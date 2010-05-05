Image 1 of 9 The final climb of five that marks the beginning of each lap at Iola can prove decisive in many races. Here, Cat. 2 sport racers contend for the lead into the fast-approaching singletrack. (Image credit: Heather Lau) Image 2 of 9 Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) of Madison, Wisconsin, won the 2010 WORS season opener, finishing first in a field of 30 Pro and Cat. 1 women. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 9 The elite women's podium at the WORS #1: Iola Bump & Jump (Image credit: Amy Dykema) Image 4 of 9 The Pro / Cat. 1 women’s field of 30 started fast. Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison; #501), Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing; #505) and Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized; #535) would crest the first start climb in the lead. (Image credit: Amy Dykema) Image 5 of 9 Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing) won the WORS Iola Bump & Jump, finishing first out of a field of 90 Pro and Cat 1 men. (Image credit: Thomas Harron) Image 6 of 9 The Pro / Cat. 1 men were led off the line by Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing; #6), Brian Matter (Gear Grinder; #1) and Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized; #117). (Image credit: V. Eric Jensen) Image 7 of 9 Elite men's podium at the WORS #1: Iola Bump & Jump (Image credit: John Senkerik) Image 8 of 9 The 849 racers who attended the Iola Bump & Jump for the 2010 season opener were WORS’ largest XC field since 2005. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 9 of 9 Mike Anderson (Gary Fisher 29er / SRAM; #110), Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek; #1), Darrin Braun and Chris Pearison (Adventure 212) chase through the ski jump bowl during the first lap of the Iola Bump & Jump. (Image credit: Arin Lemke)

Nearly 850 racers and as many spectators attended the first race of the Wisconsin Off Road Series, the Iola Bump & Jump near Stevens Point, Wisconsin, on May 2. Madison's Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) and Sheboygan's Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing) took home the top honors from the Belgioioso pro and Cat. 1 races.

Both the men's and the women's fields started hot, fueled by contenders ready to string out an early-season field on five substantial climbs within the first half of the lap. The men's race separated during the first lap into a front group of Brian Eppen (Mercy / Specialized), Tristan Schouten, Mike Anderson (Gary Fisher 29er / SRAM), Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212). The gap formed between Adventure 212 teammates Darrin Braun and Chris Peariso, isolating the first chase group, which included Peariso, Nathan Guerra (Mr. Tree Racing), Matt Gehling (Trek Stores of Madison) and Maciej Novak (Team Polska).

Meanwhile at the front, Eppen put the hammer down and charged ahead. In the surges, the lead group lost Matter, who joined the chase, and Anderson, who hung on to claim fourth. Schouten eventually closed the gap on Eppen and passed him to take the win.

In the women's elite race, Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing) was determined to challenge for the holeshot. On the first climb, she was chased down and passed by 2009 WORS Overall Champion Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) and 2009 Iola winner Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized).

Eppen went on to pass Strigel midway through the first lap, but suffered a mechanical while in the lead, and could not finish. Once Strigel resumed the lead, she never looked back, crossing the line nearly two minutes ahead of the field in 1:38:54. In the race for second-place, Adventure 212 teammates Lisa Krayer and Diana McFadden caught and passed Korol during the first lap. For the remainder of the race, the two women worked together while Korol kept them just within sight, and held on to fourth. Chasing Korol for most of the race was Claire Cannon (Trek Stores of Madison). Cannon was caught and passed in the final lap by Sue Juedes (Mad FORCS). Juedes, who is training for an Ironman and had a bike ride scheduled in her training plan for the week, claimed the final podium spot during her first mountain bike ride of the season.

Men's series starts fast

"The men's race started out hard with Tristan setting the pace for the beginning," said Mercy-Specialized racer Brian Eppen. "I led into the first set of singletrack and felt good, so kept the pace hard. From five of us, it reduced to Tristan and me halfway through the second lap. I continued to lead, opening slight gaps in the singletrack, but nothing major. Tristan kept the pace hard through the start/finish on lap three and I was pushed to my limit. I got gapped to around 10 to 15 seconds through the fourth lap, and he got a good gap and was out of sight for the final lap to the finish."

Schouten also races road and cyclo-cross, and is in good early-season form. He recently won two Wisconsin Cycling Association Criteriums in the Pro / Cat 1 / 2 Fields racing for the ISCorp Cycling Team.

"Basically whatever is happening that weekend, that's what I'm doing," said Schouten after his win. "I'm just getting used to racing mountain bikes again. It was hard to come from the road and jump back onto the trails. I've raced at Iola for probably 10 years now, and I pretty much have it memorized. That helped. I should do enough of the WORS races this season to be in contention for the series overall, and I'm going for it."

Schouten won the WORS Series Overall in 2001 and 2002, and if he takes the crown again this year, he will dethrone 2009 WORS overall men's champion Brian Matter as the only three-time winner of the men's elite series.

Matter has stated that his focus in 2010 will be on cyclo-cross, though his hat is in the ring for the WORS Overall. The Sheboygan racer was named to the US men's cyclo-cross World Championship team in 2009 and usually skips the first WORS race of the season. This year, he got started even later than usual to be fresh for 'cross season.

"Pretty much, my training plan started a week ago," said Matter. "I had a pretty solid block Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. A good ride yesterday. I'm kinda training through this one. I wanted to test the fitness and see where I'm starting out. WORS is good, I like racing here, and I'm definitely always going to give it my best."

Both Schouten and Matter will have young guns such as Nathan Guerra and Darrin Braun to contend with. Braun, who took third this weekend, called Iola a "C-priority" race and has his eye on the top step of the men's overall in his first year as a Pro. With 70 series riders already registered, and guest stars like Brian Eppen of Iowa and Mike Anderson of Michigan in attendance, the 2010 BelGioioso Elite men's series is shaping up to be one of the fastest in WORS history.

"My lungs felt like they were bleeding."

WORS 2009 Overall Champion in the BelGioioso Elite women's field, Abby Strigel can be a woman of few words. She offered up the bleeding lung comment above when asked about the dust at Iola this weekend. When asked about the mechanical that sidelined Kim Eppen at Iola this year, Strigel said simply, "She would have kicked my butt."

As the first woman to win the WORS overall three times, Strigel is no slouch and can certainly let her riding do the talking. She has been the dominant female pro cross country racer in Wisconsin for the last three years and seems ready for another strong season. The WORS women's field has had to up the ante to contend, and several ladies are now in pursuit of Strigel's title. Lisa Krayer was stronger than ever in her first race of the season this weekend. Meghan Korol, a former endurance runner and member of the University of Wisconsin Triathalon team, also placed well at Iola. Sue Juedes, a nine-time WORS elite series podium finisher, rounded out the top five at Iola.

"I've raced here at Iola many times, because I raced the complete WORS Series for nine years" said Juedes. "I have a home nearby, and I just love these trails. The course is so fast, and fun."

A good start to the season

The popular course and great weather helped the Iola Bump & Jump to boast a great turnout, even for America's largest state mountain bike racing series. With 849 racers at the first event of the 2010 season, Series Director Don Edberg confirmed that Iola was the largest WORS cross country field since 2005. This June, the USA Cycling Pro XCT Tour will make a visit to WORS Subaru Cup, presented by Trek. WORS will also host the first-ever USA Cycling Midwest Regional Championships.

"We're really excited for the year," said Edberg. "It's encouraging to see so many new faces, as well as so many riders returning to WORS after some time away. I sometimes read the blogs of our racers. After Iola, someone wrote that the first WORS race of the year makes all the hard work of spring pay off when you spend a weekend having fun with great friends and doing something that you really love. I couldn't have said it better myself."

Full Results

Pro elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Strigel 1:33:16 2 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:01:42 3 Diana McFadden (Adventure 212/ Ski Hut) 4 Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing) 0:02:24 5 Sue Juedes (Mad Forks) 0:04:19 6 Claire Cannon (Team WORS) 0:04:30 7 Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) 0:06:01 8 Lindsey Kriete (Team Gear Grinder) 0:07:10 9 Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:09:10 10 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:10:01 11 April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:12:36 12 Lori Sable (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:13:35 13 Patti Kaufmann (Planet Bike) 0:15:48 14 Renee Bach (Chain Smokers) 15 Carrieann Kopernik (Team Polska) 0:16:34 16 Kate Heil (Cyclenauts) 0:17:18 17 Gabriela Baranova (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:19:02 18 Lindsay Guerra (Mr Tree) 0:21:26 19 Molly Wolf (Wheelwerks / Guiness) 0:21:33 20 Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:21:54 21 Hannah Zlomke (Mr. Tree Racing) 0:23:54 22 Jennifer Whitedog 0:24:05 23 Megan Wolf (Extreme) 0:24:30 24 Regina Campbell (Alterra MTB/Twin Six) 0:25:33 25 Christine Czarnecki (Alterra Coffee MTB Team) 0:26:29 26 Gina Kenny (Team Extreme) 0:27:12 DNF Kim Eppen (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) DNF Ashley Weichmann (Titletown Flyers) DNF Brenda Zimmermann Thorp (Rib Mnt Cycles/Red Eye Brewery) NR Rachael Gatto (Twin Six)

Pro elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Schouten (Mafia) 1:38:54 2 Brian Eppen (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:01:19 3 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:02:32 4 Mike Anderson (Gary Fisher) 0:03:10 5 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) 0:03:44 6 Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree) 0:04:09 7 Maciej Nowak (Team Polska) 0:04:31 8 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:04:46 9 Matt Gehling (Trek Bicycle Store Madison) 0:05:30 10 Ben Koenig (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:06:00 11 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:06:44 12 Neil Swanson (Team WORS) 0:06:47 13 Joe Stephens (Hayes) 0:06:55 14 Todd McFadden (Adventure 212/Ski Hut) 0:07:05 15 Scott Golomski (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) 16 Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers) 0:07:40 17 John Gatto (MARS) 0:08:00 18 Bryan Fosler (Trek Store of Madison) 0:08:20 19 Dallas Fowler 0:08:29 20 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra) 0:08:33 21 Joe Curtes (Fuel Cafe/Gargae864/Milw Bike) 0:08:45 22 Michael Naughton (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:08:46 23 Kevin McConnell (Mercy Specialized) 0:08:52 24 Adam Swank (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:08:57 25 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 26 Aaron Robnett (Q7 Cycling) 0:09:28 27 Corey Stelljes (Chainsmokers) 0:09:55 28 Devin Curran (Spot BrandHollywood Cycles) 29 Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:09:58 30 Jack Hirt (Velo Tocadero) 0:09:59 31 John Lirette (Hayes) 0:10:00 32 Mike Curtes (Fuel Cafe / milw Bike / G864) 0:10:06 33 Bret Glembocki (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:10:07 34 Chad Hildebrandt (Team Polska) 0:10:25 35 Tim Yuska (Iron Cycles) 0:10:36 36 Christian Brekke (Fisher 29er Crew) 0:10:39 37 Justin Piontek (Performa Cycling) 0:10:51 38 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:11:04 39 Luke Holtan (VELO TROCADERO) 0:11:16 40 Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska) 0:11:24 41 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:11:36 42 Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:12:11 43 Chris Mantel (VeloTrocadero) 0:12:31 44 Nikolai Anikin (conti) 0:12:42 45 Mike Bushey (Ski-Hut) 0:12:50 46 Sam Wellskopf (Attitude Sports) 0:12:52 47 Matt Millin (Team BONK) 0:13:04 48 J. W. Miller (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:13:11 49 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:13:12 50 Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery) 51 Andrew Tainter (LG50) 0:13:21 52 Brian Hertzberg (5 Nines Cycling) 0:13:24 53 Jesse Bell (SISU Cycles) 0:13:25 54 Butch Welke (Treadhead Cycling) 0:13:27 55 Aristotle Peters (EXPO Racing) 0:13:47 56 John Shull (CLIF) 0:14:15 57 Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:14:18 58 Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee) 0:14:24 59 Jan Rybar (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) 60 Dan Schaefer (Team Pedal Moraine) 61 Karl Schult (Endurance Trust) 0:15:01 62 Chad Sova (On the Rivet / GearGrinder) 0:15:02 63 Russ Krueger (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:15:19 64 Greg Cullen (O2 Cycling) 0:16:10 65 Andrew Rosch (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:16:33 66 Casey Masterson (Velo Trocadero) 0:16:58 67 Jesse Shoemaker (Performa Cycling) 0:17:26 68 Dan Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 69 Andrew Ignasiak (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:18:47 70 Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing) 0:18:49 71 Luke Batchelor-Clark (Magnus) 0:18:51 72 Matthew Schweiker (Mesa/Gateway Harley) 0:19:10 73 Justin Lund (EVOMO.COM) 0:19:28 74 Joshua Tesch (Continental) 0:19:38 75 Mark Engen (RUCC) 0:19:57 76 Nate Jasperson (Performa Cycling) 0:20:09 77 Dennis Schueler (Flatlandia) 0:20:12 78 Tim Jennings (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:20:56 79 Chad Dean (5Nines Data) 0:21:31 80 Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc) 0:22:01 81 Brad Dash (Twin Six) 0:24:48 82 Nathan Johnson (Muddy Cup) 0:24:57 83 Mark Burkholz (Extreme Bike) 0:27:45 84 Barry Winters (Brings Cycling) 0:35:46 DNF Mat Bostelman (Meads Bike Shop-Tempovelo) DNF Cody Goettl (Spring Street Sports) DNF Jason Gosse (Team WORS) DNF Cory Gwin (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) NR David Haase (Attitude Sports) DNF Scott Kylander-Johnso (Treak Co-Op) DNF Matthew Muraski (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) NR Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) NR Alejandro Collins NR Jeff Aksland

Junior Open Boys # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Labecki (EXPO Racing) 1:30:21 2 Kyle Warras (EXPO Racing) 0:00:21 3 Greg Krieger (Team Extreme) 0:00:44 4 Myles Beach (EXPO) 0:01:00 5 Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme) 0:01:42 6 Caleb Lenss (Titletown Flyer) 0:02:27 7 Mitchell Bogardus (Team Expo) 0:04:50 8 Dusty Dale (Riverbrook Mome) 0:06:01 9 Dakota Dale (Riverbrook Mome) 0:06:51 10 Tony Kaatz (Attitude Sports) 0:08:24 11 Leif Byrge-Liebig (Team Cyclopath) 0:08:27 12 Theodore Peters (EXPO Racing) 0:09:20 13 Chris Harrison (Titletown Flyer) 0:09:21 14 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago W) 0:10:13 15 Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac Cyc) 0:11:11 16 Casey Hildebrandt (EXPO) 0:15:11

Junior Open Girls # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liz Shull (CLIF) 1:45:43

Open 50+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Poulton (CLIF BAR) 1:34:21 2 Marcum Martz (Team Bonk) 0:02:25 3 Kenneth Ramm (Team WORS) 0:04:23 4 Gary Meader 0:06:24 5 Larry Fish 0:10:21 6 Bob Boone (Spring St. Spor) 0:10:33 7 Tony Pacini 0:12:29 8 Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo) 0:14:11 9 Larry Swanson (Kegels) 0:17:07 10 Mike Wanek 0:19:30 11 Mark Muraski (Riverbrook) 0:19:40 12 Mike Sherman

Open Singlespeed Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trevor Koss (Spring Street S) 1:29:33 2 Ryan Voss (Muddy Cup) 0:03:34 3 Brent Palmer (Titletown Flyer) 0:04:13 4 Nathan Langhurst 0:04:22 5 Greg Jones (Lake Geneva Cyc) 0:04:35 6 Rick Walls (Muddy Cup \\ Tw) 0:05:06 7 Tom Kapanke (T6 Twenynine &) 0:05:08 8 Michael Martens (Bye - Nomad) 0:05:57 9 Adam Heil 0:07:43 10 Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles) 0:09:55 11 Joel Coon (BelGioioso/Twin) 0:10:33 12 Eric Sime (Team Singular) 0:19:21 13 Bret Deutscher 0:26:25 14 Ryan Shiroma (BelGioioso/Twin)

Cat 2 Bontrager COMP Series Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Jenema (Gear Grinder) 1:24:21 2 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing) 0:00:02 3 Mitch Gantz (Nova Iscorp) 0:03:16 4 Mitchell Moen (r bikes) 0:03:59 5 Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works) 0:04:00 6 Patryk Limanowicz 0:04:32 7 Joseph Maloney 0:04:33 8 Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb) 0:04:35 9 Spence Cone (Wildside Velo C) 0:05:15 10 David Knauf 11 Jess Kruchoski (The Endurance T) 0:05:55 12 Andrew Dahl (BPB) 0:06:06 13 Nathan Lillie (RUCC-Brones Bik) 0:06:19 14 Dan Tavela (THC) 0:06:29 15 Ryan Carlson (Team Wheel & Sp) 16 Mark Klein (Red Jacket) 0:06:48 17 Michael Seguin (xXx Racing - At) 0:06:57 18 Steve Pribyl (Flyer Cycles) 0:07:02 19 Greg Heil (Cyclenauts) 0:07:11 20 James Buddenbaum (Silver Cycles) 0:07:12 21 Bill Burkholder (Kegel\\\'s Bike) 0:07:13 22 Joe Greatens 0:07:14 23 Benjamin Cisneros (Polska) 0:07:21 24 Jim Chapman (On The Rivet) 0:07:22 25 Christopher Tries (South Shore Cyc) 0:07:35 26 Matthew Ryan 0:07:45 27 Ken Statz 0:08:02 28 Shawn Hoppe (Fond Du Lac Cyc) 0:08:18 29 John Riley (Trek) 0:08:30 30 Brandon Leach (Johnny Sprocket) 0:08:38 31 Glen Stroik (Chiropratic Par) 0:08:54 32 Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock Eye) 0:08:58 33 Matthew Bohm (Proctor Cycling) 0:09:11 34 Brian Schwaller (Gear Grinder) 0:09:19 35 Bill Street (SISU Custom Cyc) 0:09:21 36 Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Mora) 0:09:22 37 Eric Fossell (Spokes N Spines) 0:09:23 38 Matt Dale (Riverbrook Mome) 0:09:34 39 Steve Pribek 0:09:35 40 Ken Krebs (chicagoperforma) 0:09:36 41 Scott McClement (Flatlandia) 42 Brad Skillicorn 43 Jeremy Vogels (Performa Cyclin) 0:09:43 44 Justin Meyer 0:09:44 45 Peter Coenen 0:09:47 46 Matthew Hippe 0:09:48 47 Sean Shields (Team Pedal Mora) 0:10:20 48 Ross Lemke (Pedal Morraine/) 0:10:31 49 Erich Ponath (Fattires-n-Beer) 0:10:41 50 Michael Young (xXx Racing - At) 0:10:43 51 Patrick Haley (Velo Trocadero) 0:10:45 52 Mark Cole (Adventure 212/S) 0:10:49 53 Wally Kunstman (Sheboygan Bicyc) 0:10:51 54 Dan Griffin (Point Pursuit) 0:10:55 55 John Praxmarer 56 Steven Hohenstein (Skihut) 0:10:59 57 Ty Gonzalez (Alterra MTB Tea) 58 Michael Wenzel 59 Lance Wall (Club Tread) 0:11:03 60 Erik Carlson (Quick Stop Bike) 0:11:06 61 Ryan Tervo (Flyer Cycles) 0:11:18 62 Neil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicyc) 0:11:21 63 Dan Ellerkamp (Magnus) 0:11:34 64 David Bender (JVC/Michaels Cy) 0:11:51 65 Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titl) 0:11:54 66 Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo C) 0:11:56 67 Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee) 0:12:01 68 Nick Christofalos (Twin Six Clif) 0:12:05 69 Joe Villalobos (Hayes RPM Cycli) 0:12:10 70 Erin Sikora (Performa Cyclin) 0:12:15 71 Karl Erbach (Trek Store Madi) 0:12:21 72 Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sproc) 73 Russell Jobs (Hayes Disc Brak) 0:12:32 74 Colby Lash 0:12:40 75 Todd Bugnacki (Club Tread) 0:12:47 76 Don Slickman (Team Bonk) 77 Jim Toombs (Eriks Bikes & B) 0:12:48 78 Tyson Schwiesow (CZ Velo) 0:13:27 79 Matt Block (BIKEMAN.COM) 0:13:37 80 Paul Rainey (Endurance Trust) 0:13:49 81 John Brown 0:13:53 82 Jesse Sharp (Tower Clock Eye) 0:14:03 83 Caleb Wendel (Red Jacket Cycl) 0:14:07 84 Joseph Sielen (Team Pegasus) 0:14:11 85 Jim Sadauckas (Team Extreme) 0:14:12 86 Michael Joachim 0:14:17 87 Carey Falkenberry 0:14:19 88 Mark Balkenende (Endurance Trust) 0:14:23 89 Jeff Sympson (RVO/ Kegel's) 0:14:40 90 Anthony Ferrara (New Moon Bike S) 0:14:47 91 Mark Olski 0:14:52 92 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyer) 0:15:03 93 Michael Humpal (GeorgeGarnerCyc) 0:15:21 94 Jeremy Lentz 0:15:45 95 Curt Demott (Titletown Flyer) 0:16:02 96 Andre Odendaal 0:16:24 97 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cy) 0:16:59 98 Scott Hietpas 0:17:02 99 Chad Tucker (My Wife Inc.) 0:17:11 100 John Gregorski (EXPO Racing) 0:17:12 101 Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velo C) 0:17:46 102 Jesse Kusserow 0:17:47 103 Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyer) 0:17:48 104 Jed Schleisner (Outdoor Outlet) 0:17:55 105 Justen Stracy (Attitude Sports) 0:18:00 106 Mike Worland (Big Ring Flyers) 0:18:06 107 Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/) 0:18:22 108 Michael Jeschke 0:18:35 109 Bill Schneider (Elliot) 0:18:36 110 Thomas Hanegraaf 0:18:39 111 James Schwindt (Fond Du Lac Cyc) 0:18:40 112 Krystian Pac (PACT - DISH POL) 0:18:56 113 Jeffrey Gantz (Titletown Flyer) 0:19:01 114 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:19:53 115 Lloyd Cate 0:21:05 116 Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts) 0:21:09 117 Jason Labella (Endurance Trust) 0:21:32 118 Robert Mautz (Team Bonk) 0:22:11 119 Jeff Hammond (Endurance Trust) 0:22:25 120 Chris Yaggie (Attitude Sports) 0:24:15 121 Edward Dutczak (South Chicago W) 0:25:53 122 Chris Fellows (WORS HAYES BRAK) 0:29:03 123 Richard Faith (Cylenauts) 0:29:15 124 Brian Benson (Bikes LTD) 0:32:38 125 Kevin Pomasl (Team Wisconsin) 126 Isaac Reinbold (Alterra) 127 David Compton (Compton Bros. R) 128 Jason Martini (Titletown Flyer) 129 Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing) 130 Michael Stanley (Verdigris) 131 Pete Ignasiak (Alterra Coffee) 132 Adam Abraham 133 Troy Meives (On the Rivet)

Cat 2 CycleOps SPORT Series Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederick Moreau 1:09:18 2 Eric Weidman 0:00:07 3 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sproc) 0:00:55 4 Pete Karinen (XC Sports / End) 0:00:57 5 Ken Dawson (Unattached) 0:02:10 6 Sam Geyer 0:02:12 7 Dan Wierzba (Rib Mountain Cy) 0:02:27 8 Mike Daish 0:02:50 9 Matt Bolenbaugh (RMC) 0:02:58 10 Ian Haupt (Expo) 0:03:06 11 Steve Herriges 0:03:08 12 Michael Hartzell 0:03:10 13 Logan Mackay 0:03:25 14 Scott Anderson (Rib Mountain Fl) 0:03:52 15 Patrick Scheibel 16 Jason Kayzar (Team Wisconsin) 0:03:54 17 Brian Christensen (Gear Grinder) 0:04:00 18 John Hughes (Pedal Moraine) 0:04:04 19 Mark Cheyne (Muddy Cuo) 0:04:11 20 Adrian Icenogle (Attitude Sports) 21 Steve Kobs (Team Pedal Mora) 0:04:19 22 Gabriel Ion 0:04:27 23 Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports) 0:04:31 24 Thomas Dvoratchek (Spin Dr Cyclewo) 25 Ken Naef (Titletown Flyer) 0:04:38 26 Jake Therrien (Wheel & Sprocke) 0:04:48 27 Michael Sherven (Fat Tires & Bee) 28 Jacob Jackson 0:04:49 29 Kelly Skinkis (Team WORS) 0:04:59 30 Jeff Weyenberg 0:05:10 31 Daniel Gjertson 0:05:12 32 Barry Blumenkemper 0:05:22 33 Pj Braun (Heavy Pedal Vel) 34 Sean Miller (Janesville Velo) 0:05:24 35 Aaron Steen 0:05:30 36 Jeff Bernaeyge (treadhead/A51/p) 0:05:33 37 Parker McColl (Endurance Trust) 0:05:36 38 Ryan Oconnell (Team Expo) 0:05:39 39 John Arpke 0:05:52 40 Mike Darlington 41 Chris Hinshaw (Fond du Lac Cyc) 0:06:05 42 Thomas Sloan 0:06:12 43 Patrick Dowd 0:06:14 44 Mike Carney (Flatlandia) 0:06:20 45 Daniel Johnston (Bone and Joint) 0:06:29 46 Rob Willmas (Team Bonk) 0:06:37 47 Kyle Williams (Iowa City Cycli) 0:06:41 48 Ian Willmann 0:06:50 49 Jake Swenson (UWSP Cycling) 0:06:52 50 Patrick Shanahan 0:06:58 51 Wade Flisram (Team Extreme) 52 Taylor Bogdanske 0:07:01 53 Jason Gibson (Gear N Up) 54 Daniel Guse (FDL / OSH Cycle) 0:07:28 55 Justin Wheelock 0:08:05 56 Lee Nesbitt (KORC) 0:08:18 57 Quentin Gniot (Titletown Flyer) 58 Steve Kapaun 0:08:22 59 Scott Anderson (Titletown Flyer) 0:08:23 60 Mark Clinton (Attitude Sports) 0:08:26 61 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:08:39 62 Mark Petterson (Treadheads) 0:08:44 63 Matt Luger (Team Pedal Mora) 0:08:52 64 Steven Schaefer 0:08:54 65 Eli Lipp (Speed Freak) 0:09:07 66 Matthew Lanser (Titletown Flyer) 0:09:13 67 Jordan Loeck (Appleton Bike/G) 0:09:21 68 Ernie Luedke 0:09:22 69 Tom Wendland (TEAM EXTREME) 70 Juan Gonzalez (Trixlapenos) 71 Mike Owens (Alterra) 0:09:23 72 Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks) 0:09:25 73 Dustin Vande Zande (Point Pursuit) 0:09:26 74 Bryan Lau 0:09:31 75 Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cy) 0:09:36 76 Jesse Coenen 0:09:41 77 Christopher Cischke (Red Jacket Cycl) 0:09:43 78 Justin Latham (Gen X / World B) 0:09:44 79 Larry Hipps (Pedal Moraine) 0:09:59 80 Alan Kinnaman 0:10:00 81 Robert Zimmermann (Pedal Moraine) 0:10:12 82 Dave Reich (Team Extreme) 0:10:20 83 Jesse Jaehnig (FatTires n Beer) 0:10:21 84 Don Freitag 0:10:23 85 Dave Wall 0:10:24 86 Josey Weik (MNJRC) 0:10:28 87 Jeff Bublitz (Gen X / World B) 0:10:29 88 Joe Olson 0:10:30 89 Steve Davidson (Titletown Flyer) 0:10:32 90 Nick Wierzba (Rib Mountain Cy) 91 James Parman (Fond Du Lac Cyc) 0:10:36 92 Christopher Volbrecht (Treadhead Cycli) 0:10:40 93 Timothy Blob (GearNUp) 0:10:45 94 John Senkerik (Team Extreme) 0:10:46 95 Paul Kekstas (Performa Cyclin) 0:10:49 96 Chad Neff 0:10:54 97 Brad Stollfus 0:10:58 98 Rob Hofmann (Team Extreme) 99 Warren Fowler (Titletown flyer) 0:11:07 100 Ryan Usiak (Titletown Flyer) 0:11:10 101 Nathan Phelps (Big Ring Flyers) 0:11:21 102 Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal) 0:11:23 103 Jeff Swanstrom 0:11:29 104 Troy Sable 0:11:33 105 Scott Palmersheim (Pedal Moraine) 0:11:39 106 Carl Morse (Wheel & Sprocke) 0:11:42 107 Joel Ficke 0:11:53 108 Michael Olm (GenXcycling) 0:12:02 109 John Gretzinger 0:12:03 110 Leif Hagman 0:12:11 111 Ben Leach (Bike's Ltd) 0:12:13 112 Aaron Hendricks 0:12:14 113 Barry Campbell 0:12:17 114 Cal Collins (Wannabe Racing) 115 Jeff Greatens 0:12:18 116 Shawn Hauser (Titletown Flyer) 0:12:24 117 Matthew Berg (Titletown Flyer) 0:12:28 118 Aaron Mix (Trek Store-Madi) 0:12:29 119 Rennis Delgado 0:12:33 120 Jacob Becker (Gen X / World B) 0:12:42 121 Eric Johnson (Anybody\'s Bike) 0:12:43 122 Paul Meuer (Ripon Redhawks) 0:12:44 123 William Peters (Titletown Flyer) 0:12:51 124 Jim Feuerstein (Heavy Pedal Bic) 0:12:52 125 Jeff Wren (Team Extreme) 126 Samuel Martz (Team Bonk) 0:12:58 127 Loren Darling (Grainger Bike C) 0:12:59 128 Mike Morrison 0:13:06 129 Marcus Steele (Title Town Flye) 130 Tim Gilbertson (Titletown Flyer) 0:13:07 131 Connor McColl (Endurance Trust) 0:13:09 132 Brad Biddick 0:13:31 133 Doug McColl 0:13:32 134 Andy Meyer (Team Extreme) 0:13:41 135 Andy Borell (Attitude Sports) 0:14:06 136 Anton Koenigsmann 0:14:07 137 Ryan Theel (Cyclopath) 0:14:15 138 Todd Fletcher 0:14:52 139 Matt Howe 0:14:53 140 David De Witt (Fond du Lac Cyc) 0:14:59 141 Kurt Kargel (Wildside Velo C) 0:15:07 142 Daniel Millin (Team Bonk) 0:15:18 143 Mark Szudrowitz (Team Extreme) 0:15:23 144 Jeremy Wells 0:15:28 145 Jeremy Jonas 0:15:31 146 Riley Kopesky (Expo Racing) 0:15:46 147 Brandon Watkins (EXPO Racing) 0:15:53 148 Sam Huntington 0:15:59 149 William Griesbach (Point Pursuit) 150 Michael Quitzon 0:16:05 151 Matt Paterson (Team AttakTiks) 0:16:10 152 Edward Piontek (Title Town Flye) 0:16:19 153 Keith Wolf (Extreme) 0:16:20 154 Nate Andrews (Alterra Coffee) 0:16:22 155 Steve Hoppman (FDL/Oshkosh Cyc) 0:16:35 156 Daniel Bucklaew 0:16:36 157 Collin Coleman (Team WORS) 0:16:57 158 Kenny Dretzka (Team Cyclopath) 0:17:14 159 Erich Brauer (Titletown Flyer) 0:17:20 160 Bill Styer 0:17:24 161 Brian Coppock 0:17:38 162 David Hornung (Team Fond Du LA) 0:17:42 163 Dan Smith 0:17:44 164 Paul Ihde (Titletown Flyer) 165 Steven Drecoll 0:17:55 166 Mike Mennenoh (Club Tread) 0:17:57 167 Kent Kallsen 0:18:46 168 David Vogt (Flying Bobcats) 0:18:53 169 Chris Cooper (Hayes Disc Brak) 0:18:54 170 Dylan Luebbe (Ski Hut) 0:19:15 171 Rich Mennenoh (TreadHead Cycli) 0:19:21 172 Salvatore Virgilio 0:19:25 173 Randy Borst (Titletown Flyer) 0:19:29 174 Jack Schirpke (Team Extreme) 0:19:33 175 Tyler Byrnes (Flying Bobcats) 0:19:38 176 Mike Brauer (Heavy Pedal Vel) 0:20:11 177 Chris Smith (Team Extreme) 0:20:33 178 Jim Baxa (Treadhead Cycli) 0:21:05 179 James Mistark (Titletown Flyer) 0:21:41 180 Tom Kenny (Team Extreme) 0:21:45 181 Troy Olm (Chainsmokers) 0:22:03 182 Darren Haag (HAAG GYM) 0:22:07 183 Bob Ferrara 0:22:21 184 Mark Schindel (Titletown Flyer) 0:22:23 185 Frank Sniadajewski (Point Pursuit) 0:22:24 186 Joel Jahnke Jr. (Anybody\'s Bike) 0:22:40 187 Richard McCaleb (Lifetime Health) 0:22:43 188 Cody Gunst 0:22:44 189 Jordan Boyea 0:23:06 190 Randy Johnson (Heavy Pedal) 0:23:17 191 Bob Schmitt (Pedal Moraine) 192 Phillip Hoffman (UWSP Mountiain) 0:23:25 193 Chad Hoppe (Team Fond du La) 0:23:27 194 Michael Giesen (Titletown Flyer) 0:23:30 195 Jim Splittgerber 0:23:45 196 Todd Somers (Alterra) 0:24:26 197 Sharat Mortha (Rib Mountain Cy) 0:24:37 198 Michael Gerlach (Bonk) 0:24:52 199 Joel Flory (Pomps) 0:24:59 200 James S. Heinecke (ICO / Team Mayw) 0:25:15 201 Paul Wilson 0:25:27 202 Patrick Gokey 0:25:42 203 Robert Livingston (Titletown Flyer) 0:26:23 204 Bruce Harvey (Red Jacket) 0:27:02 205 Mark Sprangers 0:27:25 206 Steve Havlichek 0:29:05 207 Michael Kaspar 0:29:07 208 Kent Jenema 0:29:28 209 Frank Lobello 0:29:39 210 Ron Kapaun 0:29:40 211 David Joyce (Fond du Lac Cyc) 0:29:41 212 Matthew White 0:29:45 213 Gary Esko 0:30:07 214 Aaron McGinnis (Gen X / World B) 0:30:32 215 Thomas Silbernagel (Team Extreme) 0:30:55 216 Steve Manthe (Chainsmokers) 0:31:41 217 Steve Strobel (Rib Mountain Cy) 0:31:49 218 Scott Graff 0:31:58 219 Thomas Harron 0:31:59 220 Benjamin Lasecki (Cyclopath) 0:32:25 221 Jeff Gau (Bone & Joint) 0:32:35 222 Demetrius Banks 0:35:22 223 Dave Dahlman (Team Extreme In) 0:35:40 224 Todd Nutter (Fond du Lac Cyc) 0:37:00 225 Jon Greendeer 0:37:34 226 Robert Langlois 227 Sterling Schmidt (Heavy Pedal) 0:37:43 228 Matthew Byrge (Team Cyclopath) 0:39:09 229 Timothy Strege (Half Acre Cycli) 0:42:57 230 Mark Voss 0:45:19 231 Paul Traeger (TEAM EXTREME) 0:48:30 232 Kevin Schuster (Genx/World Bicy) 0:50:03 233 Rob Nieth (Anytime Fitness) 0:57:26 234 Bo Schinke (GenX/World Bicy) 1:05:24 235 Travis Schirpke (TEAM EXTREME) 236 Paul Compton (Compton Bros. R) 237 Dale Lenss (Titletown Flyer) 238 Randy Pallex (BelGioioso/Titl) 239 Zach Hetzer (UWSP Mountain B) 240 Brian Brown 241 Phil Therrien (Wheel & Sprocke) 242 Gary Smits (Titletown Flyer) 243 Brandon Hintz (Team WORS) 244 Daryl Krans (Bikes Ltd) 245 Brett Poulton (Gary Fisher 29e) 246 Wally Sniadajewski (Point Pursuit) 247 Nick Krcma (City Bike Works) 248 Eric Stanke 249 Frederic Moreau (johnny sprocket) 250 Daniel Holtermann (Gen X) 251 Adam Kelnhofer 252 Douglas House 253 Ryan Roesler 254 Mike Gorka (TreadHead Cycli) 255 Jason Dostal 256 Tim Nass 257 Nic Mianecki (Hayes Disc Brak) 258 Eric Krszjzaniek