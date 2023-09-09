Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 14 live: The Pyrenees continue with second mountain finish
Can anyone crack Jumbo-Visma's dominance on the road to Larra-Belagua?
- Vuelta a España - Everything you need to know
- How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: Live TV and streaming
- Eyewitness: Remco Evenepoel's Vuelta a España bid up in smoke after losing 27 minutes
- The Vuelta a España climbs the Tourmalet: A Jumbo-Visma power play as Evenepoel cracks - Gallery
Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) is with Evenepoel but the peloton is moving fast too.
Bam! He goes again. Remco Evenepoel has attacked again.
150km to go
The attacks are constantly chased down and then a new attack goes.
Evenepoel is out of the GC battle but is clearly keen to fight back.
Wow! Remco Evenepoel is also up front, trying to get in the break of the day.
They're off!
And the pace is high, with Thomas De Gendt upping the pace.
We're still trying to take in what happened yesterday. It was a huge stage.
1km until the flag drops.
We're expecting lots of attacks from riders trying to get in the break of the day.
The stage seems ideal for a quality breakaway from the best climbers in the Vuelta but the mountain finish atop the Puerto de Belagua at 1587m also offers an opportunity for the GC contenders to attack and gain some seconds on their rivals.
The stage starts on the flatter roads between Pau and the coast but soon climbs high into the Pyrenees.
The opening 50 kilometres are in the valley roads, perhaps making it difficult for a break to get away. Then the 11km Col Hourcere on the Spanish border will hurt, and so will the Puerto de Larrau.
The profile of the Puerto de Larrau includes lots of dark red sectors, confirming gradients over 10%. A dip near the summit reduces the average gradient to 8.9% across the 14.9km climb but this will hurt.
This is the stage profile.
As the Cyclingnews live blimp takes height, the riders are rolling towards the official start.
Today's stage is over 156.5km but there is a 9.1km neutralised section before the official start.
Hola and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 14 of the Vuelta a España.
