Vuelta a España stage 1 time trial start times

Josh Tarling the favourite for 12km flat time trial from Lisbon to Oeiras in Portugal

The 2024 Vuelta a España begins with a 12 km time trial on Saturday, along the Portuguese coast from Lisbon to Oeiras.

There is a risk of strong crosswinds from the Atlantic ocean but the course suits the pure time trallists and will see the overall contenders fighting for every second and the leader’s red jersey. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionRiderStart time (WEST)
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Euskaltel-Euskadi)16:23:00
2Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Equipo Kern Pharma)16:24:00
3Abner Santiago Umba Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan Team)16:25:00
4Bryan Coquard (Cofidis)16:26:00
5Gijs Leemreize (Team DSM-Firmenich)16:27:00
6Arne Marit (Intermarché - Wanty)16:28:00
7Michel Ries (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)16:29:00
8Chris Harper (Team Jayco AlUla)16:30:00
9Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious)16:31:00
10Enric Mas (Movistar Team)16:32:00
11Darren Rafferty (EF Education-EasyPost)16:33:00
12Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-FDJ)16:34:00
13Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny)16:35:00
14Matthew Riccitello (Israel - Premier Tech)16:36:00
15Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck)16:37:00
16Nico Denz (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)16:38:00
17Sander De Pestel (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)16:39:00
18Patrick Konrad (Lidl-Trek)16:40:00
19Casper Pedersen (Soudal Quick-Step)16:41:00
20Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ineos Grenadiers)16:42:00
21Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates)16:43:00
22Edoardo Affini (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)16:44:00
23Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Euskaltel-Euskadi)16:45:00
24Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Equipo Kern Pharma)16:46:00
25Ide Schelling (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)16:47:00
26Guillaume Martin (Cofidis)16:48:00
27Julius Van Den Berg (Team DSM-Firmenich)16:49:00
28Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché - Wanty)16:50:00
29Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)16:51:00
30Alessandro De Marchi (Team Jayco AlUla)16:52:00
31Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious)16:53:00
32Carlos Canal Blanco (Movistar Team)16:54:00
33Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost)16:55:00
34Sven Erik Bystrom (Groupama-FDJ)16:56:00
35Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny)16:57:00
36Corbin John Strong (Israel - Premier Tech)16:58:00
37Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck)16:59:00
38Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)17:00:00
39Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)17:01:00
40Otto Vergaerde (Lidl-Trek)17:02:00
41Kasper Asgreen (Soudal Quick-Step)17:03:00
42Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Ineos Grenadiers)17:04:00
43Isaac Del Toro Romero (UAE Team Emirates)17:05:00
44Dylan Van Baarle (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)17:06:00
45Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Euskaltel-Euskadi)17:07:00
46Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Equipo Kern Pharma)17:08:00
47Gleb Brussenskiy (Astana Qazaqstan Team)17:09:00
48Jesus Herrada (Cofidis)17:10:00
49Pavel Bittner (Team DSM-Firmenich)17:11:00
50Louis Meintjes (Intermarché - Wanty)17:12:00
51Cristian Rodriguez (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)17:13:00
52Welay Berhe (Team Jayco AlUla)17:14:00
53Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious)17:15:00
54Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Movistar Team)17:16:00
55James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost)17:17:00
56Reuben Thompson (Groupama-FDJ)17:18:00
57Arjen Livyns (Lotto Dstny)17:19:00
58George Bennett (Israel - Premier Tech)17:20:00
59Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Deceuninck)17:21:00
60Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)17:22:00
61Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)17:23:00
62Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek)17:24:00
63Louis Vervaeke (Soudal Quick-Step)17:25:00
64Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ineos Grenadiers)17:26:00
65Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates)17:27:00
66Robert Gesink (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)17:28:00
67Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Euskaltel-Euskadi)17:29:00
68Pau Miquel Delgado (Equipo Kern Pharma)17:30:00
69Gianmarco Garofoli (Astana Qazaqstan Team)17:31:00
70Ion Izagirre (Cofidis)17:32:00
71Tim Naberman (Team DSM-Firmenich)17:33:00
72Vito Braet (Intermarché - Wanty)17:34:00
73Laurens Huys (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)17:35:00
74Felix Engelhardt (Team Jayco AlUla)17:36:00
75Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain Victorious)17:37:00
76Jorge Arcas (Movistar Team)17:38:00
77Harrison Sweeny (EF Education-EasyPost)17:39:00
78Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ)17:40:00
79Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny)17:41:00
80Riley Sheehan (Israel - Premier Tech)17:42:00
81Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Deceuninck)17:43:00
82Roger Adria (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)17:44:00
83Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)17:45:00
84Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek)17:46:00
85Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step)17:47:00
86Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers)17:48:00
87Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates)17:49:00
88Steven Kruijswijk (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)17:50:00
89Xabier Berasategi Garmendia (Euskaltel-Euskadi)17:51:00
90Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Equipo Kern Pharma)17:52:00
91Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Astana Qazaqstan Team)17:53:00
92Kenny Elissonde (Cofidis)17:54:00
93Max Poole (Team DSM-Firmenich)17:55:00
94Tom Paquot (Intermarché - Wanty)17:56:00
95Lukasz Owsian (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)17:57:00
96Filippo Zana (Team Jayco AlUla)17:58:00
97Torstein Traeen (Bahrain Victorious)17:59:00
98Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Movistar Team)18:00:00
99Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost)18:01:00
100Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ)18:02:00
101Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Dstny)18:03:00
102Dylan Teuns (Israel - Premier Tech)18:04:00
103Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Deceuninck)18:05:00
104Giovanni Aleotti (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)18:06:00
105Clement Berthet (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)18:07:00
106Carlos Verona (Lidl-Trek)18:08:00
107Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick-Step)18:09:00
108Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers)18:10:00
109Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates)18:11:00
110Attila Valter (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)18:12:00
111Gotzon Martin Sanz (Euskaltel-Euskadi)18:13:00
112Unai Iribar Jauregi (Equipo Kern Pharma)18:14:00
113Nicolya Vinokurov (Astana Qazaqstan Team)18:15:00
114Thomas Champion (Cofidis)18:16:00
115Christopher Hamilton (Team DSM-Firmenich)18:17:00
116Rein Taaramae (Intermarché - Wanty)18:18:00
117Thibault Guernalec (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)18:19:00
118Callum Scotson (Team Jayco AlUla)18:20:00
119Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain Victorious)18:21:00
120Oier Lazkano (Movistar Team)18:22:00
121Alexander Jefferson Cepeda (EF Education-EasyPost)18:23:00
122Remy Rochas (Groupama-FDJ)18:24:00
123Jonas Wilsky (Lotto Dstny)18:25:00
124Nadav Raisberg (Israel - Premier Tech)18:26:00
125Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck)18:27:00
126Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)18:28:00
127Valentin Paret Peintre (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)18:29:00
128Sam Oomen (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)18:30:00
129Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal Quick-Step)18:31:00
130Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers)18:32:00
131Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates)18:33:00
132Cian Uijtdebroeks (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)18:34:00
133Joan Bou Company (Euskaltel-Euskadi)18:35:00
134Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Equipo Kern Pharma)18:36:00
135Lorenzo Fortunato (Astana Qazaqstan Team)18:37:00
136Jonathan Lastra (Cofidis)18:38:00
137Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM-Firmenich)18:39:00
138Simone Petilli (Intermarché - Wanty)18:40:00
139Elie Gesbert (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)18:41:00
140Edward Dunbar (Team Jayco AlUla)18:42:00
141Kamil Gradek (Bahrain Victorious)18:43:00
142Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)18:44:00
143Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost)18:45:00
144David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ)18:46:00
145Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny)18:47:00
146Marco Frigo (Israel - Premier Tech)18:48:00
147Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck)18:49:00
148Patrick Gamper (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)18:50:00
149Geoffrey Bouchard (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)18:51:00
150Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek)18:52:00
151William Junior Lecerf (Soudal Quick-Step)18:53:00
152Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers)18:54:00
153Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)18:55:00
154Sepp Kuss (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)18:56:00
155Xabier Isasa Larranaga (Euskaltel-Euskadi)18:57:00
156Urko Berrade Fernandez (Equipo Kern Pharma)18:58:00
157Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan Team)18:59:00
158Ruben Fernandez (Cofidis)19:00:00
159Enzo Leijnse (Team DSM-Firmenich)19:01:00
160Kobe Goossens (Intermarché - Wanty)19:02:00
161Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)19:03:00
162Mauro Schmid (Team Jayco AlUla)19:04:00
163Fran Miholjevic (Bahrain Victorious)19:05:00
164Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team)19:06:00
165Rui Costa (EF Education-EasyPost)19:07:00
166Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ)19:08:00
167Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Dstny)19:09:00
168Michael Russell Woods (Israel - Premier Tech)19:10:00
169Juri Hollmann (Alpecin-Deceuninck)19:11:00
170Primoz Roglic (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)19:12:00
171Victor Lafay (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)19:13:00
172Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers)19:14:00
173James Knox (Soudal Quick-Step)19:15:00
174Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Ineos Grenadiers)19:16:00
175Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates)19:17:00
176Wout van Aert (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)19:18:00

