Trek-Segafredo manager Luca Guercilena takes a break to fight cancer

The Trek-Segafredo team have announced that team manager Luca Guercilena will take a break from running the men’s and women’s WorldTour teams as he begins to fight cancer.

The 48-year-old Italian issued a brief statement on Saturday morning via the Trek-Segafredo team revealing he has started treatment for a lymphoma.

“After so many years travelling around the world, following the races alongside my Team, it’s time for me to take a break,” Guercilena said in his message.

“A few days ago I started to fight against a strong enemy, a lymphoma, which will require all my efforts and the warmth of my family, lifelong friends and Trek-Segafredo teammates.

“It will take time, but I’m relieved that the Team is in very good hands thanks to an experienced group of people that will lead until I am back.”

Guercilena became a team manager after excellent results as a high performance coach, first with Mapei and then other teams including QuickStep and RadioShack.

He has worked with the Trek men’s team since its creation in 2011 and became manager of the women’s team in 2019.

The news that Guercilena would take a break for treatment sparked an outpouring of support from the sport, with fellow team managers, teams and many riders offering him encouragement on social media.

Everyone at Cyclingnews wishes Luca all the best for a good recovery.