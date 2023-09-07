Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 12 live: Sprinters have a chance in Zaragoza before Pyrenees showdown
Echelons possible during fast 151km ride from Ólvega to Zaragoza
- Vuelta a España - Everything you need to know
- How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: Live TV and streaming
- Philippa York analysis: The anarchy of the GC competition in the Vuelta a España
- Sprinters hoping for Vuelta a España success in Zaragoza – stage 12 preview
Race Situation
The stage descends to Zaragoza from the north, where cross winds are expected to blow. The forecasts are for 15km/h later, perhaps not enough to split the peloton, but everyone will be on edge today, the sprinters and the GC riders.
"The wind will make the difference in this stage. The Vuelta regularly travels to Zaragoza and we have often seen echelons in this region. So it can be a treacherous day. The speed will be very high," former pro and now technical race director Fernando Escartin suggested.
We begin our live coverage as riders sign-on in Ólvega. They are happy to descend from 1000m to just 200m today but are worried that cross winds on the exposed roads could spark echelons.
Hola and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 12 of the Vuelta a España from Ólvega to Zaragoza.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 12 live: Sprinters have a chance in Zaragoza before Pyrenees showdownEchelons possible during fast 151km ride from Ólvega to Zaragoza
-
Cycling transfers - All the latest news and announcements for the 2024 seasonThe ultimate guide to the pro cycling transfer window, tracking every move across the men's and women's pelotons
-
Vuelta a España tech gallery: Featuring detailed photos of an unreleased BianchiA new Bianchi, a special bike for Evenepoel, and a reluctance to adopt aero cockpits
-
Sandra Mäder tells her story of Gino's death – 'It's nobody's fault'Gino Mäder's mother speaks about the tragic Tour de Suisse crash and how her family is keeping his memory alive
-
Best power meters 2023: accurate and reliable options for getting the training data you needThe best power meters provide repeatable data you can trust, week in week out, in a compact package sealed from the elements
-
Five storylines to watch at the GP de Québec and GP de MontréalDe Lie seeks first WorldTour win, Alaphilippe looks to salvage his season
-
Lotte Kopecky sports new rainbow jersey, world champion's Specialized S-Works'It would be very nice to get my first WorldTour victory photo in this jersey' says new world champion at Simac Ladies Tour
-
How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: Live TV and streamingFind out how to watch Evenepoel, Roglic, Vingegaard, Kuss, Mas, Almeida, Ayuso battle for the red jersey
-
De Vries grasps Simac Ladies Tour stage 1 combativity prize on home roadsMedical doctor by training, Dutch rider has made switch to full-time cycling and wants to race Grand Tour in the future