Image 1 of 9 Brian Matter defends his #1 number plate (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 9 Nathan Guerra holds off Matter for a while (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 9 Cory Stelljes skillfully hangs onto his position (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 4 of 9 Isaac Neff chases his teammate, Steles (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 9 Tristan Schouten masters the technical switchbacks (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 9 Cooper Dendel makes up so much time that she rides with men from the waves ahead of her (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 7 of 9 Abigail Strigel gets airborne after the "Rip-n-Ride" descent on the course (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 8 of 9 Lindsay Guerra riding strongly through the turns (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 9 of 9 Anna Ganju keeps her focus on the competition (Image credit: Extreme Photography)

In the third event for the 2015 Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) presented by Trek, Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) grabbed her third win of the season while Brian Matter (KS Energy/ MOSH) earned his first WORS victory of the year. Located at Camrock Park in Rockdale WI, the course is a favourite among WORS racers who love punchy climbs and rocky descents. The start is a dash to the top, climbing for a half mile through the vendor area followed by lots of fast fun. Between sections of technical switchbacks, the course offers fast flowing single-track that runs through open fields of prairie grass. Plus, the infamous sprint to the finish which played a huge role for some racers this weekend.

In the BelGioioso Cat 1/Pro Women's event, Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) proved once again that in 2015 she means business. Grabbing her third win, Dendel is on a hot streak. To her own admission, she loves the technical switchbacks that the Battle of Camrock has to offer. But it was not an easy win either. Dendel was followed closely by Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager). Strigel made her 2015 WORS debut with a second place overall. Strigel was very excited to return back to WORS and had a goal of trying to stay with Dendel. This didn't quite happen at this race, but Strigel wasn't too far behind. At the start of the race, Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling) attacked the first hill and blew a lot of steam. But even after her hard push and her recovery time, she finished with a respectable 3rd place. Behind Guerra, finished Anna Ganju (Colectivo Coffee) in 4th place.

The BelGioioso Men's Cat 1/Pro race showed the reigning WORS overall champion, Brian Matter (KS Energy/ MOSH), climbing to his first victory of the year. The pressure was on the entire 4 laps as different competitors fed off of each other to keep the pace high. After the first lap there was a lead pack of four: Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/ Attitude Sports) who led Corey Stelljes (Motorless Motion/ Cannondale), Matter, and Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling). At the start of the second lap, Guerra took over and put a 25 second gap on the chase group. But with his lead came a price.

The ever changing course did not leave many opportunities for water and he was not able to stay properly hydrated. Due to the lack of fluids and Matter being close behind, the final lap would prove to be his most challenging. Matter was able to close the gap and sit on Guerra's wheel while waiting for the last climb. The two sprinted to the finish which gave spectators the thrill they expect from a WORS event. The wheel to wheel action had fans excited and cheering for their favourite racer to win. Even though Guerra trailed closely behind Matter in the last single track climb, Matter had the edge for the uphill sprint.

As the two competitors battled it out, Guerra wasn't able to get around Matter as he pulled off the sprint by 0.6 seconds. Matter won the Battle of Camrock, but Guerra still leads the overall points competition. Behind Matter and Guerra finished Stelljes with a 3rd place. An honourable mention also goes to Issac Neff (5nines/ Motorless Motion Bicycles) and Tristan Schouten, who grabbed 4th and 5th respectively.

WORS continues on June 14th, 2015 with the Red Eye Rendezvous in Wausau, WI. For more information visit http://wors.org/schedule/red-eye/

Results

BelGioioso Pro and Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Matter (KS / Energy Mosh) 1:57:41 2 Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling) 0:00:01 3 Corey Stelljes (Motorless Motion/Cannondale) 0:02:02 4 Isaac Neff (5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycl) 0:03:08 5 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Attitude Sports) 0:04:58 6 Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:05:58 7 Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme) 0:06:28 8 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:06:56 9 Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks Bikes) 10 Casey Griesemer (Brazen Dropouts) 0:07:37 11 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:08:58 12 Fletcher Arlen (Midwest Devo) 0:10:15 13 Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/MOSH/Team W) 0:10:17 14 Peter Hurst 0:10:40 15 Matt Silvia (Carborocket) 0:10:56 16 Brad Auen (Midwest Mountain Project) 0:11:26 17 Caleb Swartz (KS Energy Services/Team Wisc./) 0:12:14 18 Samuel Olson (Lamere Cycles /Galeria) 0:12:22 19 Cory Samz (Brazen Dropout) 0:12:52 20 Carlos Haeckel (Colectivo Coffee Team) 0:14:19 21 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:15:05 22 Travis Anderson (Bikeway) 23 Seth Eckert 0:15:22 24 Michael Henne (Adventure 212 Specialized) 0:15:57 25 Ian Haupt (Milwaukee Bicycle Co.) 0:16:16 26 Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team) 0:16:54 27 JW Miller (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:17:13 28 Ryan Rollins (Linear Sport MTB / TREK) 0:17:28 29 Kyle Russ (Brazen Dropouts) 0:19:01 30 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:19:20 31 Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:19:48 32 Chad Dean (5Nines Motorless Motion) 0:19:59 33 Collin Kytta (Quick Stop Bike Shop) 0:20:10 34 Michael Humpal (RacePace/Vision/Specialized) 0:20:43 35 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest) 0:20:57 36 Erik Beckman (WiscoShredSquad) 0:21:24 37 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:21:32 38 Jarrod Kerkhoff (MSN Pro Coaching) 0:21:42 39 Dan Schaefer (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:21:46 40 Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme) 0:21:53 41 Brett May (All Spoked Up/Vision) 0:22:22 42 Jose Barraza (Team Barraza) 0:22:57 43 John Shull (Alberto's) 0:23:02 44 Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB / TREK) 0:23:05 45 Noah Marcus (Twin Six) 0:24:08 46 Jack Nielsen (BlackJackBikes) 0:24:16 47 Tim Scanley (Colectivo Coffee) 0:24:19 48 martin reza (Kegel's Bike Store) 0:24:24 49 Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling) 0:24:52 50 David Poulton 0:25:09 51 Bill Street (Kuhl/Organic Valley/Velocity/A) 0:25:52 52 Ron Knutowski (Milwaukee Bicycle Co) 0:26:21 53 Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards) 0:26:37 54 Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Team) 0:26:39 55 Paul-Brian McInerney (Half Acre Cycling) 0:26:46 56 Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling) 0:26:58 57 Ben Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB / TREK) 0:28:05 58 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:29:44 59 Tony Wagner (Linear Sport MTB/Trek) 0:31:42 60 Scott McLaughlin (SRAM Factory) 0:31:43 61 Karl Tillman (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo) 0:33:17 62 Chris Fellows (Black Jack Bike) 0:35:02 63 Andrew Senderhauf 0:39:28

BelGioioso Pro and Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cooper Dendel (Quick Step BikeShop) 1:44:59 2 Abigail Strigel (Honey StringerBontrager) 0:03:19 3 Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling) 0:06:12 4 Anna Ganju (Colectivo Coffee) 0:08:59 5 Jeanne Hornak (Vision Cycling) 0:14:47 6 Heather Stelljes (Vander Kitten) 0:18:30 7 Rachael Jensen (Team Wisconsin/ KS Energy / M) 0:20:22 8 Holly LaVesser (Milwaukee Bicycle / MKE Brewin) 0:21:39 9 Jessica Whiton (xXx Racing-Athletico) 0:34:20

Belgioioso Cat 1 Junior Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Warren (Colectivo) 1:48:45 2 Chase Osborne (Team Extreme) 0:00:46 3 Jacob Bons 0:00:51 4 Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights) 0:05:16

BelGioioso Cat 1 Junior Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 McKenna Dwyer (2 Rivers Bicycle) 1:20:44

Cat 1 and 2 Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Tavela (Twin Six) 1:48:15 2 Nathan Schneeberger (Johnny Sprockets) 0:04:27 3 Jose Rodriguez (Rare Disease Cycling) 0:04:48 4 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:04:52 5 Nolan Steig (Janesville Velo Club) 0:06:20 6 Rob Neff (Element Bike Racing) 0:10:55

Cat 1 and 2 Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Gaddey (Alberto's) 1:21:52 2 Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) 0:03:00 3 Rebecca Mikrut (Element.bike) 4 Nicki Lock (Belgianwerkx) 0:03:52 5 Laura Andrews (Angry Monkey Racing) 0:04:02 6 Shannon Mortimer 0:12:45 7 Lynne Senkerik (Team Extreme) 0:13:14 8 Danielle Smith (Tenspeed HEro) 0:37:56 9 Kim Heintz (Epic Cycle andFitness) 0:42:36

Cat 2 Comp men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Payson Partridge 1:39:54 2 Ben Agnew (Englewood Farm) 0:02:36 3 Brian Paterson (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket) 0:04:05 4 Shane Veldhuizen (Pedal & Paddle) 0:04:26 5 Matthew Paterson (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket) 0:04:52 6 Martin Tank II (Allk Spoked Up/ Vision) 0:05:15 7 Ryan Durepo 0:05:25 8 Caleb Kitzerow (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 9 George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Racing) 0:05:39 10 Kevin Lewis (Winnebago Bicycles) 0:05:40 11 Scott Veldhuizen (J&B Cycle) 0:05:42 12 Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike Shop) 0:05:43 13 Scott House (Kegels) 0:06:07 14 William Ringenoldus (Wadez Bike Shop) 0:06:24 15 Ken Naef (STEELE Sports Nutrition/JB Cyc) 0:06:30 16 Buckley Birkholz (Colavita Racing) 0:07:09 17 Rick Walls (Milwaukee BikeCo) 0:07:31 18 Jeff Sympson (Kegel's) 0:07:46 19 Brandon Teske (Broken Spoke) 0:07:54 20 Jim Peterson (Michaels CyclesJVC) 0:08:34 21 Andrew Jennings (Brings Cyclery) 0:08:42 22 Steven Schaefer 0:09:12 23 Anthony Ferrara (Twin Six) 0:09:21 24 Mason Switzer (Lucky Brake Bike Shop) 0:09:27 25 Frank Lowry 0:09:30 26 Derrick Reinke (Janesville VeloClub) 0:09:32 27 Dan Szczepanski 0:10:01 28 Jan Van Nuffelen (Spider MOnkey Cycling) 0:11:09 29 Wally Kunstman (Organic Valleyp/b Ale Asylum) 0:11:26 30 Mark Melton (Kegels Bicycle) 0:12:03 31 Jereme Noffke 0:12:30 32 Thomas Kabacinski (MSN Pro Cycling) 0:13:07 33 Christopher Osborne (Team Extreme) 34 Cory Marty (Twin Six) 0:13:08 35 Chuck Girkins (Wade'z Bike Shop) 0:13:14 36 Benjamin Neubauer (Winnebago Bicycle) 0:13:37 37 Jonathan Vota (Team Intent) 0:13:50 38 Michael Garner (Intent/All Spoked Up) 39 Dave Wasikowski 0:13:51 40 Donald Heckel (Rat City Racers) 0:13:52 41 Clausen Greg (Treadhead) 0:15:04 42 Chris Harold (RacePace/Vision) 0:15:25 43 Carl Morse (sixfifty) 0:15:33 44 John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:15:37 45 Brett Fitz 0:15:57 46 Jason Mork (Twin Six) 0:15:59 47 Demetrius Banks (Team 360 / LaxVelo) 0:16:30 48 Dave Blanke (The Bike Haven) 49 Paul Warloski (Milwaukee Bicycle Company Raci) 0:17:17 50 Kelly Skinkis (No Quarter / Twin Six) 0:17:59 51 Casey Lamers 0:18:12 52 Mark Harms (5-Nines) 0:18:28 53 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:19:15 54 Jamie Mannion (EMAG) 0:19:58 55 Michael Jeschke (Colectivo Coffee) 0:20:09 56 Landon Garrow 0:21:44 57 Rainier Galliano (Team F I B) 0:22:03 58 Peter Tampa (Rat City Racers) 0:22:29 59 Michael Wingertsahn 0:23:34 60 Brandon Murphy 0:24:33 61 Cory Spaetti (Alberto's Sport) 0:26:55 62 Mauricio Wesson (SGSSR) 0:29:55 63 Greg Haack (CORP) 0:30:28 64 Scott Knutsen 0:32:14 65 Cristian Garcia Herrera 0:47:24

Cat 2 Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Purdy 0:59:13 2 Jarred Cassady 0:02:18 3 Greg Halverson 0:02:21 4 John Muraski 0:02:45 5 Daxton Mock 0:02:47 6 Nate Knowles 0:02:48 7 Danny Schierschmidt 0:02:57 8 Zachariah Radey 0:03:07 9 Josh Rupnow 0:03:18 10 Ryan Pokorny 0:03:25 11 Robert Whittier 0:03:30 12 Adam Altmann 0:03:37 13 Jon Lester 14 Tristan Hauser 0:03:55 15 Shawn Peters 0:04:05 16 Jake Peterson 0:04:35 17 Seth Smekal 0:04:37 18 Matthew Tucker 0:04:40 19 Julien Henry 0:04:42 20 Brad Flament 0:04:43 21 Wesley Vann 0:04:54 22 Michael Gregor 0:05:03 23 Jason Baer 0:05:14 24 Tim Hacker 0:05:26 25 Andrew Ohlsson 0:05:33 26 Jack Curtis 27 Tim Patterson 0:05:47 28 Marcus Steele 0:05:51 29 Mark Schindel 0:05:54 30 Kyle Kargel 0:05:56 31 Eric Paulos 32 Joseph Garber 0:06:00 33 Matt Rodenkirch 0:06:04 34 Pete Emme 0:06:07 35 Neil Jurgella 0:06:10 36 Kerry Gonzalez 0:06:14 37 Ethan Halverson 0:06:18 38 Wade Flisram 0:06:24 39 Glen Jones 0:06:32 40 Joseph King 41 Jeff Siedschlag 42 David McCollum 0:06:33 43 Steve Pribek 0:06:36 44 Josh McKinney 0:06:42 45 Cole McDicken 0:06:48 46 Ethan Ley 0:06:53 47 Steve Ericksen 0:07:02 48 Nick Templeton 0:07:08 49 David Rossow 0:07:12 50 Josh Heinecke 0:07:25 51 Michael Owens 0:07:29 52 Jeffrey Hatton 0:07:31 53 Bob Benedum 0:07:33 54 Ben Leach 0:07:43 55 Tim Gallagher 0:07:45 56 David Krueger 0:07:47 57 Sean Miller 0:07:53 58 Mike Shimon 0:07:55 59 Andy Best 60 Tim Barclay 61 Chris Strahm 0:08:09 62 Aivis Lindems 0:08:15 63 Alan Myers 0:08:18 64 Mark Badger 0:08:19 65 Curt Emerson 0:08:22 66 Larry Hipps 0:08:26 67 Paul Cybulski 0:08:28 68 Steve Lipski 0:08:33 69 Roger Bird 0:08:37 70 Andrew McDicken 0:08:42 71 Robert Zimmermann 0:08:45 72 Todd Fletcher 0:08:49 73 Rick Nelson 0:08:51 74 Jordan Kremer 0:08:52 75 Mike Borsche 0:08:56 76 Greg Spende 0:08:57 77 Peter Froelich 0:08:58 78 Joey Jeschke 79 Bradley Boettcher 0:09:03 80 Zach Dahlseng 0:09:05 81 Peter Cherchian 0:09:09 82 Rich Baumgarten 0:09:10 83 Ben Weiss 0:09:15 84 Jacob Ahles 0:09:22 85 Michael Giesen 0:09:23 86 Andrew Douglass 0:09:27 87 John Ryan 0:09:36 88 Joe Vanderpuy 0:09:38 89 Mike Nelson 0:09:40 90 Don Freitag 0:09:43 91 Brian Louis 0:09:46 92 Jason Henry 0:09:47 93 Timothy Poff 0:09:55 94 Jim Feuerstein 0:10:00 95 Paul Baltus 0:10:04 96 Troy Sable 0:10:06 97 John Orlikowski 0:10:08 98 Randal Sahs 0:10:10 99 Kevin Schmitt 0:10:11 100 Jeff Wren 0:10:17 101 Edward Piontek 0:10:18 102 William Benton 0:10:26 103 Kohl Adamson 104 Dan Taitt 0:10:32 105 Jonathan Reik 106 Phil Geiger 107 Tom Wendland 0:10:36 108 John Granger 0:10:38 109 Rick Dwyer 0:10:39 110 Riley Shelton 0:10:59 111 Colin Erskine 0:11:07 112 Matthew Kletti 0:11:08 113 Nate Fetterer 114 Jeff Pierce 0:11:14 115 Justin Beal 0:11:27 116 Steve Welk 0:11:33 117 Chip Way 0:11:37 118 Jason Kloptowsky 0:11:42 119 Jack Davies 120 Jack Jones 0:11:46 121 Don Iwen 122 Dustin Morfey 0:11:56 123 Dave Reich 0:12:05 124 William Rosenthal 0:12:24 125 Mark Vareschi 0:12:30 126 Steven Pirelli 0:12:38 127 Dan Kutz 0:12:39 128 Kyle Suratte 129 Jamie Bloomquist 0:12:40 130 Jesse Steinhoff 0:12:42 131 Jerry Leair 0:12:54 132 John Senkerik 0:12:57 133 Kevin Lisowe 134 Joe Goltz 0:12:59 135 Kyle Fingerson 0:13:04 136 Gerald Sorce 0:13:13 137 Darrin Kolka 0:13:19 138 Randall Koplin 0:13:34 139 Steve Davidson 0:13:40 140 John Bussey 0:13:45 141 Mike Desrochers 0:13:56 142 Boyd Williams 0:14:05 143 Bruce Keyes 0:14:11 144 Michael McGarry 0:14:31 145 Jon Holcomb 0:14:46 146 Samuel Adams 0:15:01 147 Steven Traeger 0:15:05 148 Kyle Busse 0:15:13 149 Joel Sprecher 0:15:16 150 Mark Cheyne 0:15:20 151 Brian Brockmann 0:15:26 152 Brian Brown 0:15:32 153 Stuart Shelton 0:15:35 154 Davis Kenyon 0:15:38 155 Juan Lopez 0:15:52 156 Dain Trittau 0:16:10 157 Shannon Chapwesk 0:16:17 158 Warren Heise 0:16:56 159 Matthew McKay 0:17:04 160 Albert Weigel 0:17:05 161 James Mistark 0:17:22 162 Mark Nienstaedt 0:17:43 163 Nathin Davisson 0:17:45 164 John Grosz 0:17:48 165 Stephan Bremer 0:17:52 166 Brandon Hoeft 0:18:08 167 Riley Kunstman 0:18:10 168 Brian Trybula 0:18:20 169 Kenneth Pearson 0:18:28 170 Brian Benson 0:18:34 171 Julian Coupland 0:18:41 172 Eric Walters 0:18:52 173 Michael Belden 0:19:06 174 Dennis Malmanger 0:19:21 175 Chris Kemble 176 Brian Olesen 0:19:52 177 Peter Schmitz 0:20:08 178 Rick Biel 0:20:29 179 John Remi 0:20:52 180 Alex Derderian 0:20:57 181 Gavin Lafave 0:21:02 182 Bruce Hauser 0:21:09 183 Doug Rodenkirch 0:22:12 184 Brian Faulkner 0:22:43 185 Austen Scudder 0:23:03 186 Lucas Adams 0:23:26 187 Aaron Frink 0:23:39 188 Nicholas Armstrong 0:23:41 189 Scott Barclay 0:24:09 190 Hayden Poff 0:24:23 191 Frank Sniadajewski 0:24:26 192 Frank Lobello 0:24:46 193 Dan Phillips 0:24:51 194 Zachary Mess 0:24:55 195 Mike McCluskey 0:25:11 196 Kyle Neuser 0:25:13 197 Dale Juedes 0:25:18 198 Thomas Vita Jr. 0:25:31 199 Ray Iesalnieks 0:25:46 200 Michael Carew 0:26:08 201 Steve Manthe 0:27:47 202 Rowan Norman 0:29:33 203 Andrew Trewyn 0:29:35 204 Steven Drecoll 0:29:53 205 James Heinecke 0:30:02 206 David Jaeckel 0:30:33 207 Brandon Barrigas 0:30:55 208 Jason Varilek 0:31:13 209 Steven Brown 0:32:54 210 Brett Werner 0:33:03 211 Jeff Beck 0:33:05 212 Kurt Sanderson 0:33:26 213 Paul Traeger 0:33:37 214 Mike Bons 0:33:38 215 Gary Smits 0:34:10 216 Troy Olm 0:34:13 217 Craig Radmann 0:37:05 218 William Darling 0:45:42

Cat 2 Sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hanna Mork 1:09:48 2 Niki Soderberg 0:01:09 3 Wendy Boehm 0:04:24 4 Paula Curtis 0:04:41 5 Nancy Heymann 0:06:26 6 Emily Danielski 0:06:31 7 Molly Duhm 0:07:11 8 Rosette Reynolds 0:07:41 9 Katrina Hurst 0:08:01 10 Angela Theriault 0:08:02 11 Ronit Bezalel 0:08:35 12 Melissa Musick 0:09:10 13 Erica Chianese 0:10:25 14 Ross Rushin 0:11:24 15 Carmen Rhdemacher 0:11:57 16 Kylie Mannion 0:12:13 17 Victoria Pink 0:12:24 18 Michelle Scanley 0:12:48 19 Lindsey Fahey 0:14:39 20 Kelli Piotrowski 0:15:26 21 Patti Kaufmann 0:16:11 22 Ellie Thompson 0:16:40 23 Jessica Helmlinger 0:19:54 24 Jacqueline Borja 0:19:57 25 Desiree Schmidt 0:19:59 26 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe 0:23:13 27 Roxanne Rogers 0:23:57

Cat 3 Citizen men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Ventre 0:46:25 2 Jake Angove 0:01:37 3 Nick Sdrenka 0:01:45 4 Jackson Jennings 0:01:47 5 Hunter Schmitt 6 Alex Revelo 0:02:08 7 Sam Komoroske 0:02:28 8 Adam Mesman 0:03:07 9 Lunden Friberg 0:03:59 10 Regan Boll 0:04:08 11 Daniel Gretzinger 0:04:17 12 David Mencel 0:04:27 13 Zac Lucarz 14 David Hertel 0:04:30 15 Nick Niemi 0:04:39 16 Calhan Norman 0:04:44 17 Reo Owens 0:04:46 18 Owen Reich 0:04:56 19 Aidan Lemorande 0:04:58 20 Jim Pekowsky 0:05:10 21 Marco Rhein 0:05:12 22 Ralph Angelo Rufo 0:05:13 23 Corbin Hodgeman 0:05:14 24 Nate Reik 0:05:28 25 Tad Bruckner 0:05:45 26 Ryan Girouard 0:05:49 27 Eric Sagen 0:06:05 28 Zack Kargel 0:06:16 29 Al Page 0:06:30 30 Jeff Harvey 0:06:35 31 Brian Ethridge 0:06:42 32 James Malo 0:06:44 33 Wesley Hotchkiss 0:06:54 34 Austin Haas 0:07:03 35 Philip Peterson 0:07:04 36 Bryon Anderson 0:07:05 37 Jay Gunderson 0:07:21 38 Paul Steckart 0:07:27 39 Carson Pethan 0:07:28 40 Matthew Rieckhoff 0:07:30 41 Alex Eisch 42 Ben Iesalnieks 0:07:36 43 Christopher Murphy 0:07:39 44 Dylan Waldner 0:07:44 45 Skyler Schmitt 46 Chris Osborne 0:07:51 47 Austin Peterson 0:07:52 48 Porter Thorpe 0:07:57 49 Eric Holmstrom 0:07:59 50 Matt Paradius 0:08:06 51 George Burns 0:08:08 52 David Hartwig 0:08:13 53 Gabriel Anibas 0:08:20 54 Burt DeHaven 0:08:22 55 Christian Pieper 0:08:33 56 Kyle Kuta 0:08:37 57 Ernesto Isip Jr 0:08:38 58 Daniel Duhm 0:08:52 59 Jim Gust 0:08:53 60 Sam Walters 0:08:57 61 Dan Allensworth 0:08:58 62 Travis Dettinger 0:09:02 63 Walter Sdrenka 0:09:10 64 Dorian McFarlane 0:09:12 65 Jeff Pitts 0:09:16 66 Kyle Lopez 0:09:18 67 Dean Scharie 0:09:40 68 Collin Neuser 0:09:47 69 Will Nelson 0:09:50 70 Andrew Matthews 0:09:51 71 Brian Urban 0:10:20 72 Brandon Falish 0:10:32 73 Brad Sippel 0:10:33 74 Brian Bub 75 Kurt Greenslit 0:10:56 76 Jason Lyons 0:10:57 77 Brett Stoffregan 0:11:04 78 Charlie Kendall 0:11:08 79 Joseph Sutton 0:11:15 80 Lance Storey 0:11:24 81 Nick Carson 0:11:38 82 Ryan Sylla 0:11:40 83 Jason Lehman 0:11:46 84 Jack Koprowski 0:11:50 85 Bill Walker 0:12:24 86 Reed May 0:12:45 87 Travis Schirpke 0:12:50 88 Brandon Andrews 89 Andrew Wadle 0:12:52 90 Nickolas Duhm 0:12:55 91 Jack Spende 0:13:00 92 Ricky Almaguer 0:13:01 93 Robb Brabant 0:13:03 94 Mark Dundon 0:13:13 95 Danny Schnura 0:13:23 96 Jacob Marynik 0:13:35 97 Jim Switzer 98 John Seiler 0:13:38 99 Bryan Feltz 0:13:47 100 Joshua Caron 0:13:55 101 Ryan Seidler 0:14:19 102 Brody Flament 0:14:29 103 Alec Riddle 104 Graham Wilson 0:14:33 105 Graeme Boland 0:14:42 106 Nicholas Konetzke 0:14:49 107 Steve Caron 0:14:54 108 Hunter Bahl 0:14:55 109 Kellen Pagel 0:14:59 110 Michael Seiler 0:15:09 111 James Price 0:15:11 112 Carver Hass 0:15:24 113 Karl Baumeister 0:15:31 114 Nathan Leinweber 0:15:39 115 Muse Davis 0:15:51 116 Luke Holmstrom 0:15:54 117 Steven Inman 0:16:07 118 Griffin May 0:16:09 119 Jeffrey Maxson 0:16:13 120 Stephen Drew 0:16:16 121 Michael Szlapka 0:16:34 122 Don Howell 0:16:39 123 Doug Emerson 0:16:42 124 Matt Mueller 0:16:50 125 Thomas Vomastic 0:16:53 126 Caleb Dietrich 0:17:05 127 Ben Kraus 0:17:08 128 Andrew Statz 0:17:13 129 John Heyerholm 0:17:16 130 Erik Hofmeister 0:17:35 131 Mike Miller 0:17:38 132 Andrew Hill 0:17:45 133 Taylor Gering 0:17:49 134 Michael Emme 0:18:04 135 Grey Rankin 0:18:29 136 Steve Forrer 0:18:31 137 Tate Robinson 0:18:34 138 Alexander Kujala 0:18:36 139 Kent Kallsen 0:18:37 140 Greg Noles 0:18:41 141 Brad Hodgeman 0:18:48 142 David Finch 0:18:56 143 Terry Bennett 144 Greg Niles 0:19:02 145 Nick Niemann 0:19:07 146 Bruce Parker 0:19:19 147 Dennis Klinkert 148 Jerry Jumonville 0:19:21 149 Dakota Smith 0:19:23 150 William Hines 0:19:25 151 Jonathan Disch 0:20:02 152 Jeff Klipp 0:20:38 153 Daniel Brzycki 0:21:13 154 Tiber Scheer 0:21:18 155 Michael Kaspar 0:21:37 156 Tim Boettcher 0:22:10 157 Alexander Seiler 0:22:15 158 Tim Snyder 0:22:43 159 Josh Friberg 0:22:51 160 Andrew Flieger 0:22:59 161 Jack Harris 0:23:11 162 Otley Freymiller 0:23:18 163 Jeff Oakes 0:24:12 164 Thomas Vomastic 0:24:15 165 James Yerk 0:24:17 166 Eric Russell 0:24:20 167 Chris Chambers 0:24:23 168 Dennis Christensen 0:24:32 169 Steve Slocum 0:24:33 170 Stewart Seaholm 0:24:41 171 Jeff Dahlseng 0:25:01 172 Michael Knudson 0:25:14 173 Jason Schneider 0:25:51 174 Brad Brandt 0:26:00 175 Troy Gengler 0:26:31 176 James Holstein 0:26:51 177 Tony Harris 0:27:08 178 Tim Martin 0:28:04 179 Peter Cannon 0:28:06 180 Christopher Hmielewski 0:29:09 181 Troy Eisenrich 0:29:10 182 Peter Frank 0:31:00 183 Todd Cleaveland 0:31:50 184 Nathan Otto 0:38:12 185 Michael Borchardt 0:39:04 186 Derrill Peters 0:45:52 187 Dan Bles 0:50:14

Cat 3 Citizen women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy McDicken 0:53:44 2 Emma Osborne 0:02:32 3 Lorissa Thorpe 0:03:07 4 Leah Fletcher 0:04:13 5 Lauren Duhm 0:05:57 6 Erin Bennett 0:06:24 7 Antonia Gengler 0:07:33 8 Andrea Zimmermann 0:07:40 9 Allison Pieper 0:08:29 10 Natalie Pendergrass 0:08:32 11 Alison Roltgen 12 Kristi Agnew 0:08:44 13 Nicole Pedrick 0:08:55 14 Julie Schmitt 0:08:59 15 Marcy Wentworth 0:10:26 16 Heather Rainer 0:11:21 17 Asa Guerra 0:12:57 18 Heidi Hardrath 0:13:03 19 Patricia Aron 0:15:14 20 Sally Lester 0:16:17 21 Heather Bunyard 0:16:47 22 Colleen Malloy 0:17:05 23 Patricia Glines-Kotecki 0:17:17 24 Paige Boers 0:18:12 25 Sonya Hollenthoner 0:18:22 26 Brooklyn Waldner 0:19:37 27 Kimberly Scheer 0:19:43 28 Deborah Snyder 0:20:52 29 Mary Bossell 0:20:55 30 Tonia Roddick 0:21:36 31 Rebecca Petersen 0:22:02 32 Deborah Brzycki 0:22:19 33 Amy Dykema 0:22:28 34 Amber Bonogofsky 0:23:29 35 Lindsey Laskowski 0:24:53 36 April Knudson 0:26:58 37 Susan Borchardt 0:34:55 38 Amy Osborne 0:40:18 39 Christine Kysely 0:46:41