Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 8 - Live coverage
Winds could be a factor on sprint stage along Spanish coast
Primoz Roglic kept the race lead even if he perhaps wanted to give it away to avoid the responsabilities it entails.
Felix Grossschartner placed seventh on the stage - 1:32 down on Storer and 2:01 up on Roglic - to jump to from 15th to 2nd overall at eight seconds.
On Friday Michael Storer (Team DSM) claimed victory on stage 7, triumphing alone from the breakaway after an all-action display on the first mountain stage of the race.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) weathered a potentially tricky and chaotic stage to keep his direct rivals close at hand and keep hold of the red jersey. However Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) abanonded mid-stage and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crashed out.
Click below to read our full stage report and see our photo gallery.
Vuelta a España: Michael Storer wins stage 7 at summit of Balcón de Alicante
The crowds are out at the start in Santa Pola near Alicante.
🇪🇸 #LaVuelta21 Great turn out in Alicante this morning for stage 8... ⛱ 🌴 pic.twitter.com/W20G3WDqUMAugust 21, 2021
As always we'll have full coverage of all the action and post-stage reaction, photos and results.
The riders face a 8.3km neutralised section.
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are gathering for the roll out under a warm summer sun.
After two mountain stages, the Vuelta returns to a flatter terrain today for the 173km stage 8 from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor.
However wind could be a factor on the exposed roads of the outer edge of the saltwater lagoon.
Hola and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 8 of the Vuelta a España.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Trek-Segafredo manager Luca Guercilena takes a break to fight cancerWorldTour team reveals Italian has recently started treatment for a lymphoma
-
FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope finalises 14-rider roster for 2022Ambitious team aims to shine at Tour de France Femmes
-
Vuelta a España 2021: Stage 7 highlights - VideoWatch as Michael Storer wins on summit of Balcón de Alicante
-
Cracks between Vuelta a España contenders broaden in GC battle at AlicanteGC battle sees Landa, Carapaz lose time again but Roglic remains in control
-
Egan Bernal: It's good for Ineos to have cards to play at Vuelta a EspañaColombian admits he's not at 100 per cent as he finishes alongside Roglič on Balcón de Alicante
-
Primoz Roglic: You can have plans but today the Vuelta a España was about racingSlovenian retains overall lead after aggressive stage to Balcón de Alicante
-
Victory at Tour de l’Ain gives Storer vital confidence for Vuelta a España winAustralian pro claims third victory in less than a month
-
Movistar rue loss of Valverde but fight on at Vuelta a EspañaSpanish star has no fractures, team say, as Mas and López continue GC battle
-
Warren Barguil wins Tour du LimousinErik Fetter wins finale stage 4 in Limoges
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.