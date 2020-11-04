Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 14 – Live coverage
Follow the action as the peloton rides from Lugo to Ourense
205km to go
Riders have exited the neutralised zone and the race is on.
Here's our report on yesterday's stage, which saw Primož Roglič retake the red jersey in the only time trial of the race.
👉🏼 ¡Etapa 14 en marcha!The riders are off for the 14 stage 🏁#LaVuelta20 pic.twitter.com/Cd6rnHA9H9November 4, 2020
It looks like a possible day for the breakaway today. The finale is uphill – 1.1km at 6.5 per cent, so the sprinter's teams shouldn't be working hard to bring things back. Meanwhile, the GC men are likely to lose ground to Roglič, who has the strongest kick of the podium contenders, so the likes of Ineos Grenadiers and EF Pro Cycling might not work only to possibly lose a few more seconds at the line.
After yesterday's time trial we remain in Galicia in north-west Spain today for a long and rolling stage towards an uphill finish in Ourense.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 14 of the Vuelta a España,
