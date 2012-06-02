The Lake Bluff Twilight Criterium marked the halfway point of the 2012 USA Crits Championship Series and a big first win for Quebec native Jean Michel Lechance and his young Rossetti Devo Cycling Team. After lapping the large field with four other riders in an early move on the short, and tight six corner course, Lechance sprinted with the front of the field to take the win.

"I came here with no real expectation. I started an attack the first few laps, and we made it a group of five. We quickly took a big advantage," said Lechance, a Quebec City native, who is the Canadian national points race champion. "I like to play it aggressively so I attacked at the beginning, and it played out well."

Ten laps into the Lake Bluff Twilight Criterium a group of five riders had gained and advantage of 20 seconds over the field. Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team), Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M Fund/NCC), Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation), Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling), and Ruddy Napolitano (Bahati Racing) worked silently together on the tight course until lapping the field with 20 laps to go.

"We were working very well together. We were actually taking turns equally on each part. No one was talking, but everyone understood what was happening. We knew we had it," said Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M Fund/NCC) who finished second overall behind Lechance. "[The course] was absolutely perfect for a break. Corners were fast, and we were going as fast as we possibly could on this course."

The teams left out of the break, including USA Crits Series contenders Champion Systems and Mountain Khakis/SmartStop were stuck back in the field unable to organize a chase. "Missing the break was obviously not part of the plan," said Ariel Mendez-Pentate of Champion Systems p/b Stan's No Tubes whose team took control of the field with 10 laps to go. "But once the break came back, controlling Colin [Jaskiewicz] and protecting his position, and having him a good finish was the goal.' Jaskiewicz who sits third overall in the USA Crit Series, came in 7th overall right behind Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/Smart Stop).

After the breakaway reintegrated with the field, Champion Systems gook control at the front for the last 10 laps with some assistance from Mountain Khakis in order to set up their sprinters who are contending for the USA Crits Series. Luke Keough won the field sprint but Jean Michel Lechance emerged the overall victor of the Lake Bluff Twilight Criterium as the highest placed rider from the break in the final sprint. "At the end my teammate Emile Abraham, helped me a lot to place myself," said Lechance "And I won the race."

"This is the biggest win we have had for the year," said Abraham, the rider/manager of the Rossetti Devo Cycling team. "The team blocked and helped him get a gap. When he came up we brought him to the front and helped protect him. He did really good and I'm really really happy."

The with only one place separating USA Crits Championship Series contenders at the finish in Lake Bluff, Keough (6th), Jaskiewicz (7th), and Oscar Clark (8th - Team United Healthcare Georgia), overall standings remained unchanged, but closer than ever. The series continues for the men at its next stop at the Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic in New York City on June 17th.

Full results