Vuelta a Espana stage 6 - Live coverage

Dan Martin was caught up in a tumble at the end of yesterday's stage when there was a touch of wheels in the middle of the peloton. Fortunately for the Irishman, he was given the same time as the main group and avoided any injuries. Read the full story here.

The flag has dropped for racing and we have a lot of attacks coming off the front of the peloton. Sunweb is heavily involved as they try to send multiple riders into the break.

After his day in the breakaway yesterday, Tim Wellens is the leader in the mountains classification. Will we see him try to defend it today? 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 18 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 16 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 7 7 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 8 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 10 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4

And the peloton has rolled out from Biescas. We should have racing proper in about 15 minutes.

Briefly away from the Vuelta a Espana and today was supposed to be Paris-Roubaix. The Hell of the North may have been cancelled, but why not re-live one of the best editions of the race with our lookback at the 2016 edition of the race where Mat Hayman outgunned Tom Boonen in the Roubaix velodrome. Read the full story here.

The key part of today's route is pratically identical to what it was in 2016, with the Alto de Petralba and the Puerto de Cotefablo the precursor to the climb to Formigal. It is a slightly easier prospect than the one that was previously planned but the organisers have done well to find such a challenging replacement at short notice.

Today should be a big day for the general classification riders ahead of the first rest day at the Vuelta. Before we get too far, let's take a look at how things stand overall. There are currently three Jumbo-Visma riders in the top 10, how long can they keep that up for? 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20:52:31 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:00:05 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:13 4 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:32 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:38 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:44 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:17 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:29 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:55 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:01:57

Will we get a similarly exciting day of racing today? We'll find out soon enough as the stage starts in a little over half an hour.

If Formigal sounds familiar to you then cast your mind back to 2016 and one of the most dramatic days in cycling, as Alberto Contador and Nairo Quintana went on a day-long break. Meanwhile, Chris Froome was caught out and spent the day chasing back on. Patrick Fletcher has put together this fabulous preview for today's stage.

2020 is nothing if not unpredictable. Today's stage was due to go up the Col du Tormalet today and would have been the Vuelta's only trip outside of Spain. However, coronavirus restrictions in France meant the stage could not go ahead as planned. Organisers have quickly redrawn the route and the replacement should provide an exciting day of racing with a summit finish in Formigal.