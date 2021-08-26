Vuelta a España stage 12 - Live coverage

Refresh

Adrie van der Poel encourages Mathieu to skip Worlds and Paris-Roubaix if back pain continuesFather warns his son against making same mistake as Thibaut Pinothttps://t.co/GC9p4lJcq8August 26, 2021 See more

No dice and that move has been snuffed out too.

126km 126km to go and another group has just edged clear of the bunch and this time we've got about 10-12 riders involved.

Euskaltel-Euskadi have been on the front most of the stage so far and we're almost 50km into the day. The last break has been caught so we're back together once again. This could take a while and there's no sign of the current pattern settling down. It's been an electric start so far.

139km to go and the leading trio are holding their advantage at around 25 seconds, so it doesn't look like this is a done deal just yet. The peloton continue to chase.

30km in and three more riders have kicked clear with Stan Dewulf (AG2R-Citroën Team), Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH) and Bert-Jan Lindeman (Team Qhubeka NextHash) establishing a 25 second gap on the bunch but a couple of teams aren't happy to have missed out and lead the chase.

A larger group of around a dozen riders or so has gone off that trio which included Bol. They're about to make contact but so are the peloton.

154km to go Three more riders, including Bol have clipped off the front and established a lead of 15 seconds.

15km covered already, and at rapid speed, but still no break from the peloton as a few more riders fly off the front.

Damien Touzé (AG2R-Citroën Team) kicks things off with an attack, but he's marked by gaggle of chasers before the peloton drag themselves back to the front of the race. All back together.

One rider who has struggled somewhat is Egan Bernal, who hasn't been able to find his Giro d'Italia form. He's currently 7th at 4:46. "The truth is, since the first day, I knew that I wasn't at my best level," Bernal revealed. "If you're not at your best level, it's difficult to win the race. But the objective is to continue to give the best I can. Whatever the result, I'm going to try everything." "It's very complicated," he said. "It's very complicated to say that, on one day or another, your best level will arrive. "That comes with months of preparation, but I just have to stay calm." You can read the full story on Bernal, right here. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Into the first kilometer and no significant gaps just yet but we're about to start climbing.

The pure sprinters still left in the race might find those last two climbs too taxing, and there's a lot of road to control before we even get to the finish.

I think BikeExchange will want to set something up for Matthews on a stage like this but a lot will depend on how strong the break is, and Matthews might even find himself following wheels and going clear anyway.

There are a couple of short and uncategorized climbs right after the start of the stage, and these could provide the perfect launchpad for an attack or break to form.

We are now rolling on stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana.

As the ever-excellent Peter Cossins wrote in his stage preview for CN:



This is a nicely balanced stage, one that’s sure to tempt some strong riders into the breakaway but could end up with victory going to one of the more versatile sprinters at the Vuelta. It commences in Jaén, travelling west via Porcuna and El Carpio to reach the beautiful city of Córdoba. The riders will pass through the finish line three times, completing two different loops before the finale.



Just a few hundred metres after the first passage through the line, they’ll reach the intermediate sprint. Once through it, they’ll keep tracking westwards to climb the third-category Puerto de San Jerónimo, 13km long but not a severe test, averaging a mere 3.3 per cent. The descent away from the pass is considerably steeper, and will soon have the riders back into Córdoba. Following the second passage through the finish area, the riders will head north, soon reaching the foot of the ominously named Puerto de Catorce Por Ciento – the 14 per cent pass! There is indeed a brief section at that percentage in the final kilometre, which averages a touch more than 11 per cent. Yet the preceding half-dozen kilometres average around five. The designation of the 14 per cent pass as a bonus point will add a little more spice to the contest to conquer it. When it featured in 2014, Winner Anacona, then with Lampre, won that battle, but the Colombian was reeled in before the finish. That could well be the fate of the first riders over it on this occasion, as there are still 18km remaining to the line, giving the sprinters the chance to get back in contention and perhaps emulate John Degenkolb, who led the bunch home at the end of that 2014 stage. (Image credit: ASO)

Today is a day that really suits the break with two decent sized climbs in the second half of the day before the run-in into Córdoba.

Here's how the situation stands in the race after Primoz Roglic came out on top at the end of stage 11. General classification after stage 11

1 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 41:48:57

2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:00:58

3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 00:01:56

4 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:31

5 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 00:03:28

6 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 00:03:55

7 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:04:46

8 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:04:57

9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 00:05:03

10 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:05:38

We're just a few minutes away from the official start of the race with riders heading to the line now before beginning the neutralized section.