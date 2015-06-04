Matter takes first win of the season as Dendel remains undefeated
Nathan Guerra and Corey Stelljes round out men's podium
In the third event for the 2015 Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) presented by Trek, Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) grabbed her third win of the season while Brian Matter (KS Energy/ MOSH) earned his first WORS victory of the year. Located at Camrock Park in Rockdale WI, the course is a favourite among WORS racers who love punchy climbs and rocky descents. The start is a dash to the top, climbing for a half mile through the vendor area followed by lots of fast fun. Between sections of technical switchbacks, the course offers fast flowing single-track that runs through open fields of prairie grass. Plus, the infamous sprint to the finish which played a huge role for some racers this weekend.
In the BelGioioso Cat 1/Pro Women's event, Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) proved once again that in 2015 she means business. Grabbing her third win, Dendel is on a hot streak. To her own admission, she loves the technical switchbacks that the Battle of Camrock has to offer. But it was not an easy win either. Dendel was followed closely by Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager). Strigel made her 2015 WORS debut with a second place overall. Strigel was very excited to return back to WORS and had a goal of trying to stay with Dendel. This didn't quite happen at this race, but Strigel wasn't too far behind. At the start of the race, Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling) attacked the first hill and blew a lot of steam. But even after her hard push and her recovery time, she finished with a respectable 3rd place. Behind Guerra, finished Anna Ganju (Colectivo Coffee) in 4th place.
The BelGioioso Men's Cat 1/Pro race showed the reigning WORS overall champion, Brian Matter (KS Energy/ MOSH), climbing to his first victory of the year. The pressure was on the entire 4 laps as different competitors fed off of each other to keep the pace high. After the first lap there was a lead pack of four: Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/ Attitude Sports) who led Corey Stelljes (Motorless Motion/ Cannondale), Matter, and Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling). At the start of the second lap, Guerra took over and put a 25 second gap on the chase group. But with his lead came a price.
The ever changing course did not leave many opportunities for water and he was not able to stay properly hydrated. Due to the lack of fluids and Matter being close behind, the final lap would prove to be his most challenging. Matter was able to close the gap and sit on Guerra's wheel while waiting for the last climb. The two sprinted to the finish which gave spectators the thrill they expect from a WORS event. The wheel to wheel action had fans excited and cheering for their favourite racer to win. Even though Guerra trailed closely behind Matter in the last single track climb, Matter had the edge for the uphill sprint.
As the two competitors battled it out, Guerra wasn't able to get around Matter as he pulled off the sprint by 0.6 seconds. Matter won the Battle of Camrock, but Guerra still leads the overall points competition. Behind Matter and Guerra finished Stelljes with a 3rd place. An honourable mention also goes to Issac Neff (5nines/ Motorless Motion Bicycles) and Tristan Schouten, who grabbed 4th and 5th respectively.
WORS continues on June 14th, 2015 with the Red Eye Rendezvous in Wausau, WI. For more information visit http://wors.org/schedule/red-eye/
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Matter (KS / Energy Mosh)
|1:57:41
|2
|Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling)
|0:00:01
|3
|Corey Stelljes (Motorless Motion/Cannondale)
|0:02:02
|4
|Isaac Neff (5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycl)
|0:03:08
|5
|Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Attitude Sports)
|0:04:58
|6
|Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:05:58
|7
|Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme)
|0:06:28
|8
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:06:56
|9
|Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks Bikes)
|10
|Casey Griesemer (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:07:37
|11
|Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:08:58
|12
|Fletcher Arlen (Midwest Devo)
|0:10:15
|13
|Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/MOSH/Team W)
|0:10:17
|14
|Peter Hurst
|0:10:40
|15
|Matt Silvia (Carborocket)
|0:10:56
|16
|Brad Auen (Midwest Mountain Project)
|0:11:26
|17
|Caleb Swartz (KS Energy Services/Team Wisc./)
|0:12:14
|18
|Samuel Olson (Lamere Cycles /Galeria)
|0:12:22
|19
|Cory Samz (Brazen Dropout)
|0:12:52
|20
|Carlos Haeckel (Colectivo Coffee Team)
|0:14:19
|21
|Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:15:05
|22
|Travis Anderson (Bikeway)
|23
|Seth Eckert
|0:15:22
|24
|Michael Henne (Adventure 212 Specialized)
|0:15:57
|25
|Ian Haupt (Milwaukee Bicycle Co.)
|0:16:16
|26
|Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:16:54
|27
|JW Miller (Eriks Bikes & Boards)
|0:17:13
|28
|Ryan Rollins (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)
|0:17:28
|29
|Kyle Russ (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:19:01
|30
|Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:19:20
|31
|Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:19:48
|32
|Chad Dean (5Nines Motorless Motion)
|0:19:59
|33
|Collin Kytta (Quick Stop Bike Shop)
|0:20:10
|34
|Michael Humpal (RacePace/Vision/Specialized)
|0:20:43
|35
|John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest)
|0:20:57
|36
|Erik Beckman (WiscoShredSquad)
|0:21:24
|37
|Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:21:32
|38
|Jarrod Kerkhoff (MSN Pro Coaching)
|0:21:42
|39
|Dan Schaefer (Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:21:46
|40
|Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme)
|0:21:53
|41
|Brett May (All Spoked Up/Vision)
|0:22:22
|42
|Jose Barraza (Team Barraza)
|0:22:57
|43
|John Shull (Alberto's)
|0:23:02
|44
|Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)
|0:23:05
|45
|Noah Marcus (Twin Six)
|0:24:08
|46
|Jack Nielsen (BlackJackBikes)
|0:24:16
|47
|Tim Scanley (Colectivo Coffee)
|0:24:19
|48
|martin reza (Kegel's Bike Store)
|0:24:24
|49
|Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:24:52
|50
|David Poulton
|0:25:09
|51
|Bill Street (Kuhl/Organic Valley/Velocity/A)
|0:25:52
|52
|Ron Knutowski (Milwaukee Bicycle Co)
|0:26:21
|53
|Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards)
|0:26:37
|54
|Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:26:39
|55
|Paul-Brian McInerney (Half Acre Cycling)
|0:26:46
|56
|Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:26:58
|57
|Ben Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)
|0:28:05
|58
|Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:29:44
|59
|Tony Wagner (Linear Sport MTB/Trek)
|0:31:42
|60
|Scott McLaughlin (SRAM Factory)
|0:31:43
|61
|Karl Tillman (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo)
|0:33:17
|62
|Chris Fellows (Black Jack Bike)
|0:35:02
|63
|Andrew Senderhauf
|0:39:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cooper Dendel (Quick Step BikeShop)
|1:44:59
|2
|Abigail Strigel (Honey StringerBontrager)
|0:03:19
|3
|Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling)
|0:06:12
|4
|Anna Ganju (Colectivo Coffee)
|0:08:59
|5
|Jeanne Hornak (Vision Cycling)
|0:14:47
|6
|Heather Stelljes (Vander Kitten)
|0:18:30
|7
|Rachael Jensen (Team Wisconsin/ KS Energy / M)
|0:20:22
|8
|Holly LaVesser (Milwaukee Bicycle / MKE Brewin)
|0:21:39
|9
|Jessica Whiton (xXx Racing-Athletico)
|0:34:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carter Warren (Colectivo)
|1:48:45
|2
|Chase Osborne (Team Extreme)
|0:00:46
|3
|Jacob Bons
|0:00:51
|4
|Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights)
|0:05:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|McKenna Dwyer (2 Rivers Bicycle)
|1:20:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dan Tavela (Twin Six)
|1:48:15
|2
|Nathan Schneeberger (Johnny Sprockets)
|0:04:27
|3
|Jose Rodriguez (Rare Disease Cycling)
|0:04:48
|4
|Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)
|0:04:52
|5
|Nolan Steig (Janesville Velo Club)
|0:06:20
|6
|Rob Neff (Element Bike Racing)
|0:10:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wendy Gaddey (Alberto's)
|1:21:52
|2
|Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)
|0:03:00
|3
|Rebecca Mikrut (Element.bike)
|4
|Nicki Lock (Belgianwerkx)
|0:03:52
|5
|Laura Andrews (Angry Monkey Racing)
|0:04:02
|6
|Shannon Mortimer
|0:12:45
|7
|Lynne Senkerik (Team Extreme)
|0:13:14
|8
|Danielle Smith (Tenspeed HEro)
|0:37:56
|9
|Kim Heintz (Epic Cycle andFitness)
|0:42:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Payson Partridge
|1:39:54
|2
|Ben Agnew (Englewood Farm)
|0:02:36
|3
|Brian Paterson (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket)
|0:04:05
|4
|Shane Veldhuizen (Pedal & Paddle)
|0:04:26
|5
|Matthew Paterson (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket)
|0:04:52
|6
|Martin Tank II (Allk Spoked Up/ Vision)
|0:05:15
|7
|Ryan Durepo
|0:05:25
|8
|Caleb Kitzerow (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|9
|George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Racing)
|0:05:39
|10
|Kevin Lewis (Winnebago Bicycles)
|0:05:40
|11
|Scott Veldhuizen (J&B Cycle)
|0:05:42
|12
|Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike Shop)
|0:05:43
|13
|Scott House (Kegels)
|0:06:07
|14
|William Ringenoldus (Wadez Bike Shop)
|0:06:24
|15
|Ken Naef (STEELE Sports Nutrition/JB Cyc)
|0:06:30
|16
|Buckley Birkholz (Colavita Racing)
|0:07:09
|17
|Rick Walls (Milwaukee BikeCo)
|0:07:31
|18
|Jeff Sympson (Kegel's)
|0:07:46
|19
|Brandon Teske (Broken Spoke)
|0:07:54
|20
|Jim Peterson (Michaels CyclesJVC)
|0:08:34
|21
|Andrew Jennings (Brings Cyclery)
|0:08:42
|22
|Steven Schaefer
|0:09:12
|23
|Anthony Ferrara (Twin Six)
|0:09:21
|24
|Mason Switzer (Lucky Brake Bike Shop)
|0:09:27
|25
|Frank Lowry
|0:09:30
|26
|Derrick Reinke (Janesville VeloClub)
|0:09:32
|27
|Dan Szczepanski
|0:10:01
|28
|Jan Van Nuffelen (Spider MOnkey Cycling)
|0:11:09
|29
|Wally Kunstman (Organic Valleyp/b Ale Asylum)
|0:11:26
|30
|Mark Melton (Kegels Bicycle)
|0:12:03
|31
|Jereme Noffke
|0:12:30
|32
|Thomas Kabacinski (MSN Pro Cycling)
|0:13:07
|33
|Christopher Osborne (Team Extreme)
|34
|Cory Marty (Twin Six)
|0:13:08
|35
|Chuck Girkins (Wade'z Bike Shop)
|0:13:14
|36
|Benjamin Neubauer (Winnebago Bicycle)
|0:13:37
|37
|Jonathan Vota (Team Intent)
|0:13:50
|38
|Michael Garner (Intent/All Spoked Up)
|39
|Dave Wasikowski
|0:13:51
|40
|Donald Heckel (Rat City Racers)
|0:13:52
|41
|Clausen Greg (Treadhead)
|0:15:04
|42
|Chris Harold (RacePace/Vision)
|0:15:25
|43
|Carl Morse (sixfifty)
|0:15:33
|44
|John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:15:37
|45
|Brett Fitz
|0:15:57
|46
|Jason Mork (Twin Six)
|0:15:59
|47
|Demetrius Banks (Team 360 / LaxVelo)
|0:16:30
|48
|Dave Blanke (The Bike Haven)
|49
|Paul Warloski (Milwaukee Bicycle Company Raci)
|0:17:17
|50
|Kelly Skinkis (No Quarter / Twin Six)
|0:17:59
|51
|Casey Lamers
|0:18:12
|52
|Mark Harms (5-Nines)
|0:18:28
|53
|Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers)
|0:19:15
|54
|Jamie Mannion (EMAG)
|0:19:58
|55
|Michael Jeschke (Colectivo Coffee)
|0:20:09
|56
|Landon Garrow
|0:21:44
|57
|Rainier Galliano (Team F I B)
|0:22:03
|58
|Peter Tampa (Rat City Racers)
|0:22:29
|59
|Michael Wingertsahn
|0:23:34
|60
|Brandon Murphy
|0:24:33
|61
|Cory Spaetti (Alberto's Sport)
|0:26:55
|62
|Mauricio Wesson (SGSSR)
|0:29:55
|63
|Greg Haack (CORP)
|0:30:28
|64
|Scott Knutsen
|0:32:14
|65
|Cristian Garcia Herrera
|0:47:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Purdy
|0:59:13
|2
|Jarred Cassady
|0:02:18
|3
|Greg Halverson
|0:02:21
|4
|John Muraski
|0:02:45
|5
|Daxton Mock
|0:02:47
|6
|Nate Knowles
|0:02:48
|7
|Danny Schierschmidt
|0:02:57
|8
|Zachariah Radey
|0:03:07
|9
|Josh Rupnow
|0:03:18
|10
|Ryan Pokorny
|0:03:25
|11
|Robert Whittier
|0:03:30
|12
|Adam Altmann
|0:03:37
|13
|Jon Lester
|14
|Tristan Hauser
|0:03:55
|15
|Shawn Peters
|0:04:05
|16
|Jake Peterson
|0:04:35
|17
|Seth Smekal
|0:04:37
|18
|Matthew Tucker
|0:04:40
|19
|Julien Henry
|0:04:42
|20
|Brad Flament
|0:04:43
|21
|Wesley Vann
|0:04:54
|22
|Michael Gregor
|0:05:03
|23
|Jason Baer
|0:05:14
|24
|Tim Hacker
|0:05:26
|25
|Andrew Ohlsson
|0:05:33
|26
|Jack Curtis
|27
|Tim Patterson
|0:05:47
|28
|Marcus Steele
|0:05:51
|29
|Mark Schindel
|0:05:54
|30
|Kyle Kargel
|0:05:56
|31
|Eric Paulos
|32
|Joseph Garber
|0:06:00
|33
|Matt Rodenkirch
|0:06:04
|34
|Pete Emme
|0:06:07
|35
|Neil Jurgella
|0:06:10
|36
|Kerry Gonzalez
|0:06:14
|37
|Ethan Halverson
|0:06:18
|38
|Wade Flisram
|0:06:24
|39
|Glen Jones
|0:06:32
|40
|Joseph King
|41
|Jeff Siedschlag
|42
|David McCollum
|0:06:33
|43
|Steve Pribek
|0:06:36
|44
|Josh McKinney
|0:06:42
|45
|Cole McDicken
|0:06:48
|46
|Ethan Ley
|0:06:53
|47
|Steve Ericksen
|0:07:02
|48
|Nick Templeton
|0:07:08
|49
|David Rossow
|0:07:12
|50
|Josh Heinecke
|0:07:25
|51
|Michael Owens
|0:07:29
|52
|Jeffrey Hatton
|0:07:31
|53
|Bob Benedum
|0:07:33
|54
|Ben Leach
|0:07:43
|55
|Tim Gallagher
|0:07:45
|56
|David Krueger
|0:07:47
|57
|Sean Miller
|0:07:53
|58
|Mike Shimon
|0:07:55
|59
|Andy Best
|60
|Tim Barclay
|61
|Chris Strahm
|0:08:09
|62
|Aivis Lindems
|0:08:15
|63
|Alan Myers
|0:08:18
|64
|Mark Badger
|0:08:19
|65
|Curt Emerson
|0:08:22
|66
|Larry Hipps
|0:08:26
|67
|Paul Cybulski
|0:08:28
|68
|Steve Lipski
|0:08:33
|69
|Roger Bird
|0:08:37
|70
|Andrew McDicken
|0:08:42
|71
|Robert Zimmermann
|0:08:45
|72
|Todd Fletcher
|0:08:49
|73
|Rick Nelson
|0:08:51
|74
|Jordan Kremer
|0:08:52
|75
|Mike Borsche
|0:08:56
|76
|Greg Spende
|0:08:57
|77
|Peter Froelich
|0:08:58
|78
|Joey Jeschke
|79
|Bradley Boettcher
|0:09:03
|80
|Zach Dahlseng
|0:09:05
|81
|Peter Cherchian
|0:09:09
|82
|Rich Baumgarten
|0:09:10
|83
|Ben Weiss
|0:09:15
|84
|Jacob Ahles
|0:09:22
|85
|Michael Giesen
|0:09:23
|86
|Andrew Douglass
|0:09:27
|87
|John Ryan
|0:09:36
|88
|Joe Vanderpuy
|0:09:38
|89
|Mike Nelson
|0:09:40
|90
|Don Freitag
|0:09:43
|91
|Brian Louis
|0:09:46
|92
|Jason Henry
|0:09:47
|93
|Timothy Poff
|0:09:55
|94
|Jim Feuerstein
|0:10:00
|95
|Paul Baltus
|0:10:04
|96
|Troy Sable
|0:10:06
|97
|John Orlikowski
|0:10:08
|98
|Randal Sahs
|0:10:10
|99
|Kevin Schmitt
|0:10:11
|100
|Jeff Wren
|0:10:17
|101
|Edward Piontek
|0:10:18
|102
|William Benton
|0:10:26
|103
|Kohl Adamson
|104
|Dan Taitt
|0:10:32
|105
|Jonathan Reik
|106
|Phil Geiger
|107
|Tom Wendland
|0:10:36
|108
|John Granger
|0:10:38
|109
|Rick Dwyer
|0:10:39
|110
|Riley Shelton
|0:10:59
|111
|Colin Erskine
|0:11:07
|112
|Matthew Kletti
|0:11:08
|113
|Nate Fetterer
|114
|Jeff Pierce
|0:11:14
|115
|Justin Beal
|0:11:27
|116
|Steve Welk
|0:11:33
|117
|Chip Way
|0:11:37
|118
|Jason Kloptowsky
|0:11:42
|119
|Jack Davies
|120
|Jack Jones
|0:11:46
|121
|Don Iwen
|122
|Dustin Morfey
|0:11:56
|123
|Dave Reich
|0:12:05
|124
|William Rosenthal
|0:12:24
|125
|Mark Vareschi
|0:12:30
|126
|Steven Pirelli
|0:12:38
|127
|Dan Kutz
|0:12:39
|128
|Kyle Suratte
|129
|Jamie Bloomquist
|0:12:40
|130
|Jesse Steinhoff
|0:12:42
|131
|Jerry Leair
|0:12:54
|132
|John Senkerik
|0:12:57
|133
|Kevin Lisowe
|134
|Joe Goltz
|0:12:59
|135
|Kyle Fingerson
|0:13:04
|136
|Gerald Sorce
|0:13:13
|137
|Darrin Kolka
|0:13:19
|138
|Randall Koplin
|0:13:34
|139
|Steve Davidson
|0:13:40
|140
|John Bussey
|0:13:45
|141
|Mike Desrochers
|0:13:56
|142
|Boyd Williams
|0:14:05
|143
|Bruce Keyes
|0:14:11
|144
|Michael McGarry
|0:14:31
|145
|Jon Holcomb
|0:14:46
|146
|Samuel Adams
|0:15:01
|147
|Steven Traeger
|0:15:05
|148
|Kyle Busse
|0:15:13
|149
|Joel Sprecher
|0:15:16
|150
|Mark Cheyne
|0:15:20
|151
|Brian Brockmann
|0:15:26
|152
|Brian Brown
|0:15:32
|153
|Stuart Shelton
|0:15:35
|154
|Davis Kenyon
|0:15:38
|155
|Juan Lopez
|0:15:52
|156
|Dain Trittau
|0:16:10
|157
|Shannon Chapwesk
|0:16:17
|158
|Warren Heise
|0:16:56
|159
|Matthew McKay
|0:17:04
|160
|Albert Weigel
|0:17:05
|161
|James Mistark
|0:17:22
|162
|Mark Nienstaedt
|0:17:43
|163
|Nathin Davisson
|0:17:45
|164
|John Grosz
|0:17:48
|165
|Stephan Bremer
|0:17:52
|166
|Brandon Hoeft
|0:18:08
|167
|Riley Kunstman
|0:18:10
|168
|Brian Trybula
|0:18:20
|169
|Kenneth Pearson
|0:18:28
|170
|Brian Benson
|0:18:34
|171
|Julian Coupland
|0:18:41
|172
|Eric Walters
|0:18:52
|173
|Michael Belden
|0:19:06
|174
|Dennis Malmanger
|0:19:21
|175
|Chris Kemble
|176
|Brian Olesen
|0:19:52
|177
|Peter Schmitz
|0:20:08
|178
|Rick Biel
|0:20:29
|179
|John Remi
|0:20:52
|180
|Alex Derderian
|0:20:57
|181
|Gavin Lafave
|0:21:02
|182
|Bruce Hauser
|0:21:09
|183
|Doug Rodenkirch
|0:22:12
|184
|Brian Faulkner
|0:22:43
|185
|Austen Scudder
|0:23:03
|186
|Lucas Adams
|0:23:26
|187
|Aaron Frink
|0:23:39
|188
|Nicholas Armstrong
|0:23:41
|189
|Scott Barclay
|0:24:09
|190
|Hayden Poff
|0:24:23
|191
|Frank Sniadajewski
|0:24:26
|192
|Frank Lobello
|0:24:46
|193
|Dan Phillips
|0:24:51
|194
|Zachary Mess
|0:24:55
|195
|Mike McCluskey
|0:25:11
|196
|Kyle Neuser
|0:25:13
|197
|Dale Juedes
|0:25:18
|198
|Thomas Vita Jr.
|0:25:31
|199
|Ray Iesalnieks
|0:25:46
|200
|Michael Carew
|0:26:08
|201
|Steve Manthe
|0:27:47
|202
|Rowan Norman
|0:29:33
|203
|Andrew Trewyn
|0:29:35
|204
|Steven Drecoll
|0:29:53
|205
|James Heinecke
|0:30:02
|206
|David Jaeckel
|0:30:33
|207
|Brandon Barrigas
|0:30:55
|208
|Jason Varilek
|0:31:13
|209
|Steven Brown
|0:32:54
|210
|Brett Werner
|0:33:03
|211
|Jeff Beck
|0:33:05
|212
|Kurt Sanderson
|0:33:26
|213
|Paul Traeger
|0:33:37
|214
|Mike Bons
|0:33:38
|215
|Gary Smits
|0:34:10
|216
|Troy Olm
|0:34:13
|217
|Craig Radmann
|0:37:05
|218
|William Darling
|0:45:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hanna Mork
|1:09:48
|2
|Niki Soderberg
|0:01:09
|3
|Wendy Boehm
|0:04:24
|4
|Paula Curtis
|0:04:41
|5
|Nancy Heymann
|0:06:26
|6
|Emily Danielski
|0:06:31
|7
|Molly Duhm
|0:07:11
|8
|Rosette Reynolds
|0:07:41
|9
|Katrina Hurst
|0:08:01
|10
|Angela Theriault
|0:08:02
|11
|Ronit Bezalel
|0:08:35
|12
|Melissa Musick
|0:09:10
|13
|Erica Chianese
|0:10:25
|14
|Ross Rushin
|0:11:24
|15
|Carmen Rhdemacher
|0:11:57
|16
|Kylie Mannion
|0:12:13
|17
|Victoria Pink
|0:12:24
|18
|Michelle Scanley
|0:12:48
|19
|Lindsey Fahey
|0:14:39
|20
|Kelli Piotrowski
|0:15:26
|21
|Patti Kaufmann
|0:16:11
|22
|Ellie Thompson
|0:16:40
|23
|Jessica Helmlinger
|0:19:54
|24
|Jacqueline Borja
|0:19:57
|25
|Desiree Schmidt
|0:19:59
|26
|Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe
|0:23:13
|27
|Roxanne Rogers
|0:23:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Ventre
|0:46:25
|2
|Jake Angove
|0:01:37
|3
|Nick Sdrenka
|0:01:45
|4
|Jackson Jennings
|0:01:47
|5
|Hunter Schmitt
|6
|Alex Revelo
|0:02:08
|7
|Sam Komoroske
|0:02:28
|8
|Adam Mesman
|0:03:07
|9
|Lunden Friberg
|0:03:59
|10
|Regan Boll
|0:04:08
|11
|Daniel Gretzinger
|0:04:17
|12
|David Mencel
|0:04:27
|13
|Zac Lucarz
|14
|David Hertel
|0:04:30
|15
|Nick Niemi
|0:04:39
|16
|Calhan Norman
|0:04:44
|17
|Reo Owens
|0:04:46
|18
|Owen Reich
|0:04:56
|19
|Aidan Lemorande
|0:04:58
|20
|Jim Pekowsky
|0:05:10
|21
|Marco Rhein
|0:05:12
|22
|Ralph Angelo Rufo
|0:05:13
|23
|Corbin Hodgeman
|0:05:14
|24
|Nate Reik
|0:05:28
|25
|Tad Bruckner
|0:05:45
|26
|Ryan Girouard
|0:05:49
|27
|Eric Sagen
|0:06:05
|28
|Zack Kargel
|0:06:16
|29
|Al Page
|0:06:30
|30
|Jeff Harvey
|0:06:35
|31
|Brian Ethridge
|0:06:42
|32
|James Malo
|0:06:44
|33
|Wesley Hotchkiss
|0:06:54
|34
|Austin Haas
|0:07:03
|35
|Philip Peterson
|0:07:04
|36
|Bryon Anderson
|0:07:05
|37
|Jay Gunderson
|0:07:21
|38
|Paul Steckart
|0:07:27
|39
|Carson Pethan
|0:07:28
|40
|Matthew Rieckhoff
|0:07:30
|41
|Alex Eisch
|42
|Ben Iesalnieks
|0:07:36
|43
|Christopher Murphy
|0:07:39
|44
|Dylan Waldner
|0:07:44
|45
|Skyler Schmitt
|46
|Chris Osborne
|0:07:51
|47
|Austin Peterson
|0:07:52
|48
|Porter Thorpe
|0:07:57
|49
|Eric Holmstrom
|0:07:59
|50
|Matt Paradius
|0:08:06
|51
|George Burns
|0:08:08
|52
|David Hartwig
|0:08:13
|53
|Gabriel Anibas
|0:08:20
|54
|Burt DeHaven
|0:08:22
|55
|Christian Pieper
|0:08:33
|56
|Kyle Kuta
|0:08:37
|57
|Ernesto Isip Jr
|0:08:38
|58
|Daniel Duhm
|0:08:52
|59
|Jim Gust
|0:08:53
|60
|Sam Walters
|0:08:57
|61
|Dan Allensworth
|0:08:58
|62
|Travis Dettinger
|0:09:02
|63
|Walter Sdrenka
|0:09:10
|64
|Dorian McFarlane
|0:09:12
|65
|Jeff Pitts
|0:09:16
|66
|Kyle Lopez
|0:09:18
|67
|Dean Scharie
|0:09:40
|68
|Collin Neuser
|0:09:47
|69
|Will Nelson
|0:09:50
|70
|Andrew Matthews
|0:09:51
|71
|Brian Urban
|0:10:20
|72
|Brandon Falish
|0:10:32
|73
|Brad Sippel
|0:10:33
|74
|Brian Bub
|75
|Kurt Greenslit
|0:10:56
|76
|Jason Lyons
|0:10:57
|77
|Brett Stoffregan
|0:11:04
|78
|Charlie Kendall
|0:11:08
|79
|Joseph Sutton
|0:11:15
|80
|Lance Storey
|0:11:24
|81
|Nick Carson
|0:11:38
|82
|Ryan Sylla
|0:11:40
|83
|Jason Lehman
|0:11:46
|84
|Jack Koprowski
|0:11:50
|85
|Bill Walker
|0:12:24
|86
|Reed May
|0:12:45
|87
|Travis Schirpke
|0:12:50
|88
|Brandon Andrews
|89
|Andrew Wadle
|0:12:52
|90
|Nickolas Duhm
|0:12:55
|91
|Jack Spende
|0:13:00
|92
|Ricky Almaguer
|0:13:01
|93
|Robb Brabant
|0:13:03
|94
|Mark Dundon
|0:13:13
|95
|Danny Schnura
|0:13:23
|96
|Jacob Marynik
|0:13:35
|97
|Jim Switzer
|98
|John Seiler
|0:13:38
|99
|Bryan Feltz
|0:13:47
|100
|Joshua Caron
|0:13:55
|101
|Ryan Seidler
|0:14:19
|102
|Brody Flament
|0:14:29
|103
|Alec Riddle
|104
|Graham Wilson
|0:14:33
|105
|Graeme Boland
|0:14:42
|106
|Nicholas Konetzke
|0:14:49
|107
|Steve Caron
|0:14:54
|108
|Hunter Bahl
|0:14:55
|109
|Kellen Pagel
|0:14:59
|110
|Michael Seiler
|0:15:09
|111
|James Price
|0:15:11
|112
|Carver Hass
|0:15:24
|113
|Karl Baumeister
|0:15:31
|114
|Nathan Leinweber
|0:15:39
|115
|Muse Davis
|0:15:51
|116
|Luke Holmstrom
|0:15:54
|117
|Steven Inman
|0:16:07
|118
|Griffin May
|0:16:09
|119
|Jeffrey Maxson
|0:16:13
|120
|Stephen Drew
|0:16:16
|121
|Michael Szlapka
|0:16:34
|122
|Don Howell
|0:16:39
|123
|Doug Emerson
|0:16:42
|124
|Matt Mueller
|0:16:50
|125
|Thomas Vomastic
|0:16:53
|126
|Caleb Dietrich
|0:17:05
|127
|Ben Kraus
|0:17:08
|128
|Andrew Statz
|0:17:13
|129
|John Heyerholm
|0:17:16
|130
|Erik Hofmeister
|0:17:35
|131
|Mike Miller
|0:17:38
|132
|Andrew Hill
|0:17:45
|133
|Taylor Gering
|0:17:49
|134
|Michael Emme
|0:18:04
|135
|Grey Rankin
|0:18:29
|136
|Steve Forrer
|0:18:31
|137
|Tate Robinson
|0:18:34
|138
|Alexander Kujala
|0:18:36
|139
|Kent Kallsen
|0:18:37
|140
|Greg Noles
|0:18:41
|141
|Brad Hodgeman
|0:18:48
|142
|David Finch
|0:18:56
|143
|Terry Bennett
|144
|Greg Niles
|0:19:02
|145
|Nick Niemann
|0:19:07
|146
|Bruce Parker
|0:19:19
|147
|Dennis Klinkert
|148
|Jerry Jumonville
|0:19:21
|149
|Dakota Smith
|0:19:23
|150
|William Hines
|0:19:25
|151
|Jonathan Disch
|0:20:02
|152
|Jeff Klipp
|0:20:38
|153
|Daniel Brzycki
|0:21:13
|154
|Tiber Scheer
|0:21:18
|155
|Michael Kaspar
|0:21:37
|156
|Tim Boettcher
|0:22:10
|157
|Alexander Seiler
|0:22:15
|158
|Tim Snyder
|0:22:43
|159
|Josh Friberg
|0:22:51
|160
|Andrew Flieger
|0:22:59
|161
|Jack Harris
|0:23:11
|162
|Otley Freymiller
|0:23:18
|163
|Jeff Oakes
|0:24:12
|164
|Thomas Vomastic
|0:24:15
|165
|James Yerk
|0:24:17
|166
|Eric Russell
|0:24:20
|167
|Chris Chambers
|0:24:23
|168
|Dennis Christensen
|0:24:32
|169
|Steve Slocum
|0:24:33
|170
|Stewart Seaholm
|0:24:41
|171
|Jeff Dahlseng
|0:25:01
|172
|Michael Knudson
|0:25:14
|173
|Jason Schneider
|0:25:51
|174
|Brad Brandt
|0:26:00
|175
|Troy Gengler
|0:26:31
|176
|James Holstein
|0:26:51
|177
|Tony Harris
|0:27:08
|178
|Tim Martin
|0:28:04
|179
|Peter Cannon
|0:28:06
|180
|Christopher Hmielewski
|0:29:09
|181
|Troy Eisenrich
|0:29:10
|182
|Peter Frank
|0:31:00
|183
|Todd Cleaveland
|0:31:50
|184
|Nathan Otto
|0:38:12
|185
|Michael Borchardt
|0:39:04
|186
|Derrill Peters
|0:45:52
|187
|Dan Bles
|0:50:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy McDicken
|0:53:44
|2
|Emma Osborne
|0:02:32
|3
|Lorissa Thorpe
|0:03:07
|4
|Leah Fletcher
|0:04:13
|5
|Lauren Duhm
|0:05:57
|6
|Erin Bennett
|0:06:24
|7
|Antonia Gengler
|0:07:33
|8
|Andrea Zimmermann
|0:07:40
|9
|Allison Pieper
|0:08:29
|10
|Natalie Pendergrass
|0:08:32
|11
|Alison Roltgen
|12
|Kristi Agnew
|0:08:44
|13
|Nicole Pedrick
|0:08:55
|14
|Julie Schmitt
|0:08:59
|15
|Marcy Wentworth
|0:10:26
|16
|Heather Rainer
|0:11:21
|17
|Asa Guerra
|0:12:57
|18
|Heidi Hardrath
|0:13:03
|19
|Patricia Aron
|0:15:14
|20
|Sally Lester
|0:16:17
|21
|Heather Bunyard
|0:16:47
|22
|Colleen Malloy
|0:17:05
|23
|Patricia Glines-Kotecki
|0:17:17
|24
|Paige Boers
|0:18:12
|25
|Sonya Hollenthoner
|0:18:22
|26
|Brooklyn Waldner
|0:19:37
|27
|Kimberly Scheer
|0:19:43
|28
|Deborah Snyder
|0:20:52
|29
|Mary Bossell
|0:20:55
|30
|Tonia Roddick
|0:21:36
|31
|Rebecca Petersen
|0:22:02
|32
|Deborah Brzycki
|0:22:19
|33
|Amy Dykema
|0:22:28
|34
|Amber Bonogofsky
|0:23:29
|35
|Lindsey Laskowski
|0:24:53
|36
|April Knudson
|0:26:58
|37
|Susan Borchardt
|0:34:55
|38
|Amy Osborne
|0:40:18
|39
|Christine Kysely
|0:46:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Bailey
|0:25:14
|2
|Byrne Dobrient
|0:00:28
|3
|William Frank
|0:00:58
|4
|Ben Komoroske
|0:01:44
|5
|Nolan Francis
|0:02:26
|6
|Kaleb Moore
|0:03:43
|7
|Jacob Mork
|0:03:48
|8
|Jack Zakrajsek
|0:03:53
|9
|Nathaniel Osborne
|0:04:14
|10
|Anders Davidson
|0:04:26
|11
|Lincoln Scheer
|0:04:59
|12
|Colin Knowles
|0:05:02
|13
|Hunter Gengler
|0:05:06
|14
|Nieyah Mallory
|0:05:26
|15
|Alex Kinnamon
|0:05:27
|16
|Daniel Brown
|0:05:28
|17
|Emory Hutchens
|0:05:34
|18
|Carson Lisowe
|0:05:59
|19
|Dylan Zakrajsek
|20
|Zackary Keating
|0:06:12
|21
|Nick Koprowski
|0:06:13
|22
|Cameron Bub
|0:06:18
|23
|Drexler Pearson
|0:06:34
|24
|John Schmidt
|0:06:38
|25
|Lucca Svaldi
|0:06:41
|26
|Justin Munzur
|0:06:50
|27
|Elliot Harold
|0:06:53
|28
|John Roth
|0:06:55
|29
|Aidan Smith
|0:07:15
|30
|Charlie Cassady
|0:07:47
|31
|Reece Rimrodt
|0:07:56
|32
|Brianna Urban
|0:08:00
|33
|Magnus Davidson
|0:08:01
|34
|Nathan Bailey
|0:08:04
|35
|Will Knowles
|0:08:08
|36
|Gerit Krenz
|0:08:16
|37
|Joseph Halverson
|0:08:24
|38
|Kendra Schmitt
|0:08:29
|39
|Julia Whitedog
|0:08:31
|40
|Nolan Purdy
|0:08:39
|41
|Thomas Jostad
|0:08:43
|42
|Stephen Liepert
|0:08:50
|43
|Mason Huff
|0:09:00
|44
|Megan Lester
|0:09:04
|45
|Chris Karlovich
|0:09:07
|46
|Zachary Richard
|0:09:10
|47
|Thaddeus Sahs
|0:09:13
|48
|Brian Hatton
|0:09:22
|49
|Andrew Vant Hoff
|0:09:38
|50
|Tyler Peterson
|0:09:57
|51
|Brennen Huff
|0:10:06
|52
|Erin Davis
|0:10:33
|53
|Owen Roltgen
|0:10:43
|54
|Mikhail Madaus
|0:10:48
|55
|Hakon Heggland
|0:10:55
|56
|Jake Faulkner
|0:11:07
|57
|Oliver Maxson
|0:11:13
|58
|Matthew Olesen
|0:11:18
|59
|Max Dorr
|0:12:04
|60
|Lucas Fletcher
|0:12:11
|61
|Joah Robinson
|0:12:19
|62
|Willow Kapitz
|0:12:31
|63
|Samuel Dipiazza
|0:12:54
|64
|James Wardle
|0:13:10
|65
|Zachary Feldmann
|0:13:14
|66
|Aryana Knudson
|0:13:45
|67
|Kian Heise
|0:14:06
|68
|Bailey Bunyard
|0:14:09
|69
|Ryan Owens
|0:14:30
|70
|Elana Agnew
|0:14:42
|71
|Henrique Lowe
|0:14:52
|72
|Ben Schmidt
|0:15:18
|73
|Tanner Hutchens
|0:15:32
|74
|Ash Kapitz
|0:15:37
|75
|Connor Zink
|0:15:40
|76
|Macy Lester
|0:15:57
|77
|W Thomas Benton
|0:16:08
|78
|Oscar Phillips
|0:16:26
|79
|Kirsten Waldner
|0:16:35
|80
|Aidan Ramsfield
|0:16:40
|81
|John Banks-George
|82
|Anastasia Brown
|0:16:48
|83
|Jack Jurgella
|0:16:57
|84
|Caiden Roddick
|0:17:00
|85
|Magnus Eckholm
|0:17:15
|86
|Arielle Christensen
|0:17:27
|87
|Charis Guerra
|0:17:53
|88
|Amara Lisowe
|0:18:46
|89
|Jake Statz
|0:19:04
|90
|Thomas Cassady
|0:19:21
|91
|Tommy Agnew
|0:20:00
|92
|Thatcher Werner
|0:20:07
|93
|Gavin Knudson
|0:21:34
|94
|Tommy Hart
|0:22:13
|95
|Matthew Garner
|0:22:32
|96
|Sam Cherchian
|0:23:08
|97
|James Pavelski
|0:23:11
|98
|Anna Olesen
|0:23:23
|99
|Daniel Blanke
|0:23:36
|100
|Aleksandar Trajcev
|0:25:00
|101
|Kevin Hatton
|0:25:10
|102
|Olivia Yates
|0:25:26
|103
|Skyler Werner
|0:26:36
|104
|Carson Purdy
|0:27:30
|105
|Sebastian Armstrong
|0:34:32
|106
|Ryker Zarda
|0:36:31
|107
|Sadie Scheer
|0:58:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy