Image 1 of 9 Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling) leads Matter (Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) ) Image 2 of 9 Corey Stelljes (Motorless Motion/Cannondale) comes out of the woods (Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) ) Image 3 of 9 Brian Matter (KS Energy/Mosh) takes his turn in the lead (Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) ) Image 4 of 9 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) followed by Guerra (Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) ) Image 5 of 9 Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme) holds off Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized) (Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) ) Image 6 of 9 Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) rides alone (Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) ) Image 7 of 9 Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) tries to catch Dendel (Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) ) Image 8 of 9 Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling) speeds through the trees (Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) ) Image 9 of 9 Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/ Ciderboys) shows her skills (Image credit: Extreme Photography (xtrphoto.com) )

The Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) returned for 2015 this past Sunday with the Iola Bump-N-Jump in Iola, WI. The traditional series opener has often times been fraught with the remnants of a Wisconsin winter that is well past its welcome. This was not one of those time. Racers were somewhat surprised to be treated to temperatures soaring into the 80's, which also made for a very fast and dry course.

The Pro Men's race, sponsored by BelGioioso, was decorated with plumes of dust as the leaders sped through. A very courageous Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized) took an early lead as he sprinted up the first couple of hills. Piontek was reeled in by the likes of Corey Stelljes (Motorless Motion/Cannondale), Brian Matter (KS Energy/ Mosh), Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/ Attitude Sports), and Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling). Also joining the lead group was Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme). Senkerik hung onto the back of the pack while Piontek fell behind him. Each of the front four men took their turn pulling the lead. Stelljes recalled that at any point of the race, he was unsure who would take the win. Schouten commented that he felt that Guerra and Stelljes were the strongest on the climbs, but that played to his advantage allowing him to gain some ground while they conserved their matches in the flat sections. Guerra and Stelljes were the clear leaders when it came to the hills. Guerra used his knowledge of the course and the technique of 2014 Iola Winner, Joseph Maloney, to make a smart move and secure his victory. Knowing that he was the stronger climber, Guerra positioned his attack about midway through the final lap on the longest climb of the race.

Racers refer to this hill as "the wall" and is it followed by mostly single track with only small segments of double track for the remainder of the race. As if in slow motion, Guerra added a second at a time to his gap over the rest of the men, eventually grabbing the win. Stelljes tried to hang with Guerra but came up short by only 17 seconds, finishing second. Matter took third step on the podium with Schouten and Senkerik behind him in that order.

The women were not going to be outdone by the men. Finishing first of all of the pros was Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop). Dendel rocketed off the start, never to be seen again by her competitors until the race was over. Dendel finished the 2014 season as the overall points leader, dethroning Abby Strigel after her several consecutive overall wins. Cooper kept up her reputation by laying down the early win. The second woman to cross the finish was Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) who considered her second place finish a win, since Cooper seems to be on a whole different level. Schneeberger's finish was the second time she finished in second place behind Dendel, since moving up to Cat 1.

Behind her was the other Guerra to earn a podium finish in Iola. Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling) is the wife of Nathan Guerra and also a pretty fast rider, too. She has taken some time off from racing the past few years as their family has grown and now she is returning to remind the other women that she is still fast. Not far behind Guerra was Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Ciderboys). Agena was happy with her finish in fourth. She finished the 2014 season in 4th overall which earned her the "504" number plate. The season is starting off strong for all of these ladies and there are still 11 more WORS events left in the season.

The next race will be held at Camp Tesomas in Rhinelander, WI on May 17th. The course is heavily forested, containing a mix of hardwoods and pine plantations. The soil is ideally suited for mountain biking, made up of rock, sand and clay. Rain or shine, the surface holds up well to the pounding of bike tires.

Full results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling) 1:45:50 2 Corey Stelljes (Motorless Motion/Cannondale) 0:00:17 3 Brian Matter (KS / Energy Mosh) 0:00:19 4 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Attitude Sports) 0:01:20 5 Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme) 0:04:34 6 Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:06:11 7 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:06:57 8 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:07:19 9 Casey Hildebrandt (The Underground Project) 0:07:39 10 Brad Auen (Midwest Mountain Project) 0:08:52 11 Casey Griesemer (Brazen Dropouts) 0:10:14 12 Kyle Russ (Brazen Dropouts) 0:10:43 13 Fletcher Arlen (Midwest Devo) 0:11:11 14 Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com) 0:11:19 15 Mike Budd (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 0:11:44 16 Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/MOSH/Team W) 0:11:46 17 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:12:04 18 Matthew Colligan (Chocolay Ace Hardware) 0:12:19 19 David Carew (Sheel and Sprocket) 0:13:19 20 Colby Lash 0:13:33 21 Cory Samz (Brazen Dropouts) 0:13:34 22 Peter Hurst 0:13:40 23 Matt Riley 0:14:14 24 Steven Scholzen (5Nines/ Motorless Motion) 0:15:03 25 Tony Wagner (Linear Sport MTB/Trek) 0:16:17 26 Vincent Steger (Brazen Dropouts) 0:16:35 27 Danny Sonnentag 0:17:23 28 Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:18:11 29 Dan Schaefer (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:18:31 30 Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB / TREK) 0:18:38 31 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:18:44 32 Erik Beckman 0:19:03 33 Chad Dean (5Nines Motorless Motion) 0:19:09 34 Carlos Haeckel (Colectivo Coffee Team) 0:19:25 35 David Kay (GDVC) 0:19:31 36 Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team) 0:19:53 37 Michael Humpal (RacePace/Vision/Specialized) 0:20:22 38 Jeremy Ostrowski (Epic Cycle) 0:21:17 39 Bill Street (Kuhl/Organic Valley/Velocity/A) 0:21:37 40 Calder Glowac (Twin Six Metal) 0:23:12 41 Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling) 42 Brett May (All Spoked Up/Vision) 0:23:32 43 John Shull (Alberto's) 0:24:51 44 Kurt Schwiesow (Pedal N Paddle/Tower Clock Eye) 0:25:21 45 Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards) 0:25:54 46 Eric Stull (Team 360 p/p Kickapoo) 0:26:11 47 Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme) 0:26:27 48 Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling) 0:27:30 49 Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:27:57 50 Kyle Jacobson (Linear Sport MTB / TREK) 0:28:27 51 Karl Tillman (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo) 0:28:40 52 Ian Linnabary (Kegel's Bicycle Store) 0:29:09 53 Jack Nielsen (BlackJackBikes) 0:30:00 54 Ben Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB / TREK) 0:31:40 55 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:34:25 56 Chris Fellows (BlackJack Bikes) 0:36:18

BelGioioso Pro and Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cooper Dendel (Quick Step Bike Shop) 1:46:49 2 Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) 0:02:24 3 Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling) 0:04:30 4 Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Cider Boys) 0:11:20 5 Rachael Jensen (Team Wisconsin/ KS Energy / M) 0:13:18 6 Jeanne Hornak (Vision Cycling) 0:15:53

Belgioioso Cat 1 Junior Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Swartz (KS Energy Services/Team Wisc./) 1:36:13 2 Ethan Depman (Mick's Race Squad) 0:00:47 3 Chase Osborne (Team Extreme) 0:14:55 4 Jacob Bons 0:15:19 5 Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights) 0:39:08

BelGioioso Cat 1 Junior Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keely Jackson (Vision Jr Elite) 1:29:38 2 Anna Poulton (Midwest Devo) 0:02:18 3 Kyra Jackson (Vision Jr Elite) 0:03:03

Cat 1 and 2 Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brent Rohrs (Diablos) 1:40:42 2 Jason Gosse (Anybody's Bikeshop) 0:04:26 3 Eric Weidman (Twin 6) 0:07:25 4 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:09:39 5 Russell Bernard (Chain ReactionCyclery) 0:09:59 6 Jose Rodriguez (Rare Disease Cycling) 0:12:55 7 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:32:39

Cat 1 and 2 Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sheri Van Epps 1:24:56 2 Wendy Gaddey (Alberto's) 0:05:10 3 Shannon Mortimer 0:18:08 4 Sarah Richter (Hollander) 0:20:10 5 Kristina Navaro (Linear Sport MTB / TREK) 0:23:30 6 Amy Henning 0:25:28

Cat 2 Comp men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Spiro 1:35:44 2 Mark Norton (KS Energy Services) 0:02:40 3 David Knauf (Trek) 0:03:28 4 Christian Brekke (Chilkoot Velo) 0:04:18 5 Brian Paterson (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket) 0:04:35 6 Brad Skillicorn (Brones) 0:04:43 7 Matthew Paterson (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket) 0:04:46 8 Shane Veldhuizen (Pedal & Paddle) 0:05:08 9 Ryan Durepo 0:05:27 10 Benjamin Neubauer (Winnebago Bicycle) 0:05:28 11 Eric Stanke (Broken Spoke Cycling Team) 0:06:17 12 Martin Tank II (Allk Spoked Up/ Vision) 0:06:55 13 William Ringenoldus (Wadez Bike Shop) 0:06:56 14 Jim Peterson (Michaels Cycles Inc.) 0:07:10 15 Scott Veldhuizen (J+B Cycle) 0:07:25 16 Scott House (Kegels) 0:07:34 17 Dan Szczepanski 0:07:41 18 John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:08:39 19 Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team) 0:08:40 20 Peter Coenen (Northstar Endurance) 0:09:38 21 Michael Jones (Broken Spoke) 0:09:40 22 Ben Agnew (Englewood Farm) 0:09:43 23 George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Racing) 0:09:44 24 Jeff Sympson (Kegel's) 0:10:20 25 Rick Walls (HBC Racing) 0:10:43 26 Andrew Jennings (Brings Cyclery) 0:11:06 27 Roger Lundsten (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee) 0:11:45 28 Caleb Kitzerow (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:11:50 29 Glen Stroik (CZ Velo) 0:11:55 30 Aaron Roecker (Winnebago Bicycle) 0:12:01 31 Steven Schaefer 0:12:30 32 Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike Club/Eriks Bike Sho) 0:12:43 33 Chuck Girkins (Wade'z Bike Shop) 0:13:41 34 Dave Eckel (KS Energy Services/Nosh/TW) 0:13:45 35 Gary Meader (Team 360) 0:13:46 36 Dave Blanke (The Bike Haven) 0:13:51 37 Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts) 0:14:02 38 Philip Couturier (Belgian Werkx) 0:14:07 39 Matthew Pierce (Corba) 0:14:22 40 Anthony Ferrara (T6 / Rudy Project) 0:14:28 41 Kelly Skinkis (No Quarter/Twin Six) 0:14:43 42 Wally Kunstman (Organic Valley) 0:15:25 43 Jason Mork (Twin Six) 0:15:40 44 Scott Nyland (Magnus) 0:16:12 45 Derrick Reinke (Janesville Velo Club) 0:16:16 46 Michael Garner (Intent/All Spoked Up) 0:16:45 47 Scott Trierweiler (Broken Spoke cycles) 0:16:53 48 Demetrius Banks (Team 360 / LaxVelo) 0:17:47 49 Cory Spaetti (Alberto's Sport) 0:17:50 50 Chris Harold (RacePace/Vision) 0:18:44 51 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:19:08 52 Andrew Richter 0:20:03 53 Sebastian Corby (Bonk) 0:20:23 54 Jack Curtis 0:20:40 55 Michael Juchemich 0:21:03 56 Greg Clausen (Treadhead Cycling) 0:21:17 57 Cory Marty (Twin Six) 0:21:55 58 Joe Behrendt (Ben's Cycle/Milwaukee Bicycle) 0:22:00 59 Jonathan Vota (Team Intent) 0:22:11 60 Michael Jeschke (Colectivo Coffee) 0:24:11 61 Mauricio Wessou (SGSSR) 0:24:22 62 Christopher St. Clair (Milwaukee Bicycle Co. Racing) 0:24:39 63 Brett Fitz 0:25:22 64 William Schneider 0:37:23 65 Brian Petted (Team Extreme) 0:49:29 66 Michael Belden 0:56:52

Cat 2 Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Muraski 1:07:32 2 Justin Lund 0:02:05 3 Zachariah Radey 4 Daniel Hebert 0:02:10 5 Buckley Birkholz 0:03:03 6 Adam Altmann 0:03:14 7 Wesley Vann 0:03:42 8 Danny Schierschmidt 0:04:04 9 Greg Halverson 0:04:54 10 Jeff Siedschlag 0:04:56 11 Mike LeBeau 0:05:01 12 Ryan Pokorny 0:05:04 13 Nate Knowles 0:05:07 14 Ken Naef 0:05:53 15 Andrew Ohlsson 0:06:12 16 Curt Emerson 0:06:26 17 Mike Borsche 0:06:27 18 Bill Schultz 19 Lloyd Cate 20 Mike Purdy 0:06:43 21 Shawn Peters 0:06:54 22 Marcus Steele 0:07:01 23 Tristan Hauser 0:07:03 24 Ethan Halverson 0:07:04 25 Dirk Bjornstad 0:07:31 26 Sean Strosahl 0:07:32 27 Kerry Gonzalez 0:07:43 28 Wade Flisram 0:08:06 29 Bob Benedum 0:08:07 30 Chris Brown 0:08:15 31 Nicholas Hardrath 0:08:23 32 Jon Lester 0:08:44 33 Kyle Kargel 0:08:53 34 Quentin Gniot 0:09:01 35 Ben Leach 0:09:12 36 Ben Weiss 0:09:16 37 Mike Roethel 0:09:17 38 Mike Shimon 0:09:19 39 Brad Flament 0:09:59 40 Paul Baltus 0:10:04 41 Tim Patterson 42 Steve Lipski 0:10:15 43 Sean Miller 0:10:23 44 David Rossow 0:10:24 45 Mark Schindel 0:10:30 46 Aaron Messenger 47 Steve Pribek 0:10:34 48 Tim Gallagher 0:10:44 49 Rick Nelson 0:10:50 50 Jeremy Rennie 0:11:00 51 Bryan Scheel 0:11:10 52 Matt Rodenkirch 0:11:18 53 Mike Nelson 0:11:20 54 Michael Owens 0:11:21 55 Edward Piontek 0:11:26 56 Jeffrey Hatton 0:11:28 57 Larry Hipps 0:11:35 58 Andrew McDicken 0:11:39 59 Bradley Boettcher 0:11:44 60 Victor Anderson 0:11:49 61 Brad Chovan 0:11:55 62 Peter Froelich 0:11:57 63 Mitch Clark 0:12:08 64 Don Freitag 0:12:17 65 Rich Baumgarten 66 David Dewitt 0:12:23 67 Riley Shelton 0:12:36 68 Cole McDicken 0:12:43 69 Jason Labelle 0:12:44 70 Nathan Phelps 71 Kevin Williams 0:12:50 72 Zach Dahlseng 0:12:55 73 Steven Scherck 0:13:00 74 Michael Giesen 0:13:03 75 Jody Arlen 76 Jason Dahlby 0:13:10 77 Robert Zimmermann 0:13:26 78 Jon Lavelle 0:13:29 79 Greg Spende 0:13:42 80 Bill Styer 0:13:46 81 Jack Davies 0:13:49 82 Joey Jeschke 0:14:12 83 Kohl Adamson 0:14:15 84 Peter Marino 0:14:16 85 Brad Tennis 0:14:26 86 Jason Baer 0:14:38 87 Jeff Pierce 0:14:44 88 Jim Feuerstein 0:14:45 89 Steve Welk 0:14:50 90 Warren Fowler 0:14:51 91 Todd Fletcher 0:14:55 92 Mike Mennenoh 0:15:01 93 Gerald Sorce 0:15:16 94 Tom Wendland 0:15:24 95 Chuck Cunningham 0:15:27 96 Phil Geiger 0:15:35 97 Joe Vanderpuy 0:15:50 98 Jacob Ahles 0:15:51 99 Brian Brockmann 0:15:56 100 Michael Martin 0:15:57 101 Mike Evans 0:15:58 102 Aaron McGinnis 0:16:04 103 John Granger 0:16:10 104 Colin Erskine 0:16:14 105 John Senkerik 0:16:27 106 Jeff Wren 0:16:29 107 Randal Sahs 0:16:30 108 Chris McDonald 0:16:31 109 Dan Kutz 110 Jesse Steinhoff 111 Timothy Poff 0:16:39 112 Tommy Smith 0:16:59 113 Ryan Fosnaugh 0:17:01 114 Chip Way 0:17:16 115 Adam Young 0:17:31 116 Joe Gultz 0:17:32 117 Jeremy Drake 0:17:58 118 Jerry Leair 0:18:04 119 Jason Henry 0:18:09 120 Brandon Hoeft 0:18:11 121 Larry Reimer 0:18:12 122 Clinton Grabhorn 0:18:15 123 Doug Herrick 0:18:16 124 James Mistark 0:18:19 125 Troy Sable 0:18:23 126 Tim Grace 0:18:44 127 Ron Smith 0:18:46 128 Samuel Adams 0:18:47 129 Mike Desrochers 0:19:09 130 Jim Steig 0:19:15 131 Kyle Suratte 0:19:25 132 Josh Rupnow 0:19:39 133 Dave Diamond 0:19:44 134 Brian Brown 0:19:55 135 Noah Kellermann 0:19:58 136 James Albanito 0:20:18 137 Stuart Shelton 0:20:39 138 Kevin Convey 0:20:44 139 Rich Mennenoh 0:21:04 140 Shannon Chapwesk 0:21:18 141 Elliot McGinnity-Schneider 0:21:39 142 Dennis Malmanger 0:21:50 143 Dominick Martorano 0:22:25 144 Phil Taylor 0:22:27 145 Nate Fetterer 0:22:41 146 Bob Ferrara 0:22:51 147 Jason Dostal 0:23:15 148 Steve Davidson 0:23:34 149 Joren Devries 0:23:44 150 Paul Westberg 0:23:52 151 Camden Jackson 0:24:37 152 Kenneth Pearson 0:25:07 153 Chris Mattmiller 0:25:14 154 John Grosz 0:25:44 155 Matt Knowles 0:26:01 156 Ryan Wenzlick 0:26:08 157 Aaron Frink 0:26:43 158 Chris Kemble 0:27:55 159 Steven Drecoll 0:27:59 160 Frank Sniadajewski 0:28:55 161 Michael Carew 0:29:33 162 Steven Traeger 0:30:00 163 Doug Rodenkirch 0:30:24 164 Bruce Hauser 0:30:28 165 David Jaeckel 0:30:40 166 Nathin Davisson 0:30:55 167 Robert Langlois 0:31:02 168 Dain Trittau 0:31:04 169 Brian Olesen 0:32:33 170 Kevin Schmitt 0:32:58 171 Frank Lobello 0:33:23 172 Scott Barclay 0:33:58 173 Shaun Putz 0:36:26 174 Craig Radmann 0:37:23 175 Dale Juedes 0:37:49 176 Brett Werner 0:38:28 177 Kyle Lewis 0:38:49 178 Emmit Kuphal 0:39:07 179 Erick Braaksma 0:39:11 180 Matthew Forst 0:39:29 181 Paul Traeger 0:41:06 182 Steven Kuphal 0:41:25 183 Mike Bons 0:42:55 184 Hayden Poff 0:45:22 185 Troy Olm 0:46:32 186 Gary Smits 0:51:19 187 Tim Liepert 1:14:44 188 Jacob Glatt

Cat 2 Sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Heintz 1:18:59 2 Kelly Skillicorn 0:02:20 3 Hanna Mork 0:03:42 4 McKenna Dwyer 0:04:41 5 Jessica House 0:07:29 6 Paula Curtis 0:09:17 7 Niki Soderberg 0:09:23 8 Molly Duhm 0:09:40 9 Sue McDonald 0:09:53 10 Kaelin Jackson 0:13:17 11 Kimberly Biedermann 0:13:29 12 Ross Rushin 0:13:52 13 Lynne Senkerik 0:14:49 14 Cathy Diamon 0:17:16 15 Toni House 0:17:27 16 Jennifer Whitedog 0:17:40 17 Kris Tiles 18 Angela Theriault 0:18:55 19 Helmy Tennis 0:21:47 20 Susie McGinnity 0:24:50 21 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe 0:25:37 22 Jacqueline Borja 0:28:10 23 Jennifer Uttendorfer 0:33:01 24 Mindee Lavelle 0:42:46

Cat 3 Citizen men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Komoroske 0:45:52 2 Hunter Schmitt 0:01:44 3 Jackson Jennings 0:02:08 4 Al Page 0:02:21 5 Adam Mesman 0:02:30 6 Daniel Gretzinger 0:02:44 7 Alex Halfman 0:03:07 8 Tad Bruckner 0:03:09 9 Jeff Jackson 0:03:22 10 Zac Lucarz 0:03:23 11 Matthew Rieckhoff 0:03:29 12 Lunden Friberg 0:03:54 13 Carson Pethan 0:03:58 14 Derek Murphy 0:04:11 15 Jacob Williams 0:04:30 16 Bryon Anderson 0:04:37 17 David Mencel 0:04:43 18 Nate Reik 0:04:44 19 David Peck 0:05:14 20 Steve Goddard 0:05:30 21 Marc Couturier 0:05:31 22 Jim Pekowsky 0:05:34 23 Matthew Grogan 0:05:35 24 Paul Steckart 0:05:36 25 Jeff Harvey 0:06:00 26 Christopher Murphy 0:06:02 27 Ben Iesalnieks 0:06:05 28 Eric Holmstrom 0:06:06 29 Colton Campbell 0:06:18 30 Eric Huff 0:06:20 31 Marco Rhein 0:06:38 32 Aidan Lemorande 0:07:00 33 Jeff Pitts 0:07:13 34 Nickolas Duhm 35 Dan Allensworth 0:07:27 36 Joseph Thompson 0:07:31 37 David Schroeder 0:07:33 38 Liam Cate 0:07:35 39 Reo Owens 0:07:49 40 Chris Osborne 0:07:52 41 Daniel Duhm 0:07:53 42 Barry Campbell 0:08:01 43 Brian Ethridge 0:08:13 44 Dylan Waldner 0:08:17 45 Zack Kargel 0:08:19 46 Austin Haas 0:08:28 47 Jim Gust 0:08:38 48 Steve Mattis 0:08:49 49 Daniel Judkins 0:09:10 50 Tim Lawrence 0:09:15 51 Skyler Schmitt 0:09:20 52 Lance Storey 0:09:21 53 Ernesto Isip Jr 54 Sam Walters 0:09:22 55 Maxwell King 0:09:33 56 Kurt Greenslit 0:09:44 57 Jacob Marynik 0:09:46 58 Jon Veldboom 59 Scott Derenne 0:09:58 60 Tim Lencki 0:10:18 61 Jason Lehman 0:10:23 62 Mike Rimrodt 0:10:46 63 Robb Brabant 0:10:56 64 Brian Bub 0:11:07 65 Matt Powell 0:11:14 66 Doug Emerson 0:11:19 67 Andrew Ostrowski 0:11:40 68 Bruce Parker 0:11:51 69 Mark Dundon 0:11:56 70 Paul Langenberg 0:12:01 71 Porter Thorpe 72 Ricky Almaguer 0:12:17 73 Matthew Zillman 0:12:23 74 Brett Stoffregan 0:12:25 75 Frederick Lohman 0:12:30 76 Ben Gasper 0:12:31 77 Brian Trybula 0:12:40 78 Bradley Schauer 0:12:58 79 Erik Hofmeister 0:13:22 80 Jack Spende 0:13:28 81 Brandon Falish 0:13:30 82 Brody Flament 0:13:43 83 Griffin May 0:13:45 84 Sam Williams 0:13:52 85 Travis Schirpke 0:14:06 86 Benjamin Brux 0:14:24 87 Gavin Lafave 0:14:45 88 Seth Palomaki 0:15:14 89 Sterling Schmidt 0:15:22 90 Reed May 0:15:26 91 Scott Young 0:15:27 92 John Heyerholm 0:15:40 93 Ray Iesalnieks 0:15:41 94 Ethan Janssen 0:15:44 95 Mike Brown 0:15:51 96 Dean Scharie 97 Ryan Martin 0:15:56 98 Joe Halfman 0:15:58 99 Nick Niemann 0:16:13 100 Tim Snyder 101 Beau Perry 0:16:15 102 Don Howell 0:16:50 103 Alec Riddle 0:17:03 104 Jerry Jumonville 0:17:42 105 Scott Tank 0:17:53 106 Chad McCartney 0:18:04 107 Pete Speers 0:18:45 108 Terry Bennett 0:18:52 109 Jonathan Holbrook 0:19:18 110 Josh Friberg 0:19:19 111 Luke Holmstrom 0:19:29 112 Dennis Klinkert 0:20:17 113 Nathan Leinweber 0:20:43 114 James Price 0:20:51 115 Carver Hass 0:21:16 116 Tate Robinson 0:21:23 117 Steve Slocum 0:22:29 118 Brennan Cate 0:24:04 119 Jason Schneider 0:24:42 120 Mike Miller 0:24:44 121 James Yerk 0:26:31 122 Don Bogdanske 0:26:36 123 Brad Brandt 0:26:54 124 Chris Chambers 0:27:06 125 Otley Freymiller 0:27:31 126 Zach Holbrook 0:27:37 127 Troy Gengler 0:27:59 128 Mike Middendorf 0:28:00 129 Michael Knudson 0:28:43 130 Michael Holbrook 0:29:02 131 Andrew Flieger 0:29:45 132 Dennis Christensen 0:30:01 133 Christopher Hmielewski 0:30:04 134 Aaron Grant 0:30:05 135 Rod Janssen 0:30:21 136 Peter Frank 0:30:53 137 Bill Campbell 0:31:54 138 Noah Schwartz 0:35:58 139 Nathan Otto 0:36:01 140 Michael Borchardt 0:49:25 141 Dwain Holden 1:05:48 142 Tyler Holden 1:13:44

Cat 3 Citizen women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy McDicken 0:52:49 2 Katrina Hurst 0:02:33 3 Leah Fletcher 0:03:45 4 Emma Osborne 0:03:46 5 Lauren Duhm 0:05:45 6 Lorissa Thorpe 0:06:01 7 Rachelle Schroeder 0:06:34 8 Madelyn Anderson 0:08:16 9 Antonia Gengler 0:08:28 10 Andrea Zimmermann 0:08:40 11 Nicole Pedric 0:10:20 12 Erin Bennett 0:11:10 13 Heather Rainer 0:11:41 14 Kristi Agnew 0:11:55 15 Crystal Strosahl 0:11:57 16 Julie Schmitt 0:13:03 17 Asa Guerra 0:13:30 18 Heather Bunyard 0:13:49 19 Marcy Wentworth 0:14:14 20 Heidi Martin 0:14:22 21 Desiree Schmidt 0:16:05 22 Deborah Snyder 0:17:32 23 Deb Neuville 0:17:45 24 Alison Roltgen 0:18:35 25 Mary Bossell 0:20:18 26 Sally Lester 0:20:22 27 Brooklyn Waldner 0:20:51 28 Amy Dykema 0:25:44 29 April Knudson 0:30:14 30 Susan Borchardt 0:34:18 31 Annie Clausen 0:34:28 32 Amy Osborne 0:43:11 33 Amber Bonogofsky 0:43:15 34 Christine Kysely 1:06:18