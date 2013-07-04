Trending

Cole solos to Junior Women's 17-18 national title

Arensman edges Boutet for Junior Women's 15-16 championship

Junior Women - 17-18: 71km
1Janelle Cole (West Michigan Coast Riders)2:06:09
2Kelly Catlin (Gopher Wheelmen)0:00:32
3Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:00:43
4Ellen Noble (C.F. Racing)0:00:51
5Sara Youmans (Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohrback Cycling)0:00:56
6Laurel Rathbun (ExergyTWENTY16)0:00:57
7Sarah Huang (ExergyTWENTY16)0:01:13
8Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)0:03:06
9Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)0:08:04
10Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)0:08:17
11Savannah Adams (Front Rangers Cycling Club)0:08:30
12Nadia Latzgo (ExergyTWENTY16)
13Evelyn Korbich (Young Medalists/Young Medalists)0:09:07
14Zoe Reeves (Einstein Racing)0:15:11
15Karen Brocket (JET Cycling/JETCycling)0:15:19
16Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)0:16:02
17Victoria Haney (Frazier Cycling)0:28:25
18Emily Neice (Spin Zone Racing/Spin Zone Racing Women)0:30:13
DNSEmily Bramel (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
DNSRachael Jensen (Coulee Region Youth Cycling Inc/Borah)
DNSDominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)
DNFStefanie Feltwell (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
DNFChristina Koeppe (Team TIBCO II)
DNFTara McCormick (ExergyTWENTY16)

Junior Women - 15-16: 49km
1Hannah Arensman (ExergyTWENTY16)1:20:53
2Madeleine Boutet
3Chloe Dygert (Midwest Development Cycling Inc.)0:00:04
4Emma White (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:00:13
5Emma Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Junior Dropouts)0:00:19
6Marta Morris (ExergyTWENTY16)0:01:19
7Ashlyn Woods (ExergyTWENTY16)0:04:09
8Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:04:25
9Gina Johnson (Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:04:33
10Maryann Riley (Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:04:47
11Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)0:05:14
12Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)0:05:35
13Morgan McKey (West Michigan Coast Riders)
14Jenny Lucke (Naked Women's Racing /Naked Women's Racing p/b TriBella)0:07:57
15Kieran Devere (Stevens Bicycle Racing/SBRacing)0:09:26
16Bethany Sodergren (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)0:09:29
17Hannah Green (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:09:30
18Danielle Mullis (JET Cycling/JETCycling)0:10:02
19Zoe Mullins (ExergyTWENTY16)0:10:46
20Victoria Kanizer (JET Cycling)0:10:57
21Mackenzie Green (Bio Wheels Racing)0:11:06
22Marjolein Pawlus (Cycle Sport Concepts Tampa)0:14:31
23Diana Ramos (Junior Flyers)0:15:19
24Hannah McDade (ExergyTWENTY16)0:15:36
25Madeleine Haney (Frazier Cycling)0:19:22
26Katherine Eckrote (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:27:10
DNSEmily Abraham (Team Swift)
DNFAllyson Hurst (Forest Acres Cycling Team)

