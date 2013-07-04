Cole solos to Junior Women's 17-18 national title
Arensman edges Boutet for Junior Women's 15-16 championship
|1
|Janelle Cole (West Michigan Coast Riders)
|2:06:09
|2
|Kelly Catlin (Gopher Wheelmen)
|0:00:32
|3
|Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:00:43
|4
|Ellen Noble (C.F. Racing)
|0:00:51
|5
|Sara Youmans (Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|0:00:56
|6
|Laurel Rathbun (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:00:57
|7
|Sarah Huang (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:01:13
|8
|Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)
|0:03:06
|9
|Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)
|0:08:04
|10
|Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)
|0:08:17
|11
|Savannah Adams (Front Rangers Cycling Club)
|0:08:30
|12
|Nadia Latzgo (ExergyTWENTY16)
|13
|Evelyn Korbich (Young Medalists/Young Medalists)
|0:09:07
|14
|Zoe Reeves (Einstein Racing)
|0:15:11
|15
|Karen Brocket (JET Cycling/JETCycling)
|0:15:19
|16
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|0:16:02
|17
|Victoria Haney (Frazier Cycling)
|0:28:25
|18
|Emily Neice (Spin Zone Racing/Spin Zone Racing Women)
|0:30:13
|DNS
|Emily Bramel (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|DNS
|Rachael Jensen (Coulee Region Youth Cycling Inc/Borah)
|DNS
|Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)
|DNF
|Stefanie Feltwell (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Christina Koeppe (Team TIBCO II)
|DNF
|Tara McCormick (ExergyTWENTY16)
|1
|Hannah Arensman (ExergyTWENTY16)
|1:20:53
|2
|Madeleine Boutet
|3
|Chloe Dygert (Midwest Development Cycling Inc.)
|0:00:04
|4
|Emma White (Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|0:00:13
|5
|Emma Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Junior Dropouts)
|0:00:19
|6
|Marta Morris (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:01:19
|7
|Ashlyn Woods (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:04:09
|8
|Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:04:25
|9
|Gina Johnson (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:04:33
|10
|Maryann Riley (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:04:47
|11
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
|0:05:14
|12
|Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)
|0:05:35
|13
|Morgan McKey (West Michigan Coast Riders)
|14
|Jenny Lucke (Naked Women's Racing /Naked Women's Racing p/b TriBella)
|0:07:57
|15
|Kieran Devere (Stevens Bicycle Racing/SBRacing)
|0:09:26
|16
|Bethany Sodergren (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|0:09:29
|17
|Hannah Green (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:09:30
|18
|Danielle Mullis (JET Cycling/JETCycling)
|0:10:02
|19
|Zoe Mullins (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:10:46
|20
|Victoria Kanizer (JET Cycling)
|0:10:57
|21
|Mackenzie Green (Bio Wheels Racing)
|0:11:06
|22
|Marjolein Pawlus (Cycle Sport Concepts Tampa)
|0:14:31
|23
|Diana Ramos (Junior Flyers)
|0:15:19
|24
|Hannah McDade (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:15:36
|25
|Madeleine Haney (Frazier Cycling)
|0:19:22
|26
|Katherine Eckrote (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:27:10
|DNS
|Emily Abraham (Team Swift)
|DNF
|Allyson Hurst (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
