Vuelta a España stage 12 live: Sprinters have a chance in Zaragoza before Pyrenees showdown

The stage descends to Zaragoza from the north, where cross winds are expected to blow. The forecasts are for 15km/h later, perhaps not enough to split the peloton, but everyone will be on edge today, the sprinters and the GC riders.

"The wind will make the difference in this stage. The Vuelta regularly travels to Zaragoza and we have often seen echelons in this region. So it can be a treacherous day. The speed will be very high," former pro and now technical race director Fernando Escartin suggested.

We begin our live coverage as riders sign-on in Ólvega. They are happy to descend from 1000m to just 200m today but are worried that cross winds on the exposed roads could spark echelons.