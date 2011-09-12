Deho wins Val di Fassa marathon
Benzoni earns women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marzio Deho (Ita)
|3:13:43
|2
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus)
|0:01:58
|3
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|0:02:58
|4
|Johann Pallhuber (Ita)
|0:05:42
|5
|Jakob Nimpf (Aut)
|0:06:36
|6
|Mike Felderer (Ita)
|0:07:26
|7
|Walter Costa (Ita)
|0:09:24
|8
|Luca Ronchi (Ita)
|0:09:47
|9
|Yader Zoli (Ita)
|0:10:25
|10
|Mirko Celestino (Ita)
|0:10:26
|11
|Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)
|0:11:26
|12
|Samuele Porro (Ita)
|0:11:54
|13
|Stefano Dal Grande (Ita)
|0:12:02
|14
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|0:12:59
|15
|Roberto Heras (Spa)
|0:17:22
|16
|David Schöggi (Aut)
|0:18:10
|17
|Mattia Longa (Ita)
|0:19:18
|18
|Georg Piazza (Ita)
|0:19:27
|19
|Giacomo Antonello (Ita)
|0:21:13
|20
|Agostino Andreis (Ita)
|0:22:42
|21
|Guido Thaler (Aut)
|0:25:41
|22
|Gunter Egger (Ita)
|0:27:48
|23
|Federico Fuser (Ita)
|0:31:54
|24
|Joaquin Cammisi (Arg)
|0:33:28
|25
|Andrea Roncarolo (Ita)
|0:37:20
|26
|Mirko Tessaro (Ita)
|0:39:19
|27
|Paolo Mencacci (Ita)
|0:43:59
|28
|Thomas Forer (Ita)
|0:44:36
|29
|Luca Tessaro (Ita)
|0:48:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michela Benzoni (Ita)
|4:07:30
|2
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|0:07:20
|3
|Alessia Ghezzo (Ita)
|0:20:07
|4
|Sandra Klomp (Ita)
|0:21:51
|5
|Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)
|0:31:22
|6
|Stefania Zanasca (Ita)
|0:37:27
