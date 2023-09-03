Vuelta a España stage 9 live: Crosswind action on the road to summit finish

Refresh

The peloton at just over 40 seconds with another group at 25 seconds behind them.

Almost 40km into the stage and the average speed so far is 54kph...

Echelons! (Image credit: Getty Images)

150km to go The gap is only going up here. 45 seconds now!

33 seconds between the groups now.

159km to go Bahrain Victorious have a man in the lead group but they're working with Movistar in the chase.

23 seconds between the front group and the Movistar-led peloton.

Valter stops with a puncture so now the front group is down to 12 riders.

So the front group is: Kuss, Vingegaard, Roglič, Tratnik, Kelderman, Valter, Van Baarle (Jumbo-Visma); Evenepoel, Cattaneo (Soudal-QuickStep); Govekar (Bahrain Victorious), Denz, Vlasov, Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

169km to go Those winds already having an effect on today's stage.

There are seven Jumbo-Visma riders in the front group with only Robert Gesink missing the move.

Movistar lead the chase at 15 seconds back and there are multiple groups scattered on the road.

It's a small group up front now. Jumbo-Visma riders are with Evenepoel and Cattaneo, as well as Bora-Hansgrohe riders Aleksandr Vlasov, Nico Denz, and Emanuel Buchmann.

177km to go And now there's been a split at the head of the peloton! Jumbo-Visma have taken a group of around 25 riders with them.

Several riders from Soudal-QuickStep and Lotto-Dstny have been caught in a crash while Geraint Thomas has stopped with a mechanical problem.

Jumbo-Visma are setting the pace early on.

It's a quick start to the day.

184km to go The flag has dropped and racing is underway on stage 9!

Just over five more minutes of riding before the flag drops and racing begins today.

There are climbs today inside the first 50km, so the battle for the breakaway on flat ground will be interesting.

It's an 8.1km neutral zone to start the stage.

Sign on in Cartagena is over and done with and now the riders are just about to roll off to start stage 9.

Only two classified climbs coming up today in contrast to Saturday's five, but the challenging uphill finish will be more than selective enough. The weather could also come into play with reports of strong cross/tailwinds blowing in the early part of the stage.

A look at the reshuffled top of the general classification ahead of today's stage. (Image credit: FirstCycling)

Today's stage brings another GC test following Saturday's stage 8 to Xorret de Catí. The day was a double triumph for Jumbo-Visma with Primož Roglič winning the stage and Sepp Kuss racing into the red jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's a look at the map of today's stage, the final day before the rest day on Monday. (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

Around half an hour to go until the riders kick off the stage.