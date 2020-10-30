Vuelta a España stage 10 - Live coverage

Refresh

The race is passing through the estuary of the Marismas de Santoña Natural Park but there is little time to enjoy the views.

The riders are back near the sea and the break of the day seems to have formed. Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal), Pim Lingthart (Total Direct Energie) and Alexander Molenaar (Burgos BH) lead the peloton by 3:30 now. Puncture victim Michal Paluta (CCC) is still on his own, chasing at 1:30.

The elastic has snapped and the peloton has eased up.

This show the early speed.

Michal Paluta (CCC) suffered a puncture but is trying to chase back to the break. He needs to be quick because the peloton seems ready to ease up.

Mpore attacks are made and chased. Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) has joined the front group.

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Martin Salmon (Sunweb) and Victor Lafay (Cofidis) have joined Fred Wright (Bahrain-McLaren) and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R la Mondiale) are in pursuit too.

Deceuninck-QuickStep are chasing their 100th Grand Tour victory after missing out yesterday due to Bennett's relegation. Their dominance in La Vuelta arguably began with one name: Paolo Bettini. The Italian rider, a two-time world champion, won five of the first seven stage victories of the Belgian team in La Vuelta. The last one was in Suances in 2008. Bettini proved his world champion prowess in the coastal municipality’s steep slopes, finishing off his legendary victory tally with what would be his final triumph as a professional rider.

Having passed to the south of Santander, the course maintains its westward course to Mogro, then turns inland to pass through three-time world champion Oscar Freire’s hometown of Torrelavega, before turning west again to tackle the day’s main climbing test, the third-category Alto de San Cipriano. The intermediate sprint lies just beyond at Cabezón de la Sal, where the course turns back towards the Cantabrian coast once more and the run-in to the finish in Suances, where two-time world champion Paolo Bettini was the winner on the Vuelta’s only previous visit in 2008. The final two kilometres rise at an average of 5 per cent into the centre of Suances, the route weaving considerably from the 2km banner until a 90-degree left-hand turn at the 500-metre-to-go mark. This ascent shouldn’t trouble the sprinters and their lead-out trains overly, but positioning will be critical approaching and coming through that final turn.

A second consecutive stage that should favour the sprinters, stage 10 is spiced up with a few more traps and more than twice as much climbing, which will give the breakaway riders a little more hope of surviving all the way into the finish. If the elements are favourable, this 185km stage should make for spectacular viewing as it winds its way westwards along the Cantabrian coast, bumping over headlands initially. It begins in Castro Urdiales, which hasn’t featured on the Vuelta route since the 1958 edition. That year, Italy’s Guido Carlesi won the first half of a split stage into the town and France’s Jean Graczyk won the second half that ran from Castro Urdiales to Santander.

Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale) and Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) are trying to join them but the peloton is chasing too.

The attacks are coming thick and fast. Michal Paluta (CCC), Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal), Pim Ligthart (Total Direct Energie) and Alexander Molenaar (Burgos-BH) are away.

This video shows the rolling roads the riders will face today.

Venga! Venga! As the CN blimp rises into the blue skies, the race director has waved the flag and the stage is underway.

Great place to start today's stage 10

The sign-on podium and team parking was on the stunning sea front.

The riderd have left the start area and the stage will soon begin.

The 185km stage 10 features just one cat-3 climb but the road tips and rolls on or near the coastline, making for a testing day in the saddle for the sprint teams hoping to win in Suances. The finish should favour the strongest rather than the fastest riders in the bunch because the last kilometre has an average gradient of 4.5%.

The sun is shining in northern Spain for what should be a stunning stage in the hills and coast roads of Cantabria.