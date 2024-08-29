‘The UCI has to apply the rules’ – EF call for action after Richard Carapaz-Decathlon incident at Vuelta a España

Cyclingnews understands UCI will interview riders about Ecuadorian's crash on stage 11

Richard Carapaz rides behind teammate Darren Rafferty at the Vuelta a España
Richard Carapaz rides behind teammate Darren Rafferty at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

EF Education-Easy Post have called on the UCI to ‘apply the rules’ after rider Richard Carapaz crashed during stage 11 of the Vuelta a España while the race leader’s team, Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, were implementing a mid-race blocking move about 90 kilometres from the finish.

Carapaz fell at a point when teammate Darren Rafferty was attacking, although TV images make it unclear exactly what happened to the Ecuadorian, who is currently 4:10 down and fourth overall. According to race doctor’s report, he was not injured by the crash, but he did lose 15 seconds in the welter of attacks late in the stage.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.