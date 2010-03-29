Vuelta al Pais Vasco past winners
1924-2009
2009 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
2008 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
2007 Juan José Cobo (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
2006 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Saunier Duval-Prodir
2005 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas-Bianchi
2004 Denis Menchov (Rus) Illes Balears-Banesto
2003 Iban Mayo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2002 Aitor Osa (Spa) iBanesto.com
2001 Raimondas Rumsas (Ltu) Fassa Bortolo
2000 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Deutsche Telekom
1999 Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1998 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) ONCE
1997 Alex Zülle (Swi)
1996 Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
1995 Alex Zülle (Swi)
1994 Tony Rominger (Swi)
1993 Tony Rominger (Swi)
1992 Tony Rominger (Swi)
1991 Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
1990 Julian Gorospe (Spa)
1989 Stephen Roche (Irel)
1988 Erik Breukink (Ned)
1987 Sean Kelly (Ire)
1986 Sean Kelly (Ire)
1985 Pello Ruiz-Cabestany (Spa)
1984 Sean Kelly (Ire)
1983 Julian Gorospe (Spa)
1982 José-Luis Laguia (Spa)
1981 Silvano Contini (Ita)
1980 Alberto Fernandez (Spa)
1979 Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
1978 Juan-A. Gonzalez-Linares (Spa)
1977 Juan-A. Gonzalez-Linares (Spa)
1976 Giambattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1975 Juan-A. Gonzalez-Linares (Spa)
1974 Miguel-Maria Lasa (Spa)
1973 Luis Ocana (Spa)
1972 Juan-A. Gonzalez-Linares (Spa)
1971 Luis Ocana (Spa)
1970 Luis-P. Santamarina (Spa)
1969 Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1968 José-Maria Errandonea (Spa)
1967 Carlos Echeverria (Spa)
1966 Eusebio Velez (Spa)
1965 Sebastian Elorza (Spa)
1964 Carlos Echeverria (Spa)
1963 Juan-J. Sargaduy (Spa)
1962 Rolf Wolfshohl (Ger)
1961 Antonio Karmany (Spa)
1960 Benigno Aspuru (Spa)
1959 Antonio Bertran (Spa)
1958 Jesus Lorono-Arteaga (Spa)
1957 Antonio Barrutia (Spa)
1956 Jesus Lorono-Arteaga (Spa)
1955 José Escolano (Spa)
1954 José Serra (Spa)
1953 Vicente Iturat (Spa)
1952 Louis Caput (Fra)
1945 Miguel Gual (Spa)
1944 José Gandara (Spa)
1943 Martin Mancisidor (Spa)
1942 Federico Ezquerra (Spa)
1941 Firmin Trueba (Spa)
1940 Federico Ezquerra (Spa)
1939 Mariano Carnado (Spa)
1935 Gino Bartali (Ita)
1930 Mariano Carnado (Spa)
1929 Maurice De Waele (Bel)
1928 Maurice De Waele (Bel)
1927 Victor Fontan (Fra)
1926 Nicolas Frantz (Lux)
1925 Auguste Verdyck (Bel)
1924 Francis Pélissier (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Urán back on the bike after three-month injury lay-offColombian says he considered retirement
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
-
Bardet dreamed of Giro d'Italia for years but was never forced away, says LavenuTitle sponsor doesn't interfere in sporting decisions, insists AG2R La Mondiale team boss
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy