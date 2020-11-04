Vuelta a España stage 14 – Live coverage

Refresh

It looks like a possible day for the breakaway today. The finale is uphill – 1.1km at 6.5 per cent, so the sprinter's teams shouldn't be working hard to bring things back. Meanwhile, the GC men are likely to lose ground to Roglič, who has the strongest kick of the podium contenders, so the likes of Ineos Grenadiers and EF Pro Cycling might not work only to possibly lose a few more seconds at the line.