Vuelta a España stage 17 – Live coverage

Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) starts the day in the red leader's jersey after taking it on stage 10. It could be his last stage in the lead as he lies just 1:36 up on third-placed Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).

The big news this morning is that Jumbo-Visma have confirmed the long-rumoured signing of Ineos Grenadiers' time trial specialist Rohan Dennis. Read the story here

Día importante por delante / Big day ahead

Here's a look at the map of today's stage – the riders race east before taking in two laps of a circuit around the La Collada Llomena climb and then on to the Lagos de Covadonga. (Image credit: Unipublic)

It's the first time the race will visit the Lagos de Covadonga summit finish since 2018, when Thibaut Pinot won the stage.

The riders will race through Cantabria and Asturias in the far north of Spain today. They're currently signing on ahead of the race start in around 20 minutes.

Today's stage sees the peloton race 185.8km from Unquera to the summit finish.