Live coverage
Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol stage 1 - Live Coverage
Tadej Pogacar begins his 2023 campaign in Spain
Martin (EOLO-Kometa) takes the first three KOM points of the stage ahead of Alleno (Burgos-BH) in second and Martín (Euskaltel - Euskadi) in third.
The breakaway crest the top of the first climb of the day with a 2'45" advantage on the peloton.
Group 1 reaches the first climb of the day - Alto Collado de los Yesos (4.7km at 5.8) with an advantage of over 2 minutes on the peloton.
Gotzon Martín (Euskaltel - Euskadi) has joined the leaders to form a group of four. Today is the Basque rider's 27th birthday.
165km to go
Aaron Van Poucke (Team Flanders - Baloise), Clément Alleno (Burgos-BH) and Alex Martin (EOLO-Kometa) have managed to jump away from the peloton and the bunch is allowing them to gain a gap.
Multiple riders have attempted attacks to try and form an early breakaway in the first 6km but so far the peloton has worked to neutralise them.
As the flag drops and the racing gets underway, take a look at our coverage for the whole of the 2023 Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol.
Today's stage has five categorised climbs in store for the riders. The hardest three category one climbs will be crested in the final 95km - Puerto de Navalperal (8.1km at 6.9%), Garganta de Hornos (15.4km at 4.7%) and Despiernacaballos (9.7km at 6%).
Tadej Pogačar is at the start line as he looks to continue his flying start to the season. He blew the opposition out of the water with a 36km solo attack to win the Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior on Monday.
We're just under 10 minutes away from the start of the 2023 Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol. The riders are faced with 178.9km from Puente de Génave to Santiago de la Espada and over 4000 metres of elevation gain.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 1 of the Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol!
