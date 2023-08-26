Vuelta a Espana stage 1 Live - Opening team time trial

Refresh

Now here goes Bora-Hansgrohe. This is one of the most exciting line-ups at the Vuelta, featuring established GC contender Aleksandr Vlasov, untested young prospect Cian Uijtdebroeks, and a host of other quality names such as Sergio Higuita and Lennard Kämna.

Bahrain-Victorious are on the finishing straight, and become the team to get closest to DSM so far. They post the second fastest time, 10 seconds slower, which their GC contenders can likely be content with.

Lotto-Dstny just miss out on third-place by one second. Here is the current podium spots: 1.DSM 17-30 2.Cofidis at 22secs 3.Intermarché–Circus–Wanty at 33secs

Jayco-AlUla are off. Their main GC man is Eddie Dunbar, looking to build on his top ten finish at the Giro this year.

The main benefactor of that DSM time is Romain Bardet. The Frenchman is used to losing time in stages against the clock, but should be well up there in GC contention by the end of today’s.

Intermarché–Circus–Wanty finish with the third best time, 33 seconds slower than DSM. This time by DSM is proving to be an impressive early benchmark.

Alpecin-Deceuninck have begun. They're here to chase stage wins rather than a high GC placing, so will likely take the course carefully with no risks.

Unfortunately, we’ve had our first crash of the day. Three Arkea riders went down as they went around one of the last corners before the finish line. Their team arrived at the finish in ones and twos, and finish with the worst time of the day so far, 1-18 down on DSM.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

EF Education-EasyPost begin, and have a strong history in this discipline. Time trial specialist Stefan Bissegger will be their driving force today.

Bahrain-Victorious are one of the first teams to start so far with real GC ambitions. They have Mikel Landa, Damiano Caruso and dark horse Santiago Buitrago on their roster.

Burgos-BH have set the slowest time so far, 1-13 down on DSM

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's a shot of DSM out on the road earlier setting what remains the fastest time. As you can tell, these roads are concerningly wet.

Lotto-Dstny are the next team, and begin their Vuelta under a tragic shadow. Their young new recruit Tijl De Decker died in a training accident just yesterday.

Here come Cofidis, who look a bit disorganised as three riders have to slow down briefly to allow the fourth and fifth rider to catch up (the team’s time is taken as their fifth man over the line). They arrive 22 seconds slower than DSM, to slot into second in the rankings.

Meanwhile Intermarché - Circus - Wanty are the latest team to enter the course

It seems those times for the first two teams weren’t accurate: DSM now being reported at finishing with 17-30, and Caja Rural 16-12. Lidl-Trek have just finished their ride, and are some way down, posting a time 56 seconds slower than DSM’s.

Arkéa Samsic have got their ride underway, and are in a striking yellow strip new for this race - so as not to clash with the leader’s red jersey.

DSM have finished and they've comfortably beaten Caja-Rural’s time, setting a new best time of 15-34

Total Energies are the latest team to roll down the start list. They too are lacking a clear GC candidate.

And now Caja Rural are the first team at the finish, posting a time of 16-16. That’s likely to be somewhere near the bottom of the rankings come the end of the day, notwithstanding and worsening weather conditions.

The first preliminary times at the intermediate point are in. Caja Rural arrived with a time of 12.12, and DSM were 26 seconds quicker at 11.46.

Burgos-BH are off, starting yet another Vuelta having secured a wildcard invitation.

Cofidis are the next team out on the road, seeking more success are breaking their long stage win drought at the Tour de France last month

The corners really are lairy on these wet roads. One of the Lidl-Trek riders nearly went down going around one.

Now Trek-Segafredo are setting off. They might be splashing the cash in the transfer market at the moment, but have brought a more modest line-up to the Vuelta, without an obvious GC leader

DSM are the second team to start their run. The teams are setting off at four minute intervals.

It’s not raining just yet, but should the heavens open later in the day, it could have a big impact on which teams go well and which don’t.

And they're off! Caja Rural-Seguros RGA get the 2023 Vuelta under way.

Earlier we mentioned how the heat can play a big part in the Vuelta. Well, today it looks as though rainfall might be what the riders have to worry about. There are grey clouds and wet roads in Barcelona as Caja Rural-Seguros RGA wait at the start line.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA will be the first team to set off, due in about five minutes time. You can see the full day’s schedule of start times here

The main news in the days preceding the race was the Covid positive that forced Gerben Thijssen to miss the race. That might spread some fear in the peloton of another spread of the virus — especially bearing in mind how one of the top favourites, Remco Evenepoel, had to pull out of the Giro earlier this year for that very reason.

In about a quarter of an hour, the Vuelta will begin with a team time trial in Barcelona. It’s quite a short one, lasting 14.8km, and therefore the gaps between the top teams shouldn’t be too significant. But team time trials always have the potential to go badly wrong, and each line-up will need to be careful to ride harmoniously and not lose too many riders too early.

This year’s edition can also lay claim to being the most difficult in terms of the line-up. Every winner of the last three Grand Tours are here to do battle: defending Vuelta champion Remco Evenepoel, winner of this year’s Giro Primož Roglič, and Jonas Vingegaard fresh off his Tour de France triumph last month. With Roglič and Vingegaard, Jumbo-Visma are throwing their all as they aim to become the first team to win all three Grand Tours in a season. But as well as Evenepoel, they’ll have a host of dangerous rivals to worry about, including Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Enric Mas (Movistar), Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) and the UAE Team Emirates duo of João Almeida and Juan Ayuso.

Here it is then, the beginning of the third and final Grand Tour of the season! In many ways, the Vuelta is also the hardest. Certainly for those who aren’t climbers it’s a nightmare to get through, with this year’s route featuring an especially punishing nine summit finishes, including the feared Alto de L'Angliru and an unprecedented finish up the Col du Tourmalet. And Spain can also pose the added challenge of excessive heat, making these hard days of climbing even more agonising.