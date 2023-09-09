Vuelta a España stage 14 live: The Pyrenees continue with second mountain finish

Refresh

Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) is with Evenepoel but the peloton is moving fast too.



Bam! He goes again. Remco Evenepoel has attacked again. (Image credit: Getty Images)

150km to go The attacks are constantly chased down and then a new attack goes.

Evenepoel is out of the GC battle but is clearly keen to fight back.

Wow! Remco Evenepoel is also up front, trying to get in the break of the day.

They're off! And the pace is high, with Thomas De Gendt upping the pace.

We're still trying to take in what happened yesterday. It was a huge stage.

1km until the flag drops. We're expecting lots of attacks from riders trying to get in the break of the day.

The stage seems ideal for a quality breakaway from the best climbers in the Vuelta but the mountain finish atop the Puerto de Belagua at 1587m also offers an opportunity for the GC contenders to attack and gain some seconds on their rivals.

The stage starts on the flatter roads between Pau and the coast but soon climbs high into the Pyrenees. The opening 50 kilometres are in the valley roads, perhaps making it difficult for a break to get away. Then the 11km Col Hourcere on the Spanish border will hurt, and so will the Puerto de Larrau. The profile of the Puerto de Larrau includes lots of dark red sectors, confirming gradients over 10%. A dip near the summit reduces the average gradient to 8.9% across the 14.9km climb but this will hurt.

This is the stage profile. (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

As the Cyclingnews live blimp takes height, the riders are rolling towards the official start. Today's stage is over 156.5km but there is a 9.1km neutralised section before the official start.