Owen takes dominant win in USGP Oregon final
Gerchar and Chance battle for final podium spots
Logan Owen (Redline) won his fourth straight US Gran Prix of Cyclocross race Sunday at the Deschutes Brewery Cup and rode into second overall in the final series standings. Owen rode only four of the eight series races but was perfect in his attempts, taking both races on Louisville, Kentucky last month before sweeping the Bend weekend.
"I did what I planned to do," Owen said of his Sunday race. "I got right around Nate Morse, who got the holeshot, and then I just went from there as hard as I could to the finish. I ran about seven-minute laps every lap. I think I did one under seven. I was trying to stay as consistent as I could today and match what the pros did yesterday."
Owen's consistency built an impressive 2:20 winning gap by the finish, but the most exhilarating ride of the day may have come from Garrett Gerchar (Boulder Junior Cycling), who started in 20th position and rode his way into second place ahead of Cal Giant-Specialized riders Maxx Chance, the overall series winner, and Spencer Downing.
By the end of the second of six laps, Owen already led Downing and Chance by 47 seconds, while Gerchar had ridden into fourth and was just eight seconds behind the Cal Giant-Specialized duo. A lap later, Gerchar had caught the pair to make a chase group of three that now languished 1:15 behind the seven-time junior national champion. Gerchar waited in the chase group and made his move when the others bobbled.
"I had sat on their wheel for about a lap, just trying to stay on," Gerchar said. "They had fumbled up the really steep climb, and I was able to mount and get past both of them. They died a little bit, and I was able to hold it out for the last two or three laps."
Gerchar came in 27 seconds ahead of Chance and 35 seconds ahead of Downing. David Lombardo (Verdigris-Villag CX) crossed the line another 12 seconds later for fifth.
Chance, who raced six of the eight series events, scored enough points to hang onto the final series lead by 18 points over Owen. Tyler Schwartz (SDG-Felt) was third overall, 49 points behind Chance, who said the entire team had a good weekend at the USGP finale.
"It's a nice feeling," Chance said of his overall crown. "And everyone at this race did pretty well, too."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Owen (USA) Redline
|0:42:16
|2
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:02:20
|3
|Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross
|0:02:47
|4
|Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Junior Development Cyc
|0:02:55
|5
|David Lombardo (USA) Verdigris-Village CX
|0:03:07
|6
|Josey Weik (USA) IS CORP
|0:03:08
|7
|Ian Mcpherson (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
|0:03:38
|8
|Tyler Schwartz (USA) SDG/Felt
|0:03:41
|9
|Anders Nystrom (USA) BYRDS
|0:03:45
|10
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|0:03:47
|11
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Mad Duck Racing
|0:04:27
|12
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:04:49
|13
|Nevin Whittemore (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:05:19
|14
|Nolan Brady (USA) Old town Bicycle
|0:05:53
|15
|Trevor Pearson (Can) Escape Velocity
|0:06:05
|16
|David O'Brien (USA) Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW
|0:06:14
|17
|Douglas Hall (USA) The TEAM/SoCal Cross
|0:07:14
|18
|Javier Colton (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
|0:07:38
|19
|Eric Botos (USA) boise young riders develpoment
|0:07:53
|-2 Laps
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling T
|-4 Laps
|William Barta (USA) BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Develo
|DNS
|Austin Vincent (USA) Frontrunners
|DNS
|Max Toeldte (Can) BYRDS
|DNS
|Jake Perrin (USA) Hutchs/Bend Dental/Lowes
