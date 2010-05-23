Trending

Borrajo heads Colavita one-two finish

Van Gilder victorious in women's event

Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home presented by Colavita) takes the win and both he and teammate Luis Amaran show all of us what teamwork is all about.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Riders negotiate a tricky 3rd corner fully aware of the construction near the course.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
An early, but failed breakaway attempt.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
With bike technology changing so rapidly, this rider's Ti (Titanium) tattoo appears a bit dated.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
A new addition to the 2010 course wasn

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
The women

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing) takes her third Wilmington Grand Prix.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
The break prepares for the final sprint.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Without the benefit of a free-lap, Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita) tries to rejoin the break.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
With the break gone, the rest of the field rested before making a few final efforts.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita), who flatted right after the pit closed, watches as the break that she was in disappears.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) tries to chase down the break.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Colavita knew that with Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing) in the break, it was time to react.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
After a few fast laps, the field took a moment to recompose.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
James Carney leads the field up short but important hill.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
The newly added hill took an early toll on many.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Alejandro Borrajo and teammate Luis Romero-Amaran (Team Jamis\Sutter Home) cross the line hand-in-hand.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Bobby Lea (OUCH\Bahati Foundation) looks to see if his effort had any effect on the field.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Alejandro Borrajo and teammate Luis Romero-Amaran (Team Jamis\Sutter Home) rode the final laps, unthreatened.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
With all of the podium spots up the road, the rest prepare for the field sprint.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Nikolai Masluk (Team Metra) rode very strong in the closing laps.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
With two Team Jamis\Sutter Home riders up the road, Jonny Clarke (United Healthcare) and Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong) go off in search of the final podium place.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
The rain-slicked downhill took its toll on machinery, too.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Alejandro Borrajo (Team Jamis\Sutter Home) hits the deck while leading the race with teammate Luis Romero-Amaran.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
A brief period of rain turned the short downhill into a greased slide.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Alejandro Borrajo (Team Jamis\Sutter Home) has a go at breaking things up.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
The filed stayed together for most of the race.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Luis Romero-Amaran

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing) bridges up to the break.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
As the race progressed, serious attempts to get away began to take place.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Another rider slides on the rain-slicked road, while others unclip to prevent from doing the same.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
The men

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Tina Pic appears to be enjoying her new role as directeur sportif.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Colavita riders set out to control the race from the gun.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Colavita rode an aggressive race but failed to make the podium.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Sinead Miller (Peanut Putter & Company) leads the field up a short rise.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Nicole Vincent-Jordan (Performance Bicycles) punctured and required a new wheel from Sram Support.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Colavita drives the pace.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Gavriel Epstein (CRC/Foundation) gives Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home presented by Colavita) a run for his dinero.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home presented by Colavita) follows Ivan Dominguez (Jamis-Sutter Home presented by Colavita) through a tricky turn.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) ended the day with a fifth place finish.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Jermaine Burrowes (CRCA/ Dave Jordan Coaching- Zephyr Graffiti) takes a lap after changing his rear wheel after a flat.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) checks to see if he has any company before he takes a flyer.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Luis Amaran and Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home presented by Colavita) start the last lap on a very wet road.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Looking great on the podium, Kacey Manderfield (Vanderkitten Racing) takes the #2 slot, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) wins three in a row, and Jennifer Purcell (Team Roosters p/B Edge Composite) finishes in third place.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Proving that good things come in threes- Laura Van Gilder (Team Mellow Mushroom Racing) wins the Wilmington Grand Prix for the third straight year. Congrats Laura!

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Laura Van Gilder shifts into high gear.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
The field stayed together for the first few laps under the watchful eye of Team Colavita.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Five riders thought this break looked promising- but they were quickly reeled back in.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Team Colavita's Cath Cheatley and Shontell Gauthier "sandwich" Laura Van Gilder from Mellow Mushroom.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Jennifer Purcell (Team Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) takes her turn with the Van Gilder sandwich - with Colavita bringing up the rear.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Laura Van Gilder makes her move and swoops the amazed Purcell.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Cath Cheatley certainly can't be faulted as her form today was excellent.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Samantha Schneider writes the book on "eating on the fly" rounding a corner as she carbo-loads!

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Kacey Manderfield (Vanderkitten Racing) corners like a Formula One driver- all that track racing is paying off.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Men's podium (l-r): Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home presented by Colavita), Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home presented by Colavita) and Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis).

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Elite men
1Alejandro Borrajo (Colavita Sutter Home p/b Cooking Light)
2Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Colavita Sutter Home p/b Cooking Light)
3Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis)
4Ignacio (Iggy) Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
5Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
6Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)
7Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
8Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joes)
9Jamie Kimberley (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV Amateur Racing)
10Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents p/b Don Beyer Volvo)
11Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
12James Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
13Robert (Bobby) Lea (OUCH/Bahati Foundation)
14Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
15Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
16Robert Sweeting (Team Globalbike)
17Luke Keough (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle)
18Jermaine Burrowes (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching - Zephyr Graffiti)
19Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling)
20Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
21Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
22Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joes)
23Joshua Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
24Roman Kilun (Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis)
25Michael Chauner (Pelotonia Cycling)
26Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
27Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
28Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
29Jared Bunde (GS Mengoni USA)
30Aidan Charles (CCNS 'Aei Charlescoaching.com)
31Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV Amateur Racing)
32Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
33Matthew Spohn (Richmond Pro Cycling)
34Ryan DeWald (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
35Adam Farabaugh (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
36David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joes)
37Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
38David Bozak (Clean Currents p/b Don Beyer Volvo)
39Frank Travieso (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
40Dave Fuentes (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
41Sean Barrie (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
42Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV Amateur Racing)
43Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joes)
44Wilson Vasquez (GS Mengoni USA)

Elite women
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
2Kacey Manderfield (Vanderkitten Racing)
3Jennifer Purcell (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
4Sinead Miller (Peanut Butter & Co./Twenty12)
5Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
6Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
7Kimberly Geist (Team Alliance Environmental)
8Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)
9Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
10Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)
11Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
12Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
13Emma Petersen (7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
14Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
15Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
16Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)
17Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
18Erica Allar (BMW-Bianchi)
19Allison Lampi (7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
20Cassandra King (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-State Velo)
21Jenette Williams (Team CARD)
22Kathleen Billington (BMW Bianchi)
23James MacLean
24Mary Costelloe (Verducci)
25Amanda Watson (Fruit 66/Artemis)
26Erin Silliman (Fruit 66/Artemis)
27Leslie Jennings
28Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing)
29Heidi Goldberg (Team Kenda)
30Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)
31Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)

