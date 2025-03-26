Egan Bernal calls Volta a Catalunya stage 'crazy' as sprint decides major climbing stage

Primož Roglič: 'There were a lot of strong riders today'

Team Ineos&#039; Egan Bernal (R) rides during the 3rd stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia, a 178,3 km race between Viladecans and La Molina, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Colombian champion Egan Bernal (Ineos) leads a group on La Molina on stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Juan Ayuso celebrated a narrow but well-deserved victory at the Volta a Catalunya's first summit finish at La Molina, at least two of his key rivals were left reflecting on a high mountain stage which created more questions than it did real answers.

'That was una locura [crazy]," former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) said afterwards, succinctly pointing out that "we got to the finish and there was a huge group in a sprint in a stage with 5,000 metres of climbing".

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

