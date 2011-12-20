Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica past winners
Champions from 1965 to 2010
|2010
|Juan Carlos Rojas Villegas (CRc) Junta de Protección Social - Giant
|2009
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|2008
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) BCR - Pizza Hut
|2007
|Henry Raabe (CRc) BCR - Pizza Hut
|2006
|Henry Raabe (CRc)
|2005
|Juan Carlos Rojas (CRc)
|2004
|Israel A.Ochoa Plazas (Col) Videovision
|2003
|José Adrián Bonilla (CRc) Pizza Hut Bancrédito A
|2002
|Julio Rangel (Col) 2X1 Pizza - Tienda El Globo Jaisa A
|2001
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Café de Costa Rica-Pizza Hut A
|2000
|Federico Ramírez (CRc) Café de Costa Rica A
|1999
|Miguel Arroyo (Mex)
|1998
|Hernán Darío Muñoz (Col)
|1997
|Gregorio Ladino (Col)
|1996
|Luis Morera (CRc)
|1995
|Raúl Gómez (Col)
|1994
|Andrés Brenes (CRc)
|1993
|Adrián Víquez (CRc)
|1992
|Luis Espinoza (Col)
|1991
|Edgar Sánchez (Col)
|1990
|Alfredo Zamora (CRc)
|1989
|Raúl Montero (CRc)
|1988
|Efraín Rico (Col)
|1987
|Carlos Bermúdez (CRc)
|1986
|Juan de Dios Castillo (CRc)
|1985
|Néstor Barrera (Col)
|1984
|Oliverio Cárdenas (Col)
|1983
|Antonio Agudelo (Col)
|1982
|Samuel Cabrera (Col)
|1981
|Alexis Villalobos (CRc)
|1980
|Dale Stetina (USA)
|1979
|German Loaiza (Col)
|1978
|Fernando Fontes (Ven)
|1977
|Carlos Alvarado (CRc)
|1976
|Norberto Cáceres (Col)
|1975
|Efraín Pulido (Col)
|1974
|Rodolfo Vitela (Mex)
|1973
|Wilfredo Insuasti (Col)
|1972
|Samuel de Jesús Herrera (Gua)
|1971
|José Manuel Soto (CRc)
|1970
|Arturo García Infante (Mex)
|1969
|Evaristo Fino Fino (Col)
|1968
|Saturnino Rustrián (Gua)
|1967
|José Manuel Soto (CRc)
|1966
|Saturnino Rustrián (Gua)
|1965
|José Luis Sánchez (CRc)
