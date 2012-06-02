Lechance wins in Lake Bluff
Durrin, Meran claim USA Crits podiums
Elite Men: -
The Lake Bluff Twilight Criterium marked the halfway point of the 2012 USA Crits Championship Series and a big first win for Quebec native Jean Michel Lechance and his young Rossetti Devo Cycling Team. After lapping the large field with four other riders in an early move on the short, and tight six corner course, Lechance sprinted with the front of the field to take the win.
"I came here with no real expectation. I started an attack the first few laps, and we made it a group of five. We quickly took a big advantage," said Lechance, a Quebec City native, who is the Canadian national points race champion. "I like to play it aggressively so I attacked at the beginning, and it played out well."
Ten laps into the Lake Bluff Twilight Criterium a group of five riders had gained and advantage of 20 seconds over the field. Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team), Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M Fund/NCC), Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation), Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling), and Ruddy Napolitano (Bahati Racing) worked silently together on the tight course until lapping the field with 20 laps to go.
"We were working very well together. We were actually taking turns equally on each part. No one was talking, but everyone understood what was happening. We knew we had it," said Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M Fund/NCC) who finished second overall behind Lechance. "[The course] was absolutely perfect for a break. Corners were fast, and we were going as fast as we possibly could on this course."
The teams left out of the break, including USA Crits Series contenders Champion Systems and Mountain Khakis/SmartStop were stuck back in the field unable to organize a chase. "Missing the break was obviously not part of the plan," said Ariel Mendez-Pentate of Champion Systems p/b Stan's No Tubes whose team took control of the field with 10 laps to go. "But once the break came back, controlling Colin [Jaskiewicz] and protecting his position, and having him a good finish was the goal.' Jaskiewicz who sits third overall in the USA Crit Series, came in 7th overall right behind Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/Smart Stop).
After the breakaway reintegrated with the field, Champion Systems gook control at the front for the last 10 laps with some assistance from Mountain Khakis in order to set up their sprinters who are contending for the USA Crits Series. Luke Keough won the field sprint but Jean Michel Lechance emerged the overall victor of the Lake Bluff Twilight Criterium as the highest placed rider from the break in the final sprint. "At the end my teammate Emile Abraham, helped me a lot to place myself," said Lechance "And I won the race."
"This is the biggest win we have had for the year," said Abraham, the rider/manager of the Rossetti Devo Cycling team. "The team blocked and helped him get a gap. When he came up we brought him to the front and helped protect him. He did really good and I'm really really happy."
The with only one place separating USA Crits Championship Series contenders at the finish in Lake Bluff, Keough (6th), Jaskiewicz (7th), and Oscar Clark (8th - Team United Healthcare Georgia), overall standings remained unchanged, but closer than ever. The series continues for the men at its next stop at the Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic in New York City on June 17th.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean Michel LeChance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|1:46:56
|2
|Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
|3
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|4
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|5
|Rudolph Napolitano
|6
|Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|7
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|8
|Oscar Clark (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
|9
|Shane Kline (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|10
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-CA)
|11
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|12
|Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)
|13
|Daniel Holt
|14
|Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit St)
|15
|Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Tea)
|16
|Patrick Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Tea)
|17
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|18
|Daniel Chabanov (Foundation)
|19
|Brendan Cornett (TBB Sports)
|20
|Rob White
|21
|Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cyclin)
|22
|Alexander Bremer (Foundation)
|23
|John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|24
|Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|25
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|26
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|27
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC)
|28
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|29
|Daniel Harm (ABD Cycling Club)
|30
|David Cueli (Team Cocos)
|31
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cyclin)
|32
|Weston Luzadder (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|33
|Anthony Olson (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|34
|Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|35
|Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|36
|Nicolas Frey
|37
|Alexander Gonzalez (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|38
|Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|39
|Ryan Sullivan (Team United Healthcare Georgia/)
|40
|Nicholas Inabinet (ABD Cycling Club)
|41
|Sam Stone (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|42
|David Moyer (xXx Racing)
|43
|Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|44
|Menso de Jong (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|45
|David Forkner (Foundation)
|46
|Branden Russell
|47
|Dustin Morici (Sammy's Bike)
|48
|Stathy Touloumis (Alberto's Sport)
|49
|Alexander Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|50
|Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|51
|Nicholas Ramirez (Enzo's-PSIMET)
|52
|Zachary Davies
|53
|Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
|54
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|55
|Nathaniel Williams (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|56
|Erik Loberg (Great Dane Velo Club)
|57
|Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
|58
|Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
