U23 Paris-Roubaix winner Tijl De Decker dies after training crash

Tijl De Decker has died from the injuries he sustained in a training crash on Wednesday. The news was announced by the Lotto-Dstny team on Friday.

De Decker raced for Lotto-Dstny’s development squad this season, and he won the under-23 Paris-Roubaix in early May. The 22-year-old was due to be promoted to the professional team in 2024.

De Decker crashed into the back of a car while training on Wednesday. He was first brought to hospital in Lier, where he underwent surgery, before he was transported to Antwerp University Hospital that evening.

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our rider Tijl De Decker. Today Tijl (22) has lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained after his crash on training last Wednesday,” read a statement from Lotto-Dstny on Friday.

“Despite the best efforts of the staff at the hospital, Tijl couldn’t make it through and this morning he lost his battle.”

A native of Antwerp, De Decker raced for the ACROG-Tormans club before joining the Lotto-Dstny set-up this year. He quickly showcased his talent with a stage win at the Tour de Taiwan, second at the Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic and victory at Paris-Roubaix.

In July, Lotto-Dstny announced that De Decker would turn professional with the team in 2024.

“We are devastated by the loss of our cyclist,” team CEO Stéphane Heulot said on Friday. “Tijl showed big progression this year and we believed in his growth margin. Stepping up to the pro team was a logical choice.

“Unfortunately he will never turn pro and we will always remember him as a talented young rider and a warm and friendly person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”