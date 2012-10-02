Trending

House and Strigel win Bear Paw Rock & Roll

Penultimate round of Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) hosted in White Lake

Cole House (Competitive Cyclist/616) pushing the pace

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Racers riding through the autumn colors

(Image credit: Dave Reich)
Junior competitors attacking the climbs

(Image credit: Dave Reich)
Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Pat's Gym) leads through the singletrack

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Tyler Gauthier (Culver's Racing) speeding through the rocks

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/ Specialized) finding her groove

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Cooper Dendel (Culver's Racing) leaves the obstacles in her dust

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)

The 2012 Subaru Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) hosted race number eleven in White Lake, Wisconsin this past weekend. Once again, the Bear Paw Rock & Roll showcased beautiful fall colors in northern Wisconsin and yet another victory in the hands of Cole House and Abby Strigel.

The cool air and bright sunshine reminded the competitors in the elite field that the racing season is not over yet. With the summer over and the race season coming to a close, it has become a battle for final series points. Cole House (Competitive Cyclist/616) took the lead out of the gate and decided to attack the first climb to push the pace for the rest of the field.

The lead out was fast, but was met with a four-tiered, sandy climb. This was a great place for House to create a gap with a few other racers and separate from the rest of the field. Keeping him in sight were Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket), Tyler Gauthier (Culver's Racing), Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) and Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized).

Gauthier said after the race, "I was actually happy to see that. I didn't want to be the one to push it hard. But when I saw someone else go, I was more than happy to jump on it and go."

Gauthier caught up with House later in the first lap and hung with him for a while until House eventually pulled away and took the win. Guerra made up some of the gap from sixth earlier in the race to pass Gauthier in the last lap to finish second. House and Guerra are both known for fast, smooth riding in some of the most technical sections of the course, which was one key for their success in this event. Gauthier finished solid in third place.

In the elite women's race, Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/ Bontrager/ Pat's Gym) was back in action after a crash left her with a broken rib earlier in the season. Fresh from her recovery, Strigel proved that the injury was not going to slow her down. The fast lead out pushed Strigel to a speedy climb to maintain the front spot.

Cooper Dendel (Culver's Racing) and Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) chased for the other two podium spots. Krayer pushed hard throughout the race to hold her spot. Feeling good on the climbs and in the singletrack, Krayer took second step on the podium. After a long, challenging climb at the front of each lap, Dendel made up time in the rocks to maintain her third place spot. Amber Markey (Magnus) took fourth while Lori Sable (K9 Dynamics) finished in fifth.

With the dry conditions this year, the Rock & Roll was much faster than in previous years. The course took racers through a battlefield of boulders and rock gardens, roots and switchbacks. Bear Paw has become synonymous with being a muddy and wet race due to the streak of bad weather from previous years. Many competitors arrived with the assumption that another mudfest was in order, even though the weather reports said otherwise. Some were even disappointed to not get to race in the mud but contenders had an overwhelming satisfaction with the course and race organization. The red and gold autumn trees and crisp air put a smile on everyone in attendance. With only one more race left in the WORS season, the event was bittersweet.

The series finale, The Wigwam MTB Challenge, will be held October 14 at Evergreen Park in Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cole House (Competitive cyclist)1:38:29
2Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket)0:00:13
3Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racingp/b Meyer Family)0:01:09
4Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:02:35
5Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized)0:02:37
6Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized)0:04:32
7Brian Heifner (Magnus)0:04:44
8Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)0:07:05
9Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup)0:07:36
10Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:07:36
11Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine)0:08:32
12Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85)0:11:26
13Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized)0:11:28
14Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes &Boards)0:11:37
15John Shull (EXPO)0:11:49
16Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:12:00
17Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:12:55
18Eric Stull (Team 360/LaX Velo)0:13:26
19Mike Budd (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:13:37
20Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:14:17
21Ben Koenig (The Bike Hub/Specialized)0:14:41
22Ben Senkerik (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:14:51
23Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:15:42
24Jw Miller0:16:13
25Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)0:16:14
26John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers)0:16:21
27Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz)0:17:09
28John Lirette (Unattached)0:20:13
29Michael Humpal (Specialized)0:20:32
30Jason Gosse (Team WORS)0:21:32
31Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)0:22:29
32Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:23:05
33David Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle's)0:23:51
34Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup)0:27:48
35Cameron Schave (Eriksen cycles)0:37:51

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontager/Pat's)1:29:45
2Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:02:22
3Cooper Dendel (Culvers)0:04:17
4Amber Markey (Magnus)0:04:33
5Lori Sable (K9 Dynamics)0:04:44
6Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers)0:08:41
7Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)0:14:36
8April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)0:21:09
9Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLTD/ScenicConcepts)0:27:44

Cat. 1 Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)1:22:19
2Fletcher Arlen (Safe Wheels MTB Racing)0:01:38
3Daniel Henderson (Cross Country Sports Racing)0:03:49
4Parker McColl0:06:49

Cat. 2 Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Shull (EXPO)1:21:04

Cat. 1/2 Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Melton (Kegels)1:27:31
2Joshua Blum (Team 360 / Mt Borah)0:01:34
3Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)0:07:30
4Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:10:39
5Jon Holcomb (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts)0:16:01
6Jesse Jaehning (Bikes Limited)0:17:04

Cat. 1/2 Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup)1:13:04
2Cyndi Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)0:01:22
3Sonni Klipp (JVC / MichaelsCycles)0:04:56
4Cassey Lynn (Kuhl)0:08:18
5Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mountain Cycles/Red Eye)0:09:39

Cat. 2 Comp men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Spiro1:25:29
2Benjamin Wizner (Team 360 / LaxVelo)0:00:34
3Leif Byrge-Liebig (NOVA/ISCORP)0:01:02
4Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicycle Co.)0:01:24
5Kyle Russ0:01:57
6Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:02:08
7Shane Veldhuizen (Funk Cycles/JEB Bikes)0:02:20
8Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal)0:02:28
9Eric Stanke (Funk Cycles)0:02:56
10Neil Zacharek (Bikes Ltd./Scenic Concepts)0:03:08
11Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes n Boards)0:03:23
12Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited Senic Outlook)0:03:31
13Taylor Bogdanske (Wheel & Sprocket/SixFifty)0:03:32
14Shane Semrow (Element Mobile)0:03:33
15Christopher Berge (Magnus)0:03:38
16Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers)0:04:00
17David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club)0:04:06
18Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso)0:04:07
19Stephen Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine)0:04:42
20Jason Ruesch (RMC)0:04:53
21Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)0:05:10
22Jason Gibson (Gear N Up)0:05:30
23Neil Statz (Overdrive)0:05:43
24Brett May (Team All Spoked Up)0:05:51
25Alex Applegate0:06:36
26Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine)0:06:45
27Thomas Dvoratchek (Sprin Dr CycleWerks)0:07:19
28Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports)0:07:19
29Christopher Gabrielson (Baraboo Sharks)0:07:33
30Robert Schlegel (JVC/Michael's Cycles)0:07:58
31Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:08:08
32Billy Graef (Team Velocause)0:08:20
33John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine)0:09:07
34Dave Blanke (The Bike Connection)0:09:39
35Matt Dale (Eriksen Cycles)0:10:07
36Gary Meader (Team 360)0:10:34
37Dan Wierzba (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:11:04
38Eric Grissom0:11:05
39Gary Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team)0:11:49
40Rick Walls (Muddy Cup \\ Twin Six)0:12:14
41Carl Morse (Wheel & Sprocket)0:13:17
42Michael Jeschke (Eriksen Cycles)0:13:35
43Marek Kulesza (TreadHead Cycling)0:14:12
44Ernie Luedke (Red Eye Brewing)0:15:13
45Nathan Tock (BIkes Ltd / Scenic Concepts)0:16:43
46Rennis Delgado (Funk Cycles)0:17:29
47Donald Carr (IS Corp)0:19:40
48Larry Reimer (JVC / Michael's Cycles)0:20:21
49Brad Tennis (Sharks)0:20:39

Cat. 2 Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Johnson1:01:51
2Collin Kytta0:15:33
3David Carew0:17:27
4Scott Veldhuizen0:18:39
5Preston Bernsteen0:20:11
6Tristan Brown0:21:58
7Connor McColl0:22:16
8Matthew Paterson0:22:40
9Steve Reichel0:22:47
10Chris Roddick0:23:08
11Josh Rupnow0:23:16
12Darrell Scheppman0:23:19
13Scott Nyland0:23:26
14Martin Reza0:23:37
15Patrick Blakeslee0:24:20
16Brian Paterson0:25:04
17Chris Harold0:25:08
18Ben Lasecki0:25:58
19Brayden Schott0:26:01
20Cory Marty0:26:05
21Ben Leach0:26:37
22Wade Flisram0:26:49
23Jason Mork0:27:00
24Eric Schoenberg0:27:11
25Michael Anderson0:27:20
26Marcus Steele0:27:40
27Larry Hipps0:27:43
28Andrew Douglass0:27:44
29Dale Crowell0:27:47
30Kevin Lisowe0:27:57
31Russell Bernard0:28:05
32Clive Warren0:28:11
33Nolan Steig0:28:11
34Ted Kretzmann0:28:20
35Joe Vanderpuy0:28:26
36Jody Arlen0:28:32
37Bill Schultz0:28:39
38Tom Wendland0:28:40
39Jeremy Drake0:28:48
40Todd Fletcher0:28:57
41Brian Coppock0:29:01
42Jeffrey Hatton0:29:03
43Christopher McArdle0:29:06
44Jim Steig0:29:31
45Steve Drecoll0:29:38
46Michael Laufenberg0:29:42
47Don Iwen0:29:43
48Troy Sable0:29:51
49Josh Zalewski0:29:56
50Jamie Prange0:29:59
51Mike Roethel0:30:01
52Jeff Greatens0:30:07
53Dustin Vande Zande0:30:21
54Erik Backhaus0:30:23
55Mark Cheyne0:30:34
56Steve Cummins0:30:46
57Robert Willmas0:30:48
58Dave Reich0:31:23
59Salvatore Virgilio0:31:29
60Jon Derksen0:31:51
61Steve Davidson0:32:36
62Rich Baumgarten0:32:57
63Ron Smith0:33:00
64Rob Hofmann0:33:30
65Jim Feuerstein0:33:46
66Aaron Fleming0:35:31
67Demetrius Banks0:35:36
68Scott Palmersheim0:35:52
69Jeff Swanstrom0:36:02
70Daniel Braun0:36:31
71Mitchell Dreher0:36:50
72Andy Summers0:37:00
73Steve Hoppman0:37:04
74Jason Tyson0:37:26
75John Senkerik0:37:53
76George Doty0:38:08
77Mark Adams0:38:23
78John Grosz0:40:06
79Joshua Wood0:40:07
80Bill Styer0:40:09
81Mark Szudrowitz0:40:22
82Brad Swenson0:40:54
83Randy Snyder0:41:02
84Aaron McGinnis0:42:16
85Matthew Lanser0:43:10
86James Mistark0:43:37
87Jim Splittgerber0:43:55
88Andrew Richter0:45:01
89Randy Johnson0:45:43
90Troy Olm0:46:50
91Mike Brauer0:47:32
92Dave Dahlman0:48:38
93Scott Noffke0:49:01
94Jeff Beck0:51:06
95Todd Nutter0:53:46
96Matthew Forst0:55:33
97Erick Braaksma0:55:49
98Frank Lobello0:56:48
99James Heinecke1:00:12
100Michael Kaspar1:01:39
101Kenny Dretzka1:02:23
102Casey Brauer1:04:54
103Patton Neuser1:09:36

Cat. 2 Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sheri Van Epps0:58:51
2Jeanne Hornak0:06:05
3Emily Osowski0:06:14
4Brittany Nigh0:06:16
5Amy Statz0:08:06
6Andrea Roberts0:10:51
7Christine Griesbach0:12:44
8Jenaiya Stolper0:13:03
9Rachel Drake0:13:16
10Kelli Piotrowski0:13:23
11Lynne Senkerik0:13:43
12Victoria Pink0:15:40
13Helmy Tennis0:15:47
14Becky Rands0:16:23
15Cheryl Post0:18:38
16Pam Piotrowski0:19:17
17Heather Marty0:21:11
18Sarah Richter0:22:09
19Arin Lemke0:22:19
20Margaret Matuszak0:24:27
21Nina Fortune0:26:24
22Ann Holsen0:27:01

Cat. 3 Citizen men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isaac Wendt0:56:40
2Josh Kruit0:01:54
3Jonathan Wollner0:01:58
4George Kapitz0:02:08
5David Dokman0:02:31
6Cody Pattison0:02:56
7Nathan Knowles0:04:00
8Joshua Mucinski0:06:01
9Chuck Strauss0:06:37
10Justin Wentworth0:06:38
11Kyle Kargel0:07:00
12Troy Krysh0:07:11
13William Meyer0:07:16
14Jacob Ahles0:07:26
15Dave Hanrahan0:07:50
16Brad Jorsch0:07:51
17Dean Fredricks0:07:56
18Jim Krajnik0:08:11
19Lucas Krall0:08:15
20Daniel Gretzinger0:08:25
21Paul Baltus0:08:26
22Morgan Kuphal0:08:49
23Braxton Hjelle0:08:52
24Joe Guse0:09:41
25Jonathan Krieg0:09:44
26Steven Paltzer0:09:51
27Nate Piotrowski0:11:01
28Alex Oberthaler0:11:59
29Jake Miller0:12:08
30Jesse Steinhoff0:12:31
31Anna Poulton0:12:37
32Scott Barclay0:12:49
33Isaiah Schwinn0:12:59
34John Norman0:13:00
35Matthew Kletti0:13:28
36Philip Melotte0:13:35
37John Granger0:13:46
38William Darling0:13:49
39Jeff Batzer0:14:20
40Loren Beyer0:14:25
41Cole Huffman0:14:31
42Christopher Lesperance0:15:00
43Alexander Pieper0:15:03
44Chris Mattmiller0:15:07
45Eric Huff0:15:17
46Chris Endres0:15:31
47Michael Dutczak0:16:01
48Lance David0:16:07
49Todd Somers0:16:23
50David Gavinski0:16:43
51Kurt Baehmann0:17:18
52Aaron Frink0:17:39
53Lloyd Larson0:17:49
54Christopher Stevens0:18:01
55Jeff Mathis0:18:03
56Rowan Norman0:18:03
57Andrew Hill0:18:04
58Christopher Howell0:19:03
59Calin Erdmann0:19:14
60Jack Knutson0:19:21
61Doug Rodenkirch0:19:24
62Jason Huff0:19:39
63Scott Vale0:20:47
64Jimmy Splittgerber0:21:54
65Keith Eggebrecht0:24:03
66Joe Woelfle0:24:23
67Shane Holcomb0:24:34
68Jeff Pitts0:25:17
69Jim Eisenman0:25:48
70George Bornemann0:26:25
71Joseph Halfman0:26:33
72Dennis Kinkert0:26:44
73Peter Fetters0:27:17
74Eric Hannot0:27:29
75Timothy Liepert0:29:58
76Demetrio Velazco0:30:48
77Steve Slocum0:31:53
78Tony Young0:31:59
79Jack Davies0:31:59
80Jeff Sieckert0:32:24
81Nate Musolff0:32:40
82Mike Borchardt0:39:23
83Wally Sniadajewski0:40:31
84Ricky Almaguer0:40:57
85Gregg Schumacher0:41:35
86Travis Buttke1:01:54
87Russell Ross2:00:48

Cat 3 Citizen women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Senderhauf1:13:36
2Erika Mennerick0:03:38
3Marilee Collier0:04:43
4Melissa Kennedy0:05:02
5Christina Waldner0:05:02
6Wendy Lewin0:11:12
7Beth Riihinen0:14:05
8Heather Liepert0:17:45
9Laura Granger0:18:06
10April Knudson0:18:42
11Kennedy Bowes0:21:21
12Kezia Zalewski0:21:41
13Sue Borchardt0:30:48
14Lisa Zimmerman0:38:06
15Miranda Lanser0:56:52

Cat. 3 Junior men and women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calhan Norman0:32:43
2Christian Pieper0:00:24
3Owen Reich0:00:42
4Alexander Halfman0:00:42
5Hunter Schmitt0:01:47
6Jackson Jennings0:02:01
7Sam Komoroske0:02:41
8Zack Kargel0:02:45
9Allison Pieper0:02:52
10Cole McDicken0:02:53
11Mitchell Dutczak0:02:53
12Dylan Eggebrecht0:02:54
13Hannah Stedl0:02:58
14Joshua Prewitt0:03:31
15Nick Niemi0:03:36
16Matt Rodenkirch0:06:50
17Camden Jackson0:06:56
18Skyler Schmitt0:07:06
19Porter Thorpe0:08:38
20Lydia McDowell0:09:28
21Kaleb Moore0:09:58
22Grant Slocum0:10:18
23Zach Fischer0:11:24
24Hanna Mork0:11:24
25Lorissa Thorpe0:12:00
26Katy McDicken0:13:11
27Emmit Kuphal0:13:18
28Reed May0:14:02
29Griffin May0:14:04
30Joey Jeschke0:14:29
31Lucas Fletcher0:14:57
32Elliot Harold0:16:29
33Brody Endres0:18:02
34Jonah Whitedog0:18:08
35Dylan Waldner0:18:11
36Stephen Liepert0:18:14
37Grace Harold0:18:45
38Grace McDowell0:20:09
39Julia Whitedog0:20:11
40Haden Krans0:20:53
41Brooklyn Waldner0:21:45
42Jacob Mork0:23:06
43Brian Hatton0:24:47
44Aryana Knudson0:24:47
45Jake Molfenter0:26:45
46Asa Guerra0:26:52
47Caleb McDowell0:27:05
48Antonia Gengler0:30:03
49Isaiah Dejesus0:56:24

