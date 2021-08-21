Vuelta a España stage 8 - Live coverage

Refresh

Primoz Roglic kept the race lead even if he perhaps wanted to give it away to avoid the responsabilities it entails. Felix Grossschartner placed seventh on the stage - 1:32 down on Storer and 2:01 up on Roglic - to jump to from 15th to 2nd overall at eight seconds.

On Friday Michael Storer (Team DSM) claimed victory on stage 7, triumphing alone from the breakaway after an all-action display on the first mountain stage of the race. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) weathered a potentially tricky and chaotic stage to keep his direct rivals close at hand and keep hold of the red jersey. However Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) abanonded mid-stage and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crashed out. Click below to read our full stage report and see our photo gallery. Vuelta a España: Michael Storer wins stage 7 at summit of Balcón de Alicante (Image credit: Getty Images)

The crowds are out at the start in Santa Pola near Alicante.

The riders face a 8.3km neutralised section.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are gathering for the roll out under a warm summer sun.

After two mountain stages, the Vuelta returns to a flatter terrain today for the 173km stage 8 from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor. However wind could be a factor on the exposed roads of the outer edge of the saltwater lagoon.