Deho wins Val di Fassa marathon

Benzoni earns women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marzio Deho (Ita)3:13:43
2Alexey Medvedev (Rus)0:01:58
3Tony Longo (Ita)0:02:58
4Johann Pallhuber (Ita)0:05:42
5Jakob Nimpf (Aut)0:06:36
6Mike Felderer (Ita)0:07:26
7Walter Costa (Ita)0:09:24
8Luca Ronchi (Ita)0:09:47
9Yader Zoli (Ita)0:10:25
10Mirko Celestino (Ita)0:10:26
11Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)0:11:26
12Samuele Porro (Ita)0:11:54
13Stefano Dal Grande (Ita)0:12:02
14Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:12:59
15Roberto Heras (Spa)0:17:22
16David Schöggi (Aut)0:18:10
17Mattia Longa (Ita)0:19:18
18Georg Piazza (Ita)0:19:27
19Giacomo Antonello (Ita)0:21:13
20Agostino Andreis (Ita)0:22:42
21Guido Thaler (Aut)0:25:41
22Gunter Egger (Ita)0:27:48
23Federico Fuser (Ita)0:31:54
24Joaquin Cammisi (Arg)0:33:28
25Andrea Roncarolo (Ita)0:37:20
26Mirko Tessaro (Ita)0:39:19
27Paolo Mencacci (Ita)0:43:59
28Thomas Forer (Ita)0:44:36
29Luca Tessaro (Ita)0:48:31

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michela Benzoni (Ita)4:07:30
2Daniela Veronesi (Ita)0:07:20
3Alessia Ghezzo (Ita)0:20:07
4Sandra Klomp (Ita)0:21:51
5Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)0:31:22
6Stefania Zanasca (Ita)0:37:27

