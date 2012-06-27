Image 1 of 10 Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision) took his first win of the year at the Battle of CamRock. (Image credit: Dave and Lynne Senkerik) Image 2 of 10 Singlespeed racer Mark Lalonde was in 3rd or 4th through much of the race, but suffered a total of three flats and a half-mile run to finish 11th. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 3 of 10 Although the women's field started a minute behind the men, Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager) was already working her way through the elite men through the first section of singletrack at CamRock. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 4 of 10 Abby Strigel (HoneyStinger/Bontrager) (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 5 of 10 Defending Champion Abby Strigel won again at CamRock, keeping her undefeated streak alive for the fourth race in a row. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 10 Relative newcomer Amber Markee stepped on to the WORS Podium in her first Elite race after moving up from the Women's Open category at CamRock. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 7 of 10 Iowa racer Robin Williams on a technical descent. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 8 of 10 Ontario native Susan Stephens returned to WORS to race at the Battle of CamRock for the first time, taking second. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 9 of 10 Tristan Schouten hits a jump on a fast descent near the beginning of the second lap. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 10 of 10 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) worked her way up from 6th place to finish third at CamRock. (Image credit: Niki Frazier)

The fourth race of the 2012 Subaru-sponsored Wisconsin Off Road Series, the Battle of CamRock, was won in the singletrack and on the climbs by Nathan Guerra (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision) and Abby Strigel (HoneyStinger / Bontrager). The UCI-style elite course featured a short 4.5-mile lap heavy on tight, twisting singletrack over rocky, rooty terrain, and over 2,500 feet of climbing over the five laps of the men's race.

From the start, racers sprinted uphill for position entering the first section of singletrack. In the men's race, Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) led the way followed by 2011 Champion Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Giant), Guerra, Isaac Neff (Williamson Street Bicycle Works), and teammates Ben Koenig and Corey Stelljes (Bike Hub / Specialized). The field strung out as riders behind the leaders started to feel the elastic snap in the first extended section of singletrack. Phillips kept the pace high and was still leading near the end of the first lap, when Guerra moved to the front. After attacking on a steep climb bracketed by a series of bermed switchbacks, Guerra was reeled back in by Schouten and Phillips, with Neff, Stelljes and Mark Lalonde in close pursuit.

"Mikey did his pin-it-for-a-lap," recalled Guerra. "I was head sideways wondering 'how long are we going to do this?' As soon as it began to slow a little, I went to the front and went as hard as I could. I think when Tristan saw I wanted to keep going, he went to the front to control the pace. I was joking with him a little, calling him 'controller" when we were in singletrack," laughed Guerra.

Schouten was in control until the middle of the third lap, with only Corey Stelljes able to keep pace as Guerra struggled to break away. Close behind was Mike Phillips and singlespeed racer Mark Lalonde was gaining fast. Despite low air pressure in his front tire from early in the race, Lalonde rose as high as fourth place before ultimately running the final half mile after his third flat of the day to claim 11th.

By the fourth lap, Guerra (2:00:45) broke free and opened a gap, as the lead elite men entered significant lapped traffic. Stelljes (2:01:20) repeatedly attacked on exposed climbs and open sections to gap Schouten. Third place came down to a sprint between Phillips (2:03:23) and Schouten (2:03:24), with Phillips claiming third. The final podium step was claimed by Phillips' teammate Darrin Braun (2:03:53).

In the women's race, Series leader Abby Strigel was already working her way through the men's field as the women entered the singletrack. Close behind was Ontario's Susan Stephens, Robin Williams and Lori Sable. Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) was fighting for position after a slow start.

"I wanted to really give it at the start to make sure I was ahead of people in the singletrack," recalled Krayer. "But everyone was going so hard at the start and I didn't have the best position. Going in to the singletrack I felt there was a gap forming between me and the leaders. I just stayed with it and it kind of settled in to Lori and I again, and then we could see Robin and we were dangling there again, trying to catch her."

Strigel's lead was unchallenged and she rode in alone at 1:51:52, followed by Stephens at 1:54:25. Krayer (1:55:59) managed to pull ahead of Williams (1:58:18) to claim third, and the podium was completed by singlespeed newcomer Amber Markee at 1:58:40.

The Battle of CamRock also welcomed another great turnout of 14-and-under racers during WORS' Year of the Junior with 70 men and 17 women under 14 competing in the Citizen Juniors races.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel &Sprocket) 2:00:46 2 Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli) 0:00:35 3 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:02:38 4 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Giant) 0:02:39 5 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:03:07 6 Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works) 0:03:31 7 Brian Heifner (Magnus) 0:05:03 8 Jacob Groethe (Badger Velo Club) 0:05:37 9 Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) 0:05:44 10 Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:05:49 11 Mark Lalonde (Lalonde Bros-Twin Six) 0:06:27 12 Ben Koenig (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:06:43 13 Matt Gehling (Team Wisconsin/KS Energy) 0:07:33 14 Ronald Stawicki (Polska) 0:07:40 15 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:08:30 16 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85) 0:09:01 17 Jw Miller 0:09:10 18 Michael Hemme (Half Acre) 0:09:34 19 Tyler Jenema (Kuhl Racingtain) 0:09:36 20 Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes &Boards) 0:09:38 21 Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:10:33 22 Chad Sova (On The Rivet) 0:10:48 23 Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:11:32 24 Ben Senkerik (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket) 0:13:09 25 John Shull (EXPO) 0:13:23 26 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:13:24 27 Ben Jenkins (Carborocket) 0:13:55 28 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon) 0:14:00 29 Joel Hynes (Bikeman.com.Titletown) 0:14:08 30 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:14:22 31 Luke Batchelor-Clark (Magnus) 0:14:47 32 Scott Vogelmann (Trek Midwest) 0:14:51 33 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:15:12 34 Micheal Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:15:38 35 Chad Boyles (Badger Velo Club) 0:15:57 36 Greg Jones 0:16:28 37 Chris Tries (south shore cyclery) 0:16:38 38 Paul Mumford (Kinky Llama Racing) 0:18:00 39 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 0:19:03 40 David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle) 0:19:43 41 Josh Shively (Team 360/La Crosse Velo) 0:19:48 42 Scott Neperud (Magnus) 0:21:26 43 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:21:39 44 Bryan Frazier (Baraboo Sharks) 0:21:45 45 Ryan Voss 0:22:05 46 Kyle Warras (Expo Racing) 0:22:11 47 Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Team) 0:22:16 48 Steve Schafer 0:23:11 49 Matt Silvia (Carborocket) 0:23:14 50 Dan Schaefer (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:23:21 51 Ken Statz (Element Mobile) 0:23:30 52 James Ye (Tuxedo Thunder) 0:23:30 53 Chad Dean (5Nines Cycling) 0:23:58 54 Jose Barraza (On The Route Bicycles) 0:24:38 55 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers) 0:24:44 56 Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling) 0:25:27 57 Jason Gosse (Team WORS) 0:26:45 58 Michael Anderson (Schwag) 0:27:11 59 Barry Winters (Element Mobile/ Brings) 0:27:33 60 Jim Peterson (Michaels/JVC) 0:27:34 61 Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAXVelo) 0:28:08 62 Bil Danielson (Riverbrook Racing) 0:28:31 63 Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers) 0:29:07 64 James Holmes (Team Madcross) 0:31:25 65 John Brown (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:37:15 66 Tim Jennings (Element Mobile/Brings) 0:46:30

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Pat's) 1:51:53 2 Susan Stephens (Quiring Cycles) 0:02:32 3 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:04:07 4 Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) 0:06:26 5 Amber Markey (Magnus) 0:06:48 6 Lori Sable (K9 Dynamics) 0:07:44 7 Erin Vicary (Quiring Cycles) 0:08:57 8 Anna Ganju (Polska) 0:10:32 9 Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers) 0:10:58 10 Sarah Agena-Wright (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:12:24 11 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:15:49 12 April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:28:10 13 Maria Statz (Element Mobile) 0:33:54 14 Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLTD/ScenicConcepts) 0:42:25 15 Amanda Ryan (Einstein Racing)

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket) 1:48:05 2 Fletcher Arlen (Safe Wheels MTB Racing) 0:01:43 3 Casey Hildebrandt (POLSKA / RMC /T6) 0:02:02 4 Kevin Atkins (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli) 0:03:32 5 Ian Haupt (My Wife Inc) 0:06:52 6 Brett Poulton (Expo) 0:19:54

Cat. 1 Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Shull (EXPO) 1:45:38 2 Liz Shull (EXPO) 0:05:48

Cat. 1/2 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) 1:33:33 2 Claire Luby 0:02:08 3 Heather Stelljes 0:02:17 4 Rachel Horstman (Team WI / KS Energy) 0:04:43 5 Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:09:21 6 Cyndi Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 0:09:22 7 Sherry Mix 0:12:00 8 Regina Campbell (Half Acre Cycling/TwinSix) 0:18:38

Cat. 2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Stull (Team 360/LaX Velo) 1:50:37 2 Christopher Berge (Magnus) 0:00:30 3 Aaron Robnett (ICCC) 0:01:33 4 Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers) 0:01:41 5 Shane Veldhuizen (Funk Cycles/JEB Bikes) 0:01:42 6 Peter Coenen (Northstar Endurance) 0:01:52 7 Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:02:02 8 Scott McLaughlin (Sram Factory) 0:02:07 9 Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal) 0:02:24 10 Sam Weinberg (5Nines) 0:02:27 11 Neil Statz (overdrive) 0:02:30 12 Neil Zacharek (Bikes Ltd./Scenic Concepts) 0:02:35 13 Stephen Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:02:42 14 Mark Melton (Kegels) 0:02:48 15 Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:02:51 16 Matthew Bohm (PeoriaBicycle/eClub) 0:02:59 17 Steve Pribek (Mill Street Brewhaus) 0:04:10 18 David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club) 0:04:17 19 Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:04:19 20 Chris Fellows (Team WORS) 0:04:54 21 Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:05:01 22 Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles/JVC) 0:05:02 23 Joshua Blum (Team 360 / Mt Borah) 0:05:25 24 Danny Sonnentag 0:05:38 25 Mike Daish 0:05:40 26 Phil Fluegel (JVC/ Michaels Cycles) 0:05:43 27 Christopher Schmidt (Treadhead Cycling) 0:06:12 28 Kevin Pomasl (KS Energy Services / Team Wisc) 0:06:22 29 Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes n Boards) 0:06:23 30 Ben Neubauer (The Bike Hub Specialized) 0:07:34 31 Rodney Moon 0:07:36 32 John Riley (Trek) 0:07:44 33 Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports) 0:07:51 34 Mikey Verhagen (KS Energy Services / Team Wisc) 0:08:01 35 Evan Slocum 0:08:10 36 Marek Kulesza (TreadHead Cycling) 0:08:33 37 Scott House (Kegels) 0:08:34 38 Timothy Willcox (Magnus) 0:09:04 39 Jason Lindenberg 0:09:26 40 Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyer) 0:09:28 41 Carl Morse (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:09:32 42 Douglas Chamberlain (Berger Hardware Bikes) 0:09:36 43 Brett May (Team All Spoked Up) 0:09:56 44 Taylor Bogdanske (Wheel & Sprocket/SixFifty) 0:10:51 45 Andrew Tegge (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:11:16 46 Rennis Delgado (Funk Cycles) 0:11:21 47 Zach Giffey 0:11:35 48 Tony Damhoff (Ben's Bicycles) 0:11:44 49 Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team) 0:11:45 50 Jason Ruesch (RMC) 0:11:45 51 Tyler Welnak (Wheel and SProcketuision) 0:11:57 52 Steve Forss (Kegels) 0:12:07 53 Terry Harron 0:12:31 54 Martin Tank II (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision) 0:12:34 55 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:12:57 56 Eric Johnson (KHS Bicycles) 0:13:24 57 Rick Walls (Muddy Cup \\ Twin Six) 0:13:26 58 Nathan Tock (BIkes Ltd / Scenic Concepts Ra) 0:13:27 59 Patrick Flannery (5 Nines) 0:13:51 60 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:14:01 61 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:14:33 62 Robert Schlegel (JVC/Michael's Cycles) 0:14:39 63 Michael Hartzell (Trek Midwest Team) 0:14:43 64 Eric Grissom 0:15:32 65 Gary Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 0:15:37 66 James Pittacora (Kinky Llama) 0:15:43 67 Krystian Pac (RBIKES.COM) 0:15:50 68 Frank Hassler 0:15:57 69 Christopher Sholl (Tuxedo ThunderCycling) 0:16:01 70 Jesse Jaehning (Bikes Limited) 0:16:28 71 Steven Schaefer 0:17:53 72 Christopher Gabrielson (Baraboo Sharks) 0:18:56 73 Kyle Williams (Iowa City Cycling Club) 0:19:00 74 Larry Reimer (JVC / Michael's Cycles) 0:19:13 75 Gordon Olliver 0:19:34 76 Lloyd Cate (catex5) 0:19:38 77 Peter Cherchian (Chainsmokers) 0:19:44 78 Chris Harrison (Eriksen Cycles) 0:20:22 79 Greg Clausen 0:21:31 80 Gene MacKin 0:24:17 81 Jacek Ubaka (Nigeria) 0:24:44 82 Patrick Dowd 0:28:13 83 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:31:23 84 Marty Leum (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts) 0:33:06 85 Brad Tennis (Sharks) 0:35:05 86 Brian Benson (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts) 0:40:11 87 Nathan Zinzow 0:45:23

Cat. 2 Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Veldhuizen 1:20:06 2 Michael Carney 0:00:00 3 Mark Adams 0:00:02 4 Chad Tucker 0:00:43 5 David Cushman 0:00:44 6 Shane Semrow 0:00:45 7 Andrew Peterson 0:00:56 8 Scott Nyland 0:01:22 9 Chris Tamborino 0:01:33 10 Douglas Borden 0:01:43 11 Jeremy Ostrowski 0:02:02 12 Sean Fagan 0:02:04 13 Christopher Osborne 0:02:29 14 Janusz Rajski 0:02:31 15 Matt Chmielewski 0:02:31 16 Mark Sharafinski 0:02:36 17 Josh Rupnow 0:02:45 18 Chris Harold 0:02:51 19 Robert Zimmerman 0:02:51 20 Nathan Schneeberger 0:02:52 21 Thomas Dvoratchek 0:02:56 22 Michael Reuter 0:03:10 23 Michael Owens 0:03:18 24 Christopher McArdle 0:03:23 25 Taylor Kimberly 0:03:39 26 Wade Flisram 0:03:43 27 Martin Reza 0:03:48 28 Matthew Paterson 0:04:27 29 Terry Prewitt 0:04:31 30 Kyle Abernathy 0:04:49 31 Larry Hipps 0:05:08 32 Brian Paterson 0:05:10 33 Joseph Valen 0:05:11 34 Jason Dahlby 0:05:16 35 Rob Capps 0:05:26 36 Andrew Schmidt 0:05:27 37 Ruben Valdez 0:05:33 38 Brendan George 0:05:51 39 Jon Holcomb 0:05:56 40 Don Freitag 0:05:56 41 Nick Sandoval 0:05:59 42 Jan Van Nuffelen 0:06:04 43 Mitchell Bratz 0:06:05 44 Nicholas Armstrong 0:06:08 45 Dale Crowell 0:06:19 46 Darrell Scheppman 0:06:19 47 Daniel Blasiole 0:06:27 48 Aaron Fleming 0:06:32 49 Keith Ortiz 0:06:36 50 Ben Lasecki 0:06:38 51 Matt Diebel 0:06:38 52 Edward Piontek 0:06:40 53 Jordan Meyer 0:06:40 54 Michael Cudahy 0:06:42 55 Ron Smith 0:06:44 56 Todd Schmidt 0:06:47 57 Randall Koplin 0:06:55 58 Todd Fletcher 0:07:03 59 Anthony Dombrowski 0:07:20 60 Mark Cheyne 0:07:25 61 Kent Jenema 0:07:26 62 David Bowers 0:07:33 63 Chris Roddick 0:07:40 64 Mike Malicki 0:07:43 65 Dean Kahl 0:07:43 66 Cory Marty 0:07:45 67 Mike Roethel 0:07:51 68 Tomasz Kapusciak 0:07:53 69 Rocky Gingg 0:07:53 70 Joseph King 0:07:54 71 Dave Reich 0:08:01 72 Jeffrey Hatton 0:08:03 73 Bill Schultz 0:08:05 74 Clive Warren 0:08:12 75 Brian Coppock 0:08:15 76 Jon Kloppenburg 0:08:27 77 Chris Strahm 0:08:30 78 Steve Smith 0:08:30 79 Jeremy Drake 0:08:31 80 Joshua Wood 0:08:35 81 Troy Sable 0:08:42 82 Patrick Blakeslee 0:08:56 83 Ben Leach 0:09:04 84 Tom Wendland 0:09:05 85 Steve Reichel 0:09:14 86 Michael Pero 0:09:14 87 Jody Arlen 0:09:15 88 Roy Bailey 0:09:29 89 Jordan Boyea 0:09:34 90 Scott Palmersheim 0:09:36 91 Dave Diamond 0:09:43 92 David Carignan 0:09:44 93 Mark Badger 0:09:48 94 Kevin Lisowe 0:09:48 95 Jon Krouse 0:09:51 96 Sam Huntington 0:10:09 97 John Grosz 0:10:12 98 Salvatore Virgilio 0:10:14 99 Steve Hoppman 0:10:41 100 Keith Westendorf 0:10:47 101 Emmanuel Tinga 0:11:01 102 John Ryan 0:11:12 103 Andrew Jennings 0:11:14 104 Dustin Vande Zande 0:11:21 105 Payson Partridge 0:11:24 106 Matt Malloy 0:11:32 107 Brian Gill 0:11:45 108 David Feuillerat 0:11:47 109 Jeff Wren 0:11:47 110 Darrin Kolka 0:11:51 111 Dain Trittau 0:11:57 112 Jay Wnuk 0:11:58 113 Steve Drecoll 0:11:59 114 Michael Laufenberg 0:12:11 115 Bradley Boettcher 0:12:17 116 George Doty 0:12:27 117 Erik Backhaus 0:12:30 118 Jin Lee 0:12:39 119 John Scambler 0:12:58 120 Elginn Cordes 0:13:06 121 Christopher Clinton 0:13:11 122 Ricardo Recendez 0:13:23 123 Martin Fenel 0:13:32 124 Michael Angus 0:14:03 125 Adam Handt 0:14:04 126 Bill Styer 0:14:12 127 Andy Trewyn 0:14:15 128 John Wrycza 0:14:31 129 Dave Hartman 0:14:31 130 John Senkerik 0:14:40 131 Warren Heise 0:14:41 132 Mike Mennenoh 0:14:52 133 Thomas Tuton 0:14:58 134 David Carson 0:15:12 135 Kent Kallsen 0:15:19 136 Jay Gunderson 0:15:21 137 Gerald Sorce 0:15:22 138 Timothy Wateski 0:15:26 139 Casey Brauer 0:15:30 140 Andrew Douglass 0:15:59 141 Greg Haack 0:16:07 142 Andrew Richter 0:16:09 143 Francis Strong 0:16:16 144 Troy Olm 0:16:26 145 Ben Schemensky 0:16:45 146 Paul Westberg 0:16:58 147 Joe Vanderpuy 0:17:04 148 Mike Belden 0:17:09 149 Mike Miller 0:17:13 150 Dirk Racine 0:17:13 151 Demetrius Banks 0:17:23 152 Andrew Wadle 0:17:44 153 Blake Picard 0:17:59 154 Tyler Cox 0:18:16 155 Nelson Donovan 0:18:16 156 Stephen Wadle 0:18:27 157 Rich Mennenoh 0:18:36 158 Adam Huber 0:18:40 159 Todd Nutter 0:18:46 160 Frank Sniadajewski 0:18:47 161 Chris Kemble 0:19:01 162 David Lieck 0:19:02 163 Jason Ferguson 0:19:25 164 Chad Hoppe 0:19:42 165 John Mahr 0:19:59 166 Kenny Dretzka 0:20:18 167 Warren Fowler 0:20:32 168 Mike Sherman 0:21:04 169 Mark Szudrowitz 0:21:05 170 Randy Feuillerat 0:21:45 171 Mike Brauer 0:21:48 172 Albert Weigel 0:22:09 173 Jim Splittgerber 0:22:14 174 James Mistark 0:22:21 175 Rob Bramlette 0:22:27 176 Sterling Schmidt 0:22:27 177 Curt Shomberg 0:23:28 178 Mases Movsessian 0:23:42 179 Brad Swenson 0:24:14 180 Chase Osborne 0:24:34 181 Scott Noffke 0:25:24 182 Erik Newboe 0:25:32 183 Taylor Standarski 0:26:05 184 Victoria Pink 0:26:17 185 Frank Lobello 0:26:42 186 Kevin Knutson 0:26:50 187 Kirk Wescom 0:26:51 188 Frederick Estoesta 0:28:04 189 Dennis Malmanger 0:28:16 190 Peter Walton 0:29:54 191 Garrison Gless 0:30:27 192 Oscar Guzman 0:32:18 193 James Heinecke 0:33:48 194 Kenneth Andrews 0:34:09 195 Phil Oliveri 0:35:42 196 John Felke 0:36:27 197 Michael Kaspar 0:36:36 198 Bob Schmitt 0:39:45 199 Roxanne Rogers 0:41:26 200 Scott Graff 0:42:55 201 Joel Stolfus 0:43:28 202 Dave Dahlman 0:43:31 203 Stephen Tinsley 0:44:42 204 Paul Traeger 0:46:42

Cat. 2 Sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sheri Van Epps 1:29:15 2 April Beard 0:02:49 3 Alyssa Thuftin 0:03:33 4 Vanessa Curtis 0:03:36 5 Sonni Klipp 0:04:05 6 Wendy Gaddey 0:04:32 7 Amy Statz 0:04:38 8 Emily Robnett 0:06:29 9 Emma Swartz 0:06:29 10 Rebecca Welbes 0:08:08 11 Terra Nicklas 0:08:34 12 Jenaiya Stolper 0:09:02 13 Nancy Heymann 0:09:03 14 Heather Schmitt 0:10:13 15 Jennifer Weber 0:10:13 16 Tiffani Walter 0:11:20 17 Jeanne Hornak 0:11:35 18 Carol Hassler 0:12:43 19 Kathy Mock 0:13:05 20 Grace Prewitt 0:14:51 21 Lynne Senkerik 0:15:17 22 Rachel Drake 0:16:08 23 Kelli Piotrowski 0:17:15 24 Caroline Warren 0:17:19 25 Justina Smet 0:17:22 26 Helmy Tennis 0:17:33 27 Shannon Mortimer 0:17:59 28 Heather Marty 0:18:06 29 Karrie Ozyuk 0:19:29 30 Sarah Gill 0:19:39 31 Pam Piotrowski 0:19:40 32 Shannon Kahl 0:20:28 33 Krista Klanderman 0:20:45 34 Nina Fortune 0:21:45 35 Amy Ancheta 0:24:45 36 Emily Keon 0:25:27 37 Becky Carvin 0:29:57 38 Ramona Kuna 0:32:21 39 Sheryl Leonard-Schneck 0:32:22 40 Sarah Richter 0:32:45 41 Barbara Lothe 0:34:12 42 Heather Curnutt 0:35:30 43 Arin Lemke 0:36:28

Cat. 3 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Love 0:46:40 2 Bill Selbig 0:00:00 3 Sean Newmister 0:00:25 4 Nolan Steig 0:01:47 5 Jim Steig 0:02:20 6 Chuck Girkins 0:02:29 7 Ted Kretzmann 0:02:30 8 John Neal 0:02:37 9 Ben Dauck 0:03:22 10 Daniel Taitt 0:03:26 11 Brad Jorsch 0:03:30 12 Mike Barrier 0:03:35 13 Isaac Olson 0:03:39 14 Scott Larson 0:03:51 15 David Dokman 0:03:51 16 Chad Juel 0:03:53 17 Ernie Huerta 0:04:00 18 Mark Hanson 0:04:08 19 Michael Elsbury 0:04:12 20 Dave Hanrahan 0:04:34 21 Nathan Hofmeister 0:04:37 22 Kevin Apodaca 0:04:39 23 Alex Oberthaler 0:04:40 24 Kurt Pulvermacher 0:04:50 25 Carter Kleiman 0:05:16 26 Marcin Czaicki 0:05:17 27 Riley Powers 0:05:18 28 Isaiah Schwinn 0:05:21 29 Paul Baltus 0:05:21 30 Brian Hennig 0:05:22 31 Seth Boyea 0:05:28 32 Kyle Kargel 0:05:34 33 Nathan Knowles 0:05:45 34 Billy Alverson 0:05:54 35 Jan Krupa 0:06:15 36 Justen England 0:06:26 37 Chris Raatz 0:06:26 38 Rick Dwyer 0:06:30 39 Travis Dettinger 0:06:35 40 Karl Baumeister 0:06:41 41 Joe Guse 0:06:50 42 Ben Weiss 0:06:56 43 Craig Radmann 0:07:02 44 Andy Summers 0:07:06 45 Jacob Ahles 0:07:16 46 Kyle Jefcik 0:07:17 47 Kevin Williams 0:07:18 48 Matthew Kletti 0:07:40 49 Daniel Buckler 0:07:42 50 Christopher Bacarella 0:07:43 51 Ryan Giovannini 0:07:53 52 Andrew Stader 0:08:03 53 Bradley Lahner 0:08:09 54 Chris Roberts 0:08:12 55 Steve Messenger 0:08:18 56 Loren Beyer 0:08:34 57 Alex Taitt 0:08:42 58 Jon Zeamer 0:08:53 59 Tim Marando 0:09:01 60 Eric Sawyer 0:09:10 61 Casey Griesemer 0:09:12 62 Dan Wateski 0:09:20 63 Ben Freas 0:09:21 64 Ryan Moss 0:09:29 65 Rowan Norman 0:09:37 66 Jonathan Krieg 0:09:40 67 Christopher Howell 0:09:51 68 Will Darling 0:10:01 69 Daniel Gretzinger 0:10:06 70 Adam S Clark 0:10:09 71 Doug Rodenkirch 0:10:10 72 Brad Koenig 0:10:12 73 Marcin Hawryla 0:10:19 74 Philip Peterson 0:10:28 75 Tony Smet 0:10:35 76 Cole Huffman 0:10:54 77 Matt Jacobson 0:11:02 78 Ben Agnew 0:11:06 79 Troy Kreklau 0:11:29 80 Aaron Messenger 81 Scott Liesch 0:11:32 82 Bart Steffes 0:11:43 83 Erik Hofmeister 0:11:49 84 Brian Smith 0:11:53 85 Ryan Hunn 0:12:01 86 Allen Artz 0:12:12 87 Tad Bruckner 0:12:28 88 Joe Woelfle 0:12:31 89 James Simmons 0:12:37 90 Greg Spende 0:12:41 91 Scott Barclay 0:12:44 92 Don Howell 0:12:58 93 Mark Eben 0:13:06 94 Kenneth Pearson 0:13:32 95 Greg Mann 0:13:42 96 Melinda Roach 0:13:45 97 David Gorski 0:13:47 98 Adam Fleming 0:13:58 99 David Gavinski 0:14:09 100 David McFadden 0:14:26 101 Rod Damhoff 0:14:27 102 John Peronto 0:14:27 103 Cory Griffith 0:14:40 104 Jeff Pitts 0:14:47 105 Alex Pieper 0:14:57 106 John Hocker 0:15:18 107 Andrew Wellman 0:15:24 108 Nicolas Buer 0:15:37 109 Elizabeth Royal 0:15:47 110 Brad Staehler 0:15:49 111 Matthew Plewa 0:15:50 112 Peter Fetters 0:15:51 113 Dennis Kinkert 0:15:54 114 Jacob Burns 0:15:56 115 Alexander Peters 0:15:59 116 Keith Eggebrecht 0:16:23 117 Brad Janak 0:16:27 118 Jose Roman 0:16:28 119 Michael Michell 0:16:29 120 Robert Fulton 0:17:01 121 Aaron Frink 0:17:14 122 Jimmy Splittgerber 0:17:22 123 Devin Metz 0:17:24 124 Robert Dooley 0:17:47 125 Kurt Otto 0:18:25 126 Adam Zouski 0:18:42 127 Steve Slocum 0:18:55 128 Timothy Liepert 0:18:55 129 Matthew Johnson 0:19:11 130 Jack Davies 0:19:21 131 Noah Jacobsen 0:19:48 132 Jose Cabrera 0:19:48 133 Kevin Simonsen 0:20:53 134 Demetrio Velazco 0:21:01 135 Scott Metz 0:22:01 136 Pete Skok 0:22:52 137 William Lyon 0:23:48 138 Ricky Almaguer 0:23:55 139 Gilford Obrien 0:25:06 140 Joseph Masterson 0:26:09 141 William Campbell 0:27:45 142 Richard Gordon 0:27:55 143 John Skok 0:28:59 144 Todd Cleaveland 0:29:47 145 Cory Laabs 0:30:16 146 Michael Abene 0:31:11 147 Collin Dohman 0:31:27 148 Christopher Voss 0:31:28 149 Zach Frankowski 0:31:33 150 Tom Borchardt 0:31:36 151 Kevin Sampo 0:31:52 152 Dana Stepanik 0:37:44 153 Derrill Peters 0:50:32

Cat. 3 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Senderhauf 0:58:17 2 Melissa Kennedy 0:01:47 3 Trisha Knaack 0:02:32 4 Jacqueline Spiller 0:03:29 5 Jennifer Barr 0:05:04 6 Kristi Hanson 0:05:08 7 Kaitlin Splittgerber 0:05:09 8 Janis Heifner 0:07:23 9 Ella Shively 0:08:03 10 Lex Stath 0:11:26 11 Wendy Lewin 0:13:09 12 Amy Dykema 0:13:29 13 Ishel Quintana 0:14:18 14 Nastassja Bates 0:14:24 15 Heather Liepert 0:14:39 16 Kennedy Bowes 0:17:28 17 Jeannie Ryan 0:18:45 18 Erica Retzlaff 0:20:19 19 Emelye Sturges 0:30:02