‘He’s irreplaceable’ - Sepp Kuss rues loss of teammate Wout van Aert in Vuelta a España after Belgian crashes out

By
published

2023 Vuelta a España winner says crash was 'nobody's fault'

LAGOS DE COVADONGA SPAIN SEPTEMBER 03 Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Visma Lease a Bike reacts after crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 16 a 1815km stage Luanco to Lagos de Covadonga 1069m UCIWT on September 03 2024 in Lagos de Covadonga Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) finishes stage 16 at Lagos de Covadonga without teammate Wout van Aert (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

“We’re certainly going to miss him,” was how Visma-Lease a Bike teammate and Vuelta a España champion Sepp Kuss described how the loss of co-leader Wout van Aert would affect the Dutch team in the Spanish Grand Tour.

Before crashing out late on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España on Tuesday, Van Aert had been a major player in the race. Three stage victories, a two-day spell in la roja, and holding a joint lead of the mountains and points classifications when he had to quit were all already in the Belgian star’s palmares.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.