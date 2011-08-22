Trending

Gretsch tops Colorado Springs prologue

HTC-Highroad sweeps three jerseys on offer for opening stage

Image 1 of 31

Today's top three: Christian Vande Velde, Patrick Gretsch and Brent Bookwalter

Today's top three: Christian Vande Velde, Patrick Gretsch and Brent Bookwalter
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 31

HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch on his way to his prologue win

HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch on his way to his prologue win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 31

George Hincapie (BMC) going fast and finished at only 7 seconds back.

George Hincapie (BMC) going fast and finished at only 7 seconds back.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 31

Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly) fights his way over the climb.

Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly) fights his way over the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 31

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) will be one to watch this week once things get steep.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) will be one to watch this week once things get steep.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 31

Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad) on his way to the most aggressive rider jersey.

Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad) on his way to the most aggressive rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 31

Patrick McCarty (Spidertech) should be in the front groups all week.

Patrick McCarty (Spidertech) should be in the front groups all week.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 31

Oscar Sevilla (Gobernacion de Antioquia) and his Colombian team will be hard to beat in the mountains.

Oscar Sevilla (Gobernacion de Antioquia) and his Colombian team will be hard to beat in the mountains.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 31

Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1) coming into the week off of a successful Tour of Utah.

Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1) coming into the week off of a successful Tour of Utah.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 31

Gustav Larsson (Saxobank-Sungard) will be a threat in the mountains this week.

Gustav Larsson (Saxobank-Sungard) will be a threat in the mountains this week.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 31

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) on his way to the descent.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) on his way to the descent.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 31

Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) one of the favorites for the week.

Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) one of the favorites for the week.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 31

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) is coming off his Tour of Utah win but has his work cut out for him this week.

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) is coming off his Tour of Utah win but has his work cut out for him this week.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 31

Cadel Evans (BMC) in for the week and fresh of his Tour de France victory.

Cadel Evans (BMC) in for the week and fresh of his Tour de France victory.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 31

Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) seemed to be enjoying his time on the podium.

Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) seemed to be enjoying his time on the podium.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 31

Frank Schleck (Leopard-Trek) staying aero up over the climb.

Frank Schleck (Leopard-Trek) staying aero up over the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 31

Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly) performs for the fans.

Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly) performs for the fans.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 31

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) is one of the race favorites.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) is one of the race favorites.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 31

Fans practice their cheering as riders warm up on the course.

Fans practice their cheering as riders warm up on the course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 31

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) heads out on the course.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) heads out on the course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 31

Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank-Sungard) works his way up through the fans.

Daniel Navarro (Saxo Bank-Sungard) works his way up through the fans.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 31

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) heading towards the wall of fans.

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) heading towards the wall of fans.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 31

Jens Voigt (Leopard-Trek) always the crowd favorite.

Jens Voigt (Leopard-Trek) always the crowd favorite.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 31

Huge crowds for the podium.

Huge crowds for the podium.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 31

HTC-Highroad captured the three jerseys given away for the prologue.

HTC-Highroad captured the three jerseys given away for the prologue.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 31

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) gets some encouragement as he leaves the start.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) gets some encouragement as he leaves the start.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 31

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) heading out to take his third place finish.

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) heading out to take his third place finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 31

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) heading out for fourth place.

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) heading out for fourth place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 31

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) tops out on the climb.

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) tops out on the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 31

Freddy Rodriguez (Exergy) has based his early season on a good performance this week.

Freddy Rodriguez (Exergy) has based his early season on a good performance this week.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 31

Patrick Gretsch is an up and coming German star.

Patrick Gretsch is an up and coming German star.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch earned his first victory on US soil with a stellar performance in the opening 8.3km prologue of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge, starting in Garden of the Gods park and finishing in downtown Colorado Springs.

The 24-year-old German topped Garmin-Cervelo's Christian Vande Velde by two seconds, while Brent Bookwalter of BMC claimed the third spot, four seconds off the win. The victory was Gretsch's second time trial triumph of the season to go along with his win in stage 1 of the Ster ZLM Tour. He's also finished in the top-ten on six other occasions, all in time trials, with his most recent placing prior to today a third place finish in stage 3 at the Tour of Utah 10 days prior.

"It's a really nice feeling," said Gretsch. "I put all of my focus on this prologue as the next days are not really something for me. I had really good preparation and also felt really good this morning when we had training [on the course] so I'm super-happy to have the jersey and the win."

While Gretsch went into the day's prologue guns blazing and expecting to garner a good result, runner-up Christian Vande Velde was pleasantly surprised with his placing.

"I didn't expect to be on the podium today, but I expected to do a good ride nonetheless," said Vande Velde. "I expect and hopefully will be on the podium at the Vail time trial, that's what I perceived more [favourable] than this today.

"It sets me up for a good ride and puts some seconds into some people [on general classification] but nobody knows how they're going to react to this altitude and with the weather up in the mountains it could be gnarly."

Gretsch will head into the first stage wearing the race leader's jersey, but is unlikely to withstand the assault of the GC favourites as the roads tilt upwards toward the skies on stage 1. Vande Velde is the best of the riders with GC ambitions while Tour of Utah and Tour de Suisse winner Levi Leipheimer is well placed in seventh, with Gretsch's teammate Tejay Van Garderen and Tour de France champion Cadel Evans close behind in eighth and ninth respectively.

HTC-Highroad swept all three of the jerseys on offer for the stage. In addition to Gretsch's leader's jersey, Van Garderen is the best young rider while Danny Pate earned most aggressive for the prologue.

"You see a lot of teams that come apart and the riders nose dive a bit but I think that the guys are still riding well shows the class of the whole team and organization," said Pate.

Early gamble pays off

While the bulk of the general classification favourites tackled the prologue course at the end of the starting order, many teams front-loaded their early start slots with strong time trial talent in a bid to cover all the bases regarding adverse weather. Late afternoon thunderstorms are not infrequent occurrences in Colorado Springs at this time of the year and any precipitation on the course would have played a pivotal role on a course with a downhill on which riders exceeded 80km/h in their approach of a tricky left hand turn 2.3km into the course.

Four of the top 10 finishers started either first or second on their squads' start orders, with the day's second starter, Ryan Roth (Team Spidertech Powered By C10), clocking 8:38, good enough for tenth after all 130 riders completed the prologue.

Vande Velde, the day's 11th starter and the first for Garmin-Cervelo, bumped Roth from the hot seat with a time of 8:29

"I've never started first before, ever, so it was weird warming up that much earlier and having to wake up that much earlier," said Vande Velde. "Many times in races that I've been in you put one of your best riders at the beginning and one of your best riders at the end just to offset your odds if rain comes or the wind changes around. Obviously HTC was thinking the same thing we were.

"We thought about afternoon thunder showers coming through and I couldn't even think about coming down that hill in the rain. We took a chance and put me first and obviously it paid off. I don't know if it helped out or it didn't, but it was nice to get it out of the way first and foremost."

Two riders later, prologue stalwart Brent Bookwalter came within two seconds of Vande Velde, in a time ultimately good enough for third place.

Germany's Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), the 22nd rider to start and the second off for his Pro Continental squad, also came close to Vande Velde and Bookwalter, stopping the clock in 8:33, a time which proved to be fourth best on the day ahead of a deep selection of ProTour time trial talent.

But the ride of the day would be performed by another German, time trial powerhouse Patrick Gretsch, who was the 41st rider to start and whose 8:27 bumped Vande Velde from the hot seat.

The evergreen Jens Voigt can never be counted out in short races of truth, and the 59th starter of the day would finish seven seconds shy of his young compatriot Gretsch to slot in for fifth place.

Seventy-one more riders had yet to finish, but the fastest five times of the day had already been set.

It wasn't until crowd favourite George Hincapie finished fractions of a second slower than Voigt 37 riders later anyone new rode themselves into the top 10.

Under darkening skies, which took the sting out of the sweltering mid-afternoon heat, the remainder of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge prologue was still stacked with chrono talent, all of whom would test their mettle against Gretsch's benchmark. Former U23 time trial world champion Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad), a Colorado Springs local, fell 11 seconds shy of his teammate Gretsch, but would pick up the most aggressive rider's jersey for his efforts.

2010 Swiss time trial champion Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi) would finish 34 seconds off of Gretsch's time, Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) stopped the clock 20 seconds down, and Swedish time trial champion Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank Sungard), too, would fall short.

Four of the final five starters, Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), David Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo), Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and the final rider, Cadel Evans (BMC), were all expected to challenge for the right to wear the first leader's jersey. Leipheimer, Van Garderen and Evans would claim seventh, eighth and ninth, all within one second of each other, and eight seconds back on Gretsch.

Results

Prologue results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:08:28
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:02
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
4Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:05
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:07
6George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:08
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
10Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:10
11Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:11
12Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy0:00:13
14Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:14
15Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:15
16David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
17Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:16
18Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:17
20Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:18
22Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:20
23Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:21
25Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
26Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:00:22
27Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
28Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling0:00:23
29Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
30Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:24
31Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:26
32Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
34Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
35Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:27
36Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:00:28
37Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:29
38Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:00:30
39Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:31
40Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
41Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:32
42Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
43Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
44Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:33
45Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
46Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
47Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
49Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:34
51Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
52William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:35
53Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
54Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
55Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:36
56Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
57Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
58Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:37
59Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
60Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
61Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:00:38
63George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
64Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
65Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
66Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
68Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:39
69Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
70Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:40
71Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:41
72Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
73Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
74Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
75Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:42
76Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
77Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
78Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:43
79Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
80Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:44
81Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
82Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
83Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:00:45
84Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
85Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:47
86Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
87Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:48
88Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:49
89Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
90Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:00:50
91Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
92André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:51
93Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
94Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
95Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:52
96Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
97Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:53
100Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:00:54
101Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
102Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:55
103Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
104William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:56
105Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
106Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:00:57
107Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:58
108Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
109Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:59
110Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
111Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
112Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:01
113Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
114Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
115Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
116Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
117Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:01:02
118Sebastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy0:01:03
119Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
120Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:08
121Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:10
122Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:13
123Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:01:14
124Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:15
125Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:19
126Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
127Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:20
128Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:01:24
129Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:28
130Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:04

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:08:35
2Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:08
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:13
4David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:18
5Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:27
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
8George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:30
9Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:31
10Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
11Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:00:49
14Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:50
15Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:51
16Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
17Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:05
18Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:01:06
19Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:01:16
20Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:56

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:08:28
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:02
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
4Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:05
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:07
6George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:08
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
10Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:10
11Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:11
12Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy0:00:13
14Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:14
15Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:15
16David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
17Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:16
18Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:17
20Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:18
22Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:20
23Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:21
25Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
26Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:00:22
27Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
28Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling0:00:23
29Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
30Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:24
31Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:26
32Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
34Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
35Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:27
36Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:00:28
37Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:29
38Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:00:30
39Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:31
40Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
41Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:32
42Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
43Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
44Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:33
45Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
46Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
47Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
49Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:34
51Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
52William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:35
53Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
54Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
55Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:36
56Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
57Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
58Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:37
59Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
60Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
61Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:00:38
63George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
64Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
65Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
66Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
68Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:39
69Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
70Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:40
71Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:41
72Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
73Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
74Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
75Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:42
76Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
77Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
78Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:43
79Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
80Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:44
81Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
82Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
83Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:00:45
84Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
85Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:47
86Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
87Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:48
88Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:49
89Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
90Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:00:50
91Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
92André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:51
93Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
94Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
95Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:52
96Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
97Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:53
100Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:00:54
101Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
102Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:55
103Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
104William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:56
105Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
106Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:00:57
107Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:58
108Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
109Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:59
110Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
111Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
112Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:01
113Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
114Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
115Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
116Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
117Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:01:02
118Sebastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy0:01:03
119Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
120Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:08
121Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:10
122Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:13
123Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:01:14
124Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:15
125Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:19
126Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
127Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:20
128Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:01:24
129Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:28
130Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:04

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:08:35
2Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:08
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:13
4David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:18
5Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:27
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
8George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:30
9Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:31
10Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
11Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:00:49
14Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:50
15Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:51
16Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
17Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:05
18Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:01:06
19Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:01:16
20Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:56

