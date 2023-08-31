Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 6 live – Javalambre summit finish brings toughest test yet
Demanding final climb can separate GC contenders
The peloton rolls out from the start at 12.20 CET, with the race scheduled to hit kilometre zero and the start proper at 12.34.
Today’s start is in La Vall d'Uixó, in the province of Castelló, and the 183km route winds towards Aragon by way of some rugged terrain, including the category 3 climbs of the Puerto de Arenillas and the Alto Fuente de Rubielos. The grand finale comes with the category 1 haul up the Javalambre observatory, at an altitude of 1956m. The final climb is 10.9km long at an average of 8%.
General classification after stage 5
1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 17:12:29
2 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 0:00:11
3 Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:17
4 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:37
5 Aleksandr Vlasov Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:39
6 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:43
8 Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44
9 Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:48
10 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
Remco Evenepoel carries the red jersey of race leader into today's stage. The Belgian has made no secret of his desire to rid himself of the overall lead to a willing escapee at some point this week, but he is also looking to take every available opportunity to put time into men like Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic. Yesterday, Evenepoel added six seconds to his lead by cannily picking up the intermediate sprint in the finale.
Alasdair Fotheringham is on site at the Vuelta, and he was also on the scene for the Javalambre's previous appearance in the race in 2019, when Angel Madrazo won the stage and then followed up with a press conference for the ages. "He talked non-stop for the best part of half an hour in his press conference, and when he finally ended his conversation, he was treated to a rare round of applause by the journalists present," Alasdair writes. Read the full preview here.
After Monday’s early summit finish in Andorra, the general classification contenders at this Vuelta a España face another test on stage 6, which finishes at the Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre atop the Pico del Buitre. The category 1 ascent features long stretches of 15% gradients, and it seems sure to provoke an even starker selection than Monday’s finale at Arinsal.
