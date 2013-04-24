USA Pro Challenge: Stage 3 preview
Stage 3 preview, map and profile
Stage 3: Breckenridge - Steamboat Springs
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
I fully expect the finish to Steamboat Springs to end in a bunch sprint, coming after a hard stage, and right before another. It should be like some of the Utah stages, where if we had raced full gas on the climb it might have broken up, but this stage will depend on how we race Rabbit Ears Pass. With a long descent to the finish, it will be difficult to keep an advantage gained on the climb.
Stage 3 map
Image ©: USA Pro Challenge
Stage 3 profile
Image ©: USA Pro Challenge
