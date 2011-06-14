Matter and Eppen win at WORS #4 the Trek Big Ring Classic
Matter wins for second year running
For the second year in a row, Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) won the Trek Big Ring Classic in a three-up sprint. In a photo finish, Matter edged defending WORS Overall Champion Tristan Schouten (Mafia / Felt) and Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized). In the women's race, Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) and defending Overall Champion Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) put nearly five minutes into the chasing field. In the end, Eppen’s power and climbing legs were unmatched and she took the win by over a minute at 1:27:37.
In the first lap, the men’s lead group included Matter, Schouten, Phillips, Brian Eppen (Mercy- Specialized) and Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision). First to exit was Guerra, felled by an early crash in the singletrack. He managed a podium finish in fifth, but was not in contention for the win after his fall. Eppen also crashed at the end of the first lap, then raced to a strong 4th place, though he left a trail of blood behind him. Meanwhile, at the front, Phillips took an early lead through the singletrack. Once Matter and Schouten reeled him in, the group of three leaders was established.
The attacks began. Schouten repeatedly attacked on climbs, trying to make the race as hard as he could, and Matter and Phillips were gapped. But the two chasers, equipped with full-suspension rides, repeatedly caught Schouten on his new hardtail in the rocky singletrack.
"I had the best race of the year today, except for the finish," said Schouten. "I thought I'd won the sprint, but it was a good day. I finally got my mountain bike. Today was my third ride on it, but I felt like I could out-ride anyone on any part of the course except in the singletrack. On a hardtail, I just couldn't pedal in there at all. That brought the race back together every lap."
"This race was awesome - it was just like last year," joked Brian Matter. "The technical singletrack was definitely challenging. I think that was where I was using my advantage to catch Tristan. And on those power climbs, he was just accelerating - attacking. It was fast and tactical, and it came down to a three man sprint. I think I got it with a bike throw. I think I know where to be coming out of that last corner. It's a deceptively long sprint. I kind of sat on Tristan's wheel as he ramped it up and once he plateaued, I tried to go by him. We must have crossed the line very close."
"Brian will tell you, he's been in that position many times before," said Phillips after the sprint finish. Phillips crossed the line 0.4 seconds behind Matter and Schouten, unable to hold either wheel in the final moments. "He [Matter] could barely stand up after we came through. I guess maybe I could have worked a little harder too."
Schouten is no rookie when it comes to the sprint and, in a move reminiscent of George Hincapie at this year’s National Championships, he jagged left as he approached the scaffold, forcing Matter to work around him. Schouten threw his own bike forward perhaps a split-second too soon. As the two passed beneath the finish scaffold, Schouten raised an arm while Matter threw his bike forward. After a review of the photos in those crucial moments, race officials declared Matter the victor at 1:41:03.2.
Both Matter and Schouten hold three WORS Overall Series Championships. The battle between these two racers for the WORS Overall in 2011 could decide who will be the first man to take home a fourth WORS title. Their competition may also be an opportunity for other hopefuls, as the series contest is shaping up to be a close one.
In the women's race, Strigel and Eppen surged from the start, trading the lead along a winding road section before the first singletrack. Eppen reached the singletrack with a gap, but Strigel closed it down through the rocky, technical terrain. Then a wall-like climb separated the two for good as Strigel was unable to hold Eppen's wheel. After the second lap, she could no long see Eppen and finished second in 1:29:08.
Emerging first from the group of four women chasing Strigel was Eppen’s teammate Robin Williams, who would finish third at 1:33:14. Williams went back and forth with Sarah Agena (Adventure 212 / Specialized), and Agena led through most of the third lap, but she was caught in the end to finish fourth at 1:33:29. Lisa Krayer and Michelle Peariso also raced together for much of the contest, and Krayer took the final podium spot at fifth at
1:34:40.
The next WORS race, The Subaru Cup, presented by Trek will include the Midwest Regional Championships for amateur racers, and the Subaru Cup US Pro XCT. For more information, check www.subarucup.com.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Matter (Gear Grinder /TREK)
|1:41:03
|2
|Tristan Schouten (Pabst/Felt/Mafia Racing)
|0:00:00
|3
|Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:00:00
|4
|Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized)
|0:01:18
|5
|Nathan Guerra (Wheel&Sprocket/Vision)
|0:03:37
|6
|Ben Koenig (RMC, Red Eye Brewery)
|0:03:53
|7
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:04:04
|8
|Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works)
|0:04:35
|9
|Cam Kirkpatrick (Rasmussen BikeShop)
|0:04:44
|10
|Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup)
|0:05:34
|11
|Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing)
|0:05:37
|12
|Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:05:40
|13
|Corey Stelljes (chainsmokers)
|0:05:47
|14
|Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:05:48
|15
|Brian Heifner (Magnus)
|0:06:52
|16
|Bryan Fosler (Trek Stores ofMadison)
|0:08:14
|17
|Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized)
|0:08:20
|18
|Ray Nelson (Tread Head Cyclery)
|0:08:24
|19
|Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized)
|0:08:25
|20
|Jacob Groethe
|0:08:46
|21
|Devin Curran (Hollywood Cycles T6 Spot)
|0:08:57
|22
|Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers)
|0:09:21
|23
|Trevor Koss (29er Crew)
|0:09:21
|24
|Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:09:32
|25
|Dirk Rettig (Trek Gnar Crotch Wiscoland)
|0:11:33
|26
|Greg Krieger (Eriksen Cycles)
|0:11:36
|27
|Matt Millin (Mountain Outfitters)
|0:11:49
|28
|Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling)
|0:11:49
|29
|Joel Hynes (Bikeman.com)
|0:11:51
|30
|John Shull (EXPO Racing)
|0:12:06
|31
|John Lirette (Hayes Disc Brakes)
|0:12:06
|32
|Tom Carpenter (Trek 29er Crew)
|0:12:28
|33
|Dylan Harris (Olympia)
|0:12:45
|34
|Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team WI)
|0:13:22
|35
|Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:13:47
|36
|Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works)
|0:13:51
|37
|Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:14:00
|38
|J. W. Miller (Trek Stores ofadison)
|0:14:02
|39
|Joseph Maloney (KS/ Team Wisconsin)
|0:14:24
|40
|Luke Batchelor-Clark (Magnus)
|0:14:44
|41
|Chris Mantel (Velotrocadero)
|0:15:10
|42
|Michael Wenzel
|0:15:32
|43
|Jess Kruchoski (Wheel & Sprocket/ Vision)
|0:15:35
|44
|Patryk Limanowicz (Rbikes.com)
|0:15:48
|45
|Jeffrey Austin-Phillips (Behind-Bars/Little Guy Racing)
|0:15:48
|46
|Eric Fossell (JVC / MichaelsCycles)
|0:16:11
|47
|Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes)
|0:16:19
|48
|Brian Hertzberg (5 Nines Cycling)
|0:16:34
|49
|Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
|0:17:10
|50
|John Gatto (Twin Six)
|0:17:29
|51
|Luke Holtan (VELO TROCADERO)
|0:18:05
|52
|Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts)
|0:18:07
|53
|Jan Rybar (Pedal Moraine)
|0:18:08
|54
|Scott Vogelmann (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:18:25
|55
|Matthew Muraski
|0:19:18
|56
|Ken Statz (Element Mobile)
|0:19:29
|57
|Ric Damm (FondduLac Cyclery/RiponCollege)
|0:19:33
|58
|Ronald Knutowski (Fuel Cafe/TwinSix)
|0:19:41
|59
|Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:19:56
|60
|Tim Jennings (Element Mobile)
|0:21:29
|61
|Brad Dash (Twin Six/ABD)
|0:23:49
|62
|Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:24:06
|63
|Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb)
|0:25:43
|64
|Mitch Moen (Rbikes.com)
|0:26:41
|65
|Dan Schaefer (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:27:44
|66
|Jesse Shoemaker (The Bike Hub/Specialized)
|0:31:05
|67
|Erik Eiseman
|0:33:07
|68
|Matthew Gutowski (Arts Cyclery)
|0:34:38
|69
|Barry Winters (Element MobileBring's)
|0:34:56
|70
|Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee)
|0:51:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized)
|1:27:37
|2
|Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores ofMadison)
|0:01:31
|3
|Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized)
|0:05:37
|4
|Sarah Agena (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:05:52
|5
|Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:07:03
|6
|Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:07:24
|7
|Anna Ganju (Polska)
|0:08:40
|8
|Rachel Horstman
|0:10:04
|9
|Jennifer Nowlin (Peace Coffee)
|0:10:48
|10
|Renee Bach (Chain Smokers)
|0:11:48
|11
|Alyssa Severn (Team Magnus)
|0:13:02
|12
|Brittany Mcconnell (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|0:13:03
|13
|Claire Cannon (Trek Store of Madison)
|0:13:27
|14
|April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:15:21
|15
|Jennifer Danielson (Chainsmokers)
|0:15:22
|16
|Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLimitedScenicConcepts)
|0:19:24
|17
|Sophia Marchiando (Hollywood)
|0:20:21
|18
|Lynn Maki (GearGrinder)
|0:21:05
|19
|Julie Kirkpatrick (Zoom Performance)
|0:23:38
|20
|Christine Czarnecki (Alterra CoffeeMTB Team)
|0:27:11
|DNF
|Denise Coppock
|DNF
|Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mnt Cycles/Red Eye Brewery)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pete Karinen (Trek 29er Crew)
|1:23:49
|2
|Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:00:08
|3
|Ben Senkerik (Nova Cycle Sports / ISCorp)
|0:03:30
|4
|Brett Poulton (EXPO)
|0:03:59
|5
|Lionel Rocheleau (Gear Grinder)
|0:04:39
|6
|Cameron Schave (Eriksen Cycles)
|0:06:21
|7
|Mike Zuiker (Rasta)
|0:07:12
|8
|Ryan Oconnell (EXPO Racing)
|0:07:23
|9
|Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)
|0:08:09
|10
|Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)
|0:08:46
|11
|Parker McColl (Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:09:44
|12
|Caleb Lenss (EXPO Racing)
|0:11:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nina Karinen (Trek 29er Crew)
|1:44:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Roytek (Spring Street Sports)
|1:25:27
|2
|Michael Spiro
|0:00:28
|3
|Colby Lash (KMK; Chocolay Ace)
|0:00:56
|4
|Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards)
|0:01:04
|5
|Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club)
|0:01:23
|6
|Bill Burkholder (Kegels Bikes)
|0:01:27
|7
|Jim Chapman (OTR)
|0:01:28
|8
|Shane Veldhuizen (schwag)
|0:01:29
|9
|Kevin Pomasl (KS Energy Services / Team WI)
|0:01:33
|10
|Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock EyeCenter)
|0:01:37
|11
|Mark Olski (02 Cycling)
|0:01:42
|12
|Michael Humpal
|0:01:51
|13
|Tyson Schwiesow (Tower Clock EyeCenter)
|0:01:54
|14
|Dave Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle)
|0:01:57
|15
|Bill Street (Kuhl Midwest Regional Team)
|0:02:32
|16
|Aaron Sturgis (Twin Six)
|0:02:41
|17
|Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee)
|0:02:42
|18
|Paul Marietta (KORC)
|0:02:46
|19
|Ryan Kleimenhagen (Chainsmokers)
|0:03:06
|20
|Christopher Berge (Magnus)
|0:03:09
|21
|Nicholas Frye
|0:03:36
|22
|Dan Wierzba (rib mountain cycles)
|0:04:00
|23
|Chris Cook (Bikes-N-Boards)
|0:04:02
|24
|Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners)
|0:04:06
|25
|Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:04:11
|26
|Eric Stanke (Schwag)
|0:04:12
|27
|Alex Martin
|0:04:13
|28
|Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers /Kegels)
|0:04:22
|29
|Kelson Danielson (Chainsmokers)
|0:04:23
|30
|Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:04:27
|31
|Patrick Dowd
|0:04:32
|32
|David Poulton
|0:04:33
|33
|Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:04:39
|34
|Thomas Felton (Team Velocause)
|0:04:42
|35
|Patrick Scheibel
|0:04:45
|36
|Tony Wagner
|0:05:10
|37
|Tony Pacini (Mission 1)
|0:05:23
|38
|Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports)
|0:05:28
|39
|Brett May
|0:05:29
|40
|Nate Jasperson (Performa Cycling)
|0:05:30
|41
|Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers)
|0:05:36
|42
|Jeremy Vogels (Performa Cycling)
|0:05:49
|43
|Jim Toombs (Eriks Bikes & Boards)
|0:05:50
|44
|Anthony Ferrara (Twin Six / NewMoon)
|0:05:50
|45
|Kevin Flanders
|0:06:12
|46
|Bryan Rhody (Peace Coffee)
|0:06:13
|47
|Billy Graef (Team Velocause)
|0:06:39
|48
|Joel Coon (BelGioioso/BKB)
|0:06:43
|49
|Scott Neperud (Magnus)
|0:06:44
|50
|Nikolai Skievaski (Team Pegasus)
|0:06:53
|51
|Jesse Sharp (Tower Clock Eye Center)
|0:07:04
|52
|Erin Sikora (The Bike Hub/Specialized)
|0:07:07
|53
|Wade Loberger (Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:07:09
|54
|Gary Meader
|0:07:10
|55
|Nathan Langhurst
|0:07:11
|56
|John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:07:11
|57
|Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velo Club)
|0:07:13
|58
|Don Slickman
|0:07:22
|59
|Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup)
|0:07:26
|60
|Steve Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:07:49
|61
|Scott Mullins (Team Velocause)
|0:07:51
|62
|Todd Bugnacki (Club Tread)
|0:07:52
|63
|Tyler Grenzow (Korc)
|0:07:58
|64
|Neil Statz (Team Overdrive)
|0:07:59
|65
|Aaron Pidde (Wookie Juice Racing)
|0:08:00
|66
|Kyle Sarasin
|0:08:03
|67
|Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles)
|0:08:05
|68
|Wesley Frame (KORC)
|0:08:15
|69
|John Brown (Point Pursuit)
|0:08:15
|70
|Thomas Dvoratchek (Spin Doctor Cycle Works)
|0:09:04
|71
|Matthew Hippe
|0:09:06
|72
|Sean Miller (Michael's Cycles)
|0:09:07
|73
|Michael Verhagen (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin)
|0:09:11
|74
|Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)
|0:09:15
|75
|Chris Fellows (Trek Store of Madison/WORS)
|0:09:17
|76
|Troy Schaden (Schwag)
|0:09:39
|77
|Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers)
|0:09:41
|78
|Andrew Chaffe
|0:09:42
|79
|Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal)
|0:10:00
|80
|Mike Billmeier
|0:10:01
|81
|Krystian Pac (Polska - MIODU! - POLISH Mead)
|0:10:02
|82
|Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine / Hammer)
|0:10:15
|83
|Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports)
|0:10:22
|84
|Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cycles)
|0:10:24
|85
|Matthew Block (Bikeman.com)
|0:10:38
|86
|Wally Kunstman (Gear Grinder)
|0:10:39
|87
|Scott Hietpas
|0:10:48
|88
|Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:11:18
|89
|Jon Derksen (Wheel and Sprocket)
|0:11:25
|90
|Jeff Gantz (Titletown Flyers)
|0:11:38
|91
|Brian Hess
|0:11:38
|92
|Ryan Shiroma (BelGioioso/BKB)
|0:11:40
|93
|Adrian Icenogle (Attitude Sports)
|0:11:43
|94
|William Bell
|0:11:51
|95
|Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles)
|0:12:06
|96
|Brent Palmer (Titletown Flyers)
|0:12:13
|97
|Damian Budzinski
|0:12:43
|98
|Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)
|0:12:46
|99
|Donald Carr (IS Corp)
|0:13:36
|100
|Dennis Loy (KMK)
|0:13:38
|101
|Nathan Tock
|0:13:47
|102
|Rick Walls (Muddy Cup / Twin Six)
|0:14:21
|103
|Mike Owens (Alterra)
|0:14:23
|104
|Steve Pribek
|0:14:24
|105
|Jeremy Lentz
|0:14:26
|106
|Jesse Kusserow
|0:14:51
|107
|Chris Harrison (Eriksen Cycles)
|0:15:05
|108
|Jake Swenson (UWSP Cycling)
|0:16:15
|109
|Peter Cherchian (Chain Smokers)
|0:16:45
|110
|Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo)
|0:16:49
|111
|Lloyd Cate
|0:17:04
|112
|John Senkerik (Team Extreme)
|0:17:52
|113
|Patrick Rasmus (Spring Street Sports)
|0:17:58
|114
|Todd Derksen
|0:18:12
|115
|Scott Shapiro (Team Magnus)
|0:18:21
|116
|Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers)
|0:19:30
|117
|Joel Ficke (New Auburn Builders)
|0:20:21
|118
|Brian Benson (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts)
|0:20:38
|119
|Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers)
|0:21:43
|120
|Tim Cook (Bikes-N-Boards)
|0:21:45
|121
|Cory Mortensen
|0:27:51
|122
|Brad Nyenhuis
|0:28:56
|DNF
|Steve Schafer (Rbikes.com)
|DNF
|Steve Herriges
|DNF
|Keith Nikolaus
|DNF
|Sean Bjork (xXx Racing Athletico)
|DNF
|Mark Balkenende
|DNF
|Dakota Dale (Eriksen Cycles)
|DNF
|Matt Dale (Eriksen Cycles)
|DNF
|Russell Jobs (Haynes Brakes)
|DNF
|Bob Boone
|DNF
|Steve Keen
|DNF
|Matthew OMeara (On The Rivet)
|DNF
|Rick Cleary (KORC)
|DNF
|Randy Pallex (Titletown Flyers)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maria Statz (Element Mobile)
|1:16:07
|2
|Ridge Benedum-Pidde (Silver Cycling)
|0:00:12
|3
|Cyndi Ehrike (Rib Mountain Cycles)
|0:01:13
|4
|Heather Stelljes
|0:05:05
|5
|Clare Vlahopoulos (Versa Brakes)
|0:05:08
|6
|Maria Carlstedt (Team Geargrinder)
|0:05:08
|7
|Cassey Lynn (UW-Madison)
|0:05:13
|8
|Ida Herud
|0:05:19
|9
|Brittany Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:05:56
|10
|Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)
|0:06:51
|11
|Helmy Tennis (Wildside Velo)
|0:07:19
|12
|Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup)
|0:07:56
|13
|Eve-Marie Walter (Muddy Cup)
|0:08:03
|14
|Lynne Senkerik (Team Extreme)
|0:08:21
|15
|Pascalle Fischer (Title Town Flyers)
|0:09:18
|16
|Rachael Jensen (GEARGRINDER)
|0:09:22
|17
|Ann Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:10:00
|18
|Valerie Foley (Rasta)
|0:10:21
|19
|Emily Robnett (ICCC)
|0:10:44
|20
|Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit)
|0:10:51
|21
|Diane Callaway (Bluedog CyclesVernon Trails)
|0:11:22
|22
|Maja Holcomb (Fattires-n-beer)
|0:13:12
|23
|Ramona Kuna (Athletes By Design (ABD))
|0:13:19
|24
|Andrea Lyman (Rib Mountain Cycles)
|0:13:21
|25
|Caroline Warren (Nord-Lock / Safe Wheels)
|0:13:30
|26
|Melissa Putzer (Wheel and Sprocket)
|0:14:13
|27
|Courtney Stefanski
|0:15:50
|28
|Justina Smet (Titletown Flyers)
|0:15:59
|29
|Lori Palmer (TitleTown Flyers)
|0:16:06
|30
|Becky Rands (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:16:06
|31
|Bianca Pearson
|0:16:07
|32
|Victoria Pink (Muddy Cup)
|0:17:20
|33
|Kelli Piotrowski
|0:17:45
|34
|Jenni Borell (Attitude Sports)
|0:18:46
|35
|Janis Heifner
|0:18:57
|36
|Melinda Roach
|0:19:01
|37
|Cheryl Post (Point Pursuit)
|0:20:46
|38
|Samantha Bushendorf (Team Olson)
|0:22:38
|39
|Marnie Pearsall (Gear Grinder)
|0:24:57
|40
|Louise Oppliger (Oppligirlz)
|0:25:01
|41
|Ramona Veil
|0:38:35
|42
|Sue Borchardt (team extream)
|0:41:09
|43
|Alissa Braatz
|0:43:52
