Vuelta a España stage 14 – Live coverage

By

Follow the action as the peloton rides from Lugo to Ourense

Stage 14 profile 2020 Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Unipublic)

205km to go

Riders have exited the neutralised zone and the race is on.

Here's our report on yesterday's stage, which saw Primož Roglič retake the red jersey in the only time trial of the race.

Team Jumbo rider Slovenias Primoz Roglic celebrates on the podium regaining the red jersey of the overall leader after winning the 13th stage of the 2020 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain a 337km individual timetrial from Muros to Mirador de Ezaro Dumbria on November 3 2020 Slovenian Primoz Roglic claimed victory in the Vuelta a Espana time trial on today to regain the lead in the overall classification Roglic took back the red jersey from Ecuadors Richard Carapaz while Britains Hugh Carthy sits third ahead of the races climax on November 1 2020 Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA AFP Photo by MIGUEL RIOPAAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It looks like a possible day for the breakaway today. The finale is uphill – 1.1km at 6.5 per cent, so the sprinter's teams shouldn't be working hard to bring things back. Meanwhile, the GC men are likely to lose ground to Roglič, who has the strongest kick of the podium contenders, so the likes of Ineos Grenadiers and EF Pro Cycling might not work only to possibly lose a few more seconds at the line.

After yesterday's time trial we remain in Galicia in north-west Spain today for a long and rolling stage towards an uphill finish in Ourense.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 14 of the Vuelta a España,

