Vuelta a España stage 1 time trial start times
Josh Tarling the favourite for 12km flat time trial from Lisbon to Oeiras in Portugal
The 2024 Vuelta a España begins with a 12 km time trial on Saturday, along the Portuguese coast from Lisbon to Oeiras.
There is a risk of strong crosswinds from the Atlantic ocean but the course suits the pure time trallists and will see the overall contenders fighting for every second and the leader’s red jersey.
Race organiser Unipublic has issued the official time trial start list after the final pre-race technical meetings. With the Vuelta a España starting in Portugal, all start times are in local time, and so an hour earlier than the Central European Times often indicated for other European races.
Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) is the first rider off at 16:23 local time, with Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) last off at 19:18.
Pre-race favourite for the time trial Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) starts at 18:32. The young British rider is making his Grand Tour debut but seems best suited to the flat and fast course. His rivals include Van Aert, Victor Campenaerts and perhaps Primož Roglič.
The three-week Vuelta a España starts on Saturday and ends on Sunday September 8 in Madrid.
Time trial experts to watch for include: Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny) at 16:35, Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike) 16:44, Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) 19:08 and the USA’s Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) at 19:17.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The GC contenders to watch for include Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), off at 16:55, Ben O’Connor (Decathlon-AG2R) 17:01, Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) 17:05, Mikel Landa (T Rex Quick-Step) 17:47, Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) 18:10, Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) 18:33, Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a bike) 18:34, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) 18:44, Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) João Almeida (UAE TEam Emirates) at 18:55.
2023 winner Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) is off a minute after Almeida at 18:56. Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) starts at 19:12, with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek) at 19:14.
Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) is last off at 19:18.
Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the Vuelta a España, with news, analysis and interviews from the finish line thanks to Alasdair Fotheringham.
Start times GMT+1 (Portugal)
|Position
|Rider
|Start time (WEST)
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|16:23:00
|2
|Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Equipo Kern Pharma)
|16:24:00
|3
|Abner Santiago Umba Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan Team)
|16:25:00
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Cofidis)
|16:26:00
|5
|Gijs Leemreize (Team DSM-Firmenich)
|16:27:00
|6
|Arne Marit (Intermarché - Wanty)
|16:28:00
|7
|Michel Ries (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)
|16:29:00
|8
|Chris Harper (Team Jayco AlUla)
|16:30:00
|9
|Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious)
|16:31:00
|10
|Enric Mas (Movistar Team)
|16:32:00
|11
|Darren Rafferty (EF Education-EasyPost)
|16:33:00
|12
|Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-FDJ)
|16:34:00
|13
|Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny)
|16:35:00
|14
|Matthew Riccitello (Israel - Premier Tech)
|16:36:00
|15
|Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|16:37:00
|16
|Nico Denz (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)
|16:38:00
|17
|Sander De Pestel (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
|16:39:00
|18
|Patrick Konrad (Lidl-Trek)
|16:40:00
|19
|Casper Pedersen (Soudal Quick-Step)
|16:41:00
|20
|Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ineos Grenadiers)
|16:42:00
|21
|Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates)
|16:43:00
|22
|Edoardo Affini (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|16:44:00
|23
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|16:45:00
|24
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Equipo Kern Pharma)
|16:46:00
|25
|Ide Schelling (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)
|16:47:00
|26
|Guillaume Martin (Cofidis)
|16:48:00
|27
|Julius Van Den Berg (Team DSM-Firmenich)
|16:49:00
|28
|Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché - Wanty)
|16:50:00
|29
|Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)
|16:51:00
|30
|Alessandro De Marchi (Team Jayco AlUla)
|16:52:00
|31
|Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious)
|16:53:00
|32
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Movistar Team)
|16:54:00
|33
|Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost)
|16:55:00
|34
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Groupama-FDJ)
|16:56:00
|35
|Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny)
|16:57:00
|36
|Corbin John Strong (Israel - Premier Tech)
|16:58:00
|37
|Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|16:59:00
|38
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)
|17:00:00
|39
|Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
|17:01:00
|40
|Otto Vergaerde (Lidl-Trek)
|17:02:00
|41
|Kasper Asgreen (Soudal Quick-Step)
|17:03:00
|42
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Ineos Grenadiers)
|17:04:00
|43
|Isaac Del Toro Romero (UAE Team Emirates)
|17:05:00
|44
|Dylan Van Baarle (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|17:06:00
|45
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|17:07:00
|46
|Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Equipo Kern Pharma)
|17:08:00
|47
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Astana Qazaqstan Team)
|17:09:00
|48
|Jesus Herrada (Cofidis)
|17:10:00
|49
|Pavel Bittner (Team DSM-Firmenich)
|17:11:00
|50
|Louis Meintjes (Intermarché - Wanty)
|17:12:00
|51
|Cristian Rodriguez (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)
|17:13:00
|52
|Welay Berhe (Team Jayco AlUla)
|17:14:00
|53
|Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious)
|17:15:00
|54
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Movistar Team)
|17:16:00
|55
|James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost)
|17:17:00
|56
|Reuben Thompson (Groupama-FDJ)
|17:18:00
|57
|Arjen Livyns (Lotto Dstny)
|17:19:00
|58
|George Bennett (Israel - Premier Tech)
|17:20:00
|59
|Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|17:21:00
|60
|Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)
|17:22:00
|61
|Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
|17:23:00
|62
|Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek)
|17:24:00
|63
|Louis Vervaeke (Soudal Quick-Step)
|17:25:00
|64
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ineos Grenadiers)
|17:26:00
|65
|Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates)
|17:27:00
|66
|Robert Gesink (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|17:28:00
|67
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|17:29:00
|68
|Pau Miquel Delgado (Equipo Kern Pharma)
|17:30:00
|69
|Gianmarco Garofoli (Astana Qazaqstan Team)
|17:31:00
|70
|Ion Izagirre (Cofidis)
|17:32:00
|71
|Tim Naberman (Team DSM-Firmenich)
|17:33:00
|72
|Vito Braet (Intermarché - Wanty)
|17:34:00
|73
|Laurens Huys (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)
|17:35:00
|74
|Felix Engelhardt (Team Jayco AlUla)
|17:36:00
|75
|Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain Victorious)
|17:37:00
|76
|Jorge Arcas (Movistar Team)
|17:38:00
|77
|Harrison Sweeny (EF Education-EasyPost)
|17:39:00
|78
|Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ)
|17:40:00
|79
|Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny)
|17:41:00
|80
|Riley Sheehan (Israel - Premier Tech)
|17:42:00
|81
|Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|17:43:00
|82
|Roger Adria (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)
|17:44:00
|83
|Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
|17:45:00
|84
|Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek)
|17:46:00
|85
|Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step)
|17:47:00
|86
|Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers)
|17:48:00
|87
|Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates)
|17:49:00
|88
|Steven Kruijswijk (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|17:50:00
|89
|Xabier Berasategi Garmendia (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|17:51:00
|90
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Equipo Kern Pharma)
|17:52:00
|91
|Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Astana Qazaqstan Team)
|17:53:00
|92
|Kenny Elissonde (Cofidis)
|17:54:00
|93
|Max Poole (Team DSM-Firmenich)
|17:55:00
|94
|Tom Paquot (Intermarché - Wanty)
|17:56:00
|95
|Lukasz Owsian (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)
|17:57:00
|96
|Filippo Zana (Team Jayco AlUla)
|17:58:00
|97
|Torstein Traeen (Bahrain Victorious)
|17:59:00
|98
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Movistar Team)
|18:00:00
|99
|Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost)
|18:01:00
|100
|Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ)
|18:02:00
|101
|Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Dstny)
|18:03:00
|102
|Dylan Teuns (Israel - Premier Tech)
|18:04:00
|103
|Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|18:05:00
|104
|Giovanni Aleotti (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)
|18:06:00
|105
|Clement Berthet (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
|18:07:00
|106
|Carlos Verona (Lidl-Trek)
|18:08:00
|107
|Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal Quick-Step)
|18:09:00
|108
|Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers)
|18:10:00
|109
|Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates)
|18:11:00
|110
|Attila Valter (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|18:12:00
|111
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|18:13:00
|112
|Unai Iribar Jauregi (Equipo Kern Pharma)
|18:14:00
|113
|Nicolya Vinokurov (Astana Qazaqstan Team)
|18:15:00
|114
|Thomas Champion (Cofidis)
|18:16:00
|115
|Christopher Hamilton (Team DSM-Firmenich)
|18:17:00
|116
|Rein Taaramae (Intermarché - Wanty)
|18:18:00
|117
|Thibault Guernalec (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)
|18:19:00
|118
|Callum Scotson (Team Jayco AlUla)
|18:20:00
|119
|Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain Victorious)
|18:21:00
|120
|Oier Lazkano (Movistar Team)
|18:22:00
|121
|Alexander Jefferson Cepeda (EF Education-EasyPost)
|18:23:00
|122
|Remy Rochas (Groupama-FDJ)
|18:24:00
|123
|Jonas Wilsky (Lotto Dstny)
|18:25:00
|124
|Nadav Raisberg (Israel - Premier Tech)
|18:26:00
|125
|Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|18:27:00
|126
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)
|18:28:00
|127
|Valentin Paret Peintre (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
|18:29:00
|128
|Sam Oomen (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|18:30:00
|129
|Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal Quick-Step)
|18:31:00
|130
|Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers)
|18:32:00
|131
|Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates)
|18:33:00
|132
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|18:34:00
|133
|Joan Bou Company (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|18:35:00
|134
|Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Equipo Kern Pharma)
|18:36:00
|135
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Astana Qazaqstan Team)
|18:37:00
|136
|Jonathan Lastra (Cofidis)
|18:38:00
|137
|Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM-Firmenich)
|18:39:00
|138
|Simone Petilli (Intermarché - Wanty)
|18:40:00
|139
|Elie Gesbert (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)
|18:41:00
|140
|Edward Dunbar (Team Jayco AlUla)
|18:42:00
|141
|Kamil Gradek (Bahrain Victorious)
|18:43:00
|142
|Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
|18:44:00
|143
|Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost)
|18:45:00
|144
|David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ)
|18:46:00
|145
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny)
|18:47:00
|146
|Marco Frigo (Israel - Premier Tech)
|18:48:00
|147
|Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|18:49:00
|148
|Patrick Gamper (Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe)
|18:50:00
|149
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
|18:51:00
|150
|Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek)
|18:52:00
|151
|William Junior Lecerf (Soudal Quick-Step)
|18:53:00
|152
|Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers)
|18:54:00
|153
|Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)
|18:55:00
|154
|Sepp Kuss (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|18:56:00
|155
|Xabier Isasa Larranaga (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|18:57:00
|156
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Equipo Kern Pharma)
|18:58:00
|157
|Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan Team)
|18:59:00
|158
|Ruben Fernandez (Cofidis)
|19:00:00
|159
|Enzo Leijnse (Team DSM-Firmenich)
|19:01:00
|160
|Kobe Goossens (Intermarché - Wanty)
|19:02:00
|161
|Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-B&B Hotels)
|19:03:00
|162
|Mauro Schmid (Team Jayco AlUla)
|19:04:00
|163
|Fran Miholjevic (Bahrain Victorious)
|19:05:00
|164
|Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team)
|19:06:00
|165
|Rui Costa (EF Education-EasyPost)
|19:07:00
|166
|Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ)
|19:08:00
|167
|Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Dstny)
|19:09:00
|168
|Michael Russell Woods (Israel - Premier Tech)
|19:10:00
|169
|Juri Hollmann (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|19:11:00
|170
|Primoz Roglic (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|19:12:00
|171
|Victor Lafay (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)
|19:13:00
|172
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers)
|19:14:00
|173
|James Knox (Soudal Quick-Step)
|19:15:00
|174
|Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Ineos Grenadiers)
|19:16:00
|175
|Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates)
|19:17:00
|176
|Wout van Aert (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|19:18:00
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.