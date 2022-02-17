Volta ao Algarve stage 2 - Live coverage

Refresh

Bryan Coquard is waiting for a bike change as the FDJ rider gets medical treatment as he lies in the grass down the verge. It's Lars van den Berg.

Crash. Riders down on a right-hand bend. Pidcock has gone down but an FDJ rider is looking worst affected.

A busy day of racing today. This one's a little later than the rest but we've already got stage winners at the Ruta del Sol and Setmana Ciclista Valenciana. Reports, results, photos for both at the links below. Ruta del Sol: Covi wins stage 2 Setmana Ciclista Valenciana: Balsamo wins opener in Gandia

It's not just the Foia - there's also the Picota, a cat-2 climb that's only separated from the Foia by a short descent. It's a slightly trickier route to the famous final climb, compared to previous editions.

57km remaining and we're on a rolling section beyond the top of the Pomba climb. Shortly we'll be descending down towards sea level before our final climbs.

The past two winners on the Alto de Foia are both here: Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) and Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl). Evenepoel will certainly be to the fore once again today, while there's more of a question mark over Hayter, who's more of a fast finisher who can climb but who is in a team where Daniel Martínez has been earmarked as the GC leader.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, who have the leader's jersey on the shoulders of Fabio Jakobsen but will want to try and transfer it to Remco Evenepoel, are pulling the peloton, despite being down a Tim Declercq, who has abandoned through illness.

The riders in the break are: Nickolas Zukowsky (Human Powered Health) Unai Ribar (Euskaltel-Euskadi) Tomas Contte (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho) César Martingil (Rádio Popular-Paredes-Boavista) João Matias (Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados)

The break have just gone over the top of the third-category Pomba climb with a lead of 1:50 over the peloton.

As we pick up the action, with 75km still to race, we have a breakaway of five riders with a small lead over the peloton.