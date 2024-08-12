Power vacuum makes Vuelta a España the most unpredictable Grand Tour of the season – Analysis

By
published

Absence of Evenepoel, Vingegaard and Pogačar creates conditions for a hugely compelling race

2023 Vuelta a España winner Sepp Kuss celebrates on the final podium
2023 Vuelta a España winner Sepp Kuss celebrates on the final podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Vuelta a España director Javier Guillén recently made a public plea to UAE Team Emirates to include young contender Juan Ayuso in their line-up for the 2024 race, it unintentionally cast a spotlight on a broader leading question: who is most likely to make the running in the last Grand Tour of this season and who will be completely missing from the equation?

In some ways, with or without Ayuso, it’s the absences that define the broader outline of the 2024 Vuelta a España. First and foremost, after crushing the opposition first in the Giro d’Italia and then in the Tour de France, Tadej Pogačar’s longstanding decision not to go for a ‘Grand Slam’ means the current dominator of the Grand Tours will not be present in La Vuelta.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.