Image 1 of 10 Brian Matter (4) takes the win by the slightest margin from defending Champ Tristan Schouten (1) (Image credit: Amy Dykema) Image 2 of 10 Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) powered away from the rest of the field to take the win at the Big Ring Classic. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 10 Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) in the singletrack. Photo by Niki Frazier (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 4 of 10 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) in the singletrack. Photo by Niki Frazier (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 5 of 10 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) leads Tristan Schouten (Mafia / Felt) through the singletrack. Photo by Niki Frazier. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 6 of 10 Nathan Guerra (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision) leads Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) through the singletrack. Photo by Niki Frazier (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 7 of 10 The BelGioioso Elite Series women were led out by Kim Eppen (518) and Abby Strigel (501). (Image credit: Melissa Kennedy) Image 8 of 10 The BelGioioso Elite Series men, including Brian Matter (4), Mike Phillips (41), and Brian Eppen (70), faced a long section of winding, gravel fire road before the singletrack (Image credit: Melissa Kennedy) Image 9 of 10 Tristan Schouten (Mafia / Felt) in the singletrack at the Trek Big Ring Classic. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 10 of 10 Tristan Schouten (1) and Brian Matter (4) meters from the line in full sprint, followed by Mike Phillips (Image credit: John Senkerik)

For the second year in a row, Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) won the Trek Big Ring Classic in a three-up sprint. In a photo finish, Matter edged defending WORS Overall Champion Tristan Schouten (Mafia / Felt) and Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized). In the women's race, Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) and defending Overall Champion Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) put nearly five minutes into the chasing field. In the end, Eppen’s power and climbing legs were unmatched and she took the win by over a minute at 1:27:37.

In the first lap, the men’s lead group included Matter, Schouten, Phillips, Brian Eppen (Mercy- Specialized) and Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision). First to exit was Guerra, felled by an early crash in the singletrack. He managed a podium finish in fifth, but was not in contention for the win after his fall. Eppen also crashed at the end of the first lap, then raced to a strong 4th place, though he left a trail of blood behind him. Meanwhile, at the front, Phillips took an early lead through the singletrack. Once Matter and Schouten reeled him in, the group of three leaders was established.

The attacks began. Schouten repeatedly attacked on climbs, trying to make the race as hard as he could, and Matter and Phillips were gapped. But the two chasers, equipped with full-suspension rides, repeatedly caught Schouten on his new hardtail in the rocky singletrack.

"I had the best race of the year today, except for the finish," said Schouten. "I thought I'd won the sprint, but it was a good day. I finally got my mountain bike. Today was my third ride on it, but I felt like I could out-ride anyone on any part of the course except in the singletrack. On a hardtail, I just couldn't pedal in there at all. That brought the race back together every lap."

"This race was awesome - it was just like last year," joked Brian Matter. "The technical singletrack was definitely challenging. I think that was where I was using my advantage to catch Tristan. And on those power climbs, he was just accelerating - attacking. It was fast and tactical, and it came down to a three man sprint. I think I got it with a bike throw. I think I know where to be coming out of that last corner. It's a deceptively long sprint. I kind of sat on Tristan's wheel as he ramped it up and once he plateaued, I tried to go by him. We must have crossed the line very close."

"Brian will tell you, he's been in that position many times before," said Phillips after the sprint finish. Phillips crossed the line 0.4 seconds behind Matter and Schouten, unable to hold either wheel in the final moments. "He [Matter] could barely stand up after we came through. I guess maybe I could have worked a little harder too."

Schouten is no rookie when it comes to the sprint and, in a move reminiscent of George Hincapie at this year’s National Championships, he jagged left as he approached the scaffold, forcing Matter to work around him. Schouten threw his own bike forward perhaps a split-second too soon. As the two passed beneath the finish scaffold, Schouten raised an arm while Matter threw his bike forward. After a review of the photos in those crucial moments, race officials declared Matter the victor at 1:41:03.2.

Both Matter and Schouten hold three WORS Overall Series Championships. The battle between these two racers for the WORS Overall in 2011 could decide who will be the first man to take home a fourth WORS title. Their competition may also be an opportunity for other hopefuls, as the series contest is shaping up to be a close one.

In the women's race, Strigel and Eppen surged from the start, trading the lead along a winding road section before the first singletrack. Eppen reached the singletrack with a gap, but Strigel closed it down through the rocky, technical terrain. Then a wall-like climb separated the two for good as Strigel was unable to hold Eppen's wheel. After the second lap, she could no long see Eppen and finished second in 1:29:08.

Emerging first from the group of four women chasing Strigel was Eppen’s teammate Robin Williams, who would finish third at 1:33:14. Williams went back and forth with Sarah Agena (Adventure 212 / Specialized), and Agena led through most of the third lap, but she was caught in the end to finish fourth at 1:33:29. Lisa Krayer and Michelle Peariso also raced together for much of the contest, and Krayer took the final podium spot at fifth at

1:34:40.

The next WORS race, The Subaru Cup, presented by Trek will include the Midwest Regional Championships for amateur racers, and the Subaru Cup US Pro XCT. For more information, check www.subarucup.com.

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder /TREK) 1:41:03 2 Tristan Schouten (Pabst/Felt/Mafia Racing) 0:00:00 3 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:00:00 4 Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) 0:01:18 5 Nathan Guerra (Wheel&Sprocket/Vision) 0:03:37 6 Ben Koenig (RMC, Red Eye Brewery) 0:03:53 7 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:04:04 8 Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works) 0:04:35 9 Cam Kirkpatrick (Rasmussen BikeShop) 0:04:44 10 Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:05:34 11 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing) 0:05:37 12 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:05:40 13 Corey Stelljes (chainsmokers) 0:05:47 14 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:05:48 15 Brian Heifner (Magnus) 0:06:52 16 Bryan Fosler (Trek Stores ofMadison) 0:08:14 17 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:08:20 18 Ray Nelson (Tread Head Cyclery) 0:08:24 19 Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) 0:08:25 20 Jacob Groethe 0:08:46 21 Devin Curran (Hollywood Cycles T6 Spot) 0:08:57 22 Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers) 0:09:21 23 Trevor Koss (29er Crew) 0:09:21 24 Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:09:32 25 Dirk Rettig (Trek Gnar Crotch Wiscoland) 0:11:33 26 Greg Krieger (Eriksen Cycles) 0:11:36 27 Matt Millin (Mountain Outfitters) 0:11:49 28 Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling) 0:11:49 29 Joel Hynes (Bikeman.com) 0:11:51 30 John Shull (EXPO Racing) 0:12:06 31 John Lirette (Hayes Disc Brakes) 0:12:06 32 Tom Carpenter (Trek 29er Crew) 0:12:28 33 Dylan Harris (Olympia) 0:12:45 34 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team WI) 0:13:22 35 Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:13:47 36 Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works) 0:13:51 37 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:14:00 38 J. W. Miller (Trek Stores ofadison) 0:14:02 39 Joseph Maloney (KS/ Team Wisconsin) 0:14:24 40 Luke Batchelor-Clark (Magnus) 0:14:44 41 Chris Mantel (Velotrocadero) 0:15:10 42 Michael Wenzel 0:15:32 43 Jess Kruchoski (Wheel & Sprocket/ Vision) 0:15:35 44 Patryk Limanowicz (Rbikes.com) 0:15:48 45 Jeffrey Austin-Phillips (Behind-Bars/Little Guy Racing) 0:15:48 46 Eric Fossell (JVC / MichaelsCycles) 0:16:11 47 Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes) 0:16:19 48 Brian Hertzberg (5 Nines Cycling) 0:16:34 49 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 0:17:10 50 John Gatto (Twin Six) 0:17:29 51 Luke Holtan (VELO TROCADERO) 0:18:05 52 Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts) 0:18:07 53 Jan Rybar (Pedal Moraine) 0:18:08 54 Scott Vogelmann (Trek Midwest Team) 0:18:25 55 Matthew Muraski 0:19:18 56 Ken Statz (Element Mobile) 0:19:29 57 Ric Damm (FondduLac Cyclery/RiponCollege) 0:19:33 58 Ronald Knutowski (Fuel Cafe/TwinSix) 0:19:41 59 Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:19:56 60 Tim Jennings (Element Mobile) 0:21:29 61 Brad Dash (Twin Six/ABD) 0:23:49 62 Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling) 0:24:06 63 Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb) 0:25:43 64 Mitch Moen (Rbikes.com) 0:26:41 65 Dan Schaefer (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:27:44 66 Jesse Shoemaker (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:31:05 67 Erik Eiseman 0:33:07 68 Matthew Gutowski (Arts Cyclery) 0:34:38 69 Barry Winters (Element MobileBring's) 0:34:56 70 Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee) 0:51:06

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) 1:27:37 2 Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores ofMadison) 0:01:31 3 Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) 0:05:37 4 Sarah Agena (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:05:52 5 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:07:03 6 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:07:24 7 Anna Ganju (Polska) 0:08:40 8 Rachel Horstman 0:10:04 9 Jennifer Nowlin (Peace Coffee) 0:10:48 10 Renee Bach (Chain Smokers) 0:11:48 11 Alyssa Severn (Team Magnus) 0:13:02 12 Brittany Mcconnell (Iowa City Cycling Club) 0:13:03 13 Claire Cannon (Trek Store of Madison) 0:13:27 14 April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:15:21 15 Jennifer Danielson (Chainsmokers) 0:15:22 16 Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLimitedScenicConcepts) 0:19:24 17 Sophia Marchiando (Hollywood) 0:20:21 18 Lynn Maki (GearGrinder) 0:21:05 19 Julie Kirkpatrick (Zoom Performance) 0:23:38 20 Christine Czarnecki (Alterra CoffeeMTB Team) 0:27:11 DNF Denise Coppock DNF Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mnt Cycles/Red Eye Brewery)

Junior elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pete Karinen (Trek 29er Crew) 1:23:49 2 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:00:08 3 Ben Senkerik (Nova Cycle Sports / ISCorp) 0:03:30 4 Brett Poulton (EXPO) 0:03:59 5 Lionel Rocheleau (Gear Grinder) 0:04:39 6 Cameron Schave (Eriksen Cycles) 0:06:21 7 Mike Zuiker (Rasta) 0:07:12 8 Ryan Oconnell (EXPO Racing) 0:07:23 9 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:08:09 10 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:08:46 11 Parker McColl (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:09:44 12 Caleb Lenss (EXPO Racing) 0:11:18

Junior elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nina Karinen (Trek 29er Crew) 1:44:13

Comp Cat 2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Roytek (Spring Street Sports) 1:25:27 2 Michael Spiro 0:00:28 3 Colby Lash (KMK; Chocolay Ace) 0:00:56 4 Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:01:04 5 Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club) 0:01:23 6 Bill Burkholder (Kegels Bikes) 0:01:27 7 Jim Chapman (OTR) 0:01:28 8 Shane Veldhuizen (schwag) 0:01:29 9 Kevin Pomasl (KS Energy Services / Team WI) 0:01:33 10 Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock EyeCenter) 0:01:37 11 Mark Olski (02 Cycling) 0:01:42 12 Michael Humpal 0:01:51 13 Tyson Schwiesow (Tower Clock EyeCenter) 0:01:54 14 Dave Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle) 0:01:57 15 Bill Street (Kuhl Midwest Regional Team) 0:02:32 16 Aaron Sturgis (Twin Six) 0:02:41 17 Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee) 0:02:42 18 Paul Marietta (KORC) 0:02:46 19 Ryan Kleimenhagen (Chainsmokers) 0:03:06 20 Christopher Berge (Magnus) 0:03:09 21 Nicholas Frye 0:03:36 22 Dan Wierzba (rib mountain cycles) 0:04:00 23 Chris Cook (Bikes-N-Boards) 0:04:02 24 Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners) 0:04:06 25 Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team) 0:04:11 26 Eric Stanke (Schwag) 0:04:12 27 Alex Martin 0:04:13 28 Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers /Kegels) 0:04:22 29 Kelson Danielson (Chainsmokers) 0:04:23 30 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:04:27 31 Patrick Dowd 0:04:32 32 David Poulton 0:04:33 33 Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:04:39 34 Thomas Felton (Team Velocause) 0:04:42 35 Patrick Scheibel 0:04:45 36 Tony Wagner 0:05:10 37 Tony Pacini (Mission 1) 0:05:23 38 Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports) 0:05:28 39 Brett May 0:05:29 40 Nate Jasperson (Performa Cycling) 0:05:30 41 Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers) 0:05:36 42 Jeremy Vogels (Performa Cycling) 0:05:49 43 Jim Toombs (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:05:50 44 Anthony Ferrara (Twin Six / NewMoon) 0:05:50 45 Kevin Flanders 0:06:12 46 Bryan Rhody (Peace Coffee) 0:06:13 47 Billy Graef (Team Velocause) 0:06:39 48 Joel Coon (BelGioioso/BKB) 0:06:43 49 Scott Neperud (Magnus) 0:06:44 50 Nikolai Skievaski (Team Pegasus) 0:06:53 51 Jesse Sharp (Tower Clock Eye Center) 0:07:04 52 Erin Sikora (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:07:07 53 Wade Loberger (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:07:09 54 Gary Meader 0:07:10 55 Nathan Langhurst 0:07:11 56 John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:07:11 57 Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velo Club) 0:07:13 58 Don Slickman 0:07:22 59 Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup) 0:07:26 60 Steve Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:07:49 61 Scott Mullins (Team Velocause) 0:07:51 62 Todd Bugnacki (Club Tread) 0:07:52 63 Tyler Grenzow (Korc) 0:07:58 64 Neil Statz (Team Overdrive) 0:07:59 65 Aaron Pidde (Wookie Juice Racing) 0:08:00 66 Kyle Sarasin 0:08:03 67 Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles) 0:08:05 68 Wesley Frame (KORC) 0:08:15 69 John Brown (Point Pursuit) 0:08:15 70 Thomas Dvoratchek (Spin Doctor Cycle Works) 0:09:04 71 Matthew Hippe 0:09:06 72 Sean Miller (Michael's Cycles) 0:09:07 73 Michael Verhagen (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin) 0:09:11 74 Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:09:15 75 Chris Fellows (Trek Store of Madison/WORS) 0:09:17 76 Troy Schaden (Schwag) 0:09:39 77 Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers) 0:09:41 78 Andrew Chaffe 0:09:42 79 Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal) 0:10:00 80 Mike Billmeier 0:10:01 81 Krystian Pac (Polska - MIODU! - POLISH Mead) 0:10:02 82 Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine / Hammer) 0:10:15 83 Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports) 0:10:22 84 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:10:24 85 Matthew Block (Bikeman.com) 0:10:38 86 Wally Kunstman (Gear Grinder) 0:10:39 87 Scott Hietpas 0:10:48 88 Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:11:18 89 Jon Derksen (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:11:25 90 Jeff Gantz (Titletown Flyers) 0:11:38 91 Brian Hess 0:11:38 92 Ryan Shiroma (BelGioioso/BKB) 0:11:40 93 Adrian Icenogle (Attitude Sports) 0:11:43 94 William Bell 0:11:51 95 Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles) 0:12:06 96 Brent Palmer (Titletown Flyers) 0:12:13 97 Damian Budzinski 0:12:43 98 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:12:46 99 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:13:36 100 Dennis Loy (KMK) 0:13:38 101 Nathan Tock 0:13:47 102 Rick Walls (Muddy Cup / Twin Six) 0:14:21 103 Mike Owens (Alterra) 0:14:23 104 Steve Pribek 0:14:24 105 Jeremy Lentz 0:14:26 106 Jesse Kusserow 0:14:51 107 Chris Harrison (Eriksen Cycles) 0:15:05 108 Jake Swenson (UWSP Cycling) 0:16:15 109 Peter Cherchian (Chain Smokers) 0:16:45 110 Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo) 0:16:49 111 Lloyd Cate 0:17:04 112 John Senkerik (Team Extreme) 0:17:52 113 Patrick Rasmus (Spring Street Sports) 0:17:58 114 Todd Derksen 0:18:12 115 Scott Shapiro (Team Magnus) 0:18:21 116 Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers) 0:19:30 117 Joel Ficke (New Auburn Builders) 0:20:21 118 Brian Benson (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts) 0:20:38 119 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:21:43 120 Tim Cook (Bikes-N-Boards) 0:21:45 121 Cory Mortensen 0:27:51 122 Brad Nyenhuis 0:28:56 DNF Steve Schafer (Rbikes.com) DNF Steve Herriges DNF Keith Nikolaus DNF Sean Bjork (xXx Racing Athletico) DNF Mark Balkenende DNF Dakota Dale (Eriksen Cycles) DNF Matt Dale (Eriksen Cycles) DNF Russell Jobs (Haynes Brakes) DNF Bob Boone DNF Steve Keen DNF Matthew OMeara (On The Rivet) DNF Rick Cleary (KORC) DNF Randy Pallex (Titletown Flyers)