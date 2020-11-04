2020 Vuelta a España stage 14 highlights - Video

Stage 14 at the Vuelta a España was one of the longest stages in the third week at 204.7km between Lugo and Ourense. The day saw a breakaway succeed to the finish where Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took the stage victory.

Wellens formed part of the day's decisive breakaway that also included Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Marc Soler (Movistar), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling), Thymen Arensman (Sunweb), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis).

Although Wellens, Stybar and Soler distanced the others on the final climb Alto de Abelaira, the move didn't last and their companions reconnected ahead of the finale. Wellens jumped with 400 metres to go, and although Woods put in a strong chase, Wellens took the win. Woods was forced to settle for second and Stybar third.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) remains in the overall lead by 39 seconds on Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and 47 seconds on Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling).

