Trending

McDonald, Leech claim collegiate championships

McDonald rebounds after disappointing U23 race

Image 1 of 30

Zach McDonald (University of Washington-Seattle) outsprints Ben Sonntag (Fort Lewis College) who led most of the race.

Zach McDonald (University of Washington-Seattle) outsprints Ben Sonntag (Fort Lewis College) who led most of the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 30

Zach McDonald (University of Washington-Seattle) wins the Collegiate D1 National Championship.

Zach McDonald (University of Washington-Seattle) wins the Collegiate D1 National Championship.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 30

Collegiate D1 winner Zach McDonald (University of Washington-Seattle).

Collegiate D1 winner Zach McDonald (University of Washington-Seattle).
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 4 of 30

Brady Kappius (U. Colorado Boulder) riding in third place.

Brady Kappius (U. Colorado Boulder) riding in third place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 30

Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) is also the collegiate mountain biking champion.

Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) is also the collegiate mountain biking champion.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 30

U.C. Davis Team at the staging area.

U.C. Davis Team at the staging area.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 30

Brady Kappius (U. Colorado Boulder).

Brady Kappius (U. Colorado Boulder).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 30

Ben Sonntag (Fort Lewis College).

Ben Sonntag (Fort Lewis College).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 30

Zach McDonald (U. Washington-Seattle).

Zach McDonald (U. Washington-Seattle).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 30

Greg Carpenter (Fort Lewis College) riding frozen ground to a top 10 finish.

Greg Carpenter (Fort Lewis College) riding frozen ground to a top 10 finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 30

Brady Kappius (U. Colorado Boulder) leading the race at the steps.

Brady Kappius (U. Colorado Boulder) leading the race at the steps.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 30

Zach McDonald (U. Washington-Seattle) on the steps in second place.

Zach McDonald (U. Washington-Seattle) on the steps in second place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 30

John Crow (N.C. State).

John Crow (N.C. State).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 30

Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) riding fourth.

Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) riding fourth.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 30

Eric Tompson (Lees-McRae).

Eric Tompson (Lees-McRae).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 30

Clayton Omer (Lindsey Wilson) descending.

Clayton Omer (Lindsey Wilson) descending.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 30

Ben Sonntag (Fort Lewis College) leading the race.

Ben Sonntag (Fort Lewis College) leading the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 30

Brady Kappius (U. Colorado Boulder) chasing Sonntag.

Brady Kappius (U. Colorado Boulder) chasing Sonntag.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 30

Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) descending a short pitch.

Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) descending a short pitch.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 30

Chris Hamilton (U. Vermont) at the barriers.

Chris Hamilton (U. Vermont) at the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 30

Ben Sonntag (Fort Lewis College) being shadowed by Zach McDonald.

Ben Sonntag (Fort Lewis College) being shadowed by Zach McDonald.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 30

Zach McDonald (U. Washington-Seattle) cornering behind Sonntag.

Zach McDonald (U. Washington-Seattle) cornering behind Sonntag.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 30

Brady Kappius (U. Colorado Boulder) riding third.

Brady Kappius (U. Colorado Boulder) riding third.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 30

Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) coming around a 180 degree turn in the course.

Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) coming around a 180 degree turn in the course.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 30

The men's start had 58 racers.

The men's start had 58 racers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 30

Brady Kappius (U. Colorado Boulder) gets the hole shot.

Brady Kappius (U. Colorado Boulder) gets the hole shot.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 30

Brad Cole (Colorado State U.) riding on snow.

Brad Cole (Colorado State U.) riding on snow.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 30

Brady Kappius (U. Colorado Boulder) being caught by Sonntag.

Brady Kappius (U. Colorado Boulder) being caught by Sonntag.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 30

Zach McDonald (U. Washington-Seattle) had to make up a large gap before catching Sonntag.

Zach McDonald (U. Washington-Seattle) had to make up a large gap before catching Sonntag.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 30

Benjamin Sonntag (Fort Lewis College) leads race winner Zach McDonald (University of Washington-Seattle)

Benjamin Sonntag (Fort Lewis College) leads race winner Zach McDonald (University of Washington-Seattle)
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

eyJ0eXBlIjoiYm94b3V0IiwiaWQiOiIyZjFjMjk1Ny1iNjk1LTRkODQtOTA3Zi04YzFjMjkwOTBmOTMiLCJkYXRhIjp7InRpdGxlIjoiUmVsYXRlZCBBcnRpY2xlcyIsInRleHQiOlsiXHUwMDNjYSBocmVmPVwiL2ZlYXR1cmVzL3JhY2UtdGVjaC11cy1jeWNsby1jcm9zcy1uYXRpb25hbC1jaGFtcGlvbnNoaXBzXCJcdTAwM2VSYWNlIHRlY2g6IFVTIGN5Y2xvLWNyb3NzIG5hdGlvbmFsIGNoYW1waW9uc2hpcHNcdTAwM2MvYVx1MDAzZSJdLCJpbWFnZSI6eyJpZCI6IiIsIm5hbWUiOiIiLCJwYXRoIjoiIiwic3JjIjoiIiwibW9zIjoiIiwiaW1wb3J0U3JjIjoiIiwid2lkdGgiOjAsImhlaWdodCI6MCwiYWx0IjoiIiwiY3JlZGl0IjoiIn19fQ==>Results

Men D1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zach McDonald (University Of Washington-Seattle)0:46:42
2Benjamin Sonntag (Fort Lewis College)
3Braden Kappius (University Of Colorado-Boulder)0:00:43
4Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College)0:00:50
5Eric Thompson (Lees-McRae College)0:01:34
6Patrick Bradley (Rutgers University)0:02:04
7Brad Cole (Colorado State University)0:02:21
8Clayton Omer (Lindsey Wilson College)0:02:24
9Lucas Perez (Fort Lewis College)0:02:35
10Gregory Carpenter (Fort Lewis College)0:02:55
11Christopher Dale (Lees-McRae College)0:03:10
12Pavel Gonda (New York University)0:03:55
13Christopher Bogedin (Lindsey Wilson College)0:04:29
14Jesse Dekrey (Fort Lewis College)0:04:39
15Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College)0:04:46
16Ben Corbalis (Lees-McRae College)
17Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College)0:05:16
18Sage Bauers (California State University - Sacramento)0:05:24
19Peter Haile (Lees-McRae College)0:05:33
20Adam Switters (University Of California-Davis)0:05:50
21John Doyle (Lees-McRae College)
22Kip Spaude (Lindsey Wilson College)0:05:53
23Zachary Felpel (Lees-McRae College)0:06:19
24Peter Knudsen (University Of California-Davis)0:06:24
25Aaron Oakes (North Carolina State University)0:06:32
26Paul Young (University Of Washington-Seattle)0:06:34
27Adam Looney (University Of Wyoming)
28John Crow (North Carolina State University)0:07:13
29Weston Luzadder (Marian College)0:07:29
30Logan VonBokel (Colorado State University)0:08:29
31Stefan Swecker (Lindsey Wilson College)
32John Heine (University Of New Mexico)
33Christopher Hamlin (University Of Vermont)
34Adam Leibovitz (Marian College)
35Joseph Ferron (Oregon State University)
36Joseph Dengel (Oregon State University)
37Mitchell Peterson (University Of Utah)
38Tim Darwick (Pennsylvania State University)
39Nils Johnson (University Of California-Davis)
40Anthony Santamaria (University Of California-Davis)
41Kyle Shour (University Of New Mexico)
42Philip Mooney (University Of California-Davis)
43Brian Sain (North Carolina State University)
44Brant Haflich (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
45Jake Zimmerman (Lindsey Wilson College)
46Matthew Dooley (Lindsey Wilson College)
47Peter Deucher (Marian College)
48Brandon Zipp (University Of California-Davis)
49James Ralston (Oregon State University)
DNFPhilip (Alder) Martz (Lindsey Wilson College)
DNFMatthew Buckley (University Of Vermont)
DNFIan Burnett (Fort Lewis College)
DNFAndrew Llewellyn (Fort Lewis College)
DNFLee Peters (University Of Vermont)
DNFMarc Schwartz (University Of Washington-Seattle)
DNFChad Wells (Fort Lewis College)
DNFJoseph Welsh (Lees-McRae College)
DNFBrian Hestetune (Utah State University)

Men D2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Leech (Savannah College of Art and Design)0:41:41
2Steve Fisher (Western Washington University)0:00:25
3Mitchell Hoke (Colorado College)0:00:27
4Matthew Willing (Mars Hill College)0:01:45
5Kevin Mullervy (Mesa State College)0:01:47
6Paul Webb (Mars Hill College)0:02:03
7Ben Chaddock (Whitman College)0:02:14
8Ian Crane (Whatcom Community College)0:02:46
9Richard Geng (Mesa State College)0:03:00
10Brendon Gallant (Willamette University)0:03:01
11Conor Mullervy (Mesa State College)0:03:17
12Patric Rostel (Mesa State College)0:03:23
13Thatcher Hurt (Appalachian State University)0:03:26
14Cimarron Wortham (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)0:03:52
15Ross Bowden (Appalachian State University)0:04:04
16Michael Koballa (Appalachian State University)0:04:27
17Benjamin Rathkamp (Western Washington University)0:05:09
18Joseph Mullan (Western Washington University)
19Brad Winn (University Of Colorado-Colorado Springs)0:06:01
20Wilhelm Wadewitz (Appalachian State University)0:06:02
21Brent Steinberg (Mesa State College)0:06:50
22Noah Niwinski (Appalachian State University)0:07:50
23Daniel Sapp (Appalachian State University)
24Kyle Sanders (New Mexico State University)
25Peter Hagerty (Rochester Institute Of Technology)
26Charles Kutz (Appalachian State University)
27Jan Taborsky (Willamette University)
DSQKyle Knott (Mars Hill College)

Latest on Cyclingnews