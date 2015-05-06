Trending

Dendel and Guerra return strong in WORS Opener

Fast and dry return to racing

Image 1 of 9

Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling) leads Matter

(Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) )
Image 2 of 9

Corey Stelljes (Motorless Motion/Cannondale) comes out of the woods

(Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) )
Image 3 of 9

Brian Matter (KS Energy/Mosh) takes his turn in the lead

(Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) )
Image 4 of 9

Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) followed by Guerra

(Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) )
Image 5 of 9

Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme) holds off Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized)

(Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) )
Image 6 of 9

Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) rides alone

(Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) )
Image 7 of 9

Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) tries to catch Dendel

(Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) )
Image 8 of 9

Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling) speeds through the trees

(Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) )
Image 9 of 9

Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/ Ciderboys) shows her skills

(Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) )

The Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) returned for 2015 this past Sunday with the Iola Bump-N-Jump in Iola, WI. The traditional series opener has often times been fraught with the remnants of a Wisconsin winter that is well past its welcome. This was not one of those time. Racers were somewhat surprised to be treated to temperatures soaring into the 80's, which also made for a very fast and dry course.

The Pro Men's race, sponsored by BelGioioso, was decorated with plumes of dust as the leaders sped through. A very courageous Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized) took an early lead as he sprinted up the first couple of hills. Piontek was reeled in by the likes of Corey Stelljes (Motorless Motion/Cannondale), Brian Matter (KS Energy/ Mosh), Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/ Attitude Sports), and Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling). Also joining the lead group was Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme). Senkerik hung onto the back of the pack while Piontek fell behind him. Each of the front four men took their turn pulling the lead. Stelljes recalled that at any point of the race, he was unsure who would take the win. Schouten commented that he felt that Guerra and Stelljes were the strongest on the climbs, but that played to his advantage allowing him to gain some ground while they conserved their matches in the flat sections. Guerra and Stelljes were the clear leaders when it came to the hills. Guerra used his knowledge of the course and the technique of 2014 Iola Winner, Joseph Maloney, to make a smart move and secure his victory. Knowing that he was the stronger climber, Guerra positioned his attack about midway through the final lap on the longest climb of the race.

Racers refer to this hill as "the wall" and is it followed by mostly single track with only small segments of double track for the remainder of the race. As if in slow motion, Guerra added a second at a time to his gap over the rest of the men, eventually grabbing the win. Stelljes tried to hang with Guerra but came up short by only 17 seconds, finishing second. Matter took third step on the podium with Schouten and Senkerik behind him in that order.

The women were not going to be outdone by the men. Finishing first of all of the pros was Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop). Dendel rocketed off the start, never to be seen again by her competitors until the race was over. Dendel finished the 2014 season as the overall points leader, dethroning Abby Strigel after her several consecutive overall wins. Cooper kept up her reputation by laying down the early win. The second woman to cross the finish was Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) who considered her second place finish a win, since Cooper seems to be on a whole different level. Schneeberger's finish was the second time she finished in second place behind Dendel, since moving up to Cat 1.

Behind her was the other Guerra to earn a podium finish in Iola. Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling) is the wife of Nathan Guerra and also a pretty fast rider, too. She has taken some time off from racing the past few years as their family has grown and now she is returning to remind the other women that she is still fast. Not far behind Guerra was Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Ciderboys). Agena was happy with her finish in fourth. She finished the 2014 season in 4th overall which earned her the "504" number plate. The season is starting off strong for all of these ladies and there are still 11 more WORS events left in the season.

The next race will be held at Camp Tesomas in Rhinelander, WI on May 17th. The course is heavily forested, containing a mix of hardwoods and pine plantations. The soil is ideally suited for mountain biking, made up of rock, sand and clay. Rain or shine, the surface holds up well to the pounding of bike tires. 

Full results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling)1:45:50
2Corey Stelljes (Motorless Motion/Cannondale)0:00:17
3Brian Matter (KS / Energy Mosh)0:00:19
4Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Attitude Sports)0:01:20
5Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme)0:04:34
6Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:06:11
7Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:06:57
8Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:07:19
9Casey Hildebrandt (The Underground Project)0:07:39
10Brad Auen (Midwest Mountain Project)0:08:52
11Casey Griesemer (Brazen Dropouts)0:10:14
12Kyle Russ (Brazen Dropouts)0:10:43
13Fletcher Arlen (Midwest Devo)0:11:11
14Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com)0:11:19
15Mike Budd (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:11:44
16Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/MOSH/Team W)0:11:46
17Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:12:04
18Matthew Colligan (Chocolay Ace Hardware)0:12:19
19David Carew (Sheel and Sprocket)0:13:19
20Colby Lash0:13:33
21Cory Samz (Brazen Dropouts)0:13:34
22Peter Hurst0:13:40
23Matt Riley0:14:14
24Steven Scholzen (5Nines/ Motorless Motion)0:15:03
25Tony Wagner (Linear Sport MTB/Trek)0:16:17
26Vincent Steger (Brazen Dropouts)0:16:35
27Danny Sonnentag0:17:23
28Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:18:11
29Dan Schaefer (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:18:31
30Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:18:38
31Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:18:44
32Erik Beckman0:19:03
33Chad Dean (5Nines Motorless Motion)0:19:09
34Carlos Haeckel (Colectivo Coffee Team)0:19:25
35David Kay (GDVC)0:19:31
36Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team)0:19:53
37Michael Humpal (RacePace/Vision/Specialized)0:20:22
38Jeremy Ostrowski (Epic Cycle)0:21:17
39Bill Street (Kuhl/Organic Valley/Velocity/A)0:21:37
40Calder Glowac (Twin Six Metal)0:23:12
41Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling)
42Brett May (All Spoked Up/Vision)0:23:32
43John Shull (Alberto's)0:24:51
44Kurt Schwiesow (Pedal N Paddle/Tower Clock Eye)0:25:21
45Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards)0:25:54
46Eric Stull (Team 360 p/p Kickapoo)0:26:11
47Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme)0:26:27
48Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling)0:27:30
49Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:27:57
50Kyle Jacobson (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:28:27
51Karl Tillman (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo)0:28:40
52Ian Linnabary (Kegel's Bicycle Store)0:29:09
53Jack Nielsen (BlackJackBikes)0:30:00
54Ben Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:31:40
55Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:34:25
56Chris Fellows (BlackJack Bikes)0:36:18

BelGioioso Pro and Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cooper Dendel (Quick Step Bike Shop)1:46:49
2Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)0:02:24
3Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling)0:04:30
4Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Cider Boys)0:11:20
5Rachael Jensen (Team Wisconsin/ KS Energy / M)0:13:18
6Jeanne Hornak (Vision Cycling)0:15:53

Belgioioso Cat 1 Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Swartz (KS Energy Services/Team Wisc./)1:36:13
2Ethan Depman (Mick's Race Squad)0:00:47
3Chase Osborne (Team Extreme)0:14:55
4Jacob Bons0:15:19
5Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights)0:39:08

BelGioioso Cat 1 Junior Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keely Jackson (Vision Jr Elite)1:29:38
2Anna Poulton (Midwest Devo)0:02:18
3Kyra Jackson (Vision Jr Elite)0:03:03

Cat 1 and 2 Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brent Rohrs (Diablos)1:40:42
2Jason Gosse (Anybody's Bikeshop)0:04:26
3Eric Weidman (Twin 6)0:07:25
4Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)0:09:39
5Russell Bernard (Chain ReactionCyclery)0:09:59
6Jose Rodriguez (Rare Disease Cycling)0:12:55
7Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:32:39

Cat 1 and 2 Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sheri Van Epps1:24:56
2Wendy Gaddey (Alberto's)0:05:10
3Shannon Mortimer0:18:08
4Sarah Richter (Hollander)0:20:10
5Kristina Navaro (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:23:30
6Amy Henning0:25:28

Cat 2 Comp men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Spiro1:35:44
2Mark Norton (KS Energy Services)0:02:40
3David Knauf (Trek)0:03:28
4Christian Brekke (Chilkoot Velo)0:04:18
5Brian Paterson (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket)0:04:35
6Brad Skillicorn (Brones)0:04:43
7Matthew Paterson (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket)0:04:46
8Shane Veldhuizen (Pedal & Paddle)0:05:08
9Ryan Durepo0:05:27
10Benjamin Neubauer (Winnebago Bicycle)0:05:28
11Eric Stanke (Broken Spoke Cycling Team)0:06:17
12Martin Tank II (Allk Spoked Up/ Vision)0:06:55
13William Ringenoldus (Wadez Bike Shop)0:06:56
14Jim Peterson (Michaels Cycles Inc.)0:07:10
15Scott Veldhuizen (J+B Cycle)0:07:25
16Scott House (Kegels)0:07:34
17Dan Szczepanski0:07:41
18John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine)0:08:39
19Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)0:08:40
20Peter Coenen (Northstar Endurance)0:09:38
21Michael Jones (Broken Spoke)0:09:40
22Ben Agnew (Englewood Farm)0:09:43
23George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Racing)0:09:44
24Jeff Sympson (Kegel's)0:10:20
25Rick Walls (HBC Racing)0:10:43
26Andrew Jennings (Brings Cyclery)0:11:06
27Roger Lundsten (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee)0:11:45
28Caleb Kitzerow (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:11:50
29Glen Stroik (CZ Velo)0:11:55
30Aaron Roecker (Winnebago Bicycle)0:12:01
31Steven Schaefer0:12:30
32Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike Club/Eriks Bike Sho)0:12:43
33Chuck Girkins (Wade'z Bike Shop)0:13:41
34Dave Eckel (KS Energy Services/Nosh/TW)0:13:45
35Gary Meader (Team 360)0:13:46
36Dave Blanke (The Bike Haven)0:13:51
37Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts)0:14:02
38Philip Couturier (Belgian Werkx)0:14:07
39Matthew Pierce (Corba)0:14:22
40Anthony Ferrara (T6 / Rudy Project)0:14:28
41Kelly Skinkis (No Quarter/Twin Six)0:14:43
42Wally Kunstman (Organic Valley)0:15:25
43Jason Mork (Twin Six)0:15:40
44Scott Nyland (Magnus)0:16:12
45Derrick Reinke (Janesville Velo Club)0:16:16
46Michael Garner (Intent/All Spoked Up)0:16:45
47Scott Trierweiler (Broken Spoke cycles)0:16:53
48Demetrius Banks (Team 360 / LaxVelo)0:17:47
49Cory Spaetti (Alberto's Sport)0:17:50
50Chris Harold (RacePace/Vision)0:18:44
51Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers)0:19:08
52Andrew Richter0:20:03
53Sebastian Corby (Bonk)0:20:23
54Jack Curtis0:20:40
55Michael Juchemich0:21:03
56Greg Clausen (Treadhead Cycling)0:21:17
57Cory Marty (Twin Six)0:21:55
58Joe Behrendt (Ben's Cycle/Milwaukee Bicycle)0:22:00
59Jonathan Vota (Team Intent)0:22:11
60Michael Jeschke (Colectivo Coffee)0:24:11
61Mauricio Wessou (SGSSR)0:24:22
62Christopher St. Clair (Milwaukee Bicycle Co. Racing)0:24:39
63Brett Fitz0:25:22
64William Schneider0:37:23
65Brian Petted (Team Extreme)0:49:29
66Michael Belden0:56:52

Cat 2 Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Muraski1:07:32
2Justin Lund0:02:05
3Zachariah Radey
4Daniel Hebert0:02:10
5Buckley Birkholz0:03:03
6Adam Altmann0:03:14
7Wesley Vann0:03:42
8Danny Schierschmidt0:04:04
9Greg Halverson0:04:54
10Jeff Siedschlag0:04:56
11Mike LeBeau0:05:01
12Ryan Pokorny0:05:04
13Nate Knowles0:05:07
14Ken Naef0:05:53
15Andrew Ohlsson0:06:12
16Curt Emerson0:06:26
17Mike Borsche0:06:27
18Bill Schultz
19Lloyd Cate
20Mike Purdy0:06:43
21Shawn Peters0:06:54
22Marcus Steele0:07:01
23Tristan Hauser0:07:03
24Ethan Halverson0:07:04
25Dirk Bjornstad0:07:31
26Sean Strosahl0:07:32
27Kerry Gonzalez0:07:43
28Wade Flisram0:08:06
29Bob Benedum0:08:07
30Chris Brown0:08:15
31Nicholas Hardrath0:08:23
32Jon Lester0:08:44
33Kyle Kargel0:08:53
34Quentin Gniot0:09:01
35Ben Leach0:09:12
36Ben Weiss0:09:16
37Mike Roethel0:09:17
38Mike Shimon0:09:19
39Brad Flament0:09:59
40Paul Baltus0:10:04
41Tim Patterson
42Steve Lipski0:10:15
43Sean Miller0:10:23
44David Rossow0:10:24
45Mark Schindel0:10:30
46Aaron Messenger
47Steve Pribek0:10:34
48Tim Gallagher0:10:44
49Rick Nelson0:10:50
50Jeremy Rennie0:11:00
51Bryan Scheel0:11:10
52Matt Rodenkirch0:11:18
53Mike Nelson0:11:20
54Michael Owens0:11:21
55Edward Piontek0:11:26
56Jeffrey Hatton0:11:28
57Larry Hipps0:11:35
58Andrew McDicken0:11:39
59Bradley Boettcher0:11:44
60Victor Anderson0:11:49
61Brad Chovan0:11:55
62Peter Froelich0:11:57
63Mitch Clark0:12:08
64Don Freitag0:12:17
65Rich Baumgarten
66David Dewitt0:12:23
67Riley Shelton0:12:36
68Cole McDicken0:12:43
69Jason Labelle0:12:44
70Nathan Phelps
71Kevin Williams0:12:50
72Zach Dahlseng0:12:55
73Steven Scherck0:13:00
74Michael Giesen0:13:03
75Jody Arlen
76Jason Dahlby0:13:10
77Robert Zimmermann0:13:26
78Jon Lavelle0:13:29
79Greg Spende0:13:42
80Bill Styer0:13:46
81Jack Davies0:13:49
82Joey Jeschke0:14:12
83Kohl Adamson0:14:15
84Peter Marino0:14:16
85Brad Tennis0:14:26
86Jason Baer0:14:38
87Jeff Pierce0:14:44
88Jim Feuerstein0:14:45
89Steve Welk0:14:50
90Warren Fowler0:14:51
91Todd Fletcher0:14:55
92Mike Mennenoh0:15:01
93Gerald Sorce0:15:16
94Tom Wendland0:15:24
95Chuck Cunningham0:15:27
96Phil Geiger0:15:35
97Joe Vanderpuy0:15:50
98Jacob Ahles0:15:51
99Brian Brockmann0:15:56
100Michael Martin0:15:57
101Mike Evans0:15:58
102Aaron McGinnis0:16:04
103John Granger0:16:10
104Colin Erskine0:16:14
105John Senkerik0:16:27
106Jeff Wren0:16:29
107Randal Sahs0:16:30
108Chris McDonald0:16:31
109Dan Kutz
110Jesse Steinhoff
111Timothy Poff0:16:39
112Tommy Smith0:16:59
113Ryan Fosnaugh0:17:01
114Chip Way0:17:16
115Adam Young0:17:31
116Joe Gultz0:17:32
117Jeremy Drake0:17:58
118Jerry Leair0:18:04
119Jason Henry0:18:09
120Brandon Hoeft0:18:11
121Larry Reimer0:18:12
122Clinton Grabhorn0:18:15
123Doug Herrick0:18:16
124James Mistark0:18:19
125Troy Sable0:18:23
126Tim Grace0:18:44
127Ron Smith0:18:46
128Samuel Adams0:18:47
129Mike Desrochers0:19:09
130Jim Steig0:19:15
131Kyle Suratte0:19:25
132Josh Rupnow0:19:39
133Dave Diamond0:19:44
134Brian Brown0:19:55
135Noah Kellermann0:19:58
136James Albanito0:20:18
137Stuart Shelton0:20:39
138Kevin Convey0:20:44
139Rich Mennenoh0:21:04
140Shannon Chapwesk0:21:18
141Elliot McGinnity-Schneider0:21:39
142Dennis Malmanger0:21:50
143Dominick Martorano0:22:25
144Phil Taylor0:22:27
145Nate Fetterer0:22:41
146Bob Ferrara0:22:51
147Jason Dostal0:23:15
148Steve Davidson0:23:34
149Joren Devries0:23:44
150Paul Westberg0:23:52
151Camden Jackson0:24:37
152Kenneth Pearson0:25:07
153Chris Mattmiller0:25:14
154John Grosz0:25:44
155Matt Knowles0:26:01
156Ryan Wenzlick0:26:08
157Aaron Frink0:26:43
158Chris Kemble0:27:55
159Steven Drecoll0:27:59
160Frank Sniadajewski0:28:55
161Michael Carew0:29:33
162Steven Traeger0:30:00
163Doug Rodenkirch0:30:24
164Bruce Hauser0:30:28
165David Jaeckel0:30:40
166Nathin Davisson0:30:55
167Robert Langlois0:31:02
168Dain Trittau0:31:04
169Brian Olesen0:32:33
170Kevin Schmitt0:32:58
171Frank Lobello0:33:23
172Scott Barclay0:33:58
173Shaun Putz0:36:26
174Craig Radmann0:37:23
175Dale Juedes0:37:49
176Brett Werner0:38:28
177Kyle Lewis0:38:49
178Emmit Kuphal0:39:07
179Erick Braaksma0:39:11
180Matthew Forst0:39:29
181Paul Traeger0:41:06
182Steven Kuphal0:41:25
183Mike Bons0:42:55
184Hayden Poff0:45:22
185Troy Olm0:46:32
186Gary Smits0:51:19
187Tim Liepert1:14:44
188Jacob Glatt

Cat 2 Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Heintz1:18:59
2Kelly Skillicorn0:02:20
3Hanna Mork0:03:42
4McKenna Dwyer0:04:41
5Jessica House0:07:29
6Paula Curtis0:09:17
7Niki Soderberg0:09:23
8Molly Duhm0:09:40
9Sue McDonald0:09:53
10Kaelin Jackson0:13:17
11Kimberly Biedermann0:13:29
12Ross Rushin0:13:52
13Lynne Senkerik0:14:49
14Cathy Diamon0:17:16
15Toni House0:17:27
16Jennifer Whitedog0:17:40
17Kris Tiles
18Angela Theriault0:18:55
19Helmy Tennis0:21:47
20Susie McGinnity0:24:50
21Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe0:25:37
22Jacqueline Borja0:28:10
23Jennifer Uttendorfer0:33:01
24Mindee Lavelle0:42:46

Cat 3 Citizen men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Komoroske0:45:52
2Hunter Schmitt0:01:44
3Jackson Jennings0:02:08
4Al Page0:02:21
5Adam Mesman0:02:30
6Daniel Gretzinger0:02:44
7Alex Halfman0:03:07
8Tad Bruckner0:03:09
9Jeff Jackson0:03:22
10Zac Lucarz0:03:23
11Matthew Rieckhoff0:03:29
12Lunden Friberg0:03:54
13Carson Pethan0:03:58
14Derek Murphy0:04:11
15Jacob Williams0:04:30
16Bryon Anderson0:04:37
17David Mencel0:04:43
18Nate Reik0:04:44
19David Peck0:05:14
20Steve Goddard0:05:30
21Marc Couturier0:05:31
22Jim Pekowsky0:05:34
23Matthew Grogan0:05:35
24Paul Steckart0:05:36
25Jeff Harvey0:06:00
26Christopher Murphy0:06:02
27Ben Iesalnieks0:06:05
28Eric Holmstrom0:06:06
29Colton Campbell0:06:18
30Eric Huff0:06:20
31Marco Rhein0:06:38
32Aidan Lemorande0:07:00
33Jeff Pitts0:07:13
34Nickolas Duhm
35Dan Allensworth0:07:27
36Joseph Thompson0:07:31
37David Schroeder0:07:33
38Liam Cate0:07:35
39Reo Owens0:07:49
40Chris Osborne0:07:52
41Daniel Duhm0:07:53
42Barry Campbell0:08:01
43Brian Ethridge0:08:13
44Dylan Waldner0:08:17
45Zack Kargel0:08:19
46Austin Haas0:08:28
47Jim Gust0:08:38
48Steve Mattis0:08:49
49Daniel Judkins0:09:10
50Tim Lawrence0:09:15
51Skyler Schmitt0:09:20
52Lance Storey0:09:21
53Ernesto Isip Jr
54Sam Walters0:09:22
55Maxwell King0:09:33
56Kurt Greenslit0:09:44
57Jacob Marynik0:09:46
58Jon Veldboom
59Scott Derenne0:09:58
60Tim Lencki0:10:18
61Jason Lehman0:10:23
62Mike Rimrodt0:10:46
63Robb Brabant0:10:56
64Brian Bub0:11:07
65Matt Powell0:11:14
66Doug Emerson0:11:19
67Andrew Ostrowski0:11:40
68Bruce Parker0:11:51
69Mark Dundon0:11:56
70Paul Langenberg0:12:01
71Porter Thorpe
72Ricky Almaguer0:12:17
73Matthew Zillman0:12:23
74Brett Stoffregan0:12:25
75Frederick Lohman0:12:30
76Ben Gasper0:12:31
77Brian Trybula0:12:40
78Bradley Schauer0:12:58
79Erik Hofmeister0:13:22
80Jack Spende0:13:28
81Brandon Falish0:13:30
82Brody Flament0:13:43
83Griffin May0:13:45
84Sam Williams0:13:52
85Travis Schirpke0:14:06
86Benjamin Brux0:14:24
87Gavin Lafave0:14:45
88Seth Palomaki0:15:14
89Sterling Schmidt0:15:22
90Reed May0:15:26
91Scott Young0:15:27
92John Heyerholm0:15:40
93Ray Iesalnieks0:15:41
94Ethan Janssen0:15:44
95Mike Brown0:15:51
96Dean Scharie
97Ryan Martin0:15:56
98Joe Halfman0:15:58
99Nick Niemann0:16:13
100Tim Snyder
101Beau Perry0:16:15
102Don Howell0:16:50
103Alec Riddle0:17:03
104Jerry Jumonville0:17:42
105Scott Tank0:17:53
106Chad McCartney0:18:04
107Pete Speers0:18:45
108Terry Bennett0:18:52
109Jonathan Holbrook0:19:18
110Josh Friberg0:19:19
111Luke Holmstrom0:19:29
112Dennis Klinkert0:20:17
113Nathan Leinweber0:20:43
114James Price0:20:51
115Carver Hass0:21:16
116Tate Robinson0:21:23
117Steve Slocum0:22:29
118Brennan Cate0:24:04
119Jason Schneider0:24:42
120Mike Miller0:24:44
121James Yerk0:26:31
122Don Bogdanske0:26:36
123Brad Brandt0:26:54
124Chris Chambers0:27:06
125Otley Freymiller0:27:31
126Zach Holbrook0:27:37
127Troy Gengler0:27:59
128Mike Middendorf0:28:00
129Michael Knudson0:28:43
130Michael Holbrook0:29:02
131Andrew Flieger0:29:45
132Dennis Christensen0:30:01
133Christopher Hmielewski0:30:04
134Aaron Grant0:30:05
135Rod Janssen0:30:21
136Peter Frank0:30:53
137Bill Campbell0:31:54
138Noah Schwartz0:35:58
139Nathan Otto0:36:01
140Michael Borchardt0:49:25
141Dwain Holden1:05:48
142Tyler Holden1:13:44

Cat 3 Citizen women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy McDicken0:52:49
2Katrina Hurst0:02:33
3Leah Fletcher0:03:45
4Emma Osborne0:03:46
5Lauren Duhm0:05:45
6Lorissa Thorpe0:06:01
7Rachelle Schroeder0:06:34
8Madelyn Anderson0:08:16
9Antonia Gengler0:08:28
10Andrea Zimmermann0:08:40
11Nicole Pedric0:10:20
12Erin Bennett0:11:10
13Heather Rainer0:11:41
14Kristi Agnew0:11:55
15Crystal Strosahl0:11:57
16Julie Schmitt0:13:03
17Asa Guerra0:13:30
18Heather Bunyard0:13:49
19Marcy Wentworth0:14:14
20Heidi Martin0:14:22
21Desiree Schmidt0:16:05
22Deborah Snyder0:17:32
23Deb Neuville0:17:45
24Alison Roltgen0:18:35
25Mary Bossell0:20:18
26Sally Lester0:20:22
27Brooklyn Waldner0:20:51
28Amy Dykema0:25:44
29April Knudson0:30:14
30Susan Borchardt0:34:18
31Annie Clausen0:34:28
32Amy Osborne0:43:11
33Amber Bonogofsky0:43:15
34Christine Kysely1:06:18

Cat 3 Junior men and women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Bailey0:20:20
2Ben Komoroske0:01:02
3William Frank0:01:06
4Byrne Dobrient0:01:50
5Elijah Johnson0:02:09
6Kaleb Moore0:02:10
7Rider Rainer0:02:41
8Nathaniel Osborne0:03:18
9Nieyah Mallory0:03:22
10Alex Kinnamon0:03:28
11Jonah Whitedog0:03:29
12Jacob Mork0:03:55
13Cameron Bub0:04:06
14Daniel Brown0:04:10
15Julia Whitedog0:04:22
16Bergen Anderson0:04:31
17Anders Davidson0:04:57
18Colin Knowles0:04:58
19Carson Lisowe0:05:15
20Will Knowles
21Lucas Fletcher0:05:16
22Hunter Gengler0:05:18
23Kendra Schmitt0:05:56
24Stephen Liepert0:06:29
25Justin Munzur0:06:31
26Aiden Schauer0:06:33
27Reece Rimrodt0:06:34
28Magnus Davidson0:06:39
29Nathan Bailey0:06:43
30Kaden Hansen0:06:59
31Owen Roltgen0:07:06
32Erin Davis0:07:15
33Isaac Schoen
34Megan Lester0:07:22
35Brian Hatton0:07:28
36Cal McDonald0:07:35
37Chris Karlovich
38Matthew Olesen
39Isaac Johnson0:07:42
40Willow Kapitz0:07:55
41Sawyer Zydzik0:08:09
42Miette Gosse0:08:33
43Braydon Grant0:08:35
44Caden Budd0:08:54
45Brianna Fletcher0:09:53
46Kirsten Waldner0:10:13
47Matthew Jeschke0:10:16
48Morgan Ostrowski0:10:19
49Rylan Schauer0:10:24
50Bailey Bunyard0:10:33
51Nolan Purdy0:10:45
52Aryana Knudson0:11:00
53Thaddeus Sahs0:11:09
54Joah Robinson0:11:38
55Connor Linnabary0:12:09
56Charis Guerra0:12:14
57Aiden Linnabary0:12:15
58Spirit Hess0:12:24
59Cole Rollins0:12:43
60Macy Lester0:13:10
61Jack Lackman0:13:12
62Anastasia Brown0:13:48
63Ben Hopp0:14:11
64Elana Agnew0:14:17
65Thatcher Werner0:14:30
66Tommy Agnew0:15:11
67Sarah Hopp0:16:10
68Kevin Hatton0:16:58
69Olivia Yates0:17:26
70Gavin Knudson0:17:28
71Samuel Dipiazza0:18:13
72Ash Kapitz0:18:47
73Carson Purdy0:18:52
74Arielle Christensen0:19:27
75Josalin Kumm0:19:55
76Daniel Blanke0:20:34
77Aleksandar Trajcev
78Skyler Werner
79Ryan Koepp0:24:12
80James Pavelski0:24:48
81Raina Hess0:29:19
82Ryker Zarda0:32:30
83Anni Skillicorn1:14:21

