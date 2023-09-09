Live coverage

Vuelta a España stage 14 live: The Pyrenees continue with second mountain finish

By Stephen Farrand
last updated

Can anyone crack Jumbo-Visma's dominance on the road to Larra-Belagua?

Profile of stage 14 of la Vuelta a España 2023

The profile of stage 14 of la Vuelta a España (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) is with Evenepoel but the peloton is moving fast too.

Bam! He goes again. Remco Evenepoel has attacked again. 

ARINSAL SPAIN AUGUST 28 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick Step competes during the 78th Tour of Spain 2023 Stage 3 a 1585km stage from Sria to Arinsal 1911m UCIWT on August 28 2023 in Arinsal Andorra Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

150km to go

The attacks are constantly chased down and then a new attack goes.

Evenepoel is out of the GC battle but is clearly keen to fight back. 

Wow! Remco Evenepoel is also up front, trying to get in the break of the day.

They're off! 

And the pace is high, with Thomas De Gendt upping the pace. 

We're still trying to take in what happened yesterday. It was a huge stage.  

1km until the flag drops. 

We're expecting lots of attacks from riders trying to get in the break of the day. 

The stage seems ideal for a quality breakaway from the best climbers in the Vuelta but the mountain finish atop the Puerto de Belagua at 1587m also offers an opportunity for the GC contenders to attack and gain some seconds on their rivals. 

The stage starts on the flatter roads between Pau and the coast but soon climbs high into the Pyrenees. 

The opening 50 kilometres are in the valley roads, perhaps making it difficult for a break to get away. Then the 11km Col Hourcere on the Spanish border will hurt, and so will the Puerto de Larrau. 

The profile of the Puerto de Larrau includes lots of dark red sectors, confirming gradients over 10%. A dip near the summit reduces the average gradient to 8.9% across the 14.9km climb but this will hurt.

This is the stage profile.

Profile of stage 14 of la Vuelta a España 2023

(Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

As the Cyclingnews live blimp takes height, the riders are rolling towards the official start. 

Today's stage is over 156.5km but there is a 9.1km neutralised section before the official start.  

Hola and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 14 of the Vuelta a España.

