Image 1 of 31 Today's top three: Christian Vande Velde, Patrick Gretsch and Brent Bookwalter (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 31 HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch on his way to his prologue win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 31 George Hincapie (BMC) going fast and finished at only 7 seconds back. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 31 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly) fights his way over the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 31 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) will be one to watch this week once things get steep. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 31 Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad) on his way to the most aggressive rider jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 31 Patrick McCarty (Spidertech) should be in the front groups all week. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 31 Oscar Sevilla (Gobernacion de Antioquia) and his Colombian team will be hard to beat in the mountains. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 31 Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1) coming into the week off of a successful Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 31 Gustav Larsson (Saxobank-Sungard) will be a threat in the mountains this week. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 31 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) on his way to the descent. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 31 Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) one of the favorites for the week. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 31 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) is coming off his Tour of Utah win but has his work cut out for him this week. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 31 Cadel Evans (BMC) in for the week and fresh of his Tour de France victory. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 31 Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) seemed to be enjoying his time on the podium. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 31 Frank Schleck (Leopard-Trek) staying aero up over the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 31 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly) performs for the fans. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 31 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) is one of the race favorites. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 31 Fans practice their cheering as riders warm up on the course. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 31 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) heads out on the course. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 31 Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank-Sungard) works his way up through the fans. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 31 Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) heading towards the wall of fans. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 31 Jens Voigt (Leopard-Trek) always the crowd favorite. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 31 Huge crowds for the podium. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 31 HTC-Highroad captured the three jerseys given away for the prologue. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 31 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) gets some encouragement as he leaves the start. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 31 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) heading out to take his third place finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 31 Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) heading out for fourth place. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 31 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) tops out on the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 31 Freddy Rodriguez (Exergy) has based his early season on a good performance this week. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 31 Patrick Gretsch is an up and coming German star. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch earned his first victory on US soil with a stellar performance in the opening 8.3km prologue of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge, starting in Garden of the Gods park and finishing in downtown Colorado Springs.

The 24-year-old German topped Garmin-Cervelo's Christian Vande Velde by two seconds, while Brent Bookwalter of BMC claimed the third spot, four seconds off the win. The victory was Gretsch's second time trial triumph of the season to go along with his win in stage 1 of the Ster ZLM Tour. He's also finished in the top-ten on six other occasions, all in time trials, with his most recent placing prior to today a third place finish in stage 3 at the Tour of Utah 10 days prior.

"It's a really nice feeling," said Gretsch. "I put all of my focus on this prologue as the next days are not really something for me. I had really good preparation and also felt really good this morning when we had training [on the course] so I'm super-happy to have the jersey and the win."

While Gretsch went into the day's prologue guns blazing and expecting to garner a good result, runner-up Christian Vande Velde was pleasantly surprised with his placing.

"I didn't expect to be on the podium today, but I expected to do a good ride nonetheless," said Vande Velde. "I expect and hopefully will be on the podium at the Vail time trial, that's what I perceived more [favourable] than this today.

"It sets me up for a good ride and puts some seconds into some people [on general classification] but nobody knows how they're going to react to this altitude and with the weather up in the mountains it could be gnarly."

Gretsch will head into the first stage wearing the race leader's jersey, but is unlikely to withstand the assault of the GC favourites as the roads tilt upwards toward the skies on stage 1. Vande Velde is the best of the riders with GC ambitions while Tour of Utah and Tour de Suisse winner Levi Leipheimer is well placed in seventh, with Gretsch's teammate Tejay Van Garderen and Tour de France champion Cadel Evans close behind in eighth and ninth respectively.

HTC-Highroad swept all three of the jerseys on offer for the stage. In addition to Gretsch's leader's jersey, Van Garderen is the best young rider while Danny Pate earned most aggressive for the prologue.

"You see a lot of teams that come apart and the riders nose dive a bit but I think that the guys are still riding well shows the class of the whole team and organization," said Pate.

Early gamble pays off

While the bulk of the general classification favourites tackled the prologue course at the end of the starting order, many teams front-loaded their early start slots with strong time trial talent in a bid to cover all the bases regarding adverse weather. Late afternoon thunderstorms are not infrequent occurrences in Colorado Springs at this time of the year and any precipitation on the course would have played a pivotal role on a course with a downhill on which riders exceeded 80km/h in their approach of a tricky left hand turn 2.3km into the course.

Four of the top 10 finishers started either first or second on their squads' start orders, with the day's second starter, Ryan Roth (Team Spidertech Powered By C10), clocking 8:38, good enough for tenth after all 130 riders completed the prologue.

Vande Velde, the day's 11th starter and the first for Garmin-Cervelo, bumped Roth from the hot seat with a time of 8:29

"I've never started first before, ever, so it was weird warming up that much earlier and having to wake up that much earlier," said Vande Velde. "Many times in races that I've been in you put one of your best riders at the beginning and one of your best riders at the end just to offset your odds if rain comes or the wind changes around. Obviously HTC was thinking the same thing we were.

"We thought about afternoon thunder showers coming through and I couldn't even think about coming down that hill in the rain. We took a chance and put me first and obviously it paid off. I don't know if it helped out or it didn't, but it was nice to get it out of the way first and foremost."

Two riders later, prologue stalwart Brent Bookwalter came within two seconds of Vande Velde, in a time ultimately good enough for third place.

Germany's Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), the 22nd rider to start and the second off for his Pro Continental squad, also came close to Vande Velde and Bookwalter, stopping the clock in 8:33, a time which proved to be fourth best on the day ahead of a deep selection of ProTour time trial talent.

But the ride of the day would be performed by another German, time trial powerhouse Patrick Gretsch, who was the 41st rider to start and whose 8:27 bumped Vande Velde from the hot seat.

The evergreen Jens Voigt can never be counted out in short races of truth, and the 59th starter of the day would finish seven seconds shy of his young compatriot Gretsch to slot in for fifth place.

Seventy-one more riders had yet to finish, but the fastest five times of the day had already been set.

It wasn't until crowd favourite George Hincapie finished fractions of a second slower than Voigt 37 riders later anyone new rode themselves into the top 10.

Under darkening skies, which took the sting out of the sweltering mid-afternoon heat, the remainder of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge prologue was still stacked with chrono talent, all of whom would test their mettle against Gretsch's benchmark. Former U23 time trial world champion Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad), a Colorado Springs local, fell 11 seconds shy of his teammate Gretsch, but would pick up the most aggressive rider's jersey for his efforts.

2010 Swiss time trial champion Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi) would finish 34 seconds off of Gretsch's time, Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) stopped the clock 20 seconds down, and Swedish time trial champion Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank Sungard), too, would fall short.

Four of the final five starters, Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo), Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and the final rider, Cadel Evans (BMC), were all expected to challenge for the right to wear the first leader's jersey. Leipheimer, Van Garderen and Evans would claim seventh, eighth and ninth, all within one second of each other, and eight seconds back on Gretsch.

Results

Prologue results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:08:28 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:02 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 4 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:05 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:07 6 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:08 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:10 11 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:11 12 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 0:00:13 14 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:14 15 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:15 16 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:16 18 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:17 20 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:18 22 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:20 23 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 24 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:21 25 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:00:22 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 28 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:23 29 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:24 31 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:26 32 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 34 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 35 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:27 36 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 0:00:28 37 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:29 38 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:30 39 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:31 40 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 41 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:32 42 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 43 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 44 Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:00:33 45 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 46 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 47 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 49 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:34 51 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 52 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:35 53 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 54 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:36 56 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 57 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 58 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:37 59 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 60 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 61 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:00:38 63 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 64 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 65 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 66 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 68 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:39 69 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 70 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 0:00:40 71 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:41 72 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 73 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 74 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 75 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:42 76 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 77 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 78 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:43 79 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 80 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:44 81 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 82 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 83 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:00:45 84 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 85 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:47 86 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 87 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:48 88 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:00:49 89 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 90 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:50 91 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 92 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:51 93 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 94 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 95 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:52 96 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 97 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 98 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:53 100 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:00:54 101 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 102 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:55 103 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 104 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:56 105 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 106 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:00:57 107 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:00:58 108 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 109 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:59 110 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 111 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 112 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:01 113 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 114 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 115 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 116 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 117 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 0:01:02 118 Sebastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy 0:01:03 119 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 120 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:08 121 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:10 122 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:13 123 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:14 124 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:15 125 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:19 126 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 127 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:20 128 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 0:01:24 129 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:28 130 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:02:04

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:08:35 2 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:08 3 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:13 4 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:18 5 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 6 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:27 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:29 8 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:30 9 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:31 10 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 11 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:00:49 14 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:00:50 15 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:51 16 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 17 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:05 18 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:06 19 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 0:01:16 20 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:56

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad

