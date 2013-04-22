Gwin fastest in Sea Otter downhill
Hannah just one hundredth of a second behind
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:02:00.23
|2
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR
|0:00:00.01
|3
|Cam Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Factory Team
|0:00:00.24
|4
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Factory Team
|0:00:00.24
|5
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:00.36
|6
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:00.64
|7
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing
|0:00:01.33
|8
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:01.51
|9
|Brian Lopes (USA) IBIS
|0:00:01.68
|10
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:01.83
|11
|Logan Binggeli (USA) KHS Bicycles
|0:00:02.11
|12
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Bicycles
|0:00:02.71
|13
|Bryn Atkinson (USA) Team Norco
|0:00:02.79
|14
|Richie Rude (USA) Yeti Fox Factory Team
|0:00:02.81
|15
|Cedric Gracia (Fra) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:03.09
|16
|Fabien Cousiniie (Fra) Huntcinson UR
|0:00:03.69
|17
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:03.71
|18
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:00:03.87
|19
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:04.08
|20
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing
|0:00:04.25
|21
|Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox National Team
|0:00:04.40
|22
|John Hauer (USA) x-fusion/Muscle Milk
|0:00:04.46
|23
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-road
|0:00:04.58
|24
|Cody Warren (USA) DRD ARMA Energy/Evil
|0:00:04.65
|25
|Matt Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycle
|0:00:04.99
|26
|Kyle Sangers (Can) Perform X Commencal
|0:00:05.09
|27
|Sam Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycle
|0:00:05.12
|28
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-road
|0:00:05.18
|29
|Bernat Guardia (Spa) GoPro/Intense
|0:00:05.39
|30
|Mike Day (USA) GT Bicycles
|0:00:05.57
|31
|Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:00:05.66
|32
|Kiran MacKinnon (USA) Steve Peat Syndicate
|0:00:05.78
|33
|Arthur Babcock (USA) One Ghost Industires
|0:00:05.82
|34
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Bikes
|0:00:05.92
|35
|Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Bikes
|0:00:06.55
|36
|Waylon Smith (USA) Southridge
|0:00:06.57
|37
|Evan Geankoplis (USA)
|0:00:06.69
|38
|Graeme Pitts (USA) Graeme Pitts Racing
|0:00:06.77
|39
|Joe Smith (USA)
|0:00:06.81
|40
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles
|0:00:06.87
|41
|Tom Doran (USA) Arts Cyclery
|0:00:06.93
|42
|Lear Miller (USA) Banshee Bikes
|0:00:07.05
|43
|Kevin Aiello (USA) KHS Bicycles
|0:00:07.25
|44
|Tim Krentz (USA)
|0:00:07.27
|45
|Phillip Kmetz (USA) Evil Vengance Tour
|0:00:07.31
|46
|Autsin Warren (USA) Pivot Cycles Factory
|0:00:07.52
|47
|Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:07.54
|48
|Ben Furbee (USA) Team Furbee
|0:00:07.55
|49
|Chris Powell (USA)
|0:00:07.57
|50
|Mike Sylvestri (USA) ARMA Energy
|0:00:07.60
|51
|Mark Clemens (USA) Velo Pasadena
|0:00:07.63
|52
|Lars Sternberg (USA) Transition Bikes/Fox
|0:00:07.77
|53
|Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory Off-road
|0:00:07.81
|54
|Kyle Strait (USA)
|0:00:07.81
|55
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Cycles Factory
|0:00:07.98
|56
|Barry Nobles (USA) Airborne Cycles
|0:00:08.04
|57
|Evan Turpen (USA)
|0:00:08.30
|58
|Sam Benedict (USA) Specialized Muscle
|0:00:08.44
|59
|Bas Van Steenbergen (Can) Transition Bikes
|0:00:08.85
|60
|Steve Wentz (USA) SRAM/Santa Cruz
|0:00:08.87
|61
|Thome Patrick (Fra) Gstaad Scott
|0:00:08.87
|62
|Jon Buckell (USA)
|0:00:09.08
|63
|Jarrett Kolich (USA)
|0:00:09.13
|64
|Joe Picchiottino (USA) Southridge
|0:00:09.15
|65
|Ian Massey (USA) Trail Techinque
|0:00:09.31
|66
|Mathew Spencer Burback (USA) Muscle Milk/Smith
|0:00:09.31
|67
|Christian Wright (USA)
|0:00:09.93
|68
|Eric Carter (USA) Hyper Bicycles
|0:00:10.20
|69
|Jeff Kendall-Weed (USA)
|0:00:10.22
|70
|Brook MacDonald (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:10.37
|71
|Max Morgan (USA) Billy Goat Bikes
|0:00:10.52
|72
|Marco Osborne (USA) WTB
|0:00:10.60
|73
|Nathan Riddle (USA) SRAM/Santa Cruz/Bell
|0:00:10.65
|74
|Scott Countryman (USA) Gnar Gnar Tours
|0:00:10.70
|75
|Corey Hatch (USA) Turner/Dark Horse
|0:00:10.73
|76
|Charlie Sponsel (USA) Diamondback DF5
|0:00:10.80
|77
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr)
|0:00:10.84
|78
|Felip Walker (USA) Scotts Valley Cycle
|0:00:10.87
|79
|Kevin Littlefield (USA) Evil Vengance Tour
|0:00:10.92
|80
|Nate Furbee (USA) Team Furbee
|0:00:10.97
|81
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-road
|0:00:11.03
|82
|Ben Hlebo (USA) Risse Racing
|0:00:11.30
|83
|Lucas Cowan (USA)
|0:00:11.66
|84
|Bo MacArthur (USA) Aurburn Bike Company
|0:00:11.72
|85
|Kyle Warner (USA) Felt/Suntone
|0:00:11.92
|85
|Jake Payne (USA)
|87
|Ryan Paquette (USA) Fly Racing
|0:00:11.95
|88
|Maxi Dickerhoff (USA)
|0:00:12.02
|89
|Dylan Conte (USA) Team Concooper
|0:00:12.06
|90
|Nikolas Dudukovich (USA) One Ghost Industries
|0:00:12.09
|91
|Victor Smith (USA) Free Hub/Tree-liners
|0:00:12.26
|92
|Chris Higgerson (USA)
|0:00:12.31
|93
|T M Asprey (USA) Watta Bike
|0:00:12.37
|94
|Chappy Fiene (USA) One Ghost Industries
|0:00:12.61
|95
|John Keep (USA) ARMA Energy/Evil
|0:00:12.67
|96
|Ryan Egusquiza (USA) Nema/Nukeproof
|0:00:12.74
|97
|Matt Orlando (USA) Free Hub/Transition
|0:00:12.75
|98
|Nathaniel Lewis (USA) Ibis/Slo to the Bone
|0:00:12.79
|99
|Matt Thompson (USA) SRAM/Santa Cruz
|0:00:12.85
|100
|Iago Garay (USA) Trek/POC
|0:00:12.93
|101
|Timothy Mangini (USA) One Ghost Industries
|0:00:13.09
|102
|Thomas Ravina (USA) Marin Bikes
|0:00:13.41
|103
|Scott Papola (USA) Muscle Milk/Specialized
|0:00:13.41
|104
|Conrad Culleney (USA) One Ghost Industires
|0:00:13.64
|105
|Dave Seaquist (USA) Gravity Pirates
|0:00:13.73
|106
|Cody Johnson (USA) One Ghost/X-Fusion
|0:00:13.84
|107
|Phil Wheeler (USA) SRAM/Santa Cruz
|0:00:13.88
|108
|Daniel Lavis (USA) Giant/Sram?answer
|0:00:14.03
|109
|Troy D'Elia (USA) Foes Racing
|0:00:14.06
|110
|Jonathan Card (USA) Mojo Wheels
|0:00:14.07
|111
|Gavin Vaughan (USA) Vancooper/Nema
|0:00:14.37
|112
|Tanner Stephens (USA) Eucina Bikes/100%
|0:00:14.59
|113
|Marcus Hansson (USA) Team W-racing.se/TLD
|0:00:14.87
|114
|Daniel Brisbon (USA) Arts Cyclery
|0:00:14.95
|115
|Mihai Moga (Rom) SRAM/Santa Cruz
|0:00:15.13
|116
|Andrew Slowey (USA) oliver Racing
|0:00:15.23
|117
|Trevor Parson (USA) Free Hub/Mag
|0:00:15.49
|118
|Ryan Burney (USA) Rocky Mountain/Fly
|0:00:15.49
|119
|Geoffrey Ayr (USA) BOSTON
|0:00:15.62
|120
|Andrew Dean (USA) The Fix Bike Shop
|0:00:15.72
|121
|Bobby Langin Jr (USA)
|0:00:15.76
|122
|Christopher Ravina (USA) Marin Bikes
|0:00:15.82
|123
|Andrew Van Zuyen (USA)
|0:00:15.91
|124
|Micah Horn (USA) Bike Source
|0:00:16.12
|125
|Matt Condrashoff (USA) SRAM Norcal/HT
|0:00:16.31
|126
|Anthony Marino (USA) Life Cycles Bike Shop
|0:00:16.44
|127
|Mitch Chubey (Can)
|0:00:16.61
|128
|Marshall Eames (USA) Santa Cruz Bikes
|0:00:16.81
|129
|Daniel Godard (USA)
|0:00:17.10
|130
|Leif Lorenzen (USA) Turner Bikes
|0:00:17.28
|131
|Joshua Nevelson (USA)
|0:00:17.33
|132
|Doug Ewer (USA) SRAM
|0:00:17.37
|133
|Ryan Gagnon (USA)
|0:00:17.64
|134
|Dante Harmony (USA) Team Harmony/Pivot/M
|0:00:17.95
|135
|Chris Burke (USA)
|0:00:18.39
|136
|Riley Mueller (USA) One Industries/510
|0:00:18.53
|137
|Kellen Lutz (USA) Bike Source
|0:00:18.87
|138
|Wiley Kaupas (USA) Wolf Rock Racing
|0:00:18.92
|139
|Aaron Hodgkin (USA) Pricepoint.com
|0:00:19.53
|140
|George Stephenson III (USA) Yeti/Fox/Kenetics
|0:00:21.73
|141
|Ray Syron (USA) Evil Vengence Tour
|0:00:24.61
|142
|Steven Bafus (USA) Merican Radness
|0:00:27.54
|143
|Jerry Vanderpool (USA) Hippietech Suspension
|0:00:28.81
|144
|Chris Patton (USA) Cannondale
|0:00:51.49
|145
|Eliot Jackson (USA)
|0:00:54.32
|146
|Remi Gauvin (Can) Perform X Commencal
|0:01:55.68
|DNF
|Bradley Benedict (USA)
|DNF
|Vance Bennett (USA) Arts Cyclery
|DNF
|Quinton Spaulding (USA)
|DNF
|Michael Daniels (USA)
|DNF
|Trevyn Newpher (USA) UTS/Smith
|DNF
|Ryan Stayskal (USA)
|DNF
|Marcelo Gutierrez (USA) Giant Factory Off-road
|DNF
|Darren Berrecloth (Can) Specialized Racing
|DNF
|Cody Kelley (USA) Specialized USA
|DNF
|Kyle Wideman (USA) N.O.B.
|DNF
|Keith Morelan (USA)
|DNF
|Kyle Thomas (USA) Diamondback
