Trending

Gwin fastest in Sea Otter downhill

Hannah just one hundredth of a second behind

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing0:02:00.23
2Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR0:00:00.01
3Cam Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Factory Team0:00:00.24
4Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Factory Team0:00:00.24
5Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:00.36
6Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:00:00.64
7Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing0:00:01.33
8Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:01.51
9Brian Lopes (USA) IBIS0:00:01.68
10Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing0:00:01.83
11Logan Binggeli (USA) KHS Bicycles0:00:02.11
12Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Bicycles0:00:02.71
13Bryn Atkinson (USA) Team Norco0:00:02.79
14Richie Rude (USA) Yeti Fox Factory Team0:00:02.81
15Cedric Gracia (Fra) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:03.09
16Fabien Cousiniie (Fra) Huntcinson UR0:00:03.69
17Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:03.71
18Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing0:00:03.87
19Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing0:00:04.08
20Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing0:00:04.25
21Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox National Team0:00:04.40
22John Hauer (USA) x-fusion/Muscle Milk0:00:04.46
23Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-road0:00:04.58
24Cody Warren (USA) DRD ARMA Energy/Evil0:00:04.65
25Matt Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycle0:00:04.99
26Kyle Sangers (Can) Perform X Commencal0:00:05.09
27Sam Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycle0:00:05.12
28Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-road0:00:05.18
29Bernat Guardia (Spa) GoPro/Intense0:00:05.39
30Mike Day (USA) GT Bicycles0:00:05.57
31Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing0:00:05.66
32Kiran MacKinnon (USA) Steve Peat Syndicate0:00:05.78
33Arthur Babcock (USA) One Ghost Industires0:00:05.82
34Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Bikes0:00:05.92
35Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Bikes0:00:06.55
36Waylon Smith (USA) Southridge0:00:06.57
37Evan Geankoplis (USA)0:00:06.69
38Graeme Pitts (USA) Graeme Pitts Racing0:00:06.77
39Joe Smith (USA)0:00:06.81
40Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles0:00:06.87
41Tom Doran (USA) Arts Cyclery0:00:06.93
42Lear Miller (USA) Banshee Bikes0:00:07.05
43Kevin Aiello (USA) KHS Bicycles0:00:07.25
44Tim Krentz (USA)0:00:07.27
45Phillip Kmetz (USA) Evil Vengance Tour0:00:07.31
46Autsin Warren (USA) Pivot Cycles Factory0:00:07.52
47Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:00:07.54
48Ben Furbee (USA) Team Furbee0:00:07.55
49Chris Powell (USA)0:00:07.57
50Mike Sylvestri (USA) ARMA Energy0:00:07.60
51Mark Clemens (USA) Velo Pasadena0:00:07.63
52Lars Sternberg (USA) Transition Bikes/Fox0:00:07.77
53Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory Off-road0:00:07.81
54Kyle Strait (USA)0:00:07.81
55Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Cycles Factory0:00:07.98
56Barry Nobles (USA) Airborne Cycles0:00:08.04
57Evan Turpen (USA)0:00:08.30
58Sam Benedict (USA) Specialized Muscle0:00:08.44
59Bas Van Steenbergen (Can) Transition Bikes0:00:08.85
60Steve Wentz (USA) SRAM/Santa Cruz0:00:08.87
61Thome Patrick (Fra) Gstaad Scott0:00:08.87
62Jon Buckell (USA)0:00:09.08
63Jarrett Kolich (USA)0:00:09.13
64Joe Picchiottino (USA) Southridge0:00:09.15
65Ian Massey (USA) Trail Techinque0:00:09.31
66Mathew Spencer Burback (USA) Muscle Milk/Smith0:00:09.31
67Christian Wright (USA)0:00:09.93
68Eric Carter (USA) Hyper Bicycles0:00:10.20
69Jeff Kendall-Weed (USA)0:00:10.22
70Brook MacDonald (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:10.37
71Max Morgan (USA) Billy Goat Bikes0:00:10.52
72Marco Osborne (USA) WTB0:00:10.60
73Nathan Riddle (USA) SRAM/Santa Cruz/Bell0:00:10.65
74Scott Countryman (USA) Gnar Gnar Tours0:00:10.70
75Corey Hatch (USA) Turner/Dark Horse0:00:10.73
76Charlie Sponsel (USA) Diamondback DF50:00:10.80
77Brendan Fairclough (GBr)0:00:10.84
78Felip Walker (USA) Scotts Valley Cycle0:00:10.87
79Kevin Littlefield (USA) Evil Vengance Tour0:00:10.92
80Nate Furbee (USA) Team Furbee0:00:10.97
81Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-road0:00:11.03
82Ben Hlebo (USA) Risse Racing0:00:11.30
83Lucas Cowan (USA)0:00:11.66
84Bo MacArthur (USA) Aurburn Bike Company0:00:11.72
85Kyle Warner (USA) Felt/Suntone0:00:11.92
85Jake Payne (USA)
87Ryan Paquette (USA) Fly Racing0:00:11.95
88Maxi Dickerhoff (USA)0:00:12.02
89Dylan Conte (USA) Team Concooper0:00:12.06
90Nikolas Dudukovich (USA) One Ghost Industries0:00:12.09
91Victor Smith (USA) Free Hub/Tree-liners0:00:12.26
92Chris Higgerson (USA)0:00:12.31
93T M Asprey (USA) Watta Bike0:00:12.37
94Chappy Fiene (USA) One Ghost Industries0:00:12.61
95John Keep (USA) ARMA Energy/Evil0:00:12.67
96Ryan Egusquiza (USA) Nema/Nukeproof0:00:12.74
97Matt Orlando (USA) Free Hub/Transition0:00:12.75
98Nathaniel Lewis (USA) Ibis/Slo to the Bone0:00:12.79
99Matt Thompson (USA) SRAM/Santa Cruz0:00:12.85
100Iago Garay (USA) Trek/POC0:00:12.93
101Timothy Mangini (USA) One Ghost Industries0:00:13.09
102Thomas Ravina (USA) Marin Bikes0:00:13.41
103Scott Papola (USA) Muscle Milk/Specialized0:00:13.41
104Conrad Culleney (USA) One Ghost Industires0:00:13.64
105Dave Seaquist (USA) Gravity Pirates0:00:13.73
106Cody Johnson (USA) One Ghost/X-Fusion0:00:13.84
107Phil Wheeler (USA) SRAM/Santa Cruz0:00:13.88
108Daniel Lavis (USA) Giant/Sram?answer0:00:14.03
109Troy D'Elia (USA) Foes Racing0:00:14.06
110Jonathan Card (USA) Mojo Wheels0:00:14.07
111Gavin Vaughan (USA) Vancooper/Nema0:00:14.37
112Tanner Stephens (USA) Eucina Bikes/100%0:00:14.59
113Marcus Hansson (USA) Team W-racing.se/TLD0:00:14.87
114Daniel Brisbon (USA) Arts Cyclery0:00:14.95
115Mihai Moga (Rom) SRAM/Santa Cruz0:00:15.13
116Andrew Slowey (USA) oliver Racing0:00:15.23
117Trevor Parson (USA) Free Hub/Mag0:00:15.49
118Ryan Burney (USA) Rocky Mountain/Fly0:00:15.49
119Geoffrey Ayr (USA) BOSTON0:00:15.62
120Andrew Dean (USA) The Fix Bike Shop0:00:15.72
121Bobby Langin Jr (USA)0:00:15.76
122Christopher Ravina (USA) Marin Bikes0:00:15.82
123Andrew Van Zuyen (USA)0:00:15.91
124Micah Horn (USA) Bike Source0:00:16.12
125Matt Condrashoff (USA) SRAM Norcal/HT0:00:16.31
126Anthony Marino (USA) Life Cycles Bike Shop0:00:16.44
127Mitch Chubey (Can)0:00:16.61
128Marshall Eames (USA) Santa Cruz Bikes0:00:16.81
129Daniel Godard (USA)0:00:17.10
130Leif Lorenzen (USA) Turner Bikes0:00:17.28
131Joshua Nevelson (USA)0:00:17.33
132Doug Ewer (USA) SRAM0:00:17.37
133Ryan Gagnon (USA)0:00:17.64
134Dante Harmony (USA) Team Harmony/Pivot/M0:00:17.95
135Chris Burke (USA)0:00:18.39
136Riley Mueller (USA) One Industries/5100:00:18.53
137Kellen Lutz (USA) Bike Source0:00:18.87
138Wiley Kaupas (USA) Wolf Rock Racing0:00:18.92
139Aaron Hodgkin (USA) Pricepoint.com0:00:19.53
140George Stephenson III (USA) Yeti/Fox/Kenetics0:00:21.73
141Ray Syron (USA) Evil Vengence Tour0:00:24.61
142Steven Bafus (USA) Merican Radness0:00:27.54
143Jerry Vanderpool (USA) Hippietech Suspension0:00:28.81
144Chris Patton (USA) Cannondale0:00:51.49
145Eliot Jackson (USA)0:00:54.32
146Remi Gauvin (Can) Perform X Commencal0:01:55.68
DNFBradley Benedict (USA)
DNFVance Bennett (USA) Arts Cyclery
DNFQuinton Spaulding (USA)
DNFMichael Daniels (USA)
DNFTrevyn Newpher (USA) UTS/Smith
DNFRyan Stayskal (USA)
DNFMarcelo Gutierrez (USA) Giant Factory Off-road
DNFDarren Berrecloth (Can) Specialized Racing
DNFCody Kelley (USA) Specialized USA
DNFKyle Wideman (USA) N.O.B.
DNFKeith Morelan (USA)
DNFKyle Thomas (USA) Diamondback

Latest on Cyclingnews