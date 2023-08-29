Live coverage
Vuelta a Espana stage 4 Live - The sprinters' first chance in Tarragona
184.6km from Andorra la Vella to Tarragona
Vuelta a España 2023 stage 4 preview
Vuelta a España - Everything you need to know
Vuelta a España 2023 route
Vuelta a España teams
Vuelta stage 3 results
Race situation
Three riders have just over two minutes on the Alpecin-Deceninck led peloton after a quarter of an hour of racing
160km to go, gap at 2'14"
The race seems to have settled with the sprinters teams, mainly Alpecin-Deceuninck, pinning the break to just over two minutes.
The best placed rider in the break is Sepúlveda. But the Argentinian is almost 10 minutes down on Evenepoel at the start of today.
This break looks to have gone. The gap is already over two minutes. Perfect for the sprinters teams and ideal for Sepúlveda as now he can potentially take the polka dot jersey our right.
Race start
We are racing!
Immediately there were attacks and three riders get away.
They are:
Eduardo Sepúlveda (LTD) ARG
Ander Okamika (BBH) ESP
David González (CJR) ESP
They have a gap of 1'20" on the peloton.
However! This might not be as simple as the peloton controlling the race. The two climbs in the second half of the stage could cause problems for the fast men.
If a strong breakaway can get away then they can definitely hammer home their advantage on the ascents.
Alto de Belltall (9.3km at an average gradient of 3.7%)
Coll de Lilla (5.2km at an average gradient of 4.9%)
The summit of the final climb comes with 30km to go.
Today is a big opportunity for the sprinters at the race.
All of them made it well within the time limit yesterday with the vast majority finishing together in the grupetto.
The main favourites for today are:
Kaden Groves (ADC) AUS
Bryan Coquard (COF) FRA
Sebastian Molano (UAD) COL
Alberto Dainese (DSM) ITA
Milan Menten (LTD) BEL
Edward Theuns (LTK) BEL
Marijn van den Berg (EFE) NED
Hugo Hofstetter (ARK) FRA
GC top 10 going into stage four:
1. Remco Evenepoel (SOQ) BEL 8:43'11"
2. Enric Mas (MOV) ESP +5"
3. Lenny Martinez (GFC) FRA +11"
4. Jonas Vingegaard (TJV) DEN +31"
5. Aleksandr Vlasov (BOH) +33"
6. Cian Uijtdebroeks (BOH) BEL S.T.
7. Romain Bardet (DSM) FRA +35"
8. Santiago Buitrago (TBV) COL S.T.
9. Wilco Kelderman (TJV) NED +37"
10. Primož Roglič (TJV) SLO S.T.
The jerseys going into stage four are:
Red - Remco Evenepoel (SOQ) BEL
Green - Andrea Vendrame (ACT) ITA
Polka dots - Remco Evenepoel (SOQ) BEL, worn by Eduardo Sepúlveda (LTD) ARG
White - Remco Evenepoel (SOQ) BEL, worn by Lenny Martinez (GFC) FRA
Apparently there has already been more drama. With four men arrested for allegedly planning on sabotaging the race by pouring 400 litres of cooking oil on the riders.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the local police said: "With this mechanism they intended to sabotage yesterday's stage of La Vuelta. Two drums with 400 litres of liquid that they intended to throw on the road as the peloton passed four people arrested red-handed in Lleida."
Con este mecanismo pretendían sabotear la etapa de ayer de #LaVuelta23 👉🏻Dos bidones con 400 litros de líquido que pretendían arrojar en la calzada al paso del pelotón 👉🏻Cuatro personas detenidas in fraganti en #Lleida pic.twitter.com/pzEZpILBZ6August 29, 2023
The first day of mountains are behind us with the general classification starting to take shape.
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) has the red jersey but how is he feeling after his tumble just after winning yesterday's stage?
Will there be even more drama to add to what has been an enthralling first three stages of the final Grand Tour of the season.
Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of stage 4 of La Vuelta a España 2023.
