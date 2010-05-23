Borrajo heads Colavita one-two finish
Van Gilder victorious in women's event
|1
|Alejandro Borrajo (Colavita Sutter Home p/b Cooking Light)
|2
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Colavita Sutter Home p/b Cooking Light)
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis)
|4
|Ignacio (Iggy) Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
|5
|Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|6
|Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|7
|Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|8
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joes)
|9
|Jamie Kimberley (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV Amateur Racing)
|10
|Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents p/b Don Beyer Volvo)
|11
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|12
|James Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|13
|Robert (Bobby) Lea (OUCH/Bahati Foundation)
|14
|Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|15
|Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|16
|Robert Sweeting (Team Globalbike)
|17
|Luke Keough (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle)
|18
|Jermaine Burrowes (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching - Zephyr Graffiti)
|19
|Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|20
|Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
|21
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|22
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joes)
|23
|Joshua Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|24
|Roman Kilun (Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis)
|25
|Michael Chauner (Pelotonia Cycling)
|26
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|27
|Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|28
|Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|29
|Jared Bunde (GS Mengoni USA)
|30
|Aidan Charles (CCNS 'Aei Charlescoaching.com)
|31
|Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV Amateur Racing)
|32
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|33
|Matthew Spohn (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|34
|Ryan DeWald (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|35
|Adam Farabaugh (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|36
|David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joes)
|37
|Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
|38
|David Bozak (Clean Currents p/b Don Beyer Volvo)
|39
|Frank Travieso (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|40
|Dave Fuentes (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|41
|Sean Barrie (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|42
|Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV Amateur Racing)
|43
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joes)
|44
|Wilson Vasquez (GS Mengoni USA)
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|2
|Kacey Manderfield (Vanderkitten Racing)
|3
|Jennifer Purcell (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|4
|Sinead Miller (Peanut Butter & Co./Twenty12)
|5
|Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|6
|Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
|7
|Kimberly Geist (Team Alliance Environmental)
|8
|Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)
|9
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|10
|Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)
|11
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
|12
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
|13
|Emma Petersen (7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
|14
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|15
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|16
|Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)
|17
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|18
|Erica Allar (BMW-Bianchi)
|19
|Allison Lampi (7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
|20
|Cassandra King (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-State Velo)
|21
|Jenette Williams (Team CARD)
|22
|Kathleen Billington (BMW Bianchi)
|23
|James MacLean
|24
|Mary Costelloe (Verducci)
|25
|Amanda Watson (Fruit 66/Artemis)
|26
|Erin Silliman (Fruit 66/Artemis)
|27
|Leslie Jennings
|28
|Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|29
|Heidi Goldberg (Team Kenda)
|30
|Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)
|31
|Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
