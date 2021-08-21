Trending

Live coverage

Vuelta a España stage 8 - Live coverage

By

Winds could be a factor on sprint stage along Spanish coast

The profile of stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Unpublic)

Vuelta a España race hub

Vuelta a España - Race Preview

Vuelta a España 2021 - Start List

Cracks between Vuelta a España contenders broaden in GC battle at Alicante

Vuelta a España: Michael Storer wins stage 7 at summit of Balcón de Alicante

Refresh

Primoz Roglic kept the race lead even if he perhaps wanted to give it away to avoid the responsabilities it entails. 

Felix Grossschartner placed seventh on the stage - 1:32 down on Storer and 2:01 up on Roglic - to jump to from 15th to 2nd overall at eight seconds. 

On Friday Michael Storer (Team DSM) claimed victory on stage 7, triumphing alone from the breakaway after an all-action display on the first mountain stage of the race. 

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) weathered a potentially tricky and chaotic stage to keep his direct rivals close at hand and keep hold of the red jersey. However  Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) abanonded mid-stage and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crashed out.  

Click below to read our full stage report and see our photo gallery.

Vuelta a España: Michael Storer wins stage 7 at summit of Balcón de Alicante

LLEX MONTSJURA FRANCE JULY 31 Michael Storer of Australia and Team Team DSM celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 33rd Tour de lAin 2021 Stage 3 a 125km stage from Izernore to Llex MontsJura 900m tourdelain on July 31 2021 in Llex MontsJura France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The crowds are out at the start in Santa Pola near Alicante.

See more

As always we'll have full coverage of all the action and post-stage reaction, photos and results.

The riders face a 8.3km neutralised section.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are gathering for the roll out under a warm summer sun. 

After two mountain stages, the Vuelta returns to a flatter terrain today for the 173km stage 8 from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor. 

However wind could be a factor on the exposed roads of the outer edge of the saltwater lagoon.

Hola and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 8 of the Vuelta a España.

Latest on Cyclingnews