McDonald, Leech claim collegiate championships
McDonald rebounds after disappointing U23 race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle)
|0:46:42
|2
|Benjamin Sonntag (Fort Lewis College)
|3
|Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder)
|0:00:43
|4
|Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College)
|0:00:50
|5
|Eric Thompson (Lees-McRae College)
|0:01:34
|6
|Patrick Bradley (Rutgers University)
|0:02:04
|7
|Brad Cole (Colorado State University)
|0:02:21
|8
|Clayton Omer (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:02:24
|9
|Lucas Perez (Fort Lewis College)
|0:02:35
|10
|Gregory Carpenter (Fort Lewis College)
|0:02:55
|11
|Christopher Dale (Lees-McRae College)
|0:03:10
|12
|Pavel Gonda (New York University)
|0:03:55
|13
|Christopher Bogedin (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:04:29
|14
|Jesse Dekrey (Fort Lewis College)
|0:04:39
|15
|Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:04:46
|16
|Ben Corbalis (Lees-McRae College)
|17
|Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College)
|0:05:16
|18
|Sage Bauers (California State University - Sacramento)
|0:05:24
|19
|Peter Haile (Lees-McRae College)
|0:05:33
|20
|Adam Switters (University Of California-Davis)
|0:05:50
|21
|John Doyle (Lees-McRae College)
|22
|Kip Spaude (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:05:53
|23
|Zachary Felpel (Lees-McRae College)
|0:06:19
|24
|Peter Knudsen (University Of California-Davis)
|0:06:24
|25
|Aaron Oakes (North Carolina State University)
|0:06:32
|26
|Paul Young (University Of Washington-Seattle)
|0:06:34
|27
|Adam Looney (University Of Wyoming)
|28
|John Crow (North Carolina State University)
|0:07:13
|29
|Weston Luzadder (Marian College)
|0:07:29
|30
|Logan VonBokel (Colorado State University)
|0:08:29
|31
|Stefan Swecker (Lindsey Wilson College)
|32
|John Heine (University Of New Mexico)
|33
|Christopher Hamlin (University Of Vermont)
|34
|Adam Leibovitz (Marian College)
|35
|Joseph Ferron (Oregon State University)
|36
|Joseph Dengel (Oregon State University)
|37
|Mitchell Peterson (University Of Utah)
|38
|Tim Darwick (Pennsylvania State University)
|39
|Nils Johnson (University Of California-Davis)
|40
|Anthony Santamaria (University Of California-Davis)
|41
|Kyle Shour (University Of New Mexico)
|42
|Philip Mooney (University Of California-Davis)
|43
|Brian Sain (North Carolina State University)
|44
|Brant Haflich (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|45
|Jake Zimmerman (Lindsey Wilson College)
|46
|Matthew Dooley (Lindsey Wilson College)
|47
|Peter Deucher (Marian College)
|48
|Brandon Zipp (University Of California-Davis)
|49
|James Ralston (Oregon State University)
|DNF
|Philip (Alder) Martz (Lindsey Wilson College)
|DNF
|Matthew Buckley (University Of Vermont)
|DNF
|Ian Burnett (Fort Lewis College)
|DNF
|Andrew Llewellyn (Fort Lewis College)
|DNF
|Lee Peters (University Of Vermont)
|DNF
|Marc Schwartz (University Of Washington-Seattle)
|DNF
|Chad Wells (Fort Lewis College)
|DNF
|Joseph Welsh (Lees-McRae College)
|DNF
|Brian Hestetune (Utah State University)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Leech (Savannah College of Art and Design)
|0:41:41
|2
|Steve Fisher (Western Washington University)
|0:00:25
|3
|Mitchell Hoke (Colorado College)
|0:00:27
|4
|Matthew Willing (Mars Hill College)
|0:01:45
|5
|Kevin Mullervy (Mesa State College)
|0:01:47
|6
|Paul Webb (Mars Hill College)
|0:02:03
|7
|Ben Chaddock (Whitman College)
|0:02:14
|8
|Ian Crane (Whatcom Community College)
|0:02:46
|9
|Richard Geng (Mesa State College)
|0:03:00
|10
|Brendon Gallant (Willamette University)
|0:03:01
|11
|Conor Mullervy (Mesa State College)
|0:03:17
|12
|Patric Rostel (Mesa State College)
|0:03:23
|13
|Thatcher Hurt (Appalachian State University)
|0:03:26
|14
|Cimarron Wortham (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)
|0:03:52
|15
|Ross Bowden (Appalachian State University)
|0:04:04
|16
|Michael Koballa (Appalachian State University)
|0:04:27
|17
|Benjamin Rathkamp (Western Washington University)
|0:05:09
|18
|Joseph Mullan (Western Washington University)
|19
|Brad Winn (University Of Colorado-Colorado Springs)
|0:06:01
|20
|Wilhelm Wadewitz (Appalachian State University)
|0:06:02
|21
|Brent Steinberg (Mesa State College)
|0:06:50
|22
|Noah Niwinski (Appalachian State University)
|0:07:50
|23
|Daniel Sapp (Appalachian State University)
|24
|Kyle Sanders (New Mexico State University)
|25
|Peter Hagerty (Rochester Institute Of Technology)
|26
|Charles Kutz (Appalachian State University)
|27
|Jan Taborsky (Willamette University)
|DSQ
|Kyle Knott (Mars Hill College)
