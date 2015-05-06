Dendel and Guerra return strong in WORS Opener
Fast and dry return to racing
The Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) returned for 2015 this past Sunday with the Iola Bump-N-Jump in Iola, WI. The traditional series opener has often times been fraught with the remnants of a Wisconsin winter that is well past its welcome. This was not one of those time. Racers were somewhat surprised to be treated to temperatures soaring into the 80's, which also made for a very fast and dry course.
The Pro Men's race, sponsored by BelGioioso, was decorated with plumes of dust as the leaders sped through. A very courageous Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized) took an early lead as he sprinted up the first couple of hills. Piontek was reeled in by the likes of Corey Stelljes (Motorless Motion/Cannondale), Brian Matter (KS Energy/ Mosh), Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/ Attitude Sports), and Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling). Also joining the lead group was Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme). Senkerik hung onto the back of the pack while Piontek fell behind him. Each of the front four men took their turn pulling the lead. Stelljes recalled that at any point of the race, he was unsure who would take the win. Schouten commented that he felt that Guerra and Stelljes were the strongest on the climbs, but that played to his advantage allowing him to gain some ground while they conserved their matches in the flat sections. Guerra and Stelljes were the clear leaders when it came to the hills. Guerra used his knowledge of the course and the technique of 2014 Iola Winner, Joseph Maloney, to make a smart move and secure his victory. Knowing that he was the stronger climber, Guerra positioned his attack about midway through the final lap on the longest climb of the race.
Racers refer to this hill as "the wall" and is it followed by mostly single track with only small segments of double track for the remainder of the race. As if in slow motion, Guerra added a second at a time to his gap over the rest of the men, eventually grabbing the win. Stelljes tried to hang with Guerra but came up short by only 17 seconds, finishing second. Matter took third step on the podium with Schouten and Senkerik behind him in that order.
The women were not going to be outdone by the men. Finishing first of all of the pros was Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop). Dendel rocketed off the start, never to be seen again by her competitors until the race was over. Dendel finished the 2014 season as the overall points leader, dethroning Abby Strigel after her several consecutive overall wins. Cooper kept up her reputation by laying down the early win. The second woman to cross the finish was Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) who considered her second place finish a win, since Cooper seems to be on a whole different level. Schneeberger's finish was the second time she finished in second place behind Dendel, since moving up to Cat 1.
Behind her was the other Guerra to earn a podium finish in Iola. Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling) is the wife of Nathan Guerra and also a pretty fast rider, too. She has taken some time off from racing the past few years as their family has grown and now she is returning to remind the other women that she is still fast. Not far behind Guerra was Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Ciderboys). Agena was happy with her finish in fourth. She finished the 2014 season in 4th overall which earned her the "504" number plate. The season is starting off strong for all of these ladies and there are still 11 more WORS events left in the season.
The next race will be held at Camp Tesomas in Rhinelander, WI on May 17th. The course is heavily forested, containing a mix of hardwoods and pine plantations. The soil is ideally suited for mountain biking, made up of rock, sand and clay. Rain or shine, the surface holds up well to the pounding of bike tires.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling)
|1:45:50
|2
|Corey Stelljes (Motorless Motion/Cannondale)
|0:00:17
|3
|Brian Matter (KS / Energy Mosh)
|0:00:19
|4
|Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Attitude Sports)
|0:01:20
|5
|Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme)
|0:04:34
|6
|Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:06:11
|7
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:06:57
|8
|Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:07:19
|9
|Casey Hildebrandt (The Underground Project)
|0:07:39
|10
|Brad Auen (Midwest Mountain Project)
|0:08:52
|11
|Casey Griesemer (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:10:14
|12
|Kyle Russ (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:10:43
|13
|Fletcher Arlen (Midwest Devo)
|0:11:11
|14
|Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com)
|0:11:19
|15
|Mike Budd (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:11:44
|16
|Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/MOSH/Team W)
|0:11:46
|17
|Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:12:04
|18
|Matthew Colligan (Chocolay Ace Hardware)
|0:12:19
|19
|David Carew (Sheel and Sprocket)
|0:13:19
|20
|Colby Lash
|0:13:33
|21
|Cory Samz (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:13:34
|22
|Peter Hurst
|0:13:40
|23
|Matt Riley
|0:14:14
|24
|Steven Scholzen (5Nines/ Motorless Motion)
|0:15:03
|25
|Tony Wagner (Linear Sport MTB/Trek)
|0:16:17
|26
|Vincent Steger (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:16:35
|27
|Danny Sonnentag
|0:17:23
|28
|Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:18:11
|29
|Dan Schaefer (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:18:31
|30
|Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)
|0:18:38
|31
|Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:18:44
|32
|Erik Beckman
|0:19:03
|33
|Chad Dean (5Nines Motorless Motion)
|0:19:09
|34
|Carlos Haeckel (Colectivo Coffee Team)
|0:19:25
|35
|David Kay (GDVC)
|0:19:31
|36
|Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:19:53
|37
|Michael Humpal (RacePace/Vision/Specialized)
|0:20:22
|38
|Jeremy Ostrowski (Epic Cycle)
|0:21:17
|39
|Bill Street (Kuhl/Organic Valley/Velocity/A)
|0:21:37
|40
|Calder Glowac (Twin Six Metal)
|0:23:12
|41
|Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling)
|42
|Brett May (All Spoked Up/Vision)
|0:23:32
|43
|John Shull (Alberto's)
|0:24:51
|44
|Kurt Schwiesow (Pedal N Paddle/Tower Clock Eye)
|0:25:21
|45
|Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards)
|0:25:54
|46
|Eric Stull (Team 360 p/p Kickapoo)
|0:26:11
|47
|Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme)
|0:26:27
|48
|Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:27:30
|49
|Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:27:57
|50
|Kyle Jacobson (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)
|0:28:27
|51
|Karl Tillman (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo)
|0:28:40
|52
|Ian Linnabary (Kegel's Bicycle Store)
|0:29:09
|53
|Jack Nielsen (BlackJackBikes)
|0:30:00
|54
|Ben Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)
|0:31:40
|55
|Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:34:25
|56
|Chris Fellows (BlackJack Bikes)
|0:36:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cooper Dendel (Quick Step Bike Shop)
|1:46:49
|2
|Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)
|0:02:24
|3
|Lindsay Guerra (Vision Cycling)
|0:04:30
|4
|Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Cider Boys)
|0:11:20
|5
|Rachael Jensen (Team Wisconsin/ KS Energy / M)
|0:13:18
|6
|Jeanne Hornak (Vision Cycling)
|0:15:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Swartz (KS Energy Services/Team Wisc./)
|1:36:13
|2
|Ethan Depman (Mick's Race Squad)
|0:00:47
|3
|Chase Osborne (Team Extreme)
|0:14:55
|4
|Jacob Bons
|0:15:19
|5
|Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights)
|0:39:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keely Jackson (Vision Jr Elite)
|1:29:38
|2
|Anna Poulton (Midwest Devo)
|0:02:18
|3
|Kyra Jackson (Vision Jr Elite)
|0:03:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brent Rohrs (Diablos)
|1:40:42
|2
|Jason Gosse (Anybody's Bikeshop)
|0:04:26
|3
|Eric Weidman (Twin 6)
|0:07:25
|4
|Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)
|0:09:39
|5
|Russell Bernard (Chain ReactionCyclery)
|0:09:59
|6
|Jose Rodriguez (Rare Disease Cycling)
|0:12:55
|7
|Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)
|0:32:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sheri Van Epps
|1:24:56
|2
|Wendy Gaddey (Alberto's)
|0:05:10
|3
|Shannon Mortimer
|0:18:08
|4
|Sarah Richter (Hollander)
|0:20:10
|5
|Kristina Navaro (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)
|0:23:30
|6
|Amy Henning
|0:25:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Spiro
|1:35:44
|2
|Mark Norton (KS Energy Services)
|0:02:40
|3
|David Knauf (Trek)
|0:03:28
|4
|Christian Brekke (Chilkoot Velo)
|0:04:18
|5
|Brian Paterson (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket)
|0:04:35
|6
|Brad Skillicorn (Brones)
|0:04:43
|7
|Matthew Paterson (Vision / Wheel& Sprocket)
|0:04:46
|8
|Shane Veldhuizen (Pedal & Paddle)
|0:05:08
|9
|Ryan Durepo
|0:05:27
|10
|Benjamin Neubauer (Winnebago Bicycle)
|0:05:28
|11
|Eric Stanke (Broken Spoke Cycling Team)
|0:06:17
|12
|Martin Tank II (Allk Spoked Up/ Vision)
|0:06:55
|13
|William Ringenoldus (Wadez Bike Shop)
|0:06:56
|14
|Jim Peterson (Michaels Cycles Inc.)
|0:07:10
|15
|Scott Veldhuizen (J+B Cycle)
|0:07:25
|16
|Scott House (Kegels)
|0:07:34
|17
|Dan Szczepanski
|0:07:41
|18
|John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:08:39
|19
|Mark Morgan (Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team)
|0:08:40
|20
|Peter Coenen (Northstar Endurance)
|0:09:38
|21
|Michael Jones (Broken Spoke)
|0:09:40
|22
|Ben Agnew (Englewood Farm)
|0:09:43
|23
|George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Racing)
|0:09:44
|24
|Jeff Sympson (Kegel's)
|0:10:20
|25
|Rick Walls (HBC Racing)
|0:10:43
|26
|Andrew Jennings (Brings Cyclery)
|0:11:06
|27
|Roger Lundsten (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee)
|0:11:45
|28
|Caleb Kitzerow (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:11:50
|29
|Glen Stroik (CZ Velo)
|0:11:55
|30
|Aaron Roecker (Winnebago Bicycle)
|0:12:01
|31
|Steven Schaefer
|0:12:30
|32
|Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike Club/Eriks Bike Sho)
|0:12:43
|33
|Chuck Girkins (Wade'z Bike Shop)
|0:13:41
|34
|Dave Eckel (KS Energy Services/Nosh/TW)
|0:13:45
|35
|Gary Meader (Team 360)
|0:13:46
|36
|Dave Blanke (The Bike Haven)
|0:13:51
|37
|Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:14:02
|38
|Philip Couturier (Belgian Werkx)
|0:14:07
|39
|Matthew Pierce (Corba)
|0:14:22
|40
|Anthony Ferrara (T6 / Rudy Project)
|0:14:28
|41
|Kelly Skinkis (No Quarter/Twin Six)
|0:14:43
|42
|Wally Kunstman (Organic Valley)
|0:15:25
|43
|Jason Mork (Twin Six)
|0:15:40
|44
|Scott Nyland (Magnus)
|0:16:12
|45
|Derrick Reinke (Janesville Velo Club)
|0:16:16
|46
|Michael Garner (Intent/All Spoked Up)
|0:16:45
|47
|Scott Trierweiler (Broken Spoke cycles)
|0:16:53
|48
|Demetrius Banks (Team 360 / LaxVelo)
|0:17:47
|49
|Cory Spaetti (Alberto's Sport)
|0:17:50
|50
|Chris Harold (RacePace/Vision)
|0:18:44
|51
|Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers)
|0:19:08
|52
|Andrew Richter
|0:20:03
|53
|Sebastian Corby (Bonk)
|0:20:23
|54
|Jack Curtis
|0:20:40
|55
|Michael Juchemich
|0:21:03
|56
|Greg Clausen (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:21:17
|57
|Cory Marty (Twin Six)
|0:21:55
|58
|Joe Behrendt (Ben's Cycle/Milwaukee Bicycle)
|0:22:00
|59
|Jonathan Vota (Team Intent)
|0:22:11
|60
|Michael Jeschke (Colectivo Coffee)
|0:24:11
|61
|Mauricio Wessou (SGSSR)
|0:24:22
|62
|Christopher St. Clair (Milwaukee Bicycle Co. Racing)
|0:24:39
|63
|Brett Fitz
|0:25:22
|64
|William Schneider
|0:37:23
|65
|Brian Petted (Team Extreme)
|0:49:29
|66
|Michael Belden
|0:56:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Muraski
|1:07:32
|2
|Justin Lund
|0:02:05
|3
|Zachariah Radey
|4
|Daniel Hebert
|0:02:10
|5
|Buckley Birkholz
|0:03:03
|6
|Adam Altmann
|0:03:14
|7
|Wesley Vann
|0:03:42
|8
|Danny Schierschmidt
|0:04:04
|9
|Greg Halverson
|0:04:54
|10
|Jeff Siedschlag
|0:04:56
|11
|Mike LeBeau
|0:05:01
|12
|Ryan Pokorny
|0:05:04
|13
|Nate Knowles
|0:05:07
|14
|Ken Naef
|0:05:53
|15
|Andrew Ohlsson
|0:06:12
|16
|Curt Emerson
|0:06:26
|17
|Mike Borsche
|0:06:27
|18
|Bill Schultz
|19
|Lloyd Cate
|20
|Mike Purdy
|0:06:43
|21
|Shawn Peters
|0:06:54
|22
|Marcus Steele
|0:07:01
|23
|Tristan Hauser
|0:07:03
|24
|Ethan Halverson
|0:07:04
|25
|Dirk Bjornstad
|0:07:31
|26
|Sean Strosahl
|0:07:32
|27
|Kerry Gonzalez
|0:07:43
|28
|Wade Flisram
|0:08:06
|29
|Bob Benedum
|0:08:07
|30
|Chris Brown
|0:08:15
|31
|Nicholas Hardrath
|0:08:23
|32
|Jon Lester
|0:08:44
|33
|Kyle Kargel
|0:08:53
|34
|Quentin Gniot
|0:09:01
|35
|Ben Leach
|0:09:12
|36
|Ben Weiss
|0:09:16
|37
|Mike Roethel
|0:09:17
|38
|Mike Shimon
|0:09:19
|39
|Brad Flament
|0:09:59
|40
|Paul Baltus
|0:10:04
|41
|Tim Patterson
|42
|Steve Lipski
|0:10:15
|43
|Sean Miller
|0:10:23
|44
|David Rossow
|0:10:24
|45
|Mark Schindel
|0:10:30
|46
|Aaron Messenger
|47
|Steve Pribek
|0:10:34
|48
|Tim Gallagher
|0:10:44
|49
|Rick Nelson
|0:10:50
|50
|Jeremy Rennie
|0:11:00
|51
|Bryan Scheel
|0:11:10
|52
|Matt Rodenkirch
|0:11:18
|53
|Mike Nelson
|0:11:20
|54
|Michael Owens
|0:11:21
|55
|Edward Piontek
|0:11:26
|56
|Jeffrey Hatton
|0:11:28
|57
|Larry Hipps
|0:11:35
|58
|Andrew McDicken
|0:11:39
|59
|Bradley Boettcher
|0:11:44
|60
|Victor Anderson
|0:11:49
|61
|Brad Chovan
|0:11:55
|62
|Peter Froelich
|0:11:57
|63
|Mitch Clark
|0:12:08
|64
|Don Freitag
|0:12:17
|65
|Rich Baumgarten
|66
|David Dewitt
|0:12:23
|67
|Riley Shelton
|0:12:36
|68
|Cole McDicken
|0:12:43
|69
|Jason Labelle
|0:12:44
|70
|Nathan Phelps
|71
|Kevin Williams
|0:12:50
|72
|Zach Dahlseng
|0:12:55
|73
|Steven Scherck
|0:13:00
|74
|Michael Giesen
|0:13:03
|75
|Jody Arlen
|76
|Jason Dahlby
|0:13:10
|77
|Robert Zimmermann
|0:13:26
|78
|Jon Lavelle
|0:13:29
|79
|Greg Spende
|0:13:42
|80
|Bill Styer
|0:13:46
|81
|Jack Davies
|0:13:49
|82
|Joey Jeschke
|0:14:12
|83
|Kohl Adamson
|0:14:15
|84
|Peter Marino
|0:14:16
|85
|Brad Tennis
|0:14:26
|86
|Jason Baer
|0:14:38
|87
|Jeff Pierce
|0:14:44
|88
|Jim Feuerstein
|0:14:45
|89
|Steve Welk
|0:14:50
|90
|Warren Fowler
|0:14:51
|91
|Todd Fletcher
|0:14:55
|92
|Mike Mennenoh
|0:15:01
|93
|Gerald Sorce
|0:15:16
|94
|Tom Wendland
|0:15:24
|95
|Chuck Cunningham
|0:15:27
|96
|Phil Geiger
|0:15:35
|97
|Joe Vanderpuy
|0:15:50
|98
|Jacob Ahles
|0:15:51
|99
|Brian Brockmann
|0:15:56
|100
|Michael Martin
|0:15:57
|101
|Mike Evans
|0:15:58
|102
|Aaron McGinnis
|0:16:04
|103
|John Granger
|0:16:10
|104
|Colin Erskine
|0:16:14
|105
|John Senkerik
|0:16:27
|106
|Jeff Wren
|0:16:29
|107
|Randal Sahs
|0:16:30
|108
|Chris McDonald
|0:16:31
|109
|Dan Kutz
|110
|Jesse Steinhoff
|111
|Timothy Poff
|0:16:39
|112
|Tommy Smith
|0:16:59
|113
|Ryan Fosnaugh
|0:17:01
|114
|Chip Way
|0:17:16
|115
|Adam Young
|0:17:31
|116
|Joe Gultz
|0:17:32
|117
|Jeremy Drake
|0:17:58
|118
|Jerry Leair
|0:18:04
|119
|Jason Henry
|0:18:09
|120
|Brandon Hoeft
|0:18:11
|121
|Larry Reimer
|0:18:12
|122
|Clinton Grabhorn
|0:18:15
|123
|Doug Herrick
|0:18:16
|124
|James Mistark
|0:18:19
|125
|Troy Sable
|0:18:23
|126
|Tim Grace
|0:18:44
|127
|Ron Smith
|0:18:46
|128
|Samuel Adams
|0:18:47
|129
|Mike Desrochers
|0:19:09
|130
|Jim Steig
|0:19:15
|131
|Kyle Suratte
|0:19:25
|132
|Josh Rupnow
|0:19:39
|133
|Dave Diamond
|0:19:44
|134
|Brian Brown
|0:19:55
|135
|Noah Kellermann
|0:19:58
|136
|James Albanito
|0:20:18
|137
|Stuart Shelton
|0:20:39
|138
|Kevin Convey
|0:20:44
|139
|Rich Mennenoh
|0:21:04
|140
|Shannon Chapwesk
|0:21:18
|141
|Elliot McGinnity-Schneider
|0:21:39
|142
|Dennis Malmanger
|0:21:50
|143
|Dominick Martorano
|0:22:25
|144
|Phil Taylor
|0:22:27
|145
|Nate Fetterer
|0:22:41
|146
|Bob Ferrara
|0:22:51
|147
|Jason Dostal
|0:23:15
|148
|Steve Davidson
|0:23:34
|149
|Joren Devries
|0:23:44
|150
|Paul Westberg
|0:23:52
|151
|Camden Jackson
|0:24:37
|152
|Kenneth Pearson
|0:25:07
|153
|Chris Mattmiller
|0:25:14
|154
|John Grosz
|0:25:44
|155
|Matt Knowles
|0:26:01
|156
|Ryan Wenzlick
|0:26:08
|157
|Aaron Frink
|0:26:43
|158
|Chris Kemble
|0:27:55
|159
|Steven Drecoll
|0:27:59
|160
|Frank Sniadajewski
|0:28:55
|161
|Michael Carew
|0:29:33
|162
|Steven Traeger
|0:30:00
|163
|Doug Rodenkirch
|0:30:24
|164
|Bruce Hauser
|0:30:28
|165
|David Jaeckel
|0:30:40
|166
|Nathin Davisson
|0:30:55
|167
|Robert Langlois
|0:31:02
|168
|Dain Trittau
|0:31:04
|169
|Brian Olesen
|0:32:33
|170
|Kevin Schmitt
|0:32:58
|171
|Frank Lobello
|0:33:23
|172
|Scott Barclay
|0:33:58
|173
|Shaun Putz
|0:36:26
|174
|Craig Radmann
|0:37:23
|175
|Dale Juedes
|0:37:49
|176
|Brett Werner
|0:38:28
|177
|Kyle Lewis
|0:38:49
|178
|Emmit Kuphal
|0:39:07
|179
|Erick Braaksma
|0:39:11
|180
|Matthew Forst
|0:39:29
|181
|Paul Traeger
|0:41:06
|182
|Steven Kuphal
|0:41:25
|183
|Mike Bons
|0:42:55
|184
|Hayden Poff
|0:45:22
|185
|Troy Olm
|0:46:32
|186
|Gary Smits
|0:51:19
|187
|Tim Liepert
|1:14:44
|188
|Jacob Glatt
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kim Heintz
|1:18:59
|2
|Kelly Skillicorn
|0:02:20
|3
|Hanna Mork
|0:03:42
|4
|McKenna Dwyer
|0:04:41
|5
|Jessica House
|0:07:29
|6
|Paula Curtis
|0:09:17
|7
|Niki Soderberg
|0:09:23
|8
|Molly Duhm
|0:09:40
|9
|Sue McDonald
|0:09:53
|10
|Kaelin Jackson
|0:13:17
|11
|Kimberly Biedermann
|0:13:29
|12
|Ross Rushin
|0:13:52
|13
|Lynne Senkerik
|0:14:49
|14
|Cathy Diamon
|0:17:16
|15
|Toni House
|0:17:27
|16
|Jennifer Whitedog
|0:17:40
|17
|Kris Tiles
|18
|Angela Theriault
|0:18:55
|19
|Helmy Tennis
|0:21:47
|20
|Susie McGinnity
|0:24:50
|21
|Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe
|0:25:37
|22
|Jacqueline Borja
|0:28:10
|23
|Jennifer Uttendorfer
|0:33:01
|24
|Mindee Lavelle
|0:42:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Komoroske
|0:45:52
|2
|Hunter Schmitt
|0:01:44
|3
|Jackson Jennings
|0:02:08
|4
|Al Page
|0:02:21
|5
|Adam Mesman
|0:02:30
|6
|Daniel Gretzinger
|0:02:44
|7
|Alex Halfman
|0:03:07
|8
|Tad Bruckner
|0:03:09
|9
|Jeff Jackson
|0:03:22
|10
|Zac Lucarz
|0:03:23
|11
|Matthew Rieckhoff
|0:03:29
|12
|Lunden Friberg
|0:03:54
|13
|Carson Pethan
|0:03:58
|14
|Derek Murphy
|0:04:11
|15
|Jacob Williams
|0:04:30
|16
|Bryon Anderson
|0:04:37
|17
|David Mencel
|0:04:43
|18
|Nate Reik
|0:04:44
|19
|David Peck
|0:05:14
|20
|Steve Goddard
|0:05:30
|21
|Marc Couturier
|0:05:31
|22
|Jim Pekowsky
|0:05:34
|23
|Matthew Grogan
|0:05:35
|24
|Paul Steckart
|0:05:36
|25
|Jeff Harvey
|0:06:00
|26
|Christopher Murphy
|0:06:02
|27
|Ben Iesalnieks
|0:06:05
|28
|Eric Holmstrom
|0:06:06
|29
|Colton Campbell
|0:06:18
|30
|Eric Huff
|0:06:20
|31
|Marco Rhein
|0:06:38
|32
|Aidan Lemorande
|0:07:00
|33
|Jeff Pitts
|0:07:13
|34
|Nickolas Duhm
|35
|Dan Allensworth
|0:07:27
|36
|Joseph Thompson
|0:07:31
|37
|David Schroeder
|0:07:33
|38
|Liam Cate
|0:07:35
|39
|Reo Owens
|0:07:49
|40
|Chris Osborne
|0:07:52
|41
|Daniel Duhm
|0:07:53
|42
|Barry Campbell
|0:08:01
|43
|Brian Ethridge
|0:08:13
|44
|Dylan Waldner
|0:08:17
|45
|Zack Kargel
|0:08:19
|46
|Austin Haas
|0:08:28
|47
|Jim Gust
|0:08:38
|48
|Steve Mattis
|0:08:49
|49
|Daniel Judkins
|0:09:10
|50
|Tim Lawrence
|0:09:15
|51
|Skyler Schmitt
|0:09:20
|52
|Lance Storey
|0:09:21
|53
|Ernesto Isip Jr
|54
|Sam Walters
|0:09:22
|55
|Maxwell King
|0:09:33
|56
|Kurt Greenslit
|0:09:44
|57
|Jacob Marynik
|0:09:46
|58
|Jon Veldboom
|59
|Scott Derenne
|0:09:58
|60
|Tim Lencki
|0:10:18
|61
|Jason Lehman
|0:10:23
|62
|Mike Rimrodt
|0:10:46
|63
|Robb Brabant
|0:10:56
|64
|Brian Bub
|0:11:07
|65
|Matt Powell
|0:11:14
|66
|Doug Emerson
|0:11:19
|67
|Andrew Ostrowski
|0:11:40
|68
|Bruce Parker
|0:11:51
|69
|Mark Dundon
|0:11:56
|70
|Paul Langenberg
|0:12:01
|71
|Porter Thorpe
|72
|Ricky Almaguer
|0:12:17
|73
|Matthew Zillman
|0:12:23
|74
|Brett Stoffregan
|0:12:25
|75
|Frederick Lohman
|0:12:30
|76
|Ben Gasper
|0:12:31
|77
|Brian Trybula
|0:12:40
|78
|Bradley Schauer
|0:12:58
|79
|Erik Hofmeister
|0:13:22
|80
|Jack Spende
|0:13:28
|81
|Brandon Falish
|0:13:30
|82
|Brody Flament
|0:13:43
|83
|Griffin May
|0:13:45
|84
|Sam Williams
|0:13:52
|85
|Travis Schirpke
|0:14:06
|86
|Benjamin Brux
|0:14:24
|87
|Gavin Lafave
|0:14:45
|88
|Seth Palomaki
|0:15:14
|89
|Sterling Schmidt
|0:15:22
|90
|Reed May
|0:15:26
|91
|Scott Young
|0:15:27
|92
|John Heyerholm
|0:15:40
|93
|Ray Iesalnieks
|0:15:41
|94
|Ethan Janssen
|0:15:44
|95
|Mike Brown
|0:15:51
|96
|Dean Scharie
|97
|Ryan Martin
|0:15:56
|98
|Joe Halfman
|0:15:58
|99
|Nick Niemann
|0:16:13
|100
|Tim Snyder
|101
|Beau Perry
|0:16:15
|102
|Don Howell
|0:16:50
|103
|Alec Riddle
|0:17:03
|104
|Jerry Jumonville
|0:17:42
|105
|Scott Tank
|0:17:53
|106
|Chad McCartney
|0:18:04
|107
|Pete Speers
|0:18:45
|108
|Terry Bennett
|0:18:52
|109
|Jonathan Holbrook
|0:19:18
|110
|Josh Friberg
|0:19:19
|111
|Luke Holmstrom
|0:19:29
|112
|Dennis Klinkert
|0:20:17
|113
|Nathan Leinweber
|0:20:43
|114
|James Price
|0:20:51
|115
|Carver Hass
|0:21:16
|116
|Tate Robinson
|0:21:23
|117
|Steve Slocum
|0:22:29
|118
|Brennan Cate
|0:24:04
|119
|Jason Schneider
|0:24:42
|120
|Mike Miller
|0:24:44
|121
|James Yerk
|0:26:31
|122
|Don Bogdanske
|0:26:36
|123
|Brad Brandt
|0:26:54
|124
|Chris Chambers
|0:27:06
|125
|Otley Freymiller
|0:27:31
|126
|Zach Holbrook
|0:27:37
|127
|Troy Gengler
|0:27:59
|128
|Mike Middendorf
|0:28:00
|129
|Michael Knudson
|0:28:43
|130
|Michael Holbrook
|0:29:02
|131
|Andrew Flieger
|0:29:45
|132
|Dennis Christensen
|0:30:01
|133
|Christopher Hmielewski
|0:30:04
|134
|Aaron Grant
|0:30:05
|135
|Rod Janssen
|0:30:21
|136
|Peter Frank
|0:30:53
|137
|Bill Campbell
|0:31:54
|138
|Noah Schwartz
|0:35:58
|139
|Nathan Otto
|0:36:01
|140
|Michael Borchardt
|0:49:25
|141
|Dwain Holden
|1:05:48
|142
|Tyler Holden
|1:13:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy McDicken
|0:52:49
|2
|Katrina Hurst
|0:02:33
|3
|Leah Fletcher
|0:03:45
|4
|Emma Osborne
|0:03:46
|5
|Lauren Duhm
|0:05:45
|6
|Lorissa Thorpe
|0:06:01
|7
|Rachelle Schroeder
|0:06:34
|8
|Madelyn Anderson
|0:08:16
|9
|Antonia Gengler
|0:08:28
|10
|Andrea Zimmermann
|0:08:40
|11
|Nicole Pedric
|0:10:20
|12
|Erin Bennett
|0:11:10
|13
|Heather Rainer
|0:11:41
|14
|Kristi Agnew
|0:11:55
|15
|Crystal Strosahl
|0:11:57
|16
|Julie Schmitt
|0:13:03
|17
|Asa Guerra
|0:13:30
|18
|Heather Bunyard
|0:13:49
|19
|Marcy Wentworth
|0:14:14
|20
|Heidi Martin
|0:14:22
|21
|Desiree Schmidt
|0:16:05
|22
|Deborah Snyder
|0:17:32
|23
|Deb Neuville
|0:17:45
|24
|Alison Roltgen
|0:18:35
|25
|Mary Bossell
|0:20:18
|26
|Sally Lester
|0:20:22
|27
|Brooklyn Waldner
|0:20:51
|28
|Amy Dykema
|0:25:44
|29
|April Knudson
|0:30:14
|30
|Susan Borchardt
|0:34:18
|31
|Annie Clausen
|0:34:28
|32
|Amy Osborne
|0:43:11
|33
|Amber Bonogofsky
|0:43:15
|34
|Christine Kysely
|1:06:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Bailey
|0:20:20
|2
|Ben Komoroske
|0:01:02
|3
|William Frank
|0:01:06
|4
|Byrne Dobrient
|0:01:50
|5
|Elijah Johnson
|0:02:09
|6
|Kaleb Moore
|0:02:10
|7
|Rider Rainer
|0:02:41
|8
|Nathaniel Osborne
|0:03:18
|9
|Nieyah Mallory
|0:03:22
|10
|Alex Kinnamon
|0:03:28
|11
|Jonah Whitedog
|0:03:29
|12
|Jacob Mork
|0:03:55
|13
|Cameron Bub
|0:04:06
|14
|Daniel Brown
|0:04:10
|15
|Julia Whitedog
|0:04:22
|16
|Bergen Anderson
|0:04:31
|17
|Anders Davidson
|0:04:57
|18
|Colin Knowles
|0:04:58
|19
|Carson Lisowe
|0:05:15
|20
|Will Knowles
|21
|Lucas Fletcher
|0:05:16
|22
|Hunter Gengler
|0:05:18
|23
|Kendra Schmitt
|0:05:56
|24
|Stephen Liepert
|0:06:29
|25
|Justin Munzur
|0:06:31
|26
|Aiden Schauer
|0:06:33
|27
|Reece Rimrodt
|0:06:34
|28
|Magnus Davidson
|0:06:39
|29
|Nathan Bailey
|0:06:43
|30
|Kaden Hansen
|0:06:59
|31
|Owen Roltgen
|0:07:06
|32
|Erin Davis
|0:07:15
|33
|Isaac Schoen
|34
|Megan Lester
|0:07:22
|35
|Brian Hatton
|0:07:28
|36
|Cal McDonald
|0:07:35
|37
|Chris Karlovich
|38
|Matthew Olesen
|39
|Isaac Johnson
|0:07:42
|40
|Willow Kapitz
|0:07:55
|41
|Sawyer Zydzik
|0:08:09
|42
|Miette Gosse
|0:08:33
|43
|Braydon Grant
|0:08:35
|44
|Caden Budd
|0:08:54
|45
|Brianna Fletcher
|0:09:53
|46
|Kirsten Waldner
|0:10:13
|47
|Matthew Jeschke
|0:10:16
|48
|Morgan Ostrowski
|0:10:19
|49
|Rylan Schauer
|0:10:24
|50
|Bailey Bunyard
|0:10:33
|51
|Nolan Purdy
|0:10:45
|52
|Aryana Knudson
|0:11:00
|53
|Thaddeus Sahs
|0:11:09
|54
|Joah Robinson
|0:11:38
|55
|Connor Linnabary
|0:12:09
|56
|Charis Guerra
|0:12:14
|57
|Aiden Linnabary
|0:12:15
|58
|Spirit Hess
|0:12:24
|59
|Cole Rollins
|0:12:43
|60
|Macy Lester
|0:13:10
|61
|Jack Lackman
|0:13:12
|62
|Anastasia Brown
|0:13:48
|63
|Ben Hopp
|0:14:11
|64
|Elana Agnew
|0:14:17
|65
|Thatcher Werner
|0:14:30
|66
|Tommy Agnew
|0:15:11
|67
|Sarah Hopp
|0:16:10
|68
|Kevin Hatton
|0:16:58
|69
|Olivia Yates
|0:17:26
|70
|Gavin Knudson
|0:17:28
|71
|Samuel Dipiazza
|0:18:13
|72
|Ash Kapitz
|0:18:47
|73
|Carson Purdy
|0:18:52
|74
|Arielle Christensen
|0:19:27
|75
|Josalin Kumm
|0:19:55
|76
|Daniel Blanke
|0:20:34
|77
|Aleksandar Trajcev
|78
|Skyler Werner
|79
|Ryan Koepp
|0:24:12
|80
|James Pavelski
|0:24:48
|81
|Raina Hess
|0:29:19
|82
|Ryker Zarda
|0:32:30
|83
|Anni Skillicorn
|1:14:21
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy