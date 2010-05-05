Schouten and Strigel string out the field
Large attendance a positive sign in Wisconsin season opener
Nearly 850 racers and as many spectators attended the first race of the Wisconsin Off Road Series, the Iola Bump & Jump near Stevens Point, Wisconsin, on May 2. Madison's Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) and Sheboygan's Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing) took home the top honors from the Belgioioso pro and Cat. 1 races.
Both the men's and the women's fields started hot, fueled by contenders ready to string out an early-season field on five substantial climbs within the first half of the lap. The men's race separated during the first lap into a front group of Brian Eppen (Mercy / Specialized), Tristan Schouten, Mike Anderson (Gary Fisher 29er / SRAM), Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212). The gap formed between Adventure 212 teammates Darrin Braun and Chris Peariso, isolating the first chase group, which included Peariso, Nathan Guerra (Mr. Tree Racing), Matt Gehling (Trek Stores of Madison) and Maciej Novak (Team Polska).
Meanwhile at the front, Eppen put the hammer down and charged ahead. In the surges, the lead group lost Matter, who joined the chase, and Anderson, who hung on to claim fourth. Schouten eventually closed the gap on Eppen and passed him to take the win.
In the women's elite race, Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing) was determined to challenge for the holeshot. On the first climb, she was chased down and passed by 2009 WORS Overall Champion Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) and 2009 Iola winner Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized).
Eppen went on to pass Strigel midway through the first lap, but suffered a mechanical while in the lead, and could not finish. Once Strigel resumed the lead, she never looked back, crossing the line nearly two minutes ahead of the field in 1:38:54. In the race for second-place, Adventure 212 teammates Lisa Krayer and Diana McFadden caught and passed Korol during the first lap. For the remainder of the race, the two women worked together while Korol kept them just within sight, and held on to fourth. Chasing Korol for most of the race was Claire Cannon (Trek Stores of Madison). Cannon was caught and passed in the final lap by Sue Juedes (Mad FORCS). Juedes, who is training for an Ironman and had a bike ride scheduled in her training plan for the week, claimed the final podium spot during her first mountain bike ride of the season.
Men's series starts fast
"The men's race started out hard with Tristan setting the pace for the beginning," said Mercy-Specialized racer Brian Eppen. "I led into the first set of singletrack and felt good, so kept the pace hard. From five of us, it reduced to Tristan and me halfway through the second lap. I continued to lead, opening slight gaps in the singletrack, but nothing major. Tristan kept the pace hard through the start/finish on lap three and I was pushed to my limit. I got gapped to around 10 to 15 seconds through the fourth lap, and he got a good gap and was out of sight for the final lap to the finish."
Schouten also races road and cyclo-cross, and is in good early-season form. He recently won two Wisconsin Cycling Association Criteriums in the Pro / Cat 1 / 2 Fields racing for the ISCorp Cycling Team.
"Basically whatever is happening that weekend, that's what I'm doing," said Schouten after his win. "I'm just getting used to racing mountain bikes again. It was hard to come from the road and jump back onto the trails. I've raced at Iola for probably 10 years now, and I pretty much have it memorized. That helped. I should do enough of the WORS races this season to be in contention for the series overall, and I'm going for it."
Schouten won the WORS Series Overall in 2001 and 2002, and if he takes the crown again this year, he will dethrone 2009 WORS overall men's champion Brian Matter as the only three-time winner of the men's elite series.
Matter has stated that his focus in 2010 will be on cyclo-cross, though his hat is in the ring for the WORS Overall. The Sheboygan racer was named to the US men's cyclo-cross World Championship team in 2009 and usually skips the first WORS race of the season. This year, he got started even later than usual to be fresh for 'cross season.
"Pretty much, my training plan started a week ago," said Matter. "I had a pretty solid block Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. A good ride yesterday. I'm kinda training through this one. I wanted to test the fitness and see where I'm starting out. WORS is good, I like racing here, and I'm definitely always going to give it my best."
Both Schouten and Matter will have young guns such as Nathan Guerra and Darrin Braun to contend with. Braun, who took third this weekend, called Iola a "C-priority" race and has his eye on the top step of the men's overall in his first year as a Pro. With 70 series riders already registered, and guest stars like Brian Eppen of Iowa and Mike Anderson of Michigan in attendance, the 2010 BelGioioso Elite men's series is shaping up to be one of the fastest in WORS history.
"My lungs felt like they were bleeding."
WORS 2009 Overall Champion in the BelGioioso Elite women's field, Abby Strigel can be a woman of few words. She offered up the bleeding lung comment above when asked about the dust at Iola this weekend. When asked about the mechanical that sidelined Kim Eppen at Iola this year, Strigel said simply, "She would have kicked my butt."
As the first woman to win the WORS overall three times, Strigel is no slouch and can certainly let her riding do the talking. She has been the dominant female pro cross country racer in Wisconsin for the last three years and seems ready for another strong season. The WORS women's field has had to up the ante to contend, and several ladies are now in pursuit of Strigel's title. Lisa Krayer was stronger than ever in her first race of the season this weekend. Meghan Korol, a former endurance runner and member of the University of Wisconsin Triathalon team, also placed well at Iola. Sue Juedes, a nine-time WORS elite series podium finisher, rounded out the top five at Iola.
"I've raced here at Iola many times, because I raced the complete WORS Series for nine years" said Juedes. "I have a home nearby, and I just love these trails. The course is so fast, and fun."
A good start to the season
The popular course and great weather helped the Iola Bump & Jump to boast a great turnout, even for America's largest state mountain bike racing series. With 849 racers at the first event of the 2010 season, Series Director Don Edberg confirmed that Iola was the largest WORS cross country field since 2005. This June, the USA Cycling Pro XCT Tour will make a visit to WORS Subaru Cup, presented by Trek. WORS will also host the first-ever USA Cycling Midwest Regional Championships.
"We're really excited for the year," said Edberg. "It's encouraging to see so many new faces, as well as so many riders returning to WORS after some time away. I sometimes read the blogs of our racers. After Iola, someone wrote that the first WORS race of the year makes all the hard work of spring pay off when you spend a weekend having fun with great friends and doing something that you really love. I couldn't have said it better myself."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abigail Strigel
|1:33:16
|2
|Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:01:42
|3
|Diana McFadden (Adventure 212/ Ski Hut)
|4
|Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing)
|0:02:24
|5
|Sue Juedes (Mad Forks)
|0:04:19
|6
|Claire Cannon (Team WORS)
|0:04:30
|7
|Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized)
|0:06:01
|8
|Lindsey Kriete (Team Gear Grinder)
|0:07:10
|9
|Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder)
|0:09:10
|10
|Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:10:01
|11
|April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:12:36
|12
|Lori Sable (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)
|0:13:35
|13
|Patti Kaufmann (Planet Bike)
|0:15:48
|14
|Renee Bach (Chain Smokers)
|15
|Carrieann Kopernik (Team Polska)
|0:16:34
|16
|Kate Heil (Cyclenauts)
|0:17:18
|17
|Gabriela Baranova (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)
|0:19:02
|18
|Lindsay Guerra (Mr Tree)
|0:21:26
|19
|Molly Wolf (Wheelwerks / Guiness)
|0:21:33
|20
|Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup)
|0:21:54
|21
|Hannah Zlomke (Mr. Tree Racing)
|0:23:54
|22
|Jennifer Whitedog
|0:24:05
|23
|Megan Wolf (Extreme)
|0:24:30
|24
|Regina Campbell (Alterra MTB/Twin Six)
|0:25:33
|25
|Christine Czarnecki (Alterra Coffee MTB Team)
|0:26:29
|26
|Gina Kenny (Team Extreme)
|0:27:12
|DNF
|Kim Eppen (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)
|DNF
|Ashley Weichmann (Titletown Flyers)
|DNF
|Brenda Zimmermann Thorp (Rib Mnt Cycles/Red Eye Brewery)
|NR
|Rachael Gatto (Twin Six)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Schouten (Mafia)
|1:38:54
|2
|Brian Eppen (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)
|0:01:19
|3
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:02:32
|4
|Mike Anderson (Gary Fisher)
|0:03:10
|5
|Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek)
|0:03:44
|6
|Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree)
|0:04:09
|7
|Maciej Nowak (Team Polska)
|0:04:31
|8
|Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:04:46
|9
|Matt Gehling (Trek Bicycle Store Madison)
|0:05:30
|10
|Ben Koenig (Rib Mountain Cycles)
|0:06:00
|11
|Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:06:44
|12
|Neil Swanson (Team WORS)
|0:06:47
|13
|Joe Stephens (Hayes)
|0:06:55
|14
|Todd McFadden (Adventure 212/Ski Hut)
|0:07:05
|15
|Scott Golomski (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)
|16
|Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers)
|0:07:40
|17
|John Gatto (MARS)
|0:08:00
|18
|Bryan Fosler (Trek Store of Madison)
|0:08:20
|19
|Dallas Fowler
|0:08:29
|20
|Carlos Haeckel (Alterra)
|0:08:33
|21
|Joe Curtes (Fuel Cafe/Gargae864/Milw Bike)
|0:08:45
|22
|Michael Naughton (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)
|0:08:46
|23
|Kevin McConnell (Mercy Specialized)
|0:08:52
|24
|Adam Swank (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)
|0:08:57
|25
|Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|26
|Aaron Robnett (Q7 Cycling)
|0:09:28
|27
|Corey Stelljes (Chainsmokers)
|0:09:55
|28
|Devin Curran (Spot BrandHollywood Cycles)
|29
|Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup)
|0:09:58
|30
|Jack Hirt (Velo Tocadero)
|0:09:59
|31
|John Lirette (Hayes)
|0:10:00
|32
|Mike Curtes (Fuel Cafe / milw Bike / G864)
|0:10:06
|33
|Bret Glembocki (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)
|0:10:07
|34
|Chad Hildebrandt (Team Polska)
|0:10:25
|35
|Tim Yuska (Iron Cycles)
|0:10:36
|36
|Christian Brekke (Fisher 29er Crew)
|0:10:39
|37
|Justin Piontek (Performa Cycling)
|0:10:51
|38
|Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:11:04
|39
|Luke Holtan (VELO TROCADERO)
|0:11:16
|40
|Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska)
|0:11:24
|41
|Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized)
|0:11:36
|42
|Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:12:11
|43
|Chris Mantel (VeloTrocadero)
|0:12:31
|44
|Nikolai Anikin (conti)
|0:12:42
|45
|Mike Bushey (Ski-Hut)
|0:12:50
|46
|Sam Wellskopf (Attitude Sports)
|0:12:52
|47
|Matt Millin (Team BONK)
|0:13:04
|48
|J. W. Miller (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)
|0:13:11
|49
|Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:13:12
|50
|Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery)
|51
|Andrew Tainter (LG50)
|0:13:21
|52
|Brian Hertzberg (5 Nines Cycling)
|0:13:24
|53
|Jesse Bell (SISU Cycles)
|0:13:25
|54
|Butch Welke (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:13:27
|55
|Aristotle Peters (EXPO Racing)
|0:13:47
|56
|John Shull (CLIF)
|0:14:15
|57
|Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:14:18
|58
|Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee)
|0:14:24
|59
|Jan Rybar (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)
|60
|Dan Schaefer (Team Pedal Moraine)
|61
|Karl Schult (Endurance Trust)
|0:15:01
|62
|Chad Sova (On the Rivet / GearGrinder)
|0:15:02
|63
|Russ Krueger (Rib Mountain Cycles)
|0:15:19
|64
|Greg Cullen (O2 Cycling)
|0:16:10
|65
|Andrew Rosch (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)
|0:16:33
|66
|Casey Masterson (Velo Trocadero)
|0:16:58
|67
|Jesse Shoemaker (Performa Cycling)
|0:17:26
|68
|Dan Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|69
|Andrew Ignasiak (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)
|0:18:47
|70
|Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing)
|0:18:49
|71
|Luke Batchelor-Clark (Magnus)
|0:18:51
|72
|Matthew Schweiker (Mesa/Gateway Harley)
|0:19:10
|73
|Justin Lund (EVOMO.COM)
|0:19:28
|74
|Joshua Tesch (Continental)
|0:19:38
|75
|Mark Engen (RUCC)
|0:19:57
|76
|Nate Jasperson (Performa Cycling)
|0:20:09
|77
|Dennis Schueler (Flatlandia)
|0:20:12
|78
|Tim Jennings (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)
|0:20:56
|79
|Chad Dean (5Nines Data)
|0:21:31
|80
|Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc)
|0:22:01
|81
|Brad Dash (Twin Six)
|0:24:48
|82
|Nathan Johnson (Muddy Cup)
|0:24:57
|83
|Mark Burkholz (Extreme Bike)
|0:27:45
|84
|Barry Winters (Brings Cycling)
|0:35:46
|DNF
|Mat Bostelman (Meads Bike Shop-Tempovelo)
|DNF
|Cody Goettl (Spring Street Sports)
|DNF
|Jason Gosse (Team WORS)
|DNF
|Cory Gwin (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)
|NR
|David Haase (Attitude Sports)
|DNF
|Scott Kylander-Johnso (Treak Co-Op)
|DNF
|Matthew Muraski (Team Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)
|NR
|Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|NR
|Alejandro Collins
|NR
|Jeff Aksland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Labecki (EXPO Racing)
|1:30:21
|2
|Kyle Warras (EXPO Racing)
|0:00:21
|3
|Greg Krieger (Team Extreme)
|0:00:44
|4
|Myles Beach (EXPO)
|0:01:00
|5
|Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme)
|0:01:42
|6
|Caleb Lenss (Titletown Flyer)
|0:02:27
|7
|Mitchell Bogardus (Team Expo)
|0:04:50
|8
|Dusty Dale (Riverbrook Mome)
|0:06:01
|9
|Dakota Dale (Riverbrook Mome)
|0:06:51
|10
|Tony Kaatz (Attitude Sports)
|0:08:24
|11
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (Team Cyclopath)
|0:08:27
|12
|Theodore Peters (EXPO Racing)
|0:09:20
|13
|Chris Harrison (Titletown Flyer)
|0:09:21
|14
|Michael Dutczak (South Chicago W)
|0:10:13
|15
|Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac Cyc)
|0:11:11
|16
|Casey Hildebrandt (EXPO)
|0:15:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liz Shull (CLIF)
|1:45:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Poulton (CLIF BAR)
|1:34:21
|2
|Marcum Martz (Team Bonk)
|0:02:25
|3
|Kenneth Ramm (Team WORS)
|0:04:23
|4
|Gary Meader
|0:06:24
|5
|Larry Fish
|0:10:21
|6
|Bob Boone (Spring St. Spor)
|0:10:33
|7
|Tony Pacini
|0:12:29
|8
|Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo)
|0:14:11
|9
|Larry Swanson (Kegels)
|0:17:07
|10
|Mike Wanek
|0:19:30
|11
|Mark Muraski (Riverbrook)
|0:19:40
|12
|Mike Sherman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trevor Koss (Spring Street S)
|1:29:33
|2
|Ryan Voss (Muddy Cup)
|0:03:34
|3
|Brent Palmer (Titletown Flyer)
|0:04:13
|4
|Nathan Langhurst
|0:04:22
|5
|Greg Jones (Lake Geneva Cyc)
|0:04:35
|6
|Rick Walls (Muddy Cup \\ Tw)
|0:05:06
|7
|Tom Kapanke (T6 Twenynine &)
|0:05:08
|8
|Michael Martens (Bye - Nomad)
|0:05:57
|9
|Adam Heil
|0:07:43
|10
|Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles)
|0:09:55
|11
|Joel Coon (BelGioioso/Twin)
|0:10:33
|12
|Eric Sime (Team Singular)
|0:19:21
|13
|Bret Deutscher
|0:26:25
|14
|Ryan Shiroma (BelGioioso/Twin)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Jenema (Gear Grinder)
|1:24:21
|2
|Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing)
|0:00:02
|3
|Mitch Gantz (Nova Iscorp)
|0:03:16
|4
|Mitchell Moen (r bikes)
|0:03:59
|5
|Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works)
|0:04:00
|6
|Patryk Limanowicz
|0:04:32
|7
|Joseph Maloney
|0:04:33
|8
|Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb)
|0:04:35
|9
|Spence Cone (Wildside Velo C)
|0:05:15
|10
|David Knauf
|11
|Jess Kruchoski (The Endurance T)
|0:05:55
|12
|Andrew Dahl (BPB)
|0:06:06
|13
|Nathan Lillie (RUCC-Brones Bik)
|0:06:19
|14
|Dan Tavela (THC)
|0:06:29
|15
|Ryan Carlson (Team Wheel & Sp)
|16
|Mark Klein (Red Jacket)
|0:06:48
|17
|Michael Seguin (xXx Racing - At)
|0:06:57
|18
|Steve Pribyl (Flyer Cycles)
|0:07:02
|19
|Greg Heil (Cyclenauts)
|0:07:11
|20
|James Buddenbaum (Silver Cycles)
|0:07:12
|21
|Bill Burkholder (Kegel\\\'s Bike)
|0:07:13
|22
|Joe Greatens
|0:07:14
|23
|Benjamin Cisneros (Polska)
|0:07:21
|24
|Jim Chapman (On The Rivet)
|0:07:22
|25
|Christopher Tries (South Shore Cyc)
|0:07:35
|26
|Matthew Ryan
|0:07:45
|27
|Ken Statz
|0:08:02
|28
|Shawn Hoppe (Fond Du Lac Cyc)
|0:08:18
|29
|John Riley (Trek)
|0:08:30
|30
|Brandon Leach (Johnny Sprocket)
|0:08:38
|31
|Glen Stroik (Chiropratic Par)
|0:08:54
|32
|Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock Eye)
|0:08:58
|33
|Matthew Bohm (Proctor Cycling)
|0:09:11
|34
|Brian Schwaller (Gear Grinder)
|0:09:19
|35
|Bill Street (SISU Custom Cyc)
|0:09:21
|36
|Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Mora)
|0:09:22
|37
|Eric Fossell (Spokes N Spines)
|0:09:23
|38
|Matt Dale (Riverbrook Mome)
|0:09:34
|39
|Steve Pribek
|0:09:35
|40
|Ken Krebs (chicagoperforma)
|0:09:36
|41
|Scott McClement (Flatlandia)
|42
|Brad Skillicorn
|43
|Jeremy Vogels (Performa Cyclin)
|0:09:43
|44
|Justin Meyer
|0:09:44
|45
|Peter Coenen
|0:09:47
|46
|Matthew Hippe
|0:09:48
|47
|Sean Shields (Team Pedal Mora)
|0:10:20
|48
|Ross Lemke (Pedal Morraine/)
|0:10:31
|49
|Erich Ponath (Fattires-n-Beer)
|0:10:41
|50
|Michael Young (xXx Racing - At)
|0:10:43
|51
|Patrick Haley (Velo Trocadero)
|0:10:45
|52
|Mark Cole (Adventure 212/S)
|0:10:49
|53
|Wally Kunstman (Sheboygan Bicyc)
|0:10:51
|54
|Dan Griffin (Point Pursuit)
|0:10:55
|55
|John Praxmarer
|56
|Steven Hohenstein (Skihut)
|0:10:59
|57
|Ty Gonzalez (Alterra MTB Tea)
|58
|Michael Wenzel
|59
|Lance Wall (Club Tread)
|0:11:03
|60
|Erik Carlson (Quick Stop Bike)
|0:11:06
|61
|Ryan Tervo (Flyer Cycles)
|0:11:18
|62
|Neil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicyc)
|0:11:21
|63
|Dan Ellerkamp (Magnus)
|0:11:34
|64
|David Bender (JVC/Michaels Cy)
|0:11:51
|65
|Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titl)
|0:11:54
|66
|Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo C)
|0:11:56
|67
|Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee)
|0:12:01
|68
|Nick Christofalos (Twin Six Clif)
|0:12:05
|69
|Joe Villalobos (Hayes RPM Cycli)
|0:12:10
|70
|Erin Sikora (Performa Cyclin)
|0:12:15
|71
|Karl Erbach (Trek Store Madi)
|0:12:21
|72
|Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sproc)
|73
|Russell Jobs (Hayes Disc Brak)
|0:12:32
|74
|Colby Lash
|0:12:40
|75
|Todd Bugnacki (Club Tread)
|0:12:47
|76
|Don Slickman (Team Bonk)
|77
|Jim Toombs (Eriks Bikes & B)
|0:12:48
|78
|Tyson Schwiesow (CZ Velo)
|0:13:27
|79
|Matt Block (BIKEMAN.COM)
|0:13:37
|80
|Paul Rainey (Endurance Trust)
|0:13:49
|81
|John Brown
|0:13:53
|82
|Jesse Sharp (Tower Clock Eye)
|0:14:03
|83
|Caleb Wendel (Red Jacket Cycl)
|0:14:07
|84
|Joseph Sielen (Team Pegasus)
|0:14:11
|85
|Jim Sadauckas (Team Extreme)
|0:14:12
|86
|Michael Joachim
|0:14:17
|87
|Carey Falkenberry
|0:14:19
|88
|Mark Balkenende (Endurance Trust)
|0:14:23
|89
|Jeff Sympson (RVO/ Kegel's)
|0:14:40
|90
|Anthony Ferrara (New Moon Bike S)
|0:14:47
|91
|Mark Olski
|0:14:52
|92
|Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyer)
|0:15:03
|93
|Michael Humpal (GeorgeGarnerCyc)
|0:15:21
|94
|Jeremy Lentz
|0:15:45
|95
|Curt Demott (Titletown Flyer)
|0:16:02
|96
|Andre Odendaal
|0:16:24
|97
|Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cy)
|0:16:59
|98
|Scott Hietpas
|0:17:02
|99
|Chad Tucker (My Wife Inc.)
|0:17:11
|100
|John Gregorski (EXPO Racing)
|0:17:12
|101
|Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velo C)
|0:17:46
|102
|Jesse Kusserow
|0:17:47
|103
|Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyer)
|0:17:48
|104
|Jed Schleisner (Outdoor Outlet)
|0:17:55
|105
|Justen Stracy (Attitude Sports)
|0:18:00
|106
|Mike Worland (Big Ring Flyers)
|0:18:06
|107
|Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/)
|0:18:22
|108
|Michael Jeschke
|0:18:35
|109
|Bill Schneider (Elliot)
|0:18:36
|110
|Thomas Hanegraaf
|0:18:39
|111
|James Schwindt (Fond Du Lac Cyc)
|0:18:40
|112
|Krystian Pac (PACT - DISH POL)
|0:18:56
|113
|Jeffrey Gantz (Titletown Flyer)
|0:19:01
|114
|Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)
|0:19:53
|115
|Lloyd Cate
|0:21:05
|116
|Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts)
|0:21:09
|117
|Jason Labella (Endurance Trust)
|0:21:32
|118
|Robert Mautz (Team Bonk)
|0:22:11
|119
|Jeff Hammond (Endurance Trust)
|0:22:25
|120
|Chris Yaggie (Attitude Sports)
|0:24:15
|121
|Edward Dutczak (South Chicago W)
|0:25:53
|122
|Chris Fellows (WORS HAYES BRAK)
|0:29:03
|123
|Richard Faith (Cylenauts)
|0:29:15
|124
|Brian Benson (Bikes LTD)
|0:32:38
|125
|Kevin Pomasl (Team Wisconsin)
|126
|Isaac Reinbold (Alterra)
|127
|David Compton (Compton Bros. R)
|128
|Jason Martini (Titletown Flyer)
|129
|Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing)
|130
|Michael Stanley (Verdigris)
|131
|Pete Ignasiak (Alterra Coffee)
|132
|Adam Abraham
|133
|Troy Meives (On the Rivet)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederick Moreau
|1:09:18
|2
|Eric Weidman
|0:00:07
|3
|Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sproc)
|0:00:55
|4
|Pete Karinen (XC Sports / End)
|0:00:57
|5
|Ken Dawson (Unattached)
|0:02:10
|6
|Sam Geyer
|0:02:12
|7
|Dan Wierzba (Rib Mountain Cy)
|0:02:27
|8
|Mike Daish
|0:02:50
|9
|Matt Bolenbaugh (RMC)
|0:02:58
|10
|Ian Haupt (Expo)
|0:03:06
|11
|Steve Herriges
|0:03:08
|12
|Michael Hartzell
|0:03:10
|13
|Logan Mackay
|0:03:25
|14
|Scott Anderson (Rib Mountain Fl)
|0:03:52
|15
|Patrick Scheibel
|16
|Jason Kayzar (Team Wisconsin)
|0:03:54
|17
|Brian Christensen (Gear Grinder)
|0:04:00
|18
|John Hughes (Pedal Moraine)
|0:04:04
|19
|Mark Cheyne (Muddy Cuo)
|0:04:11
|20
|Adrian Icenogle (Attitude Sports)
|21
|Steve Kobs (Team Pedal Mora)
|0:04:19
|22
|Gabriel Ion
|0:04:27
|23
|Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports)
|0:04:31
|24
|Thomas Dvoratchek (Spin Dr Cyclewo)
|25
|Ken Naef (Titletown Flyer)
|0:04:38
|26
|Jake Therrien (Wheel & Sprocke)
|0:04:48
|27
|Michael Sherven (Fat Tires & Bee)
|28
|Jacob Jackson
|0:04:49
|29
|Kelly Skinkis (Team WORS)
|0:04:59
|30
|Jeff Weyenberg
|0:05:10
|31
|Daniel Gjertson
|0:05:12
|32
|Barry Blumenkemper
|0:05:22
|33
|Pj Braun (Heavy Pedal Vel)
|34
|Sean Miller (Janesville Velo)
|0:05:24
|35
|Aaron Steen
|0:05:30
|36
|Jeff Bernaeyge (treadhead/A51/p)
|0:05:33
|37
|Parker McColl (Endurance Trust)
|0:05:36
|38
|Ryan Oconnell (Team Expo)
|0:05:39
|39
|John Arpke
|0:05:52
|40
|Mike Darlington
|41
|Chris Hinshaw (Fond du Lac Cyc)
|0:06:05
|42
|Thomas Sloan
|0:06:12
|43
|Patrick Dowd
|0:06:14
|44
|Mike Carney (Flatlandia)
|0:06:20
|45
|Daniel Johnston (Bone and Joint)
|0:06:29
|46
|Rob Willmas (Team Bonk)
|0:06:37
|47
|Kyle Williams (Iowa City Cycli)
|0:06:41
|48
|Ian Willmann
|0:06:50
|49
|Jake Swenson (UWSP Cycling)
|0:06:52
|50
|Patrick Shanahan
|0:06:58
|51
|Wade Flisram (Team Extreme)
|52
|Taylor Bogdanske
|0:07:01
|53
|Jason Gibson (Gear N Up)
|54
|Daniel Guse (FDL / OSH Cycle)
|0:07:28
|55
|Justin Wheelock
|0:08:05
|56
|Lee Nesbitt (KORC)
|0:08:18
|57
|Quentin Gniot (Titletown Flyer)
|58
|Steve Kapaun
|0:08:22
|59
|Scott Anderson (Titletown Flyer)
|0:08:23
|60
|Mark Clinton (Attitude Sports)
|0:08:26
|61
|Donald Carr (IS Corp)
|0:08:39
|62
|Mark Petterson (Treadheads)
|0:08:44
|63
|Matt Luger (Team Pedal Mora)
|0:08:52
|64
|Steven Schaefer
|0:08:54
|65
|Eli Lipp (Speed Freak)
|0:09:07
|66
|Matthew Lanser (Titletown Flyer)
|0:09:13
|67
|Jordan Loeck (Appleton Bike/G)
|0:09:21
|68
|Ernie Luedke
|0:09:22
|69
|Tom Wendland (TEAM EXTREME)
|70
|Juan Gonzalez (Trixlapenos)
|71
|Mike Owens (Alterra)
|0:09:23
|72
|Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks)
|0:09:25
|73
|Dustin Vande Zande (Point Pursuit)
|0:09:26
|74
|Bryan Lau
|0:09:31
|75
|Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cy)
|0:09:36
|76
|Jesse Coenen
|0:09:41
|77
|Christopher Cischke (Red Jacket Cycl)
|0:09:43
|78
|Justin Latham (Gen X / World B)
|0:09:44
|79
|Larry Hipps (Pedal Moraine)
|0:09:59
|80
|Alan Kinnaman
|0:10:00
|81
|Robert Zimmermann (Pedal Moraine)
|0:10:12
|82
|Dave Reich (Team Extreme)
|0:10:20
|83
|Jesse Jaehnig (FatTires n Beer)
|0:10:21
|84
|Don Freitag
|0:10:23
|85
|Dave Wall
|0:10:24
|86
|Josey Weik (MNJRC)
|0:10:28
|87
|Jeff Bublitz (Gen X / World B)
|0:10:29
|88
|Joe Olson
|0:10:30
|89
|Steve Davidson (Titletown Flyer)
|0:10:32
|90
|Nick Wierzba (Rib Mountain Cy)
|91
|James Parman (Fond Du Lac Cyc)
|0:10:36
|92
|Christopher Volbrecht (Treadhead Cycli)
|0:10:40
|93
|Timothy Blob (GearNUp)
|0:10:45
|94
|John Senkerik (Team Extreme)
|0:10:46
|95
|Paul Kekstas (Performa Cyclin)
|0:10:49
|96
|Chad Neff
|0:10:54
|97
|Brad Stollfus
|0:10:58
|98
|Rob Hofmann (Team Extreme)
|99
|Warren Fowler (Titletown flyer)
|0:11:07
|100
|Ryan Usiak (Titletown Flyer)
|0:11:10
|101
|Nathan Phelps (Big Ring Flyers)
|0:11:21
|102
|Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal)
|0:11:23
|103
|Jeff Swanstrom
|0:11:29
|104
|Troy Sable
|0:11:33
|105
|Scott Palmersheim (Pedal Moraine)
|0:11:39
|106
|Carl Morse (Wheel & Sprocke)
|0:11:42
|107
|Joel Ficke
|0:11:53
|108
|Michael Olm (GenXcycling)
|0:12:02
|109
|John Gretzinger
|0:12:03
|110
|Leif Hagman
|0:12:11
|111
|Ben Leach (Bike's Ltd)
|0:12:13
|112
|Aaron Hendricks
|0:12:14
|113
|Barry Campbell
|0:12:17
|114
|Cal Collins (Wannabe Racing)
|115
|Jeff Greatens
|0:12:18
|116
|Shawn Hauser (Titletown Flyer)
|0:12:24
|117
|Matthew Berg (Titletown Flyer)
|0:12:28
|118
|Aaron Mix (Trek Store-Madi)
|0:12:29
|119
|Rennis Delgado
|0:12:33
|120
|Jacob Becker (Gen X / World B)
|0:12:42
|121
|Eric Johnson (Anybody\'s Bike)
|0:12:43
|122
|Paul Meuer (Ripon Redhawks)
|0:12:44
|123
|William Peters (Titletown Flyer)
|0:12:51
|124
|Jim Feuerstein (Heavy Pedal Bic)
|0:12:52
|125
|Jeff Wren (Team Extreme)
|126
|Samuel Martz (Team Bonk)
|0:12:58
|127
|Loren Darling (Grainger Bike C)
|0:12:59
|128
|Mike Morrison
|0:13:06
|129
|Marcus Steele (Title Town Flye)
|130
|Tim Gilbertson (Titletown Flyer)
|0:13:07
|131
|Connor McColl (Endurance Trust)
|0:13:09
|132
|Brad Biddick
|0:13:31
|133
|Doug McColl
|0:13:32
|134
|Andy Meyer (Team Extreme)
|0:13:41
|135
|Andy Borell (Attitude Sports)
|0:14:06
|136
|Anton Koenigsmann
|0:14:07
|137
|Ryan Theel (Cyclopath)
|0:14:15
|138
|Todd Fletcher
|0:14:52
|139
|Matt Howe
|0:14:53
|140
|David De Witt (Fond du Lac Cyc)
|0:14:59
|141
|Kurt Kargel (Wildside Velo C)
|0:15:07
|142
|Daniel Millin (Team Bonk)
|0:15:18
|143
|Mark Szudrowitz (Team Extreme)
|0:15:23
|144
|Jeremy Wells
|0:15:28
|145
|Jeremy Jonas
|0:15:31
|146
|Riley Kopesky (Expo Racing)
|0:15:46
|147
|Brandon Watkins (EXPO Racing)
|0:15:53
|148
|Sam Huntington
|0:15:59
|149
|William Griesbach (Point Pursuit)
|150
|Michael Quitzon
|0:16:05
|151
|Matt Paterson (Team AttakTiks)
|0:16:10
|152
|Edward Piontek (Title Town Flye)
|0:16:19
|153
|Keith Wolf (Extreme)
|0:16:20
|154
|Nate Andrews (Alterra Coffee)
|0:16:22
|155
|Steve Hoppman (FDL/Oshkosh Cyc)
|0:16:35
|156
|Daniel Bucklaew
|0:16:36
|157
|Collin Coleman (Team WORS)
|0:16:57
|158
|Kenny Dretzka (Team Cyclopath)
|0:17:14
|159
|Erich Brauer (Titletown Flyer)
|0:17:20
|160
|Bill Styer
|0:17:24
|161
|Brian Coppock
|0:17:38
|162
|David Hornung (Team Fond Du LA)
|0:17:42
|163
|Dan Smith
|0:17:44
|164
|Paul Ihde (Titletown Flyer)
|165
|Steven Drecoll
|0:17:55
|166
|Mike Mennenoh (Club Tread)
|0:17:57
|167
|Kent Kallsen
|0:18:46
|168
|David Vogt (Flying Bobcats)
|0:18:53
|169
|Chris Cooper (Hayes Disc Brak)
|0:18:54
|170
|Dylan Luebbe (Ski Hut)
|0:19:15
|171
|Rich Mennenoh (TreadHead Cycli)
|0:19:21
|172
|Salvatore Virgilio
|0:19:25
|173
|Randy Borst (Titletown Flyer)
|0:19:29
|174
|Jack Schirpke (Team Extreme)
|0:19:33
|175
|Tyler Byrnes (Flying Bobcats)
|0:19:38
|176
|Mike Brauer (Heavy Pedal Vel)
|0:20:11
|177
|Chris Smith (Team Extreme)
|0:20:33
|178
|Jim Baxa (Treadhead Cycli)
|0:21:05
|179
|James Mistark (Titletown Flyer)
|0:21:41
|180
|Tom Kenny (Team Extreme)
|0:21:45
|181
|Troy Olm (Chainsmokers)
|0:22:03
|182
|Darren Haag (HAAG GYM)
|0:22:07
|183
|Bob Ferrara
|0:22:21
|184
|Mark Schindel (Titletown Flyer)
|0:22:23
|185
|Frank Sniadajewski (Point Pursuit)
|0:22:24
|186
|Joel Jahnke Jr. (Anybody\'s Bike)
|0:22:40
|187
|Richard McCaleb (Lifetime Health)
|0:22:43
|188
|Cody Gunst
|0:22:44
|189
|Jordan Boyea
|0:23:06
|190
|Randy Johnson (Heavy Pedal)
|0:23:17
|191
|Bob Schmitt (Pedal Moraine)
|192
|Phillip Hoffman (UWSP Mountiain)
|0:23:25
|193
|Chad Hoppe (Team Fond du La)
|0:23:27
|194
|Michael Giesen (Titletown Flyer)
|0:23:30
|195
|Jim Splittgerber
|0:23:45
|196
|Todd Somers (Alterra)
|0:24:26
|197
|Sharat Mortha (Rib Mountain Cy)
|0:24:37
|198
|Michael Gerlach (Bonk)
|0:24:52
|199
|Joel Flory (Pomps)
|0:24:59
|200
|James S. Heinecke (ICO / Team Mayw)
|0:25:15
|201
|Paul Wilson
|0:25:27
|202
|Patrick Gokey
|0:25:42
|203
|Robert Livingston (Titletown Flyer)
|0:26:23
|204
|Bruce Harvey (Red Jacket)
|0:27:02
|205
|Mark Sprangers
|0:27:25
|206
|Steve Havlichek
|0:29:05
|207
|Michael Kaspar
|0:29:07
|208
|Kent Jenema
|0:29:28
|209
|Frank Lobello
|0:29:39
|210
|Ron Kapaun
|0:29:40
|211
|David Joyce (Fond du Lac Cyc)
|0:29:41
|212
|Matthew White
|0:29:45
|213
|Gary Esko
|0:30:07
|214
|Aaron McGinnis (Gen X / World B)
|0:30:32
|215
|Thomas Silbernagel (Team Extreme)
|0:30:55
|216
|Steve Manthe (Chainsmokers)
|0:31:41
|217
|Steve Strobel (Rib Mountain Cy)
|0:31:49
|218
|Scott Graff
|0:31:58
|219
|Thomas Harron
|0:31:59
|220
|Benjamin Lasecki (Cyclopath)
|0:32:25
|221
|Jeff Gau (Bone & Joint)
|0:32:35
|222
|Demetrius Banks
|0:35:22
|223
|Dave Dahlman (Team Extreme In)
|0:35:40
|224
|Todd Nutter (Fond du Lac Cyc)
|0:37:00
|225
|Jon Greendeer
|0:37:34
|226
|Robert Langlois
|227
|Sterling Schmidt (Heavy Pedal)
|0:37:43
|228
|Matthew Byrge (Team Cyclopath)
|0:39:09
|229
|Timothy Strege (Half Acre Cycli)
|0:42:57
|230
|Mark Voss
|0:45:19
|231
|Paul Traeger (TEAM EXTREME)
|0:48:30
|232
|Kevin Schuster (Genx/World Bicy)
|0:50:03
|233
|Rob Nieth (Anytime Fitness)
|0:57:26
|234
|Bo Schinke (GenX/World Bicy)
|1:05:24
|235
|Travis Schirpke (TEAM EXTREME)
|236
|Paul Compton (Compton Bros. R)
|237
|Dale Lenss (Titletown Flyer)
|238
|Randy Pallex (BelGioioso/Titl)
|239
|Zach Hetzer (UWSP Mountain B)
|240
|Brian Brown
|241
|Phil Therrien (Wheel & Sprocke)
|242
|Gary Smits (Titletown Flyer)
|243
|Brandon Hintz (Team WORS)
|244
|Daryl Krans (Bikes Ltd)
|245
|Brett Poulton (Gary Fisher 29e)
|246
|Wally Sniadajewski (Point Pursuit)
|247
|Nick Krcma (City Bike Works)
|248
|Eric Stanke
|249
|Frederic Moreau (johnny sprocket)
|250
|Daniel Holtermann (Gen X)
|251
|Adam Kelnhofer
|252
|Douglas House
|253
|Ryan Roesler
|254
|Mike Gorka (TreadHead Cycli)
|255
|Jason Dostal
|256
|Tim Nass
|257
|Nic Mianecki (Hayes Disc Brak)
|258
|Eric Krszjzaniek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Skillicorn
|1:18:24
|2
|Heidi Kraut (Team Endurance)
|0:01:14
|3
|Anna Ganju (Polska)
|0:01:54
|4
|Jessica Gammey (Rock You Like a)
|0:03:26
|5
|Brittany Barran-Stanley (Verdigris Cycli)
|0:04:03
|6
|Mandy Hagman
|0:05:16
|7
|Angela Theriault (Cafe Hollander)
|0:05:53
|8
|Heidi Hittner
|0:06:34
|9
|Nina Karinen (XC Sports / End)
|0:06:50
|10
|Brittany Nigh (Team Pedal Mora)
|0:06:57
|11
|Valerie Foley (Pomps Tires)
|0:07:42
|12
|Sonia Dubielzig (Alterra)
|0:08:45
|13
|Ann Holsen (Heavy Pedal Vel)
|0:08:55
|14
|Sophia Marchiando
|0:10:32
|15
|Paula Liske (Rib Cycle Cycle)
|0:10:38
|16
|Cassey Lynn (UW-Madison)
|0:11:44
|17
|Rachael Jensen (Gear Grinder)
|0:12:06
|18
|Sarah Agena (Adventure 212)
|0:13:20
|19
|Terra Nicklas
|20
|Emily Shull (CLIF)
|0:14:40
|21
|Susie McGinnity (Elliot)
|0:14:42
|22
|Lynne Senkerik (Team Extreme)
|0:14:57
|23
|Andrea Lyman (Rib Mountain Cy)
|0:15:25
|24
|Niki Frazier (Wildside Velo C)
|0:17:18
|25
|Denise Coppock
|0:20:01
|26
|Krista Klanderman
|0:20:25
|27
|Helmy Tennis (Wildside Velo)
|0:20:42
|28
|Melinda Propson (Performa Cyclin)
|0:21:23
|29
|Shelly Gruszynski (Gear N Up)
|0:21:56
|30
|Valerie Dosland
|0:22:30
|31
|Diane Callaway (Bluedog Cycles)
|0:23:24
|32
|Rolleen Kralovec (Spike)
|0:24:35
|33
|Katie Nolan (Muddy Cup)
|0:25:28
|34
|Kelli Piotrowski
|0:26:15
|35
|Carrie Ryan
|0:28:24
|36
|Christine Griesbach (Point Pursuit)
|0:29:20
|37
|Jenni Borell (Attitude Sports)
|0:30:46
|38
|Cheryl Post (Point Pursuit)
|0:33:47
|39
|Elizabeth Glaser (Muddy Cup)
|0:35:02
|40
|Andrea Newby
|0:37:32
|41
|Gretchen Montee (Muddy Cup)
|0:41:09
|42
|Toni House (Titletown Flyer)
|43
|Rebecca Crocker (Team Coal Car)
|0:57:54
|44
|Chelsea Zello
|45
|Kelly Sadauckas (Team Extreme)
|46
|Julia Daher (XXX Racing-Athl)
|47
|Dana Buddenbaum (Silver Cycling)
|48
|Angella Collins (Wannabe Racing)
|49
|Candy Hofmann (Team Extreme)
