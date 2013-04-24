Image 1 of 2 USA Pro Challenge - Stage 3 Profile (Image credit: USA Pro Challenge) Image 2 of 2 USA Pro Challenge - Stage 3 Map (Image credit: USA Pro Challenge)

I fully expect the finish to Steamboat Springs to end in a bunch sprint, coming after a hard stage, and right before another. It should be like some of the Utah stages, where if we had raced full gas on the climb it might have broken up, but this stage will depend on how we race Rabbit Ears Pass. With a long descent to the finish, it will be difficult to keep an advantage gained on the climb.

Stage 3 map

Image ©: USA Pro Challenge

Stage 3 profile

Image ©: USA Pro Challenge