Giro d'Italia stage 21 - Live coverage

18 minutes flat for Josef Cerny (CCC Team) - that's third fastest so far.

Peter Sagan finishes his first Giro, with a time that's not going to upset the top of the leaderboard. He didn't win the maglia ciclamino - that's going to Arnaud Démare - but he did win a stage, and, having not won a race of any sort for more than a year, it very much steadied the ship in what was seen as a career wobble, if not outright decline.

New fastest time Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) stops the clock on 17:48, nine seconds quicker than Scotson.

Jim also sent us this shot of the finish of the 1982 edition of the Little 500, which seems appropriate given the battle we have in store today at the Giro d'Italia, which I've just remembered I'm supposed to be live-blogging.... (Image credit: Jim Mahaffey)

Just had this in from Jim Mahaffey via email, who tells us: "The best trophy in cycling is the Indiana University's Little 500 Championship." Yeah that is good to be fair. (Image credit: Jim Mahaffey)

Kamil Gradek (CCC) and Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) have posted strong times but still above 18 minutes.

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) crosses the line to finish his TT, finish his 29th Grand Tour, and finish his career. The 39-year-old Australian is retiring from professional cycling after nearly 20 years, and moving into triathlon, as he told us the other week.

Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ) blows Dowsett out of the water, breaking the 18-minute mark to set a new benchmark of 17:57.

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) gets underway. He was a three-time U23 world champ but this is his first Grand Tour so a 21st day of racing is uncharted territory. Straight after Bjerg we have another contender in Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (NTT).

New fastest time. It's Alex Dowsett and he posts 18:22 - five seconds quicker than his teammate Brandle - to move into the hotseat.

18:27 for Brandle - by far the quickest so far.

Dibben is our first finisher, with 19:29.

Not much competition for the Trofeo Senza Fine, actually. There are some terrible trophies in cycling. Roubaix cobblestone and Tirreno trident, you are obviously exempt.

Mathias Brandle starts his ride. He and Israel Start-Up Nation teammate Alex Dowsett are among the early starters who should post some strong times.

And here's the map. We start outside central Milan and plot a relatively untechnical route into the heart of the city. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

This is the course, by the way. Pretty much pan-flat. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

We're off! Dibben rolls down the ramp and the final stage of the 2020 Giro d'Italia is underway. Let the tension build and build...

Here's the top 10 ahead of this final stage. For all Kelderman's time trialling prowess, he's not going to make up 92 seconds in 15.7km, and while Almeida may well overhaul Bilbao, the podium looks fixed in place, with this now a two-horse race. 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 85:22:07 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:32 4 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:51 5 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:14 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:32 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:46 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:05 9 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:09:24 10 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:10:08

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) has to be considered the favourite for the stage win after dominating the two TTs we've already had in this Giro. It would be the Italian's fourth win in 21 stages, and Ineos' seventh. If the world champion is a five-star favourite, there isn't even anyone on four stars. Fellow Ineos rider Rohan Dennis, perhaps, but the two-time TT world champ has gone deep this past week in teeing up Geoghegan Hart's exploits in remarkable fashion. As for Geoghegan Hart himself, who better to have in your corner than those two?

Here's the plan Jon Dibben (Lotto Soudal) will be the first rider down the ramp, at 13:40 local time, so in around 15 minutes. The riders will then set off in reverse order of the general classification, at intervals of one minute, all the way down to the top 10, who will be separated on the road by three minutes. Geoghegan Hart is off at 16:09, followed by Hindley at 16:12. Around 20 minutes later, we'll know the winner of the 2020 Giro d'Italia. You can see the full list of start times here.

