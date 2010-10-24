Image 1 of 38 The elite men's start with the city of Louisville in the background. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Kona) climbs in the big ring. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 3 of 38 USGP series leader Tim Johnson en route to third place. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 4 of 38 Ryan Trebon had a tough day but still managed second. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 5 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) wins in Kentucky. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 6 of 38 Eventual winner Jeremy Powers on the rampage. (Image credit: Craig Dooley) Image 7 of 38 Jeremy Powers pays back his team-mate Tim Johnson with some bubbly. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 38 Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) is presented a check for winning the "most aggressive rider" award. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 38 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) leads fellow mountain biker Todd Wells and others through a long sand pit. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com) had little trouble bunny-hopping the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Kona) making maximum effort over the barriers in pursuit of Powers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 38 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers in third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 38 Elite men take on the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com) leading the race through one of the two sand pits. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 38 Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion) leading the U23 race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Kona) leading the race on lap three. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 38 Jesse Anthony (California Giant Berry) was not in contention today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 38 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com) burying himself to get rid of Chris Jones. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 38 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) riding through the pits to get water. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Kona) making a futile effort to close the gap to Powers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 38 Men's Podium (l-r): Ryan Trebon (Kona), Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com) and Tim Johnson (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 38 The U23 men's podium (l-r): Danny Summerhill (Garmin), Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion) and Luke Keough (Champion Systems). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 38 Barry Wicks (Kona) climbing out of the saddle. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Kona) attempts to kiss Tim Johnson at the starting line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Kona) leading Valentin Scherz through a new sand pit. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com) in the deep sand. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 38 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com) with a pack of riders on his heels. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 38 Mayhem in the new sand pit. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 38 Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) riding under the Green Monster fly-over. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 38 Todd Wells (Specialized) moving up to fourth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 38 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Slipstream) approaching the steps. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Kona) riding what was a run-up for many riders. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 38 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com) riding in third place on a very steep climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 38 Chris Jones (Rapha/Focus) got off to a great start today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 38 U23 series leader Luke Keough (Champion Systems). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 38 Mountain biker Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) had no problem with the technical courses. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com) takes the victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) pulled off a solo victory at the Derby City Cup's second day of competition, held at the Eva Bandman Park in Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday. Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) was forced to settle for another solo second place ahead of Power's teammate and the previous day's winner Tim Johnson in third.

"I didn't feel good at all yesterday and today I felt a lot better," said Powers after the win. "Ryan, Tim and I are all almost on equal level right now. It has been fun racing with them and I'm just happy that there are three guys who are at a little bit of a different level and it seems like it is just a tactical thing. Those are the two guys in this series that I have to worry about."

The event marked round four of the US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross (USGP) series of which Powers is now leading. The next two rounds will be held at the New Belgium Cup in Fort Collins next month.

"I anticipate to not be as good at altitude but I do plan on going in with fresh legs after taking a bit of a break first," Powers explained. "I'm taking it one day at a time because there are still four races to go, we are only halfway through. It is a goal of mine to win this series and if I can I'll be psyched."

Davide Frattini (Hudz-Subaru) earned the event's Most Aggressive Rider award for crashing twice during the race and still managing to chase his way back into sixth place on the day.

"It was a house of pain, a very hard course and definitely worthy of the World Championships in 2013," Frattini said. "I was riding on my limit to fight for fourth place with Todd [Wells] and Tristan [Schouten]; unfortunately with a few laps to go I had a small gap and then crashed, they passed me and I had to chase. I caught them with two laps to go but took a turn too fast trying to open a gap on the last lap and crashed again."

Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough) maintained his overall lead in the Under 23 USGP despite rival Danny Summerhill (Garmin) winning the younger men's category in rounds three and four.

Course changes increase technical challenges

The elite men were treated to a similar course to the previous day, with a slightly higher element of technical aspects including more corners following the sand pit en route to the green monster along with less straightaways. There was also a wider and smoother ride in to the second to last hill before the finish line that was used as a run-up the previous day.

Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion System) opened the race with a fast pace much the same as the previous day. But it was Powers who got a small lead on the second lap that forced Trebon to chase with Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) and later Johnson on his wheel.

"Today was just as hard as yesterday," Johnson said. "The difference for me today was that I had a bad start, again. I didn't have the legs to make up for it. I tried but it was just one of those things, some day's you're good, some days aren't as good."

The four leaders reunited at the front on the fourth lap where Trebon quickly took over the pace trying to ride at least one of the two Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com competitors from the group. He was successful in shedding both Jones and Johnson by the end of the lap, starting the fifth lap neck-to-neck with Powers.

Johnson continued to ride in a fairly secure third place for the remainder of the race. However, Jones was caught and passed by the next chase group following a crash on lap six, just after the mid-way point of the race. The chase for fourth place was now between Frattini, Todd Wells (Specialized-Cal Giant) and Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com).

Back up front, Powers opened a small gap through the twists and turns before the set of barriers. He bunny hopped the 40 cm barriers gaining several additional seconds ahead of Trebon with four laps to go.

"I jumped the barriers and stayed in the front and then through the sand I rode it, powered through," Powers said. "Through the back section he had a moment, I saw it and didn't do anything crazy, I just kept the pressure on."

Trebon struggled to close the gap and eventually began losing roughly three seconds on each lap. He attributed his second place performance to over-heating under the warmer than usual 80 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures.

"I felt really good for the first half the race, rolling really good and when Jeremy had a gap I could see that he was hurting," Trebon said. "One lap I was OK and then next lap I over heated. You can feel it in your head and it just came on all of a sudden.

"I started getting feeds but I was out of it, I had nothing and started falling apart," he added. "I had nothing on the last three laps. I was like, 'please, get to the finish.' I had a bad moment and I should have stayed on top of it. I tried feeding a little bit but it doesn't do much after you've already cracked."

Powers gained roughly 15 seconds before the finish line to take his second USGP win of the season. Trebon rolled in for second place 25 seconds ahead of Johnson in third.

The battle for fourth place continued as the trio Frattini, Wells and Schouten fought for the front position through each corner. Frattini gained the coveted spot right before washing out in a corner taking down Schouten with him. Wells, who was sitting in third wheel, scooted around the pair of riders on the ground and rolled in for fourth place.

Results