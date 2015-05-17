Trending

White, Pic claim Wilmington GP victories

UnitedHealthcare dominate in men's race

Men’s podium:

The peloton

Chase Goldstein (CRCA/the Weather Channel/ Giant Cycling Team initiates an early move.

Van Dessel’s Gui Nelessen is off the saddle on Eighth Street Hill.

Hilton Clarke (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team) starts to make the moves for his team.

Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/ Foundation) tried to bridge up to the break.

Stephen Hyde ( Astellas Cycling Team) had a very strong day.

Juan Pimentel (UCI CT: Champion System-Stan’s Notubes) was riding with the big boys today.

Bill Elliston (Ec Devo Cycling) concentrates on staing with the group.

As usual, Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) was very active.

Dan Halloway (Altoveloseasucker) is a marked man wherever he goes.

Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway) patrols the field for his teammate up ahead.

Alex Darville (Airgas Safeway) makes one last move from the break.

Unitedhealthcare Pro Cyclng Team’s Bradley White takes the win!

Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team) maneuvers through the very technical course.

The Men’s field take off.

The Schneider sisters, Samantha and Skylar worked together for a good showing for Iscorp p/b Smart Choice MRI.

The second to last lap had the Colavita/bianchi/Fine Cooking team making a big push.

Tina Pic (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth) takes the win!

US Crit National Champion, Dan Halloway (Altoveloseasucker) observes the Nation Anthem at for the race start.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)1:16:17
2Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:01:00
3Stephen Hyde (Astellas Cycling Team)
4Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U23)
5Michael Stoop (Van Dessel Factory Team)
6Alex Darville (Airgas Safeway)
7Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
8Nolan Tankersley (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
9Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
10Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
11Chase Goldstein (CRCA/The Weather Channel Giant Cycling Team)
12Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies)
13Gavriel Epstein (UCI CT: Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
14Colton Valentine (Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JL Velo)
15chad hartley (AltoveloSeaSucker)
16Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
17Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
18Gui Nelessen (Van Dessel)
19Bill Elliston (EC Devo Cycling)
20Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
21Elvys Reyes Acevedo (Somerville Bicycle Shop)
22Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
23Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
24Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
25Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
26Diego Garavito (EDA Contractors)
27Cristian Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
28Alex Kellum (J. Brown pb Ms. Roses)
29Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway)
30Greg Wittwer (Integrated Sports Medicine p/b Brown's Subaru)
31Glenn Ferreira (Metra/Cycles 54)
32Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
33John Harris (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
34Evan Lang (Van Dessel Factory Team)
35Graham Garber (Team ERRACE)
36Nick Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JL Velo)
37Will Cooper (Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JL Velo)
38Christopher Jones (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
39Alan Royek (EC Devo Cycling)
40Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
41Sean Barrie (BATTLEY H-D/SPOKES ETC p/b DISTRICT TACO)
42Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
43Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
44Justin Mauch (Airgas Safeway)
45Karl Nelson (QCW Cycling)
46Thomas Barnett (EC Devo Cycling)
47Juan Pimentel (UCI CT: Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
48zac felpel (Battley Ducati- Spokes Etc. p/b Distract Taco)
49Wes Kline (Airgas Safeway)
50Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
51A.J. Moran (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
52Curtis Winsor (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
53Sait Arana (BATTLEY H-D/SPOKES ETC p/b DISTRICT TACO)
54ryan joyce (TBS Racing / Buffalo Bicycling Club)
55Ryan Rapolas (Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JL Velo)
56David Dawson (Team Skyline)
57Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Somerville Bicycle Shop)
58Michael Black (QCW Cycling)
59Paul Lynch (CCAP Pro-AM Team)
60Ian Whaley (EC Devo Cycling)
61Bill Ash (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles- JL Velo)
62Chris Tveter (EC Devo Cycling)
DNFParker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Pic (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)1:04:34
2Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
3Joelle Numainvile (Bigla pro cycling team)
4Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
5Erica Allar (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
6Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
7Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
8Lenore Pipes (Van Dessel Factory Team)
9Yussely Mendivil Soto (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
10Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
11Janelle Cole (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
12Vanessa Drigo (ARGON 18 RACING p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)
13Jeannie Kuhajek (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
14Marie-Soleil Blais (Villeneuve-la-Garenne)
15Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
16Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
17Kacey Lloyd (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
18BrittLee Bowman (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling)
19Emily Spence (Healthy and Happy Racing)
20Morgan Brown (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
21kristen lasasso (mellow Mushroom)
22Anna Zivarts (H+H Racing)
23Lauren Dagostino (H+H Racing)
24Arley Kemmerer (Colavita Mid-Atlantic)
25Monica Volk (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
26Mary Zider (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
27Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
28Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
29Colleen Hayduk (Argon 18 Racing p/b Fast Freddie Apparel & November Wheels)
30Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
31Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
32Sara Yancovitz (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling)
33Clio Dinan (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
34Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
35Elspeth Huyett (Team ESPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
36Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
37Kristie Nichols James (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt bicycles-JLVElo)
38Marianna Williams (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt bicycles-JLVelo)
39Lauren LeClaire (pedalpowertraining.com)
40Sue McQuiston (ABRT)
41Dori Buckethal (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team)

