:37
66James Pittacora (Kinky Llama)0:15:43
67Krystian Pac (RBIKES.COM)0:15:50
68Frank Hassler0:15:57
69Christopher Sholl (Tuxedo ThunderCycling)0:16:01
70Jesse Jaehning (Bikes Limited)0:16:28
71Steven Schaefer0:17:53
72Christopher Gabrielson (Baraboo Sharks)0:18:56
73Kyle Williams (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:19:00
74Larry Reimer (JVC / Michael's Cycles)0:19:13
75Gordon Olliver0:19:34
76Lloyd Cate (catex5)0:19:38
77Peter Cherchian (Chainsmokers)0:19:44
78Chris Harrison (Eriksen Cycles)0:20:22
79Greg Clausen0:21:31
80Gene MacKin0:24:17
81Jacek Ubaka (Nigeria)0:24:44
82Patrick Dowd0:28:13
83Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:31:23
84Marty Leum (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts)0:33:06
85Brad Tennis (Sharks)0:35:05
86Brian Benson (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts)0:40:11
87Nathan Zinzow0:45:23

Cat. 2 Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Veldhuizen1:20:06
2Michael Carney0:00:00
3Mark Adams0:00:02
4Chad Tucker0:00:43
5David Cushman0:00:44
6Shane Semrow0:00:45
7Andrew Peterson0:00:56
8Scott Nyland0:01:22
9Chris Tamborino0:01:33
10Douglas Borden0:01:43
11Jeremy Ostrowski0:02:02
12Sean Fagan0:02:04
13Christopher Osborne0:02:29
14Janusz Rajski0:02:31
15Matt Chmielewski0:02:31
16Mark Sharafinski0:02:36
17Josh Rupnow0:02:45
18Chris Harold0:02:51
19Robert Zimmerman0:02:51
20Nathan Schneeberger0:02:52
21Thomas Dvoratchek0:02:56
22Michael Reuter0:03:10
23Michael Owens0:03:18
24Christopher McArdle0:03:23
25Taylor Kimberly0:03:39
26Wade Flisram0:03:43
27Martin Reza0:03:48
28Matthew Paterson0:04:27
29Terry Prewitt0:04:31
30Kyle Abernathy0:04:49
31Larry Hipps0:05:08
32Brian Paterson0:05:10
33Joseph Valen0:05:11
34Jason Dahlby0:05:16
35Rob Capps0:05:26
36Andrew Schmidt0:05:27
37Ruben Valdez0:05:33
38Brendan George0:05:51
39Jon Holcomb0:05:56
40Don Freitag0:05:56
41Nick Sandoval0:05:59
42Jan Van Nuffelen0:06:04
43Mitchell Bratz0:06:05
44Nicholas Armstrong0:06:08
45Dale Crowell0:06:19
46Darrell Scheppman0:06:19
47Daniel Blasiole0:06:27
48Aaron Fleming0:06:32
49Keith Ortiz0:06:36
50Ben Lasecki0:06:38
51Matt Diebel0:06:38
52Edward Piontek0:06:40
53Jordan Meyer0:06:40
54Michael Cudahy0:06:42
55Ron Smith0:06:44
56Todd Schmidt0:06:47
57Randall Koplin0:06:55
58Todd Fletcher0:07:03
59Anthony Dombrowski0:07:20
60Mark Cheyne0:07:25
61Kent Jenema0:07:26
62David Bowers0:07:33
63Chris Roddick0:07:40
64Mike Malicki0:07:43
65Dean Kahl0:07:43
66Cory Marty0:07:45
67Mike Roethel0:07:51
68Tomasz Kapusciak0:07:53
69Rocky Gingg0:07:53
70Joseph King0:07:54
71Dave Reich0:08:01
72Jeffrey Hatton0:08:03
73Bill Schultz0:08:05
74Clive Warren0:08:12
75Brian Coppock0:08:15
76Jon Kloppenburg0:08:27
77Chris Strahm0:08:30
78Steve Smith0:08:30
79Jeremy Drake0:08:31
80Joshua Wood0:08:35
81Troy Sable0:08:42
82Patrick Blakeslee0:08:56
83Ben Leach0:09:04
84Tom Wendland0:09:05
85Steve Reichel0:09:14
86Michael Pero0:09:14
87Jody Arlen0:09:15
88Roy Bailey0:09:29
89Jordan Boyea0:09:34
90Scott Palmersheim0:09:36
91Dave Diamond0:09:43
92David Carignan0:09:44
93Mark Badger0:09:48
94Kevin Lisowe0:09:48
95Jon Krouse0:09:51
96Sam Huntington0:10:09
97John Grosz0:10:12
98Salvatore Virgilio0:10:14
99Steve Hoppman0:10:41
100Keith Westendorf0:10:47
101Emmanuel Tinga0:11:01
102John Ryan0:11:12
103Andrew Jennings0:11:14
104Dustin Vande Zande0:11:21
105Payson Partridge0:11:24
106Matt Malloy0:11:32
107Brian Gill0:11:45
108David Feuillerat0:11:47
109Jeff Wren0:11:47
110Darrin Kolka0:11:51
111Dain Trittau0:11:57
112Jay Wnuk0:11:58
113Steve Drecoll0:11:59
114Michael Laufenberg0:12:11
115Bradley Boettcher0:12:17
116George Doty0:12:27
117Erik Backhaus0:12:30
118Jin Lee0:12:39
119John Scambler0:12:58
120Elginn Cordes0:13:06
121Christopher Clinton0:13:11
122Ricardo Recendez0:13:23
123Martin Fenel0:13:32
124Michael Angus0:14:03
125Adam Handt0:14:04
126Bill Styer0:14:12
127Andy Trewyn0:14:15
128John Wrycza0:14:31
129Dave Hartman0:14:31
130John Senkerik0:14:40
131Warren Heise0:14:41
132Mike Mennenoh0:14:52
133Thomas Tuton0:14:58
134David Carson0:15:12
135Kent Kallsen0:15:19
136Jay Gunderson0:15:21
137Gerald Sorce0:15:22
138Timothy Wateski0:15:26
139Casey Brauer0:15:30
140Andrew Douglass0:15:59
141Greg Haack0:16:07
142Andrew Richter0:16:09
143Francis Strong0:16:16
144Troy Olm0:16:26
145Ben Schemensky0:16:45
146Paul Westberg0:16:58
147Joe Vanderpuy0:17:04
148Mike Belden0:17:09
149Mike Miller0:17:13
150Dirk Racine0:17:13
151Demetrius Banks0:17:23
152Andrew Wadle0:17:44
153Blake Picard0:17:59
154Tyler Cox0:18:16
155Nelson Donovan0:18:16
156Stephen Wadle0:18:27
157Rich Mennenoh0:18:36
158Adam Huber0:18:40
159Todd Nutter0:18:46
160Frank Sniadajewski0:18:47
161Chris Kemble0:19:01
162David Lieck0:19:02
163Jason Ferguson0:19:25
164Chad Hoppe0:19:42
165John Mahr0:19:59
166Kenny Dretzka0:20:18
167Warren Fowler0:20:32
168Mike Sherman0:21:04
169Mark Szudrowitz0:21:05
170Randy Feuillerat0:21:45
171Mike Brauer0:21:48
172Albert Weigel0:22:09
173Jim Splittgerber0:22:14
174James Mistark0:22:21
175Rob Bramlette0:22:27
176Sterling Schmidt0:22:27
177Curt Shomberg0:23:28
178Mases Movsessian0:23:42
179Brad Swenson0:24:14
180Chase Osborne0:24:34
181Scott Noffke0:25:24
182Erik Newboe0:25:32
183Taylor Standarski0:26:05
184Victoria Pink0:26:17
185Frank Lobello0:26:42
186Kevin Knutson0:26:50
187Kirk Wescom0:26:51
188Frederick Estoesta0:28:04
189Dennis Malmanger0:28:16
190Peter Walton0:29:54
191Garrison Gless0:30:27
192Oscar Guzman0:32:18
193James Heinecke0:33:48
194Kenneth Andrews0:34:09
195Phil Oliveri0:35:42
196John Felke0:36:27
197Michael Kaspar0:36:36
198Bob Schmitt0:39:45
199Roxanne Rogers0:41:26
200Scott Graff0:42:55
201Joel Stolfus0:43:28
202Dave Dahlman0:43:31
203Stephen Tinsley0:44:42
204Paul Traeger0:46:42

Cat. 2 Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sheri Van Epps1:29:15
2April Beard0:02:49
3Alyssa Thuftin0:03:33
4Vanessa Curtis0:03:36
5Sonni Klipp0:04:05
6Wendy Gaddey0:04:32
7Amy Statz0:04:38
8Emily Robnett0:06:29
9Emma Swartz0:06:29
10Rebecca Welbes0:08:08
11Terra Nicklas0:08:34
12Jenaiya Stolper0:09:02
13Nancy Heymann0:09:03
14Heather Schmitt0:10:13
15Jennifer Weber0:10:13
16Tiffani Walter0:11:20
17Jeanne Hornak0:11:35
18Carol Hassler0:12:43
19Kathy Mock0:13:05
20Grace Prewitt0:14:51
21Lynne Senkerik0:15:17
22Rachel Drake0:16:08
23Kelli Piotrowski0:17:15
24Caroline Warren0:17:19
25Justina Smet0:17:22
26Helmy Tennis0:17:33
27Shannon Mortimer0:17:59
28Heather Marty0:18:06
29Karrie Ozyuk0:19:29
30Sarah Gill0:19:39
31Pam Piotrowski0:19:40
32Shannon Kahl0:20:28
33Krista Klanderman0:20:45
34Nina Fortune0:21:45
35Amy Ancheta0:24:45
36Emily Keon0:25:27
37Becky Carvin0:29:57
38Ramona Kuna0:32:21
39Sheryl Leonard-Schneck0:32:22
40Sarah Richter0:32:45
41Barbara Lothe0:34:12
42Heather Curnutt0:35:30
43Arin Lemke0:36:28

Cat. 3 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Love0:46:40
2Bill Selbig0:00:00
3Sean Newmister0:00:25
4Nolan Steig0:01:47
5Jim Steig0:02:20
6Chuck Girkins0:02:29
7Ted Kretzmann0:02:30
8John Neal0:02:37
9Ben Dauck0:03:22
10Daniel Taitt0:03:26
11Brad Jorsch0:03:30
12Mike Barrier0:03:35
13Isaac Olson0:03:39
14Scott Larson0:03:51
15David Dokman0:03:51
16Chad Juel0:03:53
17Ernie Huerta0:04:00
18Mark Hanson0:04:08
19Michael Elsbury0:04:12
20Dave Hanrahan0:04:34
21Nathan Hofmeister0:04:37
22Kevin Apodaca0:04:39
23Alex Oberthaler0:04:40
24Kurt Pulvermacher0:04:50
25Carter Kleiman0:05:16
26Marcin Czaicki0:05:17
27Riley Powers0:05:18
28Isaiah Schwinn0:05:21
29Paul Baltus0:05:21
30Brian Hennig0:05:22
31Seth Boyea0:05:28
32Kyle Kargel0:05:34
33Nathan Knowles0:05:45
34Billy Alverson0:05:54
35Jan Krupa0:06:15
36Justen England0:06:26
37Chris Raatz0:06:26
38Rick Dwyer0:06:30
39Travis Dettinger0:06:35
40Karl Baumeister0:06:41
41Joe Guse0:06:50
42Ben Weiss0:06:56
43Craig Radmann0:07:02
44Andy Summers0:07:06
45Jacob Ahles0:07:16
46Kyle Jefcik0:07:17
47Kevin Williams0:07:18
48Matthew Kletti0:07:40
49Daniel Buckler0:07:42
50Christopher Bacarella0:07:43
51Ryan Giovannini0:07:53
52Andrew Stader0:08:03
53Bradley Lahner0:08:09
54Chris Roberts0:08:12
55Steve Messenger0:08:18
56Loren Beyer0:08:34
57Alex Taitt0:08:42
58Jon Zeamer0:08:53
59Tim Marando0:09:01
60Eric Sawyer0:09:10
61Casey Griesemer0:09:12
62Dan Wateski0:09:20
63Ben Freas0:09:21
64Ryan Moss0:09:29
65Rowan Norman0:09:37
66Jonathan Krieg0:09:40
67Christopher Howell0:09:51
68Will Darling0:10:01
69Daniel Gretzinger0:10:06
70Adam S Clark0:10:09
71Doug Rodenkirch0:10:10
72Brad Koenig0:10:12
73Marcin Hawryla0:10:19
74Philip Peterson0:10:28
75Tony Smet0:10:35
76Cole Huffman0:10:54
77Matt Jacobson0:11:02
78Ben Agnew0:11:06
79Troy Kreklau0:11:29
80Aaron Messenger
81Scott Liesch0:11:32
82Bart Steffes0:11:43
83Erik Hofmeister0:11:49
84Brian Smith0:11:53
85Ryan Hunn0:12:01
86Allen Artz0:12:12
87Tad Bruckner0:12:28
88Joe Woelfle0:12:31
89James Simmons0:12:37
90Greg Spende0:12:41
91Scott Barclay0:12:44
92Don Howell0:12:58
93Mark Eben0:13:06
94Kenneth Pearson0:13:32
95Greg Mann0:13:42
96Melinda Roach0:13:45
97David Gorski0:13:47
98Adam Fleming0:13:58
99David Gavinski0:14:09
100David McFadden0:14:26
101Rod Damhoff0:14:27
102John Peronto0:14:27
103Cory Griffith0:14:40
104Jeff Pitts0:14:47
105Alex Pieper0:14:57
106John Hocker0:15:18
107Andrew Wellman0:15:24
108Nicolas Buer0:15:37
109Elizabeth Royal0:15:47
110Brad Staehler0:15:49
111Matthew Plewa0:15:50
112Peter Fetters0:15:51
113Dennis Kinkert0:15:54
114Jacob Burns0:15:56
115Alexander Peters0:15:59
116Keith Eggebrecht0:16:23
117Brad Janak0:16:27
118Jose Roman0:16:28
119Michael Michell0:16:29
120Robert Fulton0:17:01
121Aaron Frink0:17:14
122Jimmy Splittgerber0:17:22
123Devin Metz0:17:24
124Robert Dooley0:17:47
125Kurt Otto0:18:25
126Adam Zouski0:18:42
127Steve Slocum0:18:55
128Timothy Liepert0:18:55
129Matthew Johnson0:19:11
130Jack Davies0:19:21
131Noah Jacobsen0:19:48
132Jose Cabrera0:19:48
133Kevin Simonsen0:20:53
134Demetrio Velazco0:21:01
135Scott Metz0:22:01
136Pete Skok0:22:52
137William Lyon0:23:48
138Ricky Almaguer0:23:55
139Gilford Obrien0:25:06
140Joseph Masterson0:26:09
141William Campbell0:27:45
142Richard Gordon0:27:55
143John Skok0:28:59
144Todd Cleaveland0:29:47
145Cory Laabs0:30:16
146Michael Abene0:31:11
147Collin Dohman0:31:27
148Christopher Voss0:31:28
149Zach Frankowski0:31:33
150Tom Borchardt0:31:36
151Kevin Sampo0:31:52
152Dana Stepanik0:37:44
153Derrill Peters0:50:32

Cat. 3 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Senderhauf0:58:17
2Melissa Kennedy0:01:47
3Trisha Knaack0:02:32
4Jacqueline Spiller0:03:29
5Jennifer Barr0:05:04
6Kristi Hanson0:05:08
7Kaitlin Splittgerber0:05:09
8Janis Heifner0:07:23
9Ella Shively0:08:03
10Lex Stath0:11:26
11Wendy Lewin0:13:09
12Amy Dykema0:13:29
13Ishel Quintana0:14:18
14Nastassja Bates0:14:24
15Heather Liepert0:14:39
16Kennedy Bowes0:17:28
17Jeannie Ryan0:18:45
18Erica Retzlaff0:20:19
19Emelye Sturges0:30:02

Cat. 3 junior men/women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daxton Mock0:24:11
2Calhan Norman0:00:43
3Owen Reich0:00:47
4Erik Rauland0:01:07
5Mason Newman0:01:55
6Dylan Eggebrecht0:02:00
7Aaron Smith0:02:03
8Christian Pieper0:02:04
9Mitchell Dutczak0:02:05
10Cole McDicken0:02:05
11Ben Smith0:02:38
12Zack Kargel0:02:39
13Alexander Halfman0:03:00
14Arianna Schafer0:03:27
15John W. Kuhfahl0:04:02
16Hannah Stedl0:04:14
17Paighton Gardner0:04:29
18Hunter Schmitt0:04:29
19Joshua Caron0:05:16
20Allison Pieper0:05:23
21Leah Fletcher0:05:40
22Skyler Schmitt0:05:43
23Sam Komoroske0:05:49
24Sethan Cate0:05:57
25Michael Jarvis0:06:03
26Sam Spende0:06:15
27Joe Jeschke0:06:15
28Lydia McDowell0:06:17
29Matt Rodenkirch0:06:22
30Dwight Eben0:06:36
31Stephanie Jarvis0:06:46
32Theo Hutchens0:07:40
33Liam Cate0:07:43
34Lorissa Thorpe0:07:56
35Reed May0:07:58
36Alexander Moss0:08:12
37Grant Slocum0:08:16
38Jacob Royston0:08:22
39August Hutchens0:08:22
40Porter Thorpe0:08:32
41Sam Golding0:08:51
42Burke Warren0:09:30
43Lucas Fletcher0:09:53
44Lucas Daish0:10:05
45Andrew Ostrowski0:10:14
46Caleb McDowell0:10:19
47Dimitri Demco0:10:34
48Jonah Whitedog0:10:40
49John Schmidt0:10:42
50Elliot Harold0:10:46
51Ashton Catteruccia0:10:48
52Ben Swenarski0:10:54
53Dylan Waldner0:11:17
54Julia Whitedog0:11:22
55Basil Demco0:11:32
56Austin Peterson0:11:34
57Griffin May0:11:34
58Niko Rosado0:11:47
59Dana Anderson0:11:50
60Samuel Keon0:12:14
61Karl John Tillman0:12:15
62Logan Michell0:12:18
63Stephen Liepert0:13:06
64Grace Harold0:13:08
65Emory Hutchens0:13:45
66Halligan Dwyer0:13:49
67Brian Hatton0:15:10
68Brennan Cate0:15:33
69Miette Gosse0:16:00
70Jacob Mork0:17:13
71Lucca Spicuzza-Desicek0:18:04
72Tyler Holden0:18:24
73Isaac Damhoff0:18:55
74Soren Blasiole0:19:04
75Oliver Gautier0:20:06
76Colin Knowles0:20:36
77Katherine Schafer0:20:45
78Morgan Ostrowski0:20:49
79Justin Sampo0:21:23
80Brooklyn Waldner0:21:27
81Alexander Gordon0:22:47
82Will Knowles0:22:49
83Jaden Liesch0:23:22
84Justin Munzur0:23:49
85Mckenna Dwyer0:24:50
86Claire Kaiser0:25:10
87Matthew Jeschke0:29:06
88Cade Haas
89Ethan Haas
90Joshua Prewitt
91Katy McDicken
92Peter Lehman

