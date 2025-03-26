Volta a Catalunya celebrates summit finish on 'cycling landmark' Montserrat for first time in 30 years

Peloton faces second category 1 summit finish in as many days that should spark GC battle - Stage 4 preview

Snow was an indicator that the high mountains had arrived on stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya with more to follow on stage 4
Snow was an indicator that the high mountains had arrived on stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya with more to follow on stage 4

Thirty years after its last summit finish on the Alt de Montserrat, the 2025 Volta a Catalunya will return to what is arguably the country's most emblematic ascent for a full-scale mountain battle.

The last time the Volta visited the Alt de Montserrat was in June 1995, with a victory for French champion Laurent Jalabert on stage 1, in the process allowing 'Ja-ja' to clinch what proved to be an unbreakable hold on the overall lead. 

Profiles for the 2025 Volta a Catalunya route
Profile of stage 4 for the 2025 Volta a Catalunya(Image credit: Volta a Catalunya)
