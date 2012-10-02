Image 1 of 8 Cole House (Competitive Cyclist/616) pushing the pace (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 8 Racers riding through the autumn colors (Image credit: Dave Reich) Image 3 of 8 Junior competitors attacking the climbs (Image credit: Dave Reich) Image 4 of 8 Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Pat's Gym) leads through the singletrack (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 8 Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 8 Tyler Gauthier (Culver's Racing) speeding through the rocks (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 7 of 8 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/ Specialized) finding her groove (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 8 of 8 Cooper Dendel (Culver's Racing) leaves the obstacles in her dust (Image credit: Extreme Photography)

The 2012 Subaru Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) hosted race number eleven in White Lake, Wisconsin this past weekend. Once again, the Bear Paw Rock & Roll showcased beautiful fall colors in northern Wisconsin and yet another victory in the hands of Cole House and Abby Strigel.

The cool air and bright sunshine reminded the competitors in the elite field that the racing season is not over yet. With the summer over and the race season coming to a close, it has become a battle for final series points. Cole House (Competitive Cyclist/616) took the lead out of the gate and decided to attack the first climb to push the pace for the rest of the field.

The lead out was fast, but was met with a four-tiered, sandy climb. This was a great place for House to create a gap with a few other racers and separate from the rest of the field. Keeping him in sight were Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket), Tyler Gauthier (Culver's Racing), Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) and Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized).

Gauthier said after the race, "I was actually happy to see that. I didn't want to be the one to push it hard. But when I saw someone else go, I was more than happy to jump on it and go."

Gauthier caught up with House later in the first lap and hung with him for a while until House eventually pulled away and took the win. Guerra made up some of the gap from sixth earlier in the race to pass Gauthier in the last lap to finish second. House and Guerra are both known for fast, smooth riding in some of the most technical sections of the course, which was one key for their success in this event. Gauthier finished solid in third place.

In the elite women's race, Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/ Bontrager/ Pat's Gym) was back in action after a crash left her with a broken rib earlier in the season. Fresh from her recovery, Strigel proved that the injury was not going to slow her down. The fast lead out pushed Strigel to a speedy climb to maintain the front spot.

Cooper Dendel (Culver's Racing) and Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) chased for the other two podium spots. Krayer pushed hard throughout the race to hold her spot. Feeling good on the climbs and in the singletrack, Krayer took second step on the podium. After a long, challenging climb at the front of each lap, Dendel made up time in the rocks to maintain her third place spot. Amber Markey (Magnus) took fourth while Lori Sable (K9 Dynamics) finished in fifth.

With the dry conditions this year, the Rock & Roll was much faster than in previous years. The course took racers through a battlefield of boulders and rock gardens, roots and switchbacks. Bear Paw has become synonymous with being a muddy and wet race due to the streak of bad weather from previous years. Many competitors arrived with the assumption that another mudfest was in order, even though the weather reports said otherwise. Some were even disappointed to not get to race in the mud but contenders had an overwhelming satisfaction with the course and race organization. The red and gold autumn trees and crisp air put a smile on everyone in attendance. With only one more race left in the WORS season, the event was bittersweet.

The series finale, The Wigwam MTB Challenge, will be held October 14 at Evergreen Park in Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cole House (Competitive cyclist) 1:38:29 2 Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket) 0:00:13 3 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racingp/b Meyer Family) 0:01:09 4 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:02:35 5 Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:02:37 6 Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:04:32 7 Brian Heifner (Magnus) 0:04:44 8 Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:07:05 9 Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:07:36 10 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:07:36 11 Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:08:32 12 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee/W85) 0:11:26 13 Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:11:28 14 Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes &Boards) 0:11:37 15 John Shull (EXPO) 0:11:49 16 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:12:00 17 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:12:55 18 Eric Stull (Team 360/LaX Velo) 0:13:26 19 Mike Budd (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 0:13:37 20 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:14:17 21 Ben Koenig (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:14:41 22 Ben Senkerik (Ripon College Red Hawks) 0:14:51 23 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) 0:15:42 24 Jw Miller 0:16:13 25 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:16:14 26 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers) 0:16:21 27 Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz) 0:17:09 28 John Lirette (Unattached) 0:20:13 29 Michael Humpal (Specialized) 0:20:32 30 Jason Gosse (Team WORS) 0:21:32 31 Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:22:29 32 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:23:05 33 David Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle's) 0:23:51 34 Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup) 0:27:48 35 Cameron Schave (Eriksen cycles) 0:37:51

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontager/Pat's) 1:29:45 2 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:02:22 3 Cooper Dendel (Culvers) 0:04:17 4 Amber Markey (Magnus) 0:04:33 5 Lori Sable (K9 Dynamics) 0:04:44 6 Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers) 0:08:41 7 Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:14:36 8 April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:21:09 9 Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLTD/ScenicConcepts) 0:27:44

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket) 1:22:19 2 Fletcher Arlen (Safe Wheels MTB Racing) 0:01:38 3 Daniel Henderson (Cross Country Sports Racing) 0:03:49 4 Parker McColl 0:06:49

Cat. 2 Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Shull (EXPO) 1:21:04

Cat. 1/2 Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Melton (Kegels) 1:27:31 2 Joshua Blum (Team 360 / Mt Borah) 0:01:34 3 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:07:30 4 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:10:39 5 Jon Holcomb (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts) 0:16:01 6 Jesse Jaehning (Bikes Limited) 0:17:04

Cat. 1/2 Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup) 1:13:04 2 Cyndi Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 0:01:22 3 Sonni Klipp (JVC / MichaelsCycles) 0:04:56 4 Cassey Lynn (Kuhl) 0:08:18 5 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mountain Cycles/Red Eye) 0:09:39

Cat. 2 Comp men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Spiro 1:25:29 2 Benjamin Wizner (Team 360 / LaxVelo) 0:00:34 3 Leif Byrge-Liebig (NOVA/ISCORP) 0:01:02 4 Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicycle Co.) 0:01:24 5 Kyle Russ 0:01:57 6 Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:02:08 7 Shane Veldhuizen (Funk Cycles/JEB Bikes) 0:02:20 8 Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal) 0:02:28 9 Eric Stanke (Funk Cycles) 0:02:56 10 Neil Zacharek (Bikes Ltd./Scenic Concepts) 0:03:08 11 Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes n Boards) 0:03:23 12 Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited Senic Outlook) 0:03:31 13 Taylor Bogdanske (Wheel & Sprocket/SixFifty) 0:03:32 14 Shane Semrow (Element Mobile) 0:03:33 15 Christopher Berge (Magnus) 0:03:38 16 Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers) 0:04:00 17 David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club) 0:04:06 18 Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso) 0:04:07 19 Stephen Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:04:42 20 Jason Ruesch (RMC) 0:04:53 21 Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:05:10 22 Jason Gibson (Gear N Up) 0:05:30 23 Neil Statz (Overdrive) 0:05:43 24 Brett May (Team All Spoked Up) 0:05:51 25 Alex Applegate 0:06:36 26 Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:06:45 27 Thomas Dvoratchek (Sprin Dr CycleWerks) 0:07:19 28 Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports) 0:07:19 29 Christopher Gabrielson (Baraboo Sharks) 0:07:33 30 Robert Schlegel (JVC/Michael's Cycles) 0:07:58 31 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:08:08 32 Billy Graef (Team Velocause) 0:08:20 33 John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:09:07 34 Dave Blanke (The Bike Connection) 0:09:39 35 Matt Dale (Eriksen Cycles) 0:10:07 36 Gary Meader (Team 360) 0:10:34 37 Dan Wierzba (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:11:04 38 Eric Grissom 0:11:05 39 Gary Ehrike (Safe Wheels MTB Racing Team) 0:11:49 40 Rick Walls (Muddy Cup \\ Twin Six) 0:12:14 41 Carl Morse (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:13:17 42 Michael Jeschke (Eriksen Cycles) 0:13:35 43 Marek Kulesza (TreadHead Cycling) 0:14:12 44 Ernie Luedke (Red Eye Brewing) 0:15:13 45 Nathan Tock (BIkes Ltd / Scenic Concepts) 0:16:43 46 Rennis Delgado (Funk Cycles) 0:17:29 47 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:19:40 48 Larry Reimer (JVC / Michael's Cycles) 0:20:21 49 Brad Tennis (Sharks) 0:20:39

Cat. 2 Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Johnson 1:01:51 2 Collin Kytta 0:15:33 3 David Carew 0:17:27 4 Scott Veldhuizen 0:18:39 5 Preston Bernsteen 0:20:11 6 Tristan Brown 0:21:58 7 Connor McColl 0:22:16 8 Matthew Paterson 0:22:40 9 Steve Reichel 0:22:47 10 Chris Roddick 0:23:08 11 Josh Rupnow 0:23:16 12 Darrell Scheppman 0:23:19 13 Scott Nyland 0:23:26 14 Martin Reza 0:23:37 15 Patrick Blakeslee 0:24:20 16 Brian Paterson 0:25:04 17 Chris Harold 0:25:08 18 Ben Lasecki 0:25:58 19 Brayden Schott 0:26:01 20 Cory Marty 0:26:05 21 Ben Leach 0:26:37 22 Wade Flisram 0:26:49 23 Jason Mork 0:27:00 24 Eric Schoenberg 0:27:11 25 Michael Anderson 0:27:20 26 Marcus Steele 0:27:40 27 Larry Hipps 0:27:43 28 Andrew Douglass 0:27:44 29 Dale Crowell 0:27:47 30 Kevin Lisowe 0:27:57 31 Russell Bernard 0:28:05 32 Clive Warren 0:28:11 33 Nolan Steig 0:28:11 34 Ted Kretzmann 0:28:20 35 Joe Vanderpuy 0:28:26 36 Jody Arlen 0:28:32 37 Bill Schultz 0:28:39 38 Tom Wendland 0:28:40 39 Jeremy Drake 0:28:48 40 Todd Fletcher 0:28:57 41 Brian Coppock 0:29:01 42 Jeffrey Hatton 0:29:03 43 Christopher McArdle 0:29:06 44 Jim Steig 0:29:31 45 Steve Drecoll 0:29:38 46 Michael Laufenberg 0:29:42 47 Don Iwen 0:29:43 48 Troy Sable 0:29:51 49 Josh Zalewski 0:29:56 50 Jamie Prange 0:29:59 51 Mike Roethel 0:30:01 52 Jeff Greatens 0:30:07 53 Dustin Vande Zande 0:30:21 54 Erik Backhaus 0:30:23 55 Mark Cheyne 0:30:34 56 Steve Cummins 0:30:46 57 Robert Willmas 0:30:48 58 Dave Reich 0:31:23 59 Salvatore Virgilio 0:31:29 60 Jon Derksen 0:31:51 61 Steve Davidson 0:32:36 62 Rich Baumgarten 0:32:57 63 Ron Smith 0:33:00 64 Rob Hofmann 0:33:30 65 Jim Feuerstein 0:33:46 66 Aaron Fleming 0:35:31 67 Demetrius Banks 0:35:36 68 Scott Palmersheim 0:35:52 69 Jeff Swanstrom 0:36:02 70 Daniel Braun 0:36:31 71 Mitchell Dreher 0:36:50 72 Andy Summers 0:37:00 73 Steve Hoppman 0:37:04 74 Jason Tyson 0:37:26 75 John Senkerik 0:37:53 76 George Doty 0:38:08 77 Mark Adams 0:38:23 78 John Grosz 0:40:06 79 Joshua Wood 0:40:07 80 Bill Styer 0:40:09 81 Mark Szudrowitz 0:40:22 82 Brad Swenson 0:40:54 83 Randy Snyder 0:41:02 84 Aaron McGinnis 0:42:16 85 Matthew Lanser 0:43:10 86 James Mistark 0:43:37 87 Jim Splittgerber 0:43:55 88 Andrew Richter 0:45:01 89 Randy Johnson 0:45:43 90 Troy Olm 0:46:50 91 Mike Brauer 0:47:32 92 Dave Dahlman 0:48:38 93 Scott Noffke 0:49:01 94 Jeff Beck 0:51:06 95 Todd Nutter 0:53:46 96 Matthew Forst 0:55:33 97 Erick Braaksma 0:55:49 98 Frank Lobello 0:56:48 99 James Heinecke 1:00:12 100 Michael Kaspar 1:01:39 101 Kenny Dretzka 1:02:23 102 Casey Brauer 1:04:54 103 Patton Neuser 1:09:36

Cat. 2 Sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sheri Van Epps 0:58:51 2 Jeanne Hornak 0:06:05 3 Emily Osowski 0:06:14 4 Brittany Nigh 0:06:16 5 Amy Statz 0:08:06 6 Andrea Roberts 0:10:51 7 Christine Griesbach 0:12:44 8 Jenaiya Stolper 0:13:03 9 Rachel Drake 0:13:16 10 Kelli Piotrowski 0:13:23 11 Lynne Senkerik 0:13:43 12 Victoria Pink 0:15:40 13 Helmy Tennis 0:15:47 14 Becky Rands 0:16:23 15 Cheryl Post 0:18:38 16 Pam Piotrowski 0:19:17 17 Heather Marty 0:21:11 18 Sarah Richter 0:22:09 19 Arin Lemke 0:22:19 20 Margaret Matuszak 0:24:27 21 Nina Fortune 0:26:24 22 Ann Holsen 0:27:01

Cat. 3 Citizen men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Isaac Wendt 0:56:40 2 Josh Kruit 0:01:54 3 Jonathan Wollner 0:01:58 4 George Kapitz 0:02:08 5 David Dokman 0:02:31 6 Cody Pattison 0:02:56 7 Nathan Knowles 0:04:00 8 Joshua Mucinski 0:06:01 9 Chuck Strauss 0:06:37 10 Justin Wentworth 0:06:38 11 Kyle Kargel 0:07:00 12 Troy Krysh 0:07:11 13 William Meyer 0:07:16 14 Jacob Ahles 0:07:26 15 Dave Hanrahan 0:07:50 16 Brad Jorsch 0:07:51 17 Dean Fredricks 0:07:56 18 Jim Krajnik 0:08:11 19 Lucas Krall 0:08:15 20 Daniel Gretzinger 0:08:25 21 Paul Baltus 0:08:26 22 Morgan Kuphal 0:08:49 23 Braxton Hjelle 0:08:52 24 Joe Guse 0:09:41 25 Jonathan Krieg 0:09:44 26 Steven Paltzer 0:09:51 27 Nate Piotrowski 0:11:01 28 Alex Oberthaler 0:11:59 29 Jake Miller 0:12:08 30 Jesse Steinhoff 0:12:31 31 Anna Poulton 0:12:37 32 Scott Barclay 0:12:49 33 Isaiah Schwinn 0:12:59 34 John Norman 0:13:00 35 Matthew Kletti 0:13:28 36 Philip Melotte 0:13:35 37 John Granger 0:13:46 38 William Darling 0:13:49 39 Jeff Batzer 0:14:20 40 Loren Beyer 0:14:25 41 Cole Huffman 0:14:31 42 Christopher Lesperance 0:15:00 43 Alexander Pieper 0:15:03 44 Chris Mattmiller 0:15:07 45 Eric Huff 0:15:17 46 Chris Endres 0:15:31 47 Michael Dutczak 0:16:01 48 Lance David 0:16:07 49 Todd Somers 0:16:23 50 David Gavinski 0:16:43 51 Kurt Baehmann 0:17:18 52 Aaron Frink 0:17:39 53 Lloyd Larson 0:17:49 54 Christopher Stevens 0:18:01 55 Jeff Mathis 0:18:03 56 Rowan Norman 0:18:03 57 Andrew Hill 0:18:04 58 Christopher Howell 0:19:03 59 Calin Erdmann 0:19:14 60 Jack Knutson 0:19:21 61 Doug Rodenkirch 0:19:24 62 Jason Huff 0:19:39 63 Scott Vale 0:20:47 64 Jimmy Splittgerber 0:21:54 65 Keith Eggebrecht 0:24:03 66 Joe Woelfle 0:24:23 67 Shane Holcomb 0:24:34 68 Jeff Pitts 0:25:17 69 Jim Eisenman 0:25:48 70 George Bornemann 0:26:25 71 Joseph Halfman 0:26:33 72 Dennis Kinkert 0:26:44 73 Peter Fetters 0:27:17 74 Eric Hannot 0:27:29 75 Timothy Liepert 0:29:58 76 Demetrio Velazco 0:30:48 77 Steve Slocum 0:31:53 78 Tony Young 0:31:59 79 Jack Davies 0:31:59 80 Jeff Sieckert 0:32:24 81 Nate Musolff 0:32:40 82 Mike Borchardt 0:39:23 83 Wally Sniadajewski 0:40:31 84 Ricky Almaguer 0:40:57 85 Gregg Schumacher 0:41:35 86 Travis Buttke 1:01:54 87 Russell Ross 2:00:48

Cat 3 Citizen women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Senderhauf 1:13:36 2 Erika Mennerick 0:03:38 3 Marilee Collier 0:04:43 4 Melissa Kennedy 0:05:02 5 Christina Waldner 0:05:02 6 Wendy Lewin 0:11:12 7 Beth Riihinen 0:14:05 8 Heather Liepert 0:17:45 9 Laura Granger 0:18:06 10 April Knudson 0:18:42 11 Kennedy Bowes 0:21:21 12 Kezia Zalewski 0:21:41 13 Sue Borchardt 0:30:48 14 Lisa Zimmerman 0:38:06 15 Miranda Lanser 0:56:52