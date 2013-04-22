Trending

Kintner wins Sea Otter dual slalom

Atherton and Beerten round out top three

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jill Kintner (USA) Team Norco International
2Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Bicycles
3Anneke Beerten (Ned)
4Luana Oliveira (Bra)
5Micayla Gatto (Can) PerformX Commnecal
6Casey Brown (Can)
7Caroline Buchanan (Aus)
8Robyn Embrey (USA) Shine Riders Co

