White, Pic claim Wilmington GP victories
UnitedHealthcare dominate in men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|1:16:17
|2
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:00
|3
|Stephen Hyde (Astellas Cycling Team)
|4
|Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U23)
|5
|Michael Stoop (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|6
|Alex Darville (Airgas Safeway)
|7
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|Nolan Tankersley (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|9
|Adam Myerson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|10
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|11
|Chase Goldstein (CRCA/The Weather Channel Giant Cycling Team)
|12
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|13
|Gavriel Epstein (UCI CT: Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|14
|Colton Valentine (Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JL Velo)
|15
|chad hartley (AltoveloSeaSucker)
|16
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|17
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|18
|Gui Nelessen (Van Dessel)
|19
|Bill Elliston (EC Devo Cycling)
|20
|Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|21
|Elvys Reyes Acevedo (Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|22
|Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
|23
|Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|24
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|25
|Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|26
|Diego Garavito (EDA Contractors)
|27
|Cristian Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
|28
|Alex Kellum (J. Brown pb Ms. Roses)
|29
|Griffin Easter (Airgas Safeway)
|30
|Greg Wittwer (Integrated Sports Medicine p/b Brown's Subaru)
|31
|Glenn Ferreira (Metra/Cycles 54)
|32
|Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|33
|John Harris (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
|34
|Evan Lang (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|35
|Graham Garber (Team ERRACE)
|36
|Nick Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JL Velo)
|37
|Will Cooper (Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JL Velo)
|38
|Christopher Jones (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|39
|Alan Royek (EC Devo Cycling)
|40
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|41
|Sean Barrie (BATTLEY H-D/SPOKES ETC p/b DISTRICT TACO)
|42
|Greg Capelle (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|43
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|44
|Justin Mauch (Airgas Safeway)
|45
|Karl Nelson (QCW Cycling)
|46
|Thomas Barnett (EC Devo Cycling)
|47
|Juan Pimentel (UCI CT: Champion System-Stan's NoTubes)
|48
|zac felpel (Battley Ducati- Spokes Etc. p/b Distract Taco)
|49
|Wes Kline (Airgas Safeway)
|50
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|51
|A.J. Moran (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|52
|Curtis Winsor (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|53
|Sait Arana (BATTLEY H-D/SPOKES ETC p/b DISTRICT TACO)
|54
|ryan joyce (TBS Racing / Buffalo Bicycling Club)
|55
|Ryan Rapolas (Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JL Velo)
|56
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|57
|Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|58
|Michael Black (QCW Cycling)
|59
|Paul Lynch (CCAP Pro-AM Team)
|60
|Ian Whaley (EC Devo Cycling)
|61
|Bill Ash (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles- JL Velo)
|62
|Chris Tveter (EC Devo Cycling)
|DNF
|Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|1:04:34
|2
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|3
|Joelle Numainvile (Bigla pro cycling team)
|4
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|5
|Erica Allar (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|7
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|8
|Lenore Pipes (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|9
|Yussely Mendivil Soto (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|10
|Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
|11
|Janelle Cole (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|12
|Vanessa Drigo (ARGON 18 RACING p/b November & Fast Freddie Apparel)
|13
|Jeannie Kuhajek (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|14
|Marie-Soleil Blais (Villeneuve-la-Garenne)
|15
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth)
|16
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|17
|Kacey Lloyd (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|18
|BrittLee Bowman (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling)
|19
|Emily Spence (Healthy and Happy Racing)
|20
|Morgan Brown (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|21
|kristen lasasso (mellow Mushroom)
|22
|Anna Zivarts (H+H Racing)
|23
|Lauren Dagostino (H+H Racing)
|24
|Arley Kemmerer (Colavita Mid-Atlantic)
|25
|Monica Volk (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|26
|Mary Zider (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking)
|27
|Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy Tooth)
|28
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|29
|Colleen Hayduk (Argon 18 Racing p/b Fast Freddie Apparel & November Wheels)
|30
|Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|31
|Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|32
|Sara Yancovitz (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling)
|33
|Clio Dinan (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|34
|Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|35
|Elspeth Huyett (Team ESPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|36
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|37
|Kristie Nichols James (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt bicycles-JLVElo)
|38
|Marianna Williams (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt bicycles-JLVelo)
|39
|Lauren LeClaire (pedalpowertraining.com)
|40
|Sue McQuiston (ABRT)
|41
|Dori Buckethal (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team)
